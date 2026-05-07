Olympiacos has clinched a spot in the Final Four, but the three other series have reached Game 4, so there are still plenty of options in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

A one-game Thursday precedes a two-game Friday, so you will have more captain choices for T2. Before finalizing your lineups, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Elijah Bryant, Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv (14.7 credits)

Bryant was a dominant, unstoppable force in Hapoel's Game 3 win, almost single-handedly prolonging the series by another contest. Bryant recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists Tuesday, and he spent all but four minutes on the court. Bryant is an excellent option to captain your lineup in T1. His usage should be through the roof as Hapoel's go-to guy on offense, and he could be asked to do even more if either or both Antonio Blakeney and Collin Malcolm are unable to go.

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (13.9 credits)

Montero earned First Team All-EuroLeague honors despite often working as a reserve, but he started each of the last two contests, and more minutes led to even better production than before. He is contributing in just about every category since the Playoffs began, and with more opportunities to be had and Valencia's season again on the line, he too looks like one of the best plays in the captain spot.

Forward

Trey Lyles, Real Madrid (11.1 credits)

Lyles was easily the top producer for Real Madrid in Game 3, putting up 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers while his club mustered only 69 points. Lyles is averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 threes in the postseason, and with Walter Tavares out and the prospect of added playing time, he looks like a nice fit at this rate.

Azuolas Tubelis, Zalgiris Kaunas (10.3 credits)

Nobody fared better in Game 3 than Tubelis, who tied his career high in the scoring column and carried his club to victory in the fourth quarter. Tubelis has reached double digits in every postseason contest and is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks and 1.3 triples per night. Tubelis is rolling, and with the same matchup chances are he will maintain the momentum.

Center

Moses Wright, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (13.0 credits)

In three postseason games against Fenerbahce, Wright is averaging 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 72.0 percent from the floor. You could go with a cheaper option at this position if you're going to spend heavily elsewhere, but if you're looking for a game-changing option at the center spot you can't go wrong with Wright.

Nicolo Melli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.8 credits)

If you're looking to save some funds here Melli is tough to pass up. He's averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in the series while averaging just under 27 minutes. Melli has shined whenever available this season, and head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius figures to lean on him again as Fenerbahce tries to sew up a Final Four spot.

Head Coach

Sergio Scariolo, Real Madrid (6.9 credits)

Even though Real Madrid has not beaten Hapoel away from home this season, the two teams are essentially even on the betting board heading into Game 4, and you have to think they will play better than they did last time out. There isn't a true slam-dunk at the head coach spot for Game 4, but I'm most comfortable with Scariolo.

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