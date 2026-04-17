The regular season concludes Friday, and the first game up pits Paris against Dovydas Giedraitis and a Zalgiris club looking to sew up a top-six spot in the EuroLeague Playoffs.

PREGAME UPDATES

Barcelona's Tomas Satoransky will be in uniform for Round 38.

Kendrick Nunn, Konstantinos Mitoglou and Nikos Rogkavopoulos will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Vassilis Toliopoulos will not.

Shane Larkin, PJ Dozier and Ercan Osmani will not be available Friday for Efes, but Saben Lee will.

Dubai's Bruno Caboclo is inactive for Round 38.

Valencia's Sergio De Larrea will not play Friday.

Bayern's Stefan Jovic will miss Round 38.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will not play Friday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check PBB ZAL None None

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.5

Total: 176.5

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: AS Monaco -1.5

Total: 177.5

Valencia Basket at Dubai Basketball

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Valencia Basket -1.5

Total: 179.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -11.5

Total: 169.5

FC Bayern Munich at FC Barcelona

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: FC Barcelona -8.5

Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.