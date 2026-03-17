EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Tuesday Makeup Games

Three rescheduled games will take place Tuesday, and the first one up will be a matchup between Paris and Collin Malcolm's Hapoel Tel Aviv club.
March 17, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Tuesday Makeup Games
March 17, 2026
EuroLeague Basketball Primer

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THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Status Check

PBB

HTA

None

Johnathan Motley

 

Levi Randolph

 

Kessler Edwards

 

Yam Madar

 

Tomer Ginat

 

Tyler Ennis

 

Itay Segev

Game Time: 16:00 CET / 11:00 am ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -6.5
Total: 179.5

Dubai Basketball at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

DUB

PAR

Mam Jaiteh

Duane Washington

Nate Mason

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Mario Nakic

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Dubai Basketball -2.5
Total: 171.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

FBB

OLY

Nando de Colo

Keenan Evans

Devon Hall

Monte Morris

Nicolo Melli

Cory Joseph

Chris Silva

Tyrique Jones

Jilson Bango

Moustapha Fall

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET
TV: EuroLeague TV
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.5
Total: 166.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
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Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
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EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Tuesday Makeup Games
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Tuesday Makeup Games
Three rescheduled games will take place Tuesday, and the first one up will be a matchup between Paris and Collin Malcolm's Hapoel Tel Aviv club.
Today
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday Makeup Games
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Tuesday Makeup Games
Carlik Jones appears primed to produce, and the Partizan guard lands a spot on the list of top plays Kurt Jones has compiled for Tuesday's rescheduled games.
Today