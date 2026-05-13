Ladies and gentlemen, this is Game 5.

Before the Playoffs started, many pundits expected this series to be close, but with every win so far being claimed by the away team, Game 2 ending on a game-winner and the rising tension and exchanges between the head coaches, things are on another level heading into Wednesday's win-or-go-home contest.

With only one matchup going the distance, the number of viable EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge options is naturally limited, but we still want to highlight the key names heading into a decisive night.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck on your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (13.6 credits)

Montero, who has not taken his foot off the gas this series and delivered an epic Game 4 performance in OAKA with a massive 45-PIR night that will go down in EuroLeague history, has now officially entered the "is he the best guard in the EuroLeague?" conversation. With Sylvain Francisco, who finished second in MVP voting, falling short against Fenerbahce, there aren't many contenders for the crown at the moment. Even in the two games Valencia lost, Montero performed at a high level until the closing moments. With Game 5 being played in Spain, Valencia has a big opportunity right in front of them, and there is no reason not to trust Montero again.

Brancou Badio, Valencia Basket (8.0 credits)

If Montero is Batman, then Badio is Robin -- a role he has fully embraced, particularly in this series. Badio was bottled up in Game 4, but he delivered in a big way the previous two times out and was nearly as impactful as Montero in Game 2. Badio has an all-around game, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories has been clearly visible in this series, one in which he is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is shooting just 38.1 percent, but if he happens to find his shot he could easily be one of the biggest X factors in Game 5.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.1 credits)

Many would have expected Nunn to take on an even bigger role in this series and dominate a game or two, but thus far that really hasn't happened. Sure, he is averaging 18.0 ppg, but he has been focused almost exclusively on the scoring side of the game and is doing very little in the rebounds and assists categories. He did put up 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in Game 4, so perhaps the needle is pointing up. Valencia's defensive strategy against Nunn has been working, but those who remember the Maccabi series two years ago will also remember how he went into beast mode when the pressure reached its peak. If Panathinaikos wants to secure a Final Four ticket, they could use a big night from Nunn in all aspects of the game.

Forward

Cedi Osman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.8 credits)

In my opinion, the standout player for Panathinaikos throughout this series has been Osman. While most expected players like Nunn or Nigel Hayes-Davis to take control on the big stage, both have merely had their moments while Osman -- at least in the last three games -- has delivered. He was especially impressive in the Game 2 overtime win with a 26-PIR performance, and despite the loss in Game 4 he stood out with 26 points and 25 PIR. For a Panathinaikos team that desperately needs a perimeter threat against Valencia, Osman looks like the safest and most reliable option.

Kameron Taylor, Valencia Basket (10.6 credits)

After sustaining a broken nose over the weekend, Braxton Key -- averaging 20 minutes per game this series -- is a game-time decision. Even if he plays with a mask it might not be comfortable, which is why Taylor could be Valencia's only reliable small forward in Game 5. Taylor got more minutes in the two losses than the two wins, but he has been a key player all season, and head coach Pedro Martinez could up his playing time and try to get more out of him -- particularly if Key is unable to go.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (11.0credits)

After a Game 1 that was far from impressive in the box score, Hayes-Davisp put on a clutch performance in Game 2, not only by hitting the game-winner at the buzzer but also by knocking down two huge threes just moments earlier. Everyone who believed the series was bound to end in Athens experienced a major surprise, as back-to-back 4-for-14 nights from Hayes-Davis played a factor in the two losses. Hayes-Davis has proven he can deliver when the lights are brightest, and his team needs him now more than ever.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (10.2 credits)

This matchup has not allowed the big men to take center stage, as Valencia's guards and the Panathinaikos forwards have generally been the names standing out. Still, if there is one center worth mentioning it's Lessort. Among all the pivots involved in this matchup, he is clearly the one with the best combination of painted-area dominance, ability to draw fouls and offensive-rebounding impact. With the Panathinaikos guards not making much of an impact, head coach Ergin Ataman could look to make an adjustment and get Lessort more involved on the offensive end.

Head Coach

Pedro Martinez, Valencia Basket (5.7 credits)

This series has been incredibly chaotic, in no small part due to the ongoing beef between the head coaches and the back-and-forth statements. At the same time, this is up there for one of the best series ever, with every game delivering pure basketball entertainment. When Wednesday ends, one team will advance to the Final Four, but the other will still leave the floor deserving a standing ovation. After Valencia won both regular-season meetings, nobody expected them to lose the first two games at home, yet that is exactly what happened. However, they showed unbelievable resilience by achieving what almost looked impossible and stealing two wins at OAKA to bring the series back to Spain. Now, Valencia will step onto its home court for the final chapter of this fairy tale, and a third consecutive home defeat would undoubtedly be a tough pill to swallow. I'm banking on the home team coming through.

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