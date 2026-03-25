EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 34

The EuroLeague postseason begins in less than a month, and the regular season portion of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge is winding down, so there are only a few more opportunities to climb the standings.

Before locking things in, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Sylvain Francisco, Zalgiris Kaunas (18.2 credits)

Francisco is one of the most expensive guards on the slate, but he's worth every credit you decide to spend on him. The veteran not only leads all guards, but also all players in FPT over the last five Rounds with 121.90, a stretch in which he's racked up 89 points, 10 rebounds, 28 assists, six steals and four blocks, leaving his mark all over the court. Francisco is coming off a 14-point, seven-assist performance in a win against his former Bayern team, but even that output is less than he has been doing. If you're looking for a guard to captain your lineup, Francisco is an excellent choice.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.3 credits)

Horton-Tucker was the third most productive guard in the EuroLeague over the last five Rounds with 102.70 FPT. Even though he delivered a somewhat pedestrian line of 10 points and six assists in the loss to Maccabi on Tuesday, that still extended his run of double-digit scoring performances to six. With averages of 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over that span, Horton-Tucker is an excellent option to target if you want to boost your backcourt.

Carlik Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (12.6 credits)

Jones ranked second among guards in total FPT over the last five Rounds. He missed considerable time earlier in the season, as he was sidelined for 23 games in a row between Oct. 24 and Feb. 13 due to a foot injury, but he's done a great job when available. He has filled the void left by the departure of Cameron Payne and enters Round 34 with averages of 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last five appearances.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona (10.2 credits)

Satoransky was limited to eight points in the win over Efes the last time out, and while his numbers have been a bit inconsistent of late, he has a strong floor due to his ability to do a little bit of everything. The veteran floor general averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his last five appearances. The guard position is stacked with talent, but if you're looking for a dependable player without spending too many credits, Satoransky could be a decent alternative.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (16.6 credits)

Moneke's price tag continues to rise, but for good reason -- he's the most productive forward in the EuroLeague if you look at total FPT over the last five Rounds. With 118.70 FPT in his last five appearances, Moneke is a player to trust as a captain selection. Moneke has been extremely effective over that five-game sample, averaging 17.8 points per game but clearing the 20-point mark three times. As if that wasn't enough, he's also been efficient, shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three over that span.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (12.7 credits)

Hezonja ranked sixth among forwards in terms of total FPT over the last five Rounds, but he has been making an impact for a lot longer. Hezonja's calling card has been the offense, as the veteran forward is averaging 14.7 points per game amid a 13-game streak in which he's reached double digits each time. The fact that the matchup against Efes is easy on paper should do nothing but boost Hezonja's potential upside.

Dzanan Musa, Dubai Basketball (12.3 credits)

Musa erupted for a season-high 31 points in the win over Panathinaikos on Tuesday. That was his eighth consecutive game with double-digit points, and with averages of 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game since the start of that span, he carries a hot hand. It's worth noting that Musa ranked second among forwards in total FPT over the last five Rounds with 109.80.

Mamadi Diakite, Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (9.9 credits)

We're rolling with Diakite once again because he continues to rack up stats left and right. Foul trouble limited him to 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Red Star, but he scored in double digits in six of his previous eight contests, and he should be itching to bounce back. Diakite is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game since the beginning of February. That kind of consistency isn't easy to find.

Center

Dan Oturu, Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv (14.7 credits)

Oturu is a bit on the expensive side, but he's a regular starter and has tons of experience at this level, so he's worth the investment. Plus, he's not as expensive as other centers like Moses Wright, Walter Tavares or Mfiondu Kabengele, so he's a player you could target and still have budget for other areas. Oturu has reached double digits in six straights, and he is averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and a combined 1.4 steals+blocks per game since the start of that stretch.

Jaime Pradilla, Valencia Basket (9.7 credits)

If you're looking for a cheaper option at center, Pradilla could be a solid bet. He ranks eighth in terms of FPT among centers over the last five Rounds, but out of that group, he's the only one with a cost under 10.00 credits. Pradilla is averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over that five-game stretch, and while the numbers aren't eye-popping, he is making the most of his playing time.

Head coach

Sergio Scariolo - Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in third place in the standings and have a favorable matchup against Anadolu Efes, which is already out of the playoff race. With Los Merengues having a lot to play for and being at home, expect them to secure a comfortable win against the Turkish outfit.

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