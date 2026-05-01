The top DFS picks and best bets for the Miami Grand Prix, including why Dan Marcus loves the value Pierre Gasly brings to F1 DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Location: Miami, Fla.

Course: Miami International Autodrome

Course Length: 5.41km

Laps: 57

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Preview

The 2026 F1 season was always set up to have plenty of unknowns amid changes to the rules and engine packages. That certainly played out through the first three races, as Kimi Antonelli appears to have a true chance to challenge George Russell as the top Mercedes driver and for the World Championship. Nevertheless, it's far too early to make any such determination, and we can expect another shift in team and driver performance as we enter the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, teams have had a built-in spring break that wasn't anticipated. While Mercedes may maintain its lead as the best team on the grid, we should expect some changes among the midfield, if not the top of the field.

While the rules package will remain the same at its core, there have been adjustments to the harvesting and super clipping rules that should allow for qualifying to revert more to the all-out laps we've been accustomed to and perhaps less lifting and coasting on race day.

Key Stats at Miami International Autodrome

Races: 4

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 3

Winners from top-10 starters: 4

Previous Race Winners

2025- Oscar Piastri

2024 – Lando Norris

2023- Max Verstappen

2022 Max Verstappen

Teams, drivers and fans alike have gotten familiar with the Miami International Autodrome over the last four years. However, passing zones have shifted at the circuits we've seen so far this season, so the knowledge built up over the last several years may no longer be applicable.

For DFS purposes, the sprint weekend setup should be beneficial. Lineups still won't lock until Sunday afternoon, but there will be two qualifying sessions as well as the sprint to build up the sample of results at the track.

There will be an extra allocation of tires due to the sprint race. Teams will be equipped with the softest compounds of tires, as Miami is generally a low-wear track. It was repaved in 2023 and gains grip as the weekend progresses, meaning this sets up to be a one-stop race. The final variable could be some rain, as there is roughly a 40 percent chance of precipitation on race day.

RotoWire Formula 1 DFS Tools

F1 Lineup Optimizer

F1 Value Report

DraftKings Value Picks for Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Tier 1 Values

George Russell - $14,000

Kimi Antonelli - $13,000

Tier 2 Values

Charles Leclerc - $10,8000

Lando Norris - $10,400

Oscar Piastri - $10,000

Lewis Hamilton- $9,800

Tier 3 Values

Isack Hadjar - $6,400

Pierre Gasly - $6,000

Oliver Bearman - $5,600

Liam Lawson - $5,400

Tier 4 Values

Nico Hulkenberg -$4,600

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,400

Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,200

Constructor Values

Mercedes -$15,000

McLaren - $12,000

Ferrari - $11,700

Racing Bulls - $3,700

Alpine - $3,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Miami Grand Prix

Captain – Kimi Antonelli - $19,500

Oscar Piastri - $10,000

Pierre Gasly - $6,000

Liam Lawson -$5,400

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,600

Constructor – Racing Bulls - $3,700

Or

Captain – Oscar Piastri - $15,000

Pierre Gasly - $6,000

Liam Lawson - $5,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,400

Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,200

Constructor – Mercedes- $15,000

Nearly every team is likely to have implemented upgrades for this weekend, but Mercedes had such a considerable advantage that they should be considered the favorites until further notice. The primary challenge is that it remains impossible to double-stack either Russell or Antonelli and Mercedes or any other high-end constructor. That sets up a key choice of rostering an elite Captain or Constructor. For purposes of this exercise, we'll build through Antonelli, but qualifying will ultimately be the deciding factor between he and Russell.

McLaren and Ferrari are the second-tier teams, with Piastri and Leclerc looking to be the top drivers for each of those teams. Things get more interesting as we progress into the midfield. Alpine and Haas have been the most consistent of the group. For the purposes of setting a lineup, Pierre Gasly is my top driver choice. He is rarely challenged by teammate Franco Colapinto, and he's recorded points in all three races. Oliver Bearman could be an alternative if Gasly underperforms early in the weekend.

Among the lower tier of teams, Audi and Racing Bulls have shown the most promise. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto have both scored points this season, as have Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad. Qualifying should dictate the better option between the Audi drivers, while Lawson is my preferred option between the Racing Bulls duo.

Finding a value at Constructor is a bit more difficult, but the strong form of Gasly and Lawson give me some confidence in using their teams as constructors. The lack of comfortable low-end options is also a good reason to consider using Mercedes as a Constructor and option for a cheaper driver at Captain. This arguably looks to be the better build heading into the weekend, but it requires all of the midfield drivers to perform at their expected level, and given the inconsistency we've seen early in the season that seems unlikely to play out in reality.

Formula 1 Best Bets for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner – George Russell (+145), Kimi Antonelli (+145), Oscar Piastri (+850), Charles Leclerc (+1100)

Top-10 Finish - Pierre Gasly (-150), Liam Lawson (-125)

Podium Finish – Oscar Piastri (-125)

Sprint Top-3 Finish – Lewis Hamilton (+225)

The betting picks largely align with the DFS section, but there is more of an opportunity to exploit any projected changes to the field. Mercedes has publicly stated they haven't added much in terms of upgrades during the spring break, while both McLaren and Ferrari have. Both Ferrari and McLaren drivers are priced well if this news is accurate –Mercedes notoriously sandbags – and Leclerc and Piastri would be the two drivers I'd want to center most bets relating to Ferrari and McLaren around. The exception is the sprint race, as Hamilton has a strong record in that format.

Mapping out your wagers for the Formula 1 race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.