Round 30 in the EuroLeague will have two postponed games: Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade vs. Dubai Basketball. However, there are still eight games to be played, with the action divided into four games Thursday and four more Friday.

That will make things a bit interesting in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Nadir Hifi, Paris Basketball (14.9 credits)

The fact that Hifi has been one of the best guards in the EuroLeague despite routinely coming off the bench speaks volumes about the impact he has on the offensive scheme for Paris. Hifi racked up 106.80 FPT over his last five appearances -- a mark that ranks third best among guards and was surpassed only by the next player on the list and Sylvain Francisco. Hifi, who averages a league-best 19.5 points per game, is the best indicator that you don't necessarily need to start to find success in the EuroLeague.

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (14.7 credits)

Montero led all guards in fantasy points across the last five Rounds with 118.30 PFT, which translates to an average of 23.60 FPT per night He ranked second among all players, traling only the 122.00 fantasy points Mfiondu Kabengele put up across the same stretch. Montero scored 19 or more points in three of his last five outings, a span over which he averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. He's been nearly unstoppable of late, but he and his club will face a tough test Thursday from Zalgiris.

Andreas Obst, FC Bayern Munich (11.0 credits)

Obst missed Round 29 with an illness, but he is set to return Friday. He doesn't contribute in a ton of categories, he's an above-average producer who can of course get hot from three-point range. The star guard is averaging a career-best 15.5 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent from deep this season.

Quinn Ellis, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (9.2 credits)

If you need a guard under 10.0 credits, there are few better options than Ellis. Saben Lee is worth considering at 8.5 credits, but he's not a regular starter like Ellis, who has a premium role as the primary ball handler for Milan. Ellis is coming off a six-point, 10-assist performance in Round 29, and he averaged a solid 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over his last five outings. With three double-digit scoring performances in that stretch, Ellis is a strong option to consider if you're trying to save some credits.

Forward

Jordan Nwora, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (13.6 credits)

Sasha Vezenkov has been the best forward in the EuroLeague all season long, but he will be unavailable for Round 30, and Nwora could be an excellent replacement. He reached double digits in his last eight games and averaged 19.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists over that stretch. Nwora ranked second among forwards in fantasy points over the last five games at 96.50.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (12.3 credits)

Hezonja looks like a safe bet as a proven veteran with an established role in a productive offense. He has reached double figures in all but one of his 11 appearances since the beginning of January and is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 threes since the start of that stretch. That consistency makes him an option worth targeting any time out.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (9.3 credits)

This price tag is feasible for almost any player who gets regular minutes, but it's an absolute steal for a player like Biberovic. Over the last five Rounds of EuroLeague action, only four forwards -- Vezenkov, Nwora and Zach LeDay -- posted better numbers than Biberovic, who racked up 93.50 FPT and averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 threes over that stretch. He enters Round 30 having dropped double digits in seven straight appearances.

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (9.1 credits)

Blossomgame -- particularly if Nikola Mirotic remains out -- could be a valuable option if you're looking to add a potential bargain at the forward spot. He was the 15th most productive forward over the last five Rounds with 69.30 total FPT, and over that stretch he averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per game. As if that wasn't enough, he's carrying a hot hand after posting a career-high 25 points in Round 29.

Center

Moses Wright, Zalgiris Kaunas (14.6 credits)

Wright trails only Kabengele in terms of fantasy points over the last five Rounds with 104.00. He is coming off a 14-point, 13-rebound performance in Round 29 against Olympiacos and has four double-doubles this season. His ability to produce on both ends of the court makes him a valuable asset in any lineup.

Eugene Omoruyi, Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.7 credits)

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative at this position, don't sleep on Omoruyi. His numbers might not jump off the page, and he might come off the bench, but he remains an interesting option. Over his last six outings, Omoruyi reached double digits three times while averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Head Coach

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.5 credits)

Fenerbahce has been the best team in the league with a 21-7 record, and with a home matchup against a slumping Monaco on tap, he remains a strong option in fantasy lineups.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, rosters and everything else, head to RotoWire's latest EuroLeague news or follow @RotoWireEuro on X.