Familiar foes will face off Sunday as Hapoel Tel Aviv and the Maccabi team Zach Hankins suits up for participate in a rescheduled contest.

PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Jimmy Clark III will be available Sunday.

Hapoel Tel Aviv's Itay Segev will sit out Sunday.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv at Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv

Game Time: 21:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -5.5

Total: 182.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.