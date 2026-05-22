The most important moment of the season has arrived, and every team that reached the Final Four has already accomplished a major goal.

The team that wins the championship does not necessarily have to be the most talented side, because usually the team that stays calmer and more focused ends up lifting the trophy.

If we analyze the teams, Olympiacos will be looking to break the first-place curse in it's rival's arena, and Fenerbahce will attempt to make it two titles in a row. In the other matchup, Valencia achieved a historic first by reaching this stage for the first time in club history, while Real Madrid arrive without big men Walter Tavares and Alex Len.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck on the penultimate step of your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (15.7 credits)

In the Playoffs, Montero faced a Panathinaikos team playing for a Final Four spot in its own arena. He never faltered, finishing with at least 19 PIR in all five games despite seeing an elite perimeter defender in Jerian Grant across from him. In the fourth and most important game of the series, Montero delivered a 45-PIR performance in the same gym he will suit up in Friday. Montero, who started the season on the injured list, raised his level dramatically in the second half of the campaign and earned First Team All-EuroLeague honors. With this historic Valencia run, he may have already secured his place as the best player in club history. Montero's options for next season are vast, but don't expect him to be focused on anything other than the task at hand -- raising the trophy come Sunday.

Wade Baldwin IV, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.6 credits)

In the regular season, Baldwin hit a buzzer-beater in OAKA and proceeded to stand in the center circle, causing a bit of a ruckus. He absolutely loves playing the villain role, and it's obvious he has not forgotten that moment, as he was asked about it regularly in interviews leading up to the Final Four. Against Zalgiris in the Playoffs, Baldwin lived up to expectations by recording at least 14 PIR in all four games. In the deciding game, he sent the match into overtime with another buzzer-beater. Recreating a scenario like that in the Final Four is probably one of his biggest goals. Olympiacos enters Friday's game as the favorites, but it can be extra motivating being the underdog -- especially for a player like Baldwin.

Brancou Badio, Valencia Basket (8.8 credits)

All the teams participating in the Final Four have star guards, but if we are talking about the co-pilot role, the most prominent name in that regard is Badio. Against Panathinaikos his minutes increased significantly, and it would hardly be a surprise to see that trend continue. Badio averaged 16.66 fantasy points during the Playoffs, and he figures to remain one of head coach Martinez's most reliable players in Friday's Semifinal.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (17.0 credits)

Vezenkov is both the reigning MVP and scoring champion, and the only award that remains is Final Four MVP. For him to secure that trophy, Olympiacos needs to win the EuroLeague title. Vezenkov admitted he had a tough time with the defense Nigel Hayes-Davis played against him last season, but Hayes-Davis is no longer a Fenerbahce player, and Azuolas Tubelis showed in the Playoffs what a stretch forward can do against Fenerbahce. Vezenkov's desire to dominate will be at its highest level in order to completely erase the memories of last year's semifinal loss to Monaco.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (10.1 credits)

Hezonja completely tore apart Valencia's defense with his post-up game in a domestic contest earlier in the season, and that has surely not been forgotten by Martinez. Extra precautions will be taken, but it is clear Hezonja creates a mismatch. Against Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Playoffs -- a series Real Madrid won 3-1 -- he performed at his usual standards except in the one game his club lost. Super Mario, who prepares for big games with a completely different level of focus, is one of the players with the highest potential to step up Friday.

Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (6.0 credits)

With Tavares and Len unavailable, Real Madrid have a serious gap at the center position. They did not utilize small-ball lineups much during the regular season, but they were forced into doing so in the Playoffs, and Garuba responded. In the second and fourth games, Garuba produced 21- and 20-PIR performances. Garuba's biggest weakness is foul trouble, but if he stays on the court he should get at least 20 minutes, which should be enough for him to make a fantasy impact.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (13.7 credits)

If there is one specific area where Olympiacos can overpower Fenerbahce it is at the center spot. Fenerbahce had a tough time there throughout the regular season, and although they fared fine against Moses Wright in the Playoffs, Milutinov is a different player and one that can give Fenerbahce fits. He did not make a lot of noise in his club's victory over Monaco in the Playoffs, but it was mainly a series of easy wins, so there was not much need to push Milutinov.

Khem Birch, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.4 credits)

Birch did not do much during the regular season, but as was the case last year he stepped up exactly when needed most. In the fourth game against Zalgiris that sent Fenerbahce to the Final Four, he was the star, producing 21 points, 13 rebounds and an incredible 31 PIR. Nicolo Melli could have a tough time if he is matched up with Milutinov, which is why head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius may opt to keep Birch on the court more than usual.

Head Coach

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.0 credits)

A historic opportunity has landed right in front of Olympiacos, which is winning the EuroLeague championship in the home arena of their eternal rival Panathinaikos, OAKA. Even though they are far behind PAO in terms of championship count, a title won at OAKA would probably be worth several championships for Olympiacos fans. Of course, that is the good scenario, while the bad scenario is that if they once again say goodbye to their title dreams with a loss against Fenerbahce, we will most likely have seen Bartzokas coaching Olympiacos for the last time this season. That's why this semi-final matchup may not be life or death for the teams themselves, but for Bartzokas, it absolutely feels like one. In previous years, we have witnessed many moments where Bartzokas lost control during Final Fours, but this time, the feeling that he will finally break the curse seems to outweigh everything else.

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