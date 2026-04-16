Few have been steadier than Baskonia's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finds himself among Juan Pablo Aravena's picks for the final Round of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

This is it! We've made it to the final Round of the 2025-26 EuroLeague regular season, and fantasy players will have one final chance to jump up the standings in the first phase of the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge.

Before finalizing your lineups, be sure to check RotoWire's EuroLeague Injury Report and EuroLeague News pages.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Guard

Carlik Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (13.4 credits)

Jones missed more than three months of action due to a foot fracture, but he's been outstanding since returning to the hardwood. Over his last nine appearances, Jones averaged 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while operating as Partizan's primary facilitator. Over that stretch, Jones ranked fifth among guards in fantasy points with 182.10, with the lone names ahead of him being Elijah Bryant, Sylvain Francisco, Jean Montero and Codi Miller-McIntyre. Jones is a proven producer who could bring great benefits in the final Round of the regular season.

Elie Okobo, AS Monaco (13.3 credits)

Numbers don't lie, and Okobo reached double digits while recording at least eight assists in four of his last five outings. During that prolific stretch, the star guard averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.0 threes per night. He led all players in total FPT over the last five Rounds with 126.40 -- nearly 15.00 more than the next player on the list, Miller-McIntyre.

Jordan Loyd, Anadolu Efes (10.7 credits)

If you're looking for a productive player who won't cost you a significant portion of your budget, you could take a look at Loyd. The Efes guard is closing the season on a strong note, putting up 15.3 points, 2.7 rebound and 2.3 assists per game over his last seven appearances. Loyd ranked second in total FPT over the last five games among players at 11.0 credits or less, trailing only Matthew Strazel, who has again been joined by Mike James.

Brancou Badio, Valencia Basket (9.0 credits)

Montero -- for good reason -- is a popular pick on the Valencia side, but it would be wrong to overlook what Badio has done as a secondary option. Badio scored at least 14 points in each of his last five outings, a stretch over which he racked up 87.50 total FPT while averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. If you need to round out your roster there aren't many better options on this slate than Badio, whose play just earned him an extension from Valencia.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (17.2 credits)

We're again recommending Moneke as a player worth targeting at all costs. The star forward has been excellent of late, ranking second in total FPT among forwards over the last five games, with the next name on the list being the only player who has been more productive over that stretch. With averages of 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last five outings, Moneke is a potential captain in Round 38.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kosner Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (13.9 credits)

Even though Mamadi Diakite would also be a strong choice if you were to target a Baskonia forward, the reality is simple: no other forward in the EuroLeague tallied more than the 110.00 FPT Luwawu-Cabarrot racked up over the last five Rounds. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers over that span while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from three-point range. Luwawu-Cabarrot could be an excellent captaincy choice for the final Round of the regular season.

Arnas Butkevicius, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.2 credits)

If you stack your roster with high-end options at guard and center and need a productive forward who won't eat a big portion of your remaining budget, Butkevicius could be a player to target. Even though he went scoreless his last time out, he averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the previous three Rounds. It would be nice if he reclaimed a starting spot, but it could be worth the risk.

Center

Moses Wright, Zalgiris Kaunas (15.8 credits)

Few players have been mentioned in this series more than Wright, who has been dominating opposing centers in recent weeks and is the only center who has racked up more than 90.00 FPT over the last five Rounds. With averages of 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over that span, Wright recorded a whopping 105.90 FPT -- a mark that led all centers and ranked seventh overall. With his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court he looks like a prime captain choice for Round 38.

David McCormack, FC Bayern Munich (8.8 credits)

If Wright -- and for that matter, any of the other top-tier centers -- are slightly out of your budget, McCormack could be a solid option to consider. He went scoreless in Round 37 against Milan, but in Round 36 he delivered an impressive 24-point, eight-rebound haul in a win over Virtus Bologna. The lack of consistency could be an issue, but for the most part, McCormack has played well and delivered results. His 87.40 FPT over the last five games were the second most among centers over that stretch, ahead of household names like Walter Tavares, Mfiondu Kabengele and Mathias Lessort. He's an excellent low-budget addition.

Head Coach

Georgios Bartzokas, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.4 credits)

It shouldn't be surprising to see Bartzokas as the most expensive head coach on the slate, as he has Olympiacos atop the standings. Olympiacos should go for the win against a shorthanded Milan club, which makes Bartzokas a strong option to select as your coach, even if that decision takes a decent chunk of your budget.

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