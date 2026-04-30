Monaco will need another big night from Mike James, and Juan Pablo Aravena advises finding a spot for him in your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge lineups.

The Playoffs are in full swing, and we're ready for the four Game 2s.

As was the case in Game 1, three games will be played on the first day and another on the second, so it would be best to have a second captain option in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

Before finalizing your lineups, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Mike James, AS Monaco (14.9 credits)

The star guard has been on a tear since the postseason began. James dropped 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four triples in the Play-In loss to Panathinaikos and then added a 13-point, 10-assist double-double in the win over Barcelona that clinched a playoff berth. He opened the series against Olympiacos with 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes. With Monaco looking to even the series James should get plenty of usage, and that usually leads to a big night in the box score.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (11.9 credits)

Campazzo is the engine that drives Real Madrid, and that was noticeable in Wednesday's Game 1 victory when he delivered 21 points, four rebounds and six three-pointers. The veteran floor general has been outstanding of late, reaching double digits in seven straight EuroLeague appearances and averaging 15.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 triples per game since the start of that stretch. With Walter Tavares sidelined, Real Madrid could continue count on Campazzo more than they already do.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (16.8 credits)

Vezenkov was named 2025-26 EuroLeague MVP after a stellar season that also earned him the Alphonso Ford Top Scorer Trophy and a spot on the All-EuroLeague First Team. Thus, it wasn't surprising to see him open the playoffs with a 20-point performance. He scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and he's pretty much a lock to produce. Vezenkov is the most expensive player on the slate, but he's absolutely worth the investment.

Kameron Taylor, Valencia Basket (10.0 credits)

Even though Jean Montero will be a popular option for those looking for a Valencia player, you shouldn't overlook Taylor, as he brings upside as a scorer who can crash the boards and hit from long range. He posted 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in Game 1 and averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 threes per game during the regular season. Those are excellent numbers for a player who doesn't cost much and should be 100 percent after dealing with injuries for a few weeks.

Center

Moses Wright, Zalgiris Kaunas (12.8 credits)

Wright had six double-doubles in the regular season and was one of the most consistent centers in the league. Durability and sustained production make him a particularly attractive option with Tavares off the board. Wright opened the playoffs with a 19-point, five-rebound performance, and he should remain busy in Game 2.

Nicolo Melli, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.5 credits)

If you're looking for a cheaper option at the center spot, Melli is a player worth targeting. The big man can fill both frontcourt spots, which keeps his minutes floor plenty high. He posted 13 points, five rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Game 1, and it appears he is back at full speed after an extended absence.

Head Coach

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.2 credits)

This one is almost a no-brainer. Olympiacos cruised to a 21-point victory in Game 1, and while Monaco should continue to fight, the Greek team is playing at home and is the biggest favorite on the board.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, rosters and everything else, head to RotoWire's latest EuroLeague news or follow @RotoWireEuro on X.