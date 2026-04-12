EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Sunday Makeup Game

Familiar foes will face off Sunday as Hapoel Tel Aviv and the Maccabi team Zach Hankins suits up for participate in a rescheduled contest.
Updated on April 12, 2026 2:52PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Sunday Makeup Game
Updated on April 12, 2026 2:52PM EST
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jimmy Clark III will be available Sunday.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will sit out Sunday.

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THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv

Status Check

HTA

MTA

Tomer Ginat

Jimmy Clark III

Tyler Ennis

T.J. Leaf

Itay Segev

Iffe Lundberg

 

Gur Lavy

 

Amit Ebo

Game Time: 21:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -5.5
Total: 182.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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Familiar foes will face off Sunday as Hapoel Tel Aviv and the Maccabi team Zach Hankins suits up for participate in a rescheduled contest.
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