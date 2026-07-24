The top DFS picks and best bets for the Hungarian Grand Prix, including why Dan Marcus is targeting Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in Formula 1 DFS contests on DraftKings this week.

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Location: Mogyorod, Hungary

Course: Hungaroring

Course Length: 4.38km

Laps: 70

Hungarian Grand Prix Race Preview

The Hungarian Grand Prix closes out a busy July for F1 as the third race of the month and the back end of a doubleheader. Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix, reversing the recent trend of George Russell gaining ground on him in the Driver Championship. Ferrari continued its impressive season as well, closing the gap to 73 points to Mercedes for the Constructor Standings.

Racing Bulls continue to surge toward the top of the midfield and are now tied with Alpine for fifth place in the Constructor Standings with 61 points. The last team to specifically watch is Aston Martin, the team that has been the most irrelevant to this point. They are expected to introduce a huge upgrade to their car and could be competitive for the first time this season.

Key Stats at Hungaroring

Races: 40

Winners from pole: 16

Winners from top-5 starters: 36

Winners from top-10 starters: 38

Previous 10 Hungary Winners

2025- Lando Norris

2024 – Oscar Piastri

2023 - Max Verstappen

2022 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Esteban Ocon

2020 - Lewis Hamilton

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Sebastian Vettel

2016 - Lewis Hamilton

The Hungaroring isn't quite as extreme as Monaco, but there's minimal room for passing and the modern version of F1 has outgrown the track in some ways. Qualifying is exceptionally important.

That doesn't mean we won't be in for an interesting race. This race often has some of the highest track temperatures of the calendar, leading to increased wear. That leads to differing strategies, with both one and two stops in play.

Teams will have the softest range of tires to work with, and the medium and hard compounds are the likeliest to be used on race day.

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Value Report

DraftKings Value Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix

(Based on standard $50K salary cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kimi Antonelli - $13,400

Lewis Hamilton - $12,400

George Russell - $12,000

Charles Leclerc - $11,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Max Verstappen - $11,000

Lando Norris - $9,000

Oscar Piastri - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Liam Lawson - $6,000

Arvid Lindblad -$5,600

Gabriel Bortoleto- $5,400

Pierre Gasly - $5,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,200

Fernando Alonso - $3,600

Sergio Perez - $3,200

Constructor Values

Mercedes - $14,000

Ferrari - $13,500

McLaren - $9,300

Red Bull Racing - $9,000

Racing Bulls - $4,300

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Captain – Kimi Antonelli -$20,100

Lewis Hamilton - $12,400

Gabriel Bortoleto - $5,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,200

Fernando Alonso - $3,600

Constructor – Racing Bulls - $4,300

The new rules are far from perfect, but they have introduced some unpredictability this season. However, Antonelli and Hamilton seem to have created some distance between their teammates and also have the two fastest cars on the grid. It makes sense to roster them, and there are some potential values that can help balance the salary considerations.

Of course, if Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, or either McLaren driver step up, pivoting will be necessary. After two free practice sessions, McLaren looks to be in a good position for the weekend, while Mercedes has underwhelmed. There's no guarantee that will carry into qualifying, but it is an early trend.

Racing Bulls has all of the momentum in the midfield, with Lindblad and Lawson fairly evenly matched. Pricing reflects that, so waiting for qualifying results before picking one of the drivers makes sense. Audi has also been competitive this season, often on the periphery of points. Bortoleto has often gotten the best of Hulkenberg, but either could be a good value option this weekend. The last truly viable potential value option is Alonso. As was noted in the introduction and has been a frequent topic of conversation in the F1 world, Aston Martin is introducing extensive upgrades at Hungary. The results through the first two free practice sessions weren't particularly notable, but that outlook could change as the weekend progresses.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Race Winner – Kimi Antonelli (+200), Lewis Hamilton (+220), Charles Leclerc (+230)

Points Finish – Nico Hulkenberg (-105)

Double Podium Finish – Ferrari (+110)

Both teams and drivers have begun to separate themselves, which has started to make things a bit more predictable. That can be exploitable for DFS purposes, but it does make value hunting on the betting side more difficult. Ferrari has had a very impressive start to the weekend, though the books have responded by aggressively pricing Hamilton and Leclerc as race winners. The one way to potentially leverage the positive showing from Ferrari is a double podium finish. Each of the other top teams has one driver that is currently struggling with the new regulations or simply isn't quick enough to contend for the podium. Hamilton and Leclerc are the exception.

The market to finish in the points is particularly tightly priced. Hulkenberg is the one driver to stand out based on Audi's recent form and his price relative to his teammate. Bortoleto is currently (-185) to finish in the points, which overstates the gap between he and Hulkenberg.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.