Three rescheduled games will take place Tuesday, and the first one up will be a matchup between Paris and Collin Malcolm's Hapoel Tel Aviv club.

PREGAME UPDATES

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STATS AND INFO.

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THE SLATE

Paris Basketball at Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv

Game Time: 16:00 CET / 11:00 am ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv -6.5

Total: 179.5

Dubai Basketball at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Dubai Basketball -2.5

Total: 171.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 3:15 pm ET

TV: EuroLeague TV

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -5.5

Total: 166.5

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.