There are a lot of questions heading into the first F1 race of 2026. C.J. Radune breaks down all the rule changes and tells you who to target in DFS and at the betting window for the Australian Grand Prix.

Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Course: Albert Park Circuit

Course Length: 5.28km

Laps: 58

Formula 1 Race Preview

A new chapter begins for Formula 1 this week with the season-opening Qatar Airways Grand Prix. The 2026 season brings significant changes: a full reset of the rules, smaller and lighter cars, less downforce, and the removal of DRS. This year also introduces three new engine modes (Boost, Overtake, and Recharge), which use a newly re-balanced 50/50 split between the internal combustion and electric power units. How drivers manage these modes throughout a lap and race will be critical in getting the maximum lap times out of the car and making passes for position. Drivers will be busier than ever before inside the cockpit, and strategy may force them to drive in ways they haven't had to in the past.

Several days of preseason testing haven't revealed a clear favorite yet, but some patterns are emerging. Aston Martin, with their new Honda engine, seem to be struggling after a difficult testing period, and it's uncertain whether either car will complete Sunday's race. In contrast, teams like McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull have shown steady pace and reliability, though it's still too early to say who will have the upper hand as the season begins. Two newcomers (Cadillac and Audi) will also be trying to make their mark.

Fans should be prepared for the unexpected this week in Melbourne. This season marks a fresh start for Formula 1, and as the action gets underway, many questions will soon be answered.

Key Stats at Albert Park Circuit

Races: 28

Winners from pole: 12

Winners from top-5 starters: 25

Winners from top-10 starters: 27

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 228.130kph

Previous 10 Australia Winners

2025 - Lando Norris

2024 - Carlos Sainz Jr.

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Charles Leclerc

2019 - Valtteri Bottas

2018 - Sebastian Vettel

2017 - Sebastian Vettel

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

2014 - Nico Rosberg

While Albert Park Circuit, set around Melbourne's Albert Park, is familiar territory for the teams, every return brings its own set of challenges. The inaugural race on this temporary layout took place in 1996, with Damon Hill claiming victory from the front row. Because the circuit runs along regular city streets, the opening laps of the weekend are typically slippery, but grip steadily improves as more rubber gets laid down. One thing that remains constant, however, is the presence of bumps. City roads aren't as smooth as the billiard-table surfaces of dedicated Formula 1 tracks, so teams need to dial in setups that can handle those imperfections through the track's five-kilometer distance.

Perhaps the most decisive factor for success at this circuit is starting position. Since the track's debut, front-row starters have consistently converted their advantage into wins and top finishes, with all but one Grand Prix won by a driver starting inside the top 10 and only three winners coming from outside of the first two rows. Even with the unpredictability introduced by this year's new rules package, qualifying will likely remain a strong predictor of race results. Fantasy players should pay close attention to the the final starting grid before setting their lineups ahead of Sunday's race.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Australian Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $13,000

George Russell - $12,000

Lando Norris - $11,600

Charles Leclerc - $11,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Oscar Piastri - $10,600

Lewis Hamilton - $10,000

Kimi Antonelli - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Pierre Gasly - $6,000

Esteban Ocon - $5,600

Oliver Bearman - $5,400

Nico Hulkenberg $5,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

Mercedes - $12,500

McLaren - $12,000

Ferrari - $11,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Australian Grand Prix

Team Captain - Charles Leclerc - $16,500

Pierre Gasly - $6,000

Oliver Bearman - $5,400

Nico Hulkenberg - $5,000

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,400

Constructor - Mercedes $12,500

Educated speculation puts McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing at the top of the early pecking order in Formula 1. Given preseason reliability (laps completed) and relative session times, it looks as though Mercedes and Ferrari stand out above all. The question for this first race of the season is which team/driver path to go with? Since cars have yet to hit the track, I am splitting choices between a Ferrari driver as team captain with Charles Leclerc and Mercedes as constructor. Leclerc has been consistently quick in this race. He won it from pole in 2022, finished second in 2024, and was eighth last season. Leclerc also had the upper hand on teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2025 finishing 86 points ahead of the former world champion in the final standings. Choosing Leclerc over his teammate is a fairly clear-cut decision whereas differentiating between the Mercedes duo may be a bit more challenging - George Russell is more experienced, but Kimi Antonelli had some excellent performances toward the end of last season. By selecting Mercedes as constructor, this lineup gets the output of both Mercedes drivers, who are expected to be the favorites to win, while also capturing Ferrari's upside potential through Leclerc.

Alpine was one of the first teams to cease development on its 2025 machine and dedicate those resources toward 2026 preparations with the vast rule changes. That time invested early gave them a head start on the competition, and there is hope that the extra work gives them an early-season advantage in the mid-pack battle. Of their two drivers, Pierre Gasly is best poised to make use of it. The Frenchman has been consistent at Melbourne with three finishes of 11th or better from the last three races. Alpine should be expected to score points out of the gate, and Gasly should be capable of doing so.

Another team that showed good production in testing was Haas. This team's close partnership with Ferrari enables them to focus almost exclusively on chassis and aerodynamics while benefitting from Ferrari's power development. Knowing Ferrari is expected to be at the front of the order with their own car means Haas should also get a boost. Oliver Bearman started last season strongly with three points-paying finishes from the first four races before going quiet midseason. He roared back at the end of the year with five finishes in the points from the last seven races, though. At Melbourne last season he started 20th but finished 14th.

Veteran Nico Hulkenberg is the one driver this lineup will include from one of the two new teams on the grid. Audi makes its debut (along with Cadillac) this season after taking over Sauber. The team is not a stranger to the grid, but Audi is a new manufacturer. Given Hulkenberg's experience, and Audi's resources, this is one of the safer driver selections among the new outfits. The German driver has 11 Melbourne starts with no finish lower than 11th since 2014.

Another veteran to go with this week is Carlos Sainz Jr. The Williams driver is expected to be battling among the midfield contenders, but Melbourne is a place Sainz has had success. He won there for Ferrari in 2024 and has four other top-10 finishes at the track from nine career starts.

F1 Best Bets for the Australian Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner - George Russell +225

Double Podium Finish - Mercedes +330

Double Top-10 Finish - Alpine +350

Preseason testing suggests the Mercedes car is the most reliable and one of the fastest. While no one will know that for sure until action gets underway, many signs point that direction. With the completely revamped rules, this is George Russell's opportunity to shine. Mercedes has consistently delivered top contending cars regardless of the rule set, and their vast resources and experience at doing so gives them optimism for 2026 success. Russell will be eager to get a quick start to the year and build up an early advantage as car development picks up pace later in the year. Russell looks to be a worthy favorite to win this week.

Along with Russell's expectations, Kimi Antonelli has been rising to the occasion. He closed out 2025 strongly with eight finishes in the points from the last nine races and ranked seventh in the championship standings, just six points behind Lewis Hamilton. That progress should be expected to continue into 2026 and pick up pace with even better equipment at his disposal. Antonelli's speed last season, plus the expected early Mercedes advantage, make the wager of both Mercedes drivers standing on the podium this week one of the better bets to make.

Similarly, Alpine's early start to development of their 2026 challenger should give them an edge out of the gate. Testing results showed the team having comparatively fewer issues with their car along with respectable pace among the midfield contenders. The battle behind the top four constructors is always a tough one to call, but Alpine's focus on this season's rulebook makes them favored to strike early, which is why wagering on both drivers to finish inside the top 10 on Sunday is an attractive option to take given the favorable odds.

