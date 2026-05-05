Before the EuroLeague Playoffs started, few would have predicted all four series starting 2-0. Some may have thought Zalgiris or Hapoel Tel Aviv -- especially after Walter Tavares went down -- could steal one on the road, and few probably anticipated Panathinaikos picking off both games in Valencia's gym, but heading into Game 3 four teams will have a chance to sew up a Final Four spot and four others will put their seasons on the line.

Through it all, the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge continues. If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

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Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (12.7 credits)

Through two playoff games, the most consistent performance was undoubtedly delivered by Campazzo. The absence of Tavares seemed to ignite him even further, as after mainly carrying the scoring load in Game 1, he tossed in six assists in Game 2 and finished the night with 33 PIR in just 25 minutes. Performances like these used to be very typical for Campazzo, and although the 36-year-old showed some signs of age during the season, he has reminded us that form is temporary, but class is permanent.

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (13.6 credits)

It has been a tough postseason for Valencia, but not for the First Team All-EuroLeague player, who produced 19 and 25 PIR in the first two games of the series. Head coach Pedro Martinez has continued splitting up the playing time, with Montero not reaching 30 minutes in either contest. If Valencia intends to extend the series even by one game, finding a rotation where Montero takes the wheel even more and stays on the floor longer is a must.

Brancou Badio, Valencia Basket (8.0 credits)

Going with two Valencia guards could be risky, but against a Panathinaikos team that has trouble defending the backcourt it could wind up wise. Like Montero, Badio could be busier than usual in Game 3, so this is a bit of an upside play. Badio impressed with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists in Game 2, and while that may be tough to match considering that game went to overtime, he could still deliver another quality night in OAKA.

Forward

Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos Piraeus (17.3 credits)

This is what MVP level looks like, as despite scoring 20 points in Game 1 last week but finishing with only 15 PIR and leaving question marks, Vezenkov responded immediately in Game 2 by almost matching his first game numbers in the first quarter alone and completed the game, in which he played just 20 minutes, with 29 PIR, showing everyone how unstoppable he becomes when he wants to and fully locks into his own game. Considering that both of the first two games were blowouts and assuming that Game 3 will be Monaco's last chance and they will play with everything what they have, a more competitive game can be expected for us, yet Olympiacos still holds the control to deny any comeback possibility against a Monaco side with many absences and to close out the series early in order to create a longer rest period before the Final Four, and in this regard, their most trusted player will once again be Vezenkov.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (8.5 credits)

Monaco revealed Monday that Alpha Diallo and Daniel Theis will join Nikola Mirotic on the sidelines, leaving Blossomgame as one of the last men standing. With only eight players available, Blossomgame may even stay on the court for the full 40 minutes. He was a bit quiet in Games 1 and two with 6 PIR in the first game and 8 in the second, but Monaco will be back at home and will be counting on Blossomgame to extend the series to Thursday.

Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (5.4 credits)

Garuba delivered a Game 2 performance that strongly resembled his displays in Games 3 and 4 of the 2021 Playoffs against Efes. After returning from the NBA he was expected to fill Guerschon Yabusele's role, but it would be fair to say he has not fully met those expectations. Still, rising to the occasion in the most critical moments of the season like this is highly commendable. Tavares remains out, and in his absence Garuba's minutes have significantly increased. He does not have an easy matchup against one of the best centers in the EuroLeague in Dan Oturu, but Garuba has proven he can hold his own.

Center

Moses Wright, Zalgiris Kaunas (12.8 credits)

While Sylvain Francisco fell below expectations against a tight defense in the first two games of the series, Wright remained on the forefront. He scored 19 and 16 points in those contests, but he did post PIRs of only 19 and 15 as he was contained on the glass. Now that the series shifts to Kaunas and Zalgiris can lean on the energy generated from its home crowd, Wright could be more aggressive and have an even better night in the box score.

Kevarrius Hayes, AS Monaco (5.9 credits)

Against an Olympiacos side that possesses a center rotation no big man would want to face, Hayes hitting a wall in the first game of the series and finishing with just 3 PIR was not a surprise. Despite a heavy loss in Game 2, Hayes proved with 14 PIR that he is still ready to contribute. Hayes will be the only center available for Monaco on Tuesday, and if he manages to stay out of foul trouble he is primed to produce again.

Head Coach

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (5.7 credits)

Panathinaikos picked up two wins in Spain, and the game-winning shot from Nigel Hayes-Davis in Game 2 may have been a deflator for Valencia. The series shifts back to Greece, and with Panathinaikos playing in front of its home crowd with a Final Four spot in its own arena on the line, there's plenty reason to believe there will not be a Game 4.

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