EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 38 - Friday

The regular season concludes Friday, and the first game up pits Paris against Dovydas Giedraitis and a Zalgiris club looking to sew up a top-six spot in the EuroLeague Playoffs.
Updated on April 17, 2026 2:16PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Round 38 - Friday
Updated on April 17, 2026 2:16PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Barcelona's Tomas Satoransky will be in uniform for Round 38.

Kendrick Nunn, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Nikos Rogkavopoulos will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Vassilis Toliopoulos will not.

Shane Larkin, PJ Dozier and Ercan Osmani will not be available Friday for Efes, but Saben Lee will.

Dubai's Bruno Caboclo is inactive for Round 38.

Valencia's Sergio De Larrea will not play Friday.

Bayern's Stefan Jovic will miss Round 38.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will not play Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

PBB

ZAL

None

None

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.5
Total: 176.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Status Check

HTA

ASM

Tomer Ginat

Nikola Mirotic

Tyler Ennis

Nemanja Nedovic

Itay Segev

Terry Tarpey

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: AS Monaco -1.5
Total: 177.5

Valencia Basket at Dubai Basketball

Status Check

VBC

DUB

Sergio De Larrea

Dwayne Bacon

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Mam Jaiteh

 

Nate Mason

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Valencia Basket -1.5
Total: 179.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EFS

PAO

Saben Lee

Kendrick Nunn

Isaia Cordinier

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Georgios Papagiannis

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

 

Vassilis Toliopoulos

 

Alexandros Samodurov

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -11.5
Total: 169.5

FC Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona

Status Check

BAY

BAR

Rokas Jokubaitis

Tomas Satoransky

Stefan Jovic

Nicolas Laprovittola

Kamar Baldwin

 

Elias Harris

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: FC Barcelona -8.5
Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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