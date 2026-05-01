Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Location: Miami, Fla.
Course: Miami International Autodrome
Course Length: 5.41km
Laps: 57
Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Preview
The 2026 F1 season was always set up to have plenty of unknowns amid changes to the rules and engine packages. That certainly played out through the first three races, as Kimi Antonelli appears to have a true chance to challenge George Russell as the top Mercedes driver and for the World Championship. Nevertheless, it's far too early to make any such determination, and we can expect another shift in team and driver performance as we enter the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, teams have had a built-in spring break that wasn't anticipated. While Mercedes may maintain its lead as the best team on the grid, we should expect some changes among the midfield, if not the top of the field.
While the rules package will remain the same at its core, there have been adjustments to the harvesting and super clipping rules that should allow for qualifying to revert more to the all-out laps we've been accustomed to and perhaps less lifting and coasting on race day.
Key Stats at Miami International Autodrome
- Races: 4
- Winners from pole: 0
- Winners from top-5 starters: 3
- Winners from top-10 starters: 4
Previous Race Winners
2025- Oscar Piastri
2024 – Lando Norris
2023- Max Verstappen
2022 Max Verstappen
Teams, drivers and fans alike have gotten familiar with the Miami International Autodrome over the last four years. However, passing zones have shifted at the circuits we've seen so far this season, so the knowledge built up over the last several years may no longer be applicable.
For DFS purposes, the sprint weekend setup should be beneficial. Lineups still won't lock until Sunday afternoon, but there will be two qualifying sessions as well as the sprint to build up the sample of results at the track.
There will be an extra allocation of tires due to the sprint race. Teams will be equipped with the softest compounds of tires, as Miami is generally a low-wear track. It was repaved in 2023 and gains grip as the weekend progresses, meaning this sets up to be a one-stop race. The final variable could be some rain, as there is roughly a 40 percent chance of precipitation on race day.
RotoWire Formula 1 DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Tier 1 Values
George Russell - $14,000
Kimi Antonelli - $13,000
Tier 2 Values
Charles Leclerc - $10,8000
Lando Norris - $10,400
Oscar Piastri - $10,000
Lewis Hamilton- $9,800
Tier 3 Values
Isack Hadjar - $6,400
Pierre Gasly - $6,000
Oliver Bearman - $5,600
Liam Lawson - $5,400
Tier 4 Values
Nico Hulkenberg -$4,600
Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,400
Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,200
Constructor Values
Mercedes -$15,000
McLaren - $12,000
Ferrari - $11,700
Racing Bulls - $3,700
Alpine - $3,500
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Miami Grand Prix
Captain – Kimi Antonelli - $19,500
Oscar Piastri - $10,000
Pierre Gasly - $6,000
Liam Lawson -$5,400
Nico Hulkenberg - $4,600
Constructor – Racing Bulls - $3,700
Or
Captain – Oscar Piastri - $15,000
Pierre Gasly - $6,000
Liam Lawson - $5,400
Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,400
Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,200
Constructor – Mercedes- $15,000
Nearly every team is likely to have implemented upgrades for this weekend, but Mercedes had such a considerable advantage that they should be considered the favorites until further notice. The primary challenge is that it remains impossible to double-stack either Russell or Antonelli and Mercedes or any other high-end constructor. That sets up a key choice of rostering an elite Captain or Constructor. For purposes of this exercise, we'll build through Antonelli, but qualifying will ultimately be the deciding factor between he and Russell.
McLaren and Ferrari are the second-tier teams, with Piastri and Leclerc looking to be the top drivers for each of those teams. Things get more interesting as we progress into the midfield. Alpine and Haas have been the most consistent of the group. For the purposes of setting a lineup, Pierre Gasly is my top driver choice. He is rarely challenged by teammate Franco Colapinto, and he's recorded points in all three races. Oliver Bearman could be an alternative if Gasly underperforms early in the weekend.
Among the lower tier of teams, Audi and Racing Bulls have shown the most promise. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto have both scored points this season, as have Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad. Qualifying should dictate the better option between the Audi drivers, while Lawson is my preferred option between the Racing Bulls duo.
Finding a value at Constructor is a bit more difficult, but the strong form of Gasly and Lawson give me some confidence in using their teams as constructors. The lack of comfortable low-end options is also a good reason to consider using Mercedes as a Constructor and option for a cheaper driver at Captain. This arguably looks to be the better build heading into the weekend, but it requires all of the midfield drivers to perform at their expected level, and given the inconsistency we've seen early in the season that seems unlikely to play out in reality.
Formula 1 Best Bets for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Friday
Race Winner – George Russell (+145), Kimi Antonelli (+145), Oscar Piastri (+850), Charles Leclerc (+1100)
Top-10 Finish - Pierre Gasly (-150), Liam Lawson (-125)
Podium Finish – Oscar Piastri (-125)
Sprint Top-3 Finish – Lewis Hamilton (+225)
The betting picks largely align with the DFS section, but there is more of an opportunity to exploit any projected changes to the field. Mercedes has publicly stated they haven't added much in terms of upgrades during the spring break, while both McLaren and Ferrari have. Both Ferrari and McLaren drivers are priced well if this news is accurate –Mercedes notoriously sandbags – and Leclerc and Piastri would be the two drivers I'd want to center most bets relating to Ferrari and McLaren around. The exception is the sprint race, as Hamilton has a strong record in that format.
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