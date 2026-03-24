EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 33

As we arrive at Round 33 of the EuroLeague, things are heating up significantly. With Zalgiris in sixth place and Barcelona in 10th and both having 18 wins, we can guarantee the remaining six weeks will be absolute chaos.

We are once again in one of those unusual Rounds with almost all the games stacked on Tuesday (T1) and only Red Star and Baskonia playing Wednesday (T2).

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck on your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge journey!

Guard

Sylvain Francisco, Zalgiris Kaunas (18.2 credits)

In a game where they trailed throughout against Real Madrid, Francisco stepped up in the clutch moments to deliver the win for his team. His performances have always been more spectacular against top teams in the EuroLeague standings like against Olympiacos Round 29 when he produced 36 PIR, against Panathinaikos in Round 31 with 28 PIR and last time against Real Madrid where he recorded 22 PIR. For EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge players considering Francisco in the upcoming game against his former Bayern team, the biggest risk is that if an early gap in favor of Zalgiris occurs, the star might not be needed as much and they may opt to rest him for the tough Fenerbahce away game in the second leg of the double-game week.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (13.4 credits)

Since leaving Baskonia, where he only played for one season, Baskonia has taken a dip and Miller-McIntyre has proven that he has the ability to lead any team. The player who has produced an average of 17.16 fantasy points over the last five Rounds especially stands out with his tendency to step forward and take responsibility in away games. The fact he will play the only game on the second day (T2) makes him widely considered as a backup captain option.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (9.1 credits)

The absence of Mike James seemingly pointed to an uptick in Elie Okobo's performance, but it actually allowed Strazel to step into the spotlight. With Strazel's contract with Monaco set to expire at the end of the season, rumors are already circulating that Milan will make an offer. As fate would have it, the two sides face each other in Round 33. With this opportunity in front of him and his recent rise in form, Strazel -- who produced 21 PIR in the last game against Efes and played a major role in his team's victory -- now has everything in his own hands to maintain this upward trajectory and show his potential suitor what they are looking for.

Sergio De Larrea, Valencia Basket (4.0 credits)

It may be surprising to see De Larrea listed, but considering eight games will be played on the first day and only one game remains scheduled for the second day, the functionality of 8- or 9-man squads becomes debatable. That's why those who aim to go for much more unquestionable players will inevitably need a 4-credit option. At this exact point, the answer you are looking for is very likely De Larrea based on the probability of Jean Montero's absence. In the domestic league game played over the weekend,De Larrea scored 15 points and was his team's top scorer in that game. An asset worth trying.

Forward

Jaron Blossomgame, AS Monaco (9.8 credits)

In the first 13 games he played in 2026, Blossomgame averaged 12.0 points per game, and as if that was not enough, he has raised the bar significantly in his last four games, posting 16.8 points per contest while missing just two of 24 attempted two-point shots. He is delivering the most prolific scoring stretch of his EuroLeague career. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it goes without saying that many EuroLeague teams have him on their radar. With James sidelined and Okobo going through an inconsistent period, the stage now seems to fully belong to Blossomgame.

Isaac Bonga, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (12.9 credits)

What a shame that Bonga's epic performance this season has not been praised enough! He has never lost focus throughout a tough season for Partizan and in recent weeks he has been the standout name for his team with performances like the 34 PIR he produced in the Round 31 away game against Virtus. Although there is a bit of a red flag regarding how motivated Partizan will be in the ASVEL Basket game and how many minutes Bonga will get on the court, considering both games of the double week will be played at home, many EuroLeague fantasy coaches will still want to have Bonga in their teams for the Round 34 matchup against Valencia Basket.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv (12.4 credits)

Maccabi will be without passionate fan support in this matchup, but when we look at individual performances, there were also no fans in the earlier meeting against Fenerbahce this season, yet especially in the second half of the game, Maccabi -- led by Sorkin -- made a strong comeback and the final minutes were played close. Sorkin, who has averaged 20.28 fantasy points over the last five Rounds, is clearly in great shape and with their next four games scheduled as Dubai and Efes at home, followed by away games against Baskonia and Paris, it seems that if he maintains his performance against Fenerbahce, he will have a fixture run that makes him worth keeping on our rosters for the next four Rounds as well.

Center

Josh Nebo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milano (13.0 credits)

Although he showed his presence at times in the away game against Fenerbahce in Round 32, Nebo experienced a significant drop in performance, especially in the second half, which was one of the factors in Milan losing a game in which they had once led by 15 points. Of course, the responsibility for the defeat cannot be placed on a single player, but against teams that struggle with center defense, Nebo needs to assert himself much more if he wants to help his team. In Round 33, Nebo will face Monaco -- a team that, based on the last 3 rounds in the EuroLeague, has had the weakest center defense -- and in what will be a playoff-like game, he must reflect all of his abilities on the court.

Eugene Omoruyi, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.2 credits)

Despite his relatively undersized frame, Omoruyi plays like a true honey badger on the court and with his fighting spirit, he stands out as Baskonia's only consistent presence in the paint. In last week's away game against Olympiacos, he managed to hold his ground against elite EuroLeague big men by producing 20 PIR, which helped keep Baskonia in the game for a long time. Although his performances are often not enough to secure wins for his team, in terms of personal stats, he has been doing a solid job over the last 5 Rounds, averaging 14.6 Fantasy Points.

Head Coach

Xavi Pascual, FC Barcelona (5.8 credits)

For Barcelona, which ended their 4-game losing streak last week by securing a tough away win against Valencia, the new goal is now to maintain this momentum and avoid further setbacks in their playoff race. In line with this objective, the double-week games they will play at home are of vital importance, but first, they need to make a winning start against Efes -- a game expected to be easier to get through compared to the Round 34 matchup against Red Star. Only in this way can they make the fans forget the heavy defeat they took against Real Madrid in a domestic league game.

Tomas Masiulis, Zalgiris Kaunas (6.4 credits)

As we mentioned in the introduction of our article, one of the five teams involved in a fierce playoff race with the same number of wins is Zalgiris. We are now at a stage where there is no room for error in the remaining 6 games, so they will especially want to secure a clear win at home against Bayern -- a team that is not a direct rival -- and build morale heading into the second leg of the double week.

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