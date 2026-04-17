PREGAME UPDATES
Barcelona's Tomas Satoransky will be in uniform for Round 38.
Kendrick Nunn, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Nikos Rogkavopoulos will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Vassilis Toliopoulos will not.
Shane Larkin, PJ Dozier and Ercan Osmani will not be available Friday for Efes, but Saben Lee will.
Dubai's Bruno Caboclo is inactive for Round 38.
Valencia's Sergio De Larrea will not play Friday.
Bayern's Stefan Jovic will miss Round 38.
Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will not play Friday.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Paris Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
PBB
ZAL
None
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.5
Total: 176.5
Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at AS Monaco
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -1.5
Total: 177.5
Valencia Basket at Dubai Basketball
Status Check
VBC
DUB
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -1.5
Total: 179.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
EFS
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -11.5
Total: 169.5
FC Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona
Status Check
BAY
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -8.5
Total: 165.5