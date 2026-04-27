It is time for every time to lay its cards on the table and take to the court -- both in the EuroLeague Playoffs and the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

In the most exciting and unforgiving part of the season, heroes will emerge and eye-popping matchups will take place, particularly with Panathinaikos and Monaco -- two teams that reached the Final Four last season -- occupying the seventh and eighth seeds.

Few would have predicted those teams would wind up in those spots prior to the season, and we will see what other surprises occur in the Playoffs.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck on your (postseason) EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (13.0 credits)

Montero came on strong over the back half of the regular season and led Valencia to the second spot in the standings. His performance earned the 22-year-old both the Rising Star Award and a spot on the All-EuroLeague First Team. In the last matchup with Panathinaikos in Round 33, Montero delivered a true masterclass with 22 points, seven assists and 30 PIR. The intensity of the Playoffs cannot be compared to the regular season, but Montero has shown the ability to step up in big games. If Valencia hopes to reach the Final Four, they will be counting on Montero to continue delivering.

TJ Shorts, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (7.3 credits)

Kostas Sloukas is slated to undergo surgery and could miss the entire series against Valencia, which will surely lead to noticeable changes in the backcourt rotation for Panathinaikos. Shorts already stepped up once in the Play-In game against Monaco with 24 PIR, showing he still possesses the skills that earned him an All-EuroLeague First Team spot last season. Stealing a game in Spain is a must if Panathinaikos hopes to play the Final Four in its own arena, and with Jerian Grant likely focusing on defense, the most support Kendrick Nunn can get is from Shorts.

Devon Hall, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.9 credits)

The injury Hall sustained at the beginning of February kept him away from the court for about a month, and during this stretch Fenerbahce faltered frequently. The absence led to a decreased role for Hall upon his return, but the minutes have been restored. The production still leaves something to be desired, but this price is a bargain for someone who could play 25-to-30 minutes. It will be tough for him to be consistent in a backcourt with two All-EuroLeague Second Team members, but he could shine in spots, as he proved last year in the Final Four.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (16.9 credits)

During the week, while preparing a fake Fantasy Challenge podcast for the MVP award presentation, it should be a priceless moment for a guy like Vezenkov, who is known as a Fantasy Challenge addict. The Bulgarian forward who dominated the entire season, also claimed the Alphonso Ford Trophy as the top scorer with an average of 19.4 points per game. Having collected the two most important individual awards of the regular season, it is now time for Sasha to break the curse, as his uncharacteristically poor performance in last season's Final Four semifinal against Monaco is still remembered; he will surely recall that bad memory and take it personally, which seems to be the only way moving forward.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (10.0 credits)

Hezonja has a strong case as both the most reliable forward in the only game to be played on the second day and as a player who delivered epic performances with 23 and 24 PIR in the two regular season games between two teams. As someone who has played at these levels many times, he is well aware of what is expected from him and especially in games where he focuses more on rebounds, he produces much higher PIR and considering that Hapoel gives up a lot of offensive rebounds, Hezonja on form is one of the most likely players to play a key role in a Real victory.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (4.4 credits)

Those who have been following our articles will remember that he was the budget-friendly player we recommended before the play-in game against Monaco, and thanks to him he did not let us down. In a high-scoring home matchup, we know that Panathinaikos persistently likes to use the small forward position as a three-point threat, and in fast breaks, head coach Ergin Ataman's teams are always looking for a player who can deliver that punishment. There was an injury concern for Cedi Osman before the playoffs, but in light of the latest news he will most likely get minutes against Valencia, although it is unclear what kind of form he will be in. Even for that reason alone, he is an option worth trying.

Center

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (12.6 credits)

As the season approaches its final stages, Tavares, who is known for gradually increasing his level, did not actually deliver strong performances in the two Hapoel games during the regular season by producing 8 and 9 PIR, but another point to consider is that Real Madrid still managed to win both of those games. Over the course of the season, Tavares averaged 16.8 fantasy points and represented his team as the only Real player selected to the All-EuroLeague Second Team. His main matchup in the Hapoel series will be against Dan Oturu, a center who chases spectacular blocks, but this is not a system that works well against players like Tavares who dominate the painted area with their size, and it is obvious that he will be one of Real's most important weapons as they look to exploit this advantage to the fullest.

Nicolo Melli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.0 credits)

With his defensive performances in the regular season, Melli finished as the second-best defender of the season right behind Alpha Diallo and he is essentially the unifying piece of Fenerbahce. During the period of his injury, Fenerbahce went into a downward trend, but in their first home game after Melli's return against Real Madrid, the team started to show signs of getting things back on track. Considering that Fenerbahce often struggles in defending athletic centers, along with Chris Silva's injury and Khem Birch's performances that have fallen well short of last season, Melli remains the only real solution.

Head Coach

Sergio Scariolo, Real Madrid (6.6 credits)

Having the best home record at 18-1 which makes everyone terrified by the Spanish giant. Note that in this matchup where the crowd support will be almost at half capacity, the most serious factor the Real side can consider as a threat is that even though Hapoel is a relatively rookie EuroLeague team, head coach Dimitris Itoudis knows very well how to play at these levels. As a second factor, Real, which has adopted playing with physical lineups as a system for years, could face much more trouble than expected against Hapoel, a team that has made a mark this season by staying on the court with similarly physical units and an all-switch defensive scheme. Of course, not everyone can beat Real at their own game, and even though a tough series awaits us, with the experience factor Real is one step ahead.

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