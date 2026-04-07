Elijah Bryant has brought it all season, and Juan Pablo Aravena expects the Hapoel guard to bring it again in Round 36 of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 36

Only three Rounds remain in the regular season, which means the end of the first portion of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge is rapidly approaching, and lineup decisions are more important than ever.

Before finalizing your rosters, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Elijah Bryant, Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv (18.4 credits)

Bryant not only ranks as the highest-scoring guard in EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge when analyzing the last five Rounds, he's also tied for the most FPT over that stretch with 114.40 -- good for an average of 22.88 FPT per game. With Bryant garnering some of the most usage in the league and Hapoel clinging to a top-6 spot, all signs point to another big light. He should carry your lineup offensively, as he averaged 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last eight appearances.

Jean Montero, Valencia Basket (14.9 credits)

Montero would sit higher in the ranking of players with more fantasy points over the last five Rounds if it weren't for the fact that he missed a game with a hand injury. When available, though, the star guard has been a key piece for a Valencia team that looks destined for a playoff spot. Montero's numbers slipped a bit in recent games, but he's healthy ahead of the double-game week, so he should have a sizable role in Valencia's offensive scheme. He's definitely worth the investment.

Carlik Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (14.0 credits)

Jones has seen his valuation fluctuate throughout the season, but right now it's at one of its highest points -- and for good reason. Jones put up 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers in a victory over Red Star in the previous Round, carrying Partizan to a win over their rivals and extending his elite run of play. He scored at least 23 points in three of his last five Rounds and has tallied 110.00 FPT in that stretch -- good for the fifth best mark among all players and third among guards. If you happen to choose Jones over Montero or even Bryant, you'd be making a strong investment one way or another.

Jordan Loyd, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (9.6 credits)

Loyd is one of three players among the top 30 fantasy scorers over the last five Rounds with a credit cost below 10.0. He is coming off back-to-back games with at least 17 points, including an impressive 21-point effort in Round 34 against Real Madrid. Loyd reached double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances, a stretch over which he averaged 12.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers per night.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (16.6 credits)

Moneke is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming Round 35 performance in which he was limited to just eight points and three rebounds across 27 minutes. He was also subpar in Round 34, finishing with seven points, two boards and two dimes in a road loss to Barcelona. The fact that Moneke remains one of the most productive forwards over the last five Rounds despite those two subpar outings goes to show how elite he had been before. Don't be surprised if he bounces back in Round 36 in a favorable matchup against Paris, as the Serbian club needs him at his best to solidify its postseason spot.

Dzanan Musa, Dubai Basketball (13.4 credits)

Musa has had some big nights of late, and he was exceptional in Round 35, putting up 25 points and 10 assists en route to his first EuroLeague double-double. Dubai sits one game out of a playoff spot and Dwayne Bacon is injured, so simply put, Musa needs to carry Dubai if they're looking to keep their postseason chances alive in their first EuroLeague season. Since getting back to full speed, Musa is averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 10 appearances.

Mamadi Diakite, Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.7 credits)

Diakite is certainly a player worth targeting on this slate -- and pretty much every slate if he fits within your budget. Diakite can fill the stat sheet with ease, and the numbers don't lie -- he reached double digits in five of his last six appearances while averaging 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. That kind of production for less than 12.0 credits is excellent value, so if you have the chance to roster Diakite, do it.

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid (9.6 credits)

Deck is the forward with the most fantasy points over the last five Rounds among players under 10.0 credits, and he gets the nod here due to this scoring prowess at a relatively low cost. Deck averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings, and he also made 41.6 percent of his 2.4 three-point attempts per game over that stretch. Deck is an excellent option to round out your forward rotation.

Center

Moses Wright, Zalgiris Kaunas (15.5 credits)

No stranger to this article, Wright ranks second among centers in terms of total FPT over the last five Rounds, and he's one of three big men -- alongside Mfiondu Kabengele and Walter Tavares -- who ranked in the top 15. Wright is the cheapest of the three from a credit perspective, and more often than not, he delivered solid value. Over his last five games, Wright averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per night, and he tossed up a double-double his last time out.

Josh Nebo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (12.8 credits)

If Wright -- and for that matter, any of the other top-tier centers -- are slightly out of your budget, Nebo could be a solid option. Since returning from a three-game absence in February, he's averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (5.3 credits)

Obradovic and Red Star have a favorable home matchup against Paris. Considering his price tag won't be too elevated compared to other head coaches with enticing matchups, this is a solid bet.

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