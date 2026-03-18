EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 32

We're back in business for Round 32, and the EuroLeague Playoffs are right around the corner. The EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge is also winding down, so it will be a crucial period for teams and fantasy players alike.

Before locking things in, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Elijah Bryant, Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv (18.4 credits)

Bryant has been excellent in four appearances since returning from injury, and he ranked first among guards in fantasy points per game over the last five Rounds. Even though one postponed game and one absence boost his average, he's still been productive enough to rank third among guards in total FPT in that stretch, despite playing two fewer games than every player ranked in the top 10. Bryant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.5 steals per game in his last four outings, and those numbers are good enough to keep him as a key player in all of your lineups.

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (14.8 credits)

Montero not only ranks as the most productive guard in the EuroLeague over the last five Rounds from a fantasy perspective, but no player in the league has racked up more FPT than him with 124.90, courtesy of 90 points, 18 rebounds, 23 assists, 31 three-pointers and an impressive shooting percentage of 47.6. Montero, who's averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of January, should be an absolute lock in all your lineups and could even captain your team given how good he's been lately.

Justin Robinson, Paris Basketball (13.1 credits)

Robinson is relatively cheaper compared to some of the other guards available among the top performers in recent weeks, but he shouldn't be overlooked. The Paris star racked up 92.60 FPT over the last five Rounds, good for third place among guards in that span, but he's the cheapest among the six most productive guards over that same stretch. With six double-digit scoring performances in the last seven Rounds and an average of 16.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in that span, Robinson is an interesting upside play if you have enough credits to afford his services.

Maodo Lo, Zalgiris Kaunas (9.2 credits)

Lo is known all over Europe as a defensive specialist, but he's been getting the job done at the other end as well in recent Rounds. Ranking seventh among guards in total FPT over the last five Rounds with 83.70 despite being one of two players with a credit cost below 10.0 among the Top 15 performers, his recent play speaks for itself. Lo has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from deep over that span. Lo is an excellent option if you're looking for steady production within the 10.0-credit range.

Forward

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (13.0 credits)

Hezonja might not be one of the most expensive options at the forward position on this slate, but he's proven to be able to get the job done while playing a key role in Real Madrid's offensive scheme. The veteran forward ranks sixth among forwards in total FPT over the last five Rounds, but his value and productivity have been noticeable for quite some time. He enters this slate in an impressive run of 11 consecutive games scoring in double digits. Over that stretch, Hezonja is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while making 39.6 percent of his three-pointers on 4.8 attempts per game.

Isaac Bonga, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (12.7 credits)

Surprisingly, Bonga is the most productive forward in the EuroLeague when factoring in total FPT over the last five Rounds, with 104.30. Over that stretch, the Partizan star has averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Furthermore, Bonga has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances, and he's done so with efficiency as well, making 44 percent of his shots per game. There are areas of improvement, like his three-point shooting and defensive involvement, but overall. Bonga has been delivering excellent value for under 13 credits.

Dzanan Musa, Dubai Basketball (12.2 credits)

Musa has been the second-most productive forward in the EuroLeague over the last five Rounds behind Bonga, and while his profile is completely different than Bonga's, he's also another option worth considering if you don't want to go over the 13-credit threshold for the forward role. Musa has racked up 102.00 FPT over the last five Rounds while averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and shooting 38.9 percent from deep. Musa returned from a 20-game absence on Jan. 20 against FC Barcelona, and since then, he's averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 dimes per game.

Mamadi Diakite, Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.6 credits)

Diakite is listed as a forward despite playing at center for Baskonia, but regardless of the position, he's found ways to make his presence felt on both ends of the court lately. The 29-year-old big man is riding a hot hand since he's coming off the best performance of his EuroLeague career with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double in the loss to Dubai Basketball on March 12. Over his last seven appearances, Diakite has posted five double-digit scoring efforts while averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. That's outstanding value for this price.

Center

Josh Nebo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (13.0 credits)

Nebo returned to the court three Rounds ago, having missed three games in early February due to a hamstring injury, but he has picked things right up where he left off. Dating back to the time before his injury, Nebo has scored in double digits in each of his last five outings while posting two double-doubles in that span. Furthermore, Nebo ranks fourth among all centers in total FPT in the last three Rounds. Since he's far more expensive than the other productive options on the slate, this is a move with plenty of upside.

Daniel Theis, AS Monaco (11.6 credits)

Theis' numbers have been trending a bit in the wrong direction of late compared to the start of the season, but the big man has found ways to remain productive for Monaco even if he has been a bit relegated in the pecking order behind Nikola Mirotic. With the latter out due to a foot injury, though, look for Theis to handle a strong workload down low. He's averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest over his last eight Rounds while averaging 21:56 minutes per game.

Head Coach

Oded Kattash - Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv (4.3 credits)

Kattash has an extremely favorable matchup when Maccabi takes on ASVEL, who sit dead last in the standings with a woeful 8-23 record and without a chance to make the playoffs. Maccabi, on the other hand, is in 13th place with a 14-16 record, and they need to gain ground with a victory here. Look for the Tel Aviv-based club to get a comfortable victory here.

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