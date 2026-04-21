We have reached the most competitive part of the campaign: the postseason!

You could argue the next few weeks of games are more intense than the Final Four, since the season-ending event takes just three days and sometimes you barely even realize what happened. The Play-In Showdown and Playoffs are more like a chess match, with the deepest level of tactical adjustments, gameplanning and countermeasures deployed. Every move and response carries significant weight.

The EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge resets, and on Tuesday, two Play-In games will be played. Panathinaikos will host Monaco in a tussle for the seventh spot, with the winner matching up with Valencia and the loser having one more chance to qualify. In the other contest, Barcelona vs. Red Star is a pure "win-or-go-home" game, and even for the winner nothing is guaranteed, as they will still need to win one more game to reach the playoffs.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck on your (postseason) EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.2 credits)

Last season's MVP remained in the scoring title race until the very end this year but ultimately lost to Sasha Vezenkov. However, the main reason for that is the deep roster and rotation Panathinaikos utilizes with EuroLeague stars. Since the arrival of Nigel Hayes-Davis and the return of Mathias Lessort, Nunn's usage saw a slight decline. The Monaco game feels like exactly the kind of spot where Nunn will want to show he is in control.

Mike James, AS Monaco (13.6 credits)

James lives for these moments, and it wouldn't be wrong to say he embraces the 'villain' role. A potential win in OAKA against his former team would leave a bittersweet taste for Panathinaikos fans. The injury he suffered late in the season did not significantly impact Monaco's form and in his absence, Elie Okobo and Matthew Strazel stepped up effectively to secure a Play-In spot. Still, for what lies ahead, Monaco needs James' leadership more than ever. About a month ago with James unavailable, they couldn't stay competitive on the road against Panathinaikos, and only James can truly change the course of this matchup.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.8 credits)

During the regular season, with the dimes he delivered to Jordan Nwora and Chima Moneke, among others, Miller-McIntyre managed to tie Nick Calathes for the most assists in a single EuroLeague season. While Red Star went through an inconsistent stretch and could have finished much higher, they ended up sneaking into the Play-In. Head coach Sasa Obradovic often kept Miller-McIntyre on the court for around 30 minutes during the regular season, and he could barely rest Tuesday. If Red Star is to keep its season alive they will heavily rely on their floor general.

Forward

Jordan Nwora, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.6 credits)

About a month ago, in a game between these two teams that went to overtime, we witnessed Moneke struggled significantly in his power forward matchup Tornike Shengelia, with the offensive burden largely falling on Nwora's shoulders. Yet, with an exceptional performance, the player who scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Barcelona kept his team alive almost single-handedly and pushed the game into overtime. A Play-In game is of course different than a regular-season matchup, but considering how recently these two sides faced off in a direct battle for playoff positioning, Nwora's results suggest plenty of reason to lock him in.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (10.0 credits)

In Monaco's tightened rotation, the forward spot is clearly the least replaceable and hardest to cover, which is why Diallo and Jaron Blossomgame have been logging 30+ minutes in most games since Manuchar Markoishvili took over the team. Monaco has few players available, and if the scoreboard turns against them Tuesday, they could opt to rest some players with an eye toward Friday. This pick a high-risk, high-reward option, but if Monaco walks away with the win, Diallo is very likely to deliver a statement performance.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (4.0 credits)

Those looking for a low-credit and budget-friendly pick have their guy. Although his performance throughout the season may have fallen short of expectations, Rogkavopoulos brought himself back into the conversation for postseason rotation minutes by dropping 24 points against Efes in Round 38. Of course, in a single-game scenario against Monaco that Panathinaikos sees as crucial, how much trust head coach Ergin Ataman will place in him is questionable, but in a situation where things are not going well and outside shooting is needed, he is a player who won't be hesitated to be tried.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.8 credits)

After returning from injury, Lessort did not rush to find his rhythm, yet he still did a solid job in this stretch and proved that he remains a player to monitor closely even in a challenging period, averaging 14.1 fantasy points. With Lessort back, Panathinaikos has gained incredible momentum, winning six of their last eight games -- many against direct playoff rivals. Against a Monaco side that has a tough time with interior defense and posted one of the worst defensive ratings in the EuroLeague during the final stretch of the season, we could very well see a glimpse of the old Lessort and a reminder of his previous years.

Jan Vesely, FC Barcelona (7.3 credits)

The month of March saw a solid stretch for Vesely, and he closed the month by delivering his best performance of the regular season with 22 PIR in an overtime win over Red Star. It may not be a massive breakout, but it's clear he has been getting more minutes, especially as Willy Hernangomez's defensive limitations have significantly reduced his time on the court.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (5.4 credits)

Win or perhaps face Olympiacos without home-court advantage -- that's the dilemma for Panathinaikos. After finishing the regular season below expectations, the most expensive team in the EuroLeague is targeting the Monaco matchup as the game where their roster quality can step up and they can regain confidence. If they secure a win in the first Play-In game, they will face Valencia, which is a much more preferable matchup than their rivals.

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