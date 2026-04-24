The latest Round of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge will feature players from only the two teams who will participate in Friday's win-or-go-home game -- Monaco and Barcelona. If you're unsure who to target, we've got you covered with the best selections.

Before finalizing your lineups, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (14.1 credits)

James missed time in March due to a hamstring injury, but if his last two performances are anything to go by, he's fully healthy and ready to roll for this Play-In matchup. The star guard had 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday's win over Panathinaikos, and he closed out the regular season with 20 points and seven dimes in a win over Hapoel. James averaged 16.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game in the regular season, and Monaco's chances to advance will largely hinge on what he can do on offense. Based on his usage rate and elite numbers, James is a strong option to captain your lineups as well.

Kevin Punter, FC Barcelona (10.7 credits)

James might be the best player on the court in this Play-In Game on Friday, but Punter might be the best shooter, and he's going to play a massive role on offense for the Spanish club. Punter averaged 14.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in the regular season, shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and an excellent 41.6 percent from three-point range. Punter already made his presence in the previous Play-In game, tallying 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt) in the win over Red Star on Tuesday. Expect him to operate as one of Barca's go-to scoring options Friday as well.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona (9.0 credits)

For the third guard spot, it's a matter of who you choose between Satoransky and Elie Okobo. Satoransky is expected to start next to Punter in Barcelona's backcourt, though, and he's far more involved in the playmaking department compared to Okobo. Satoransky has plenty of experience and tends to step up when the stakes are higher. The best example was the Play-In game against Red Star on Tuesday, when he posted 11 points and seven assists to carry Barcelona to an 80-72 victory. The veteran floor general averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the regular season.

Forward

Will Clyburn, FC Barcelona (10.5 credits)

You wouldn't be wrong if you choose Tornike Shengelia, who averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in the regular season. However, there's no scenario in which you should even consider leaving Clyburn off your roster. He closed out the regular season with an impressive 22-point, seven-rebound, five-assist performance against Bayern Munich on April 17, and he repeated those numbers in the Play-In win over Red Star with 22 points, seven boards, three assists and two steals. Clyburn averaged 13.4 points per game in the regular season, so he's a reliable scoring threat.

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (10.2 credits)

Diallo might not be the accomplished scorer Clyburn is, but he brings a different skill set to the table. Regardless, he should be a popular pick for this one-game slate Friday due to his ability to fill the stat sheet. Recently named the Best Defender in the 2025-26 EuroLeague season, Diallo made his presence felt on both ends of the court with averages of 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest while appearing in every regular-season contest. Diallo will need to be at his best if Monaco want to get the job done at home against Los Blaugranas.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (8.0 credits)

Nikola Mirotic is out for Friday's game, so Blossomgame will be in line for steady minutes off the bench once again. There are plenty of strong options to start at forward when assembling your lineup, so you'd be wise to consider Blossomgame as a bench alternative that will reward you with 50 percent of his FPT. He ended the regular season on a strong note, posting averages of 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Blossomgame registered a career-high 30 points, three rebounds and a season-high four three-pointers in the final regular-season game against Hapoel Tel Aviv on April 17, so the talent is clearly there.

Center

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (9.4 credits)

If you were to choose between the two starting centers, Theis and Jan Vesely, there's no question that Theis is the better option. The German big man has given a boost on both ends of the court for Les Monegasques and averaged 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in 34 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, Vesely (7.4 credits) averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while missing just one regular-season contest. The margins are thin, but Theis is the best option.

Youssoupha Fall, FC Barcelona (4.0 credits)

In the event you're not able to afford both centers on your roster, you'd probably need to add a filler with a low-range value for the second center spot. In that case, Fall is an excellent option based on what he brings to the table. Despite logging just eight minutes per game in 17 regular-season appearances, he averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 70 percent from the floor.

Head Coach

Xavi Pascual, FC Barcelona (4.2 credits)

These two teams finished the regular season with similar records, as Monaco were 22-16 and Barcelona were 21-17. However, Barcelona have far more experience at this stage and has enough quality on their roster to pull the upset despite playing on the road. Monaco won the two regular-season meetings, including a 93-86 win in France on April 10, but Barcelona will showcase their experience with an upset win.

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