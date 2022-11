EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Maccabi's Rafi Menco will not play Thursday.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Status Check: None

Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -1.0

O/U: 158.0

ALBA Berlin at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Marcus Eriksson (BER), Louis Olinde (BER), Jonas Mattisseck (BER)

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -12.5

O/U: 164.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check: Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Dyshawn Pierre (FBB), Shavon Shields (EA7), Billy Baron (EA7), Luigi Datome (EA7), Stefano Tonut (EA7)

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.0

O/U: 150.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Real Madrid

Status Check: Alen Smailagic (PAR), Aleksa Avramovic (PAR), Balsa Koprivica (PAR), Guerschon Yabusele (RMB), Rudy Fernandez (RMB), Fabien Causeur (RMB), Anthony Randolph (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB)

Spread: Real Madrid -10.5

O/U: 164.0

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:45 AM ET Thursday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.