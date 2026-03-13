George Russell and Mercedes have looked unstoppable early in 2026, and Dan Marcus thinks you need to get on the train in F1 DFS contests on DraftKings for this week's Chinese Grand Prix.

Heineken Chinese Grand Prix

Location: Shanghai, China

Course: Shanghai International Circuit

Course Length: 5.45km

Laps: 56

Formula 1 Race Preview

The new rule and energy regime made its debut last weekend in Australia to mixed reviews. The race featured plenty of overtaking and an intriguing battle for the lead during the early laps, though the new rule's emphasis on energy conservation rather than effective braking and tire management was a turnoff to some viewers.

As is often the case at the start of a new rules set, there was also a wide disparity between the haves and have-not constructors. Mercedes has the clear upper hand, while Williams, and particularly Aston Martin, lag behind.

Key Stats at Shanghai International Circuit

Races: 18

Winners from pole: 11

Winners from top-5 starters: 16

Winners from top-10 starters: 18

Previous 10 Chinese Grand Prix Winners

2025- Oscar Piastri

2024- Max Verstappen

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Daniel Ricciardo

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Lewis Hamilton

2014 - Lewis Hamilton

2013 - Fernando Alonso

2012 - Nico Rosberg

F1 will make its way to the Shanghai International Circuit for the third consecutive season. It's also the first sprint of the season, which could help significantly when setting DFS lineups.

The characteristics of the track will also make for an interesting weekend. The track includes two long straights, as well as both high and low speed corners. That has caused a significant strain on the tires, as did a track resurfacing that occurred prior to last year's edition of the race. That increased grip and caused further graining on the tires. Track evolution helped this phenomenon later in the weekend last year, so Pirelli believes graining could be lessened this year. Practice sessions and the sprint portion of the weekend should give something of a clue as to whether that is true or not.

More importantly, the lower speed corners and heavy braking areas project to allow cars to run at full battery power for most of the lap, rather than the prevalence of lifting and coasting in Australia. The top cars, teams and drivers should excel, which could lead to different results than in the Australian Grand Prix.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Chinese Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

George Russell - $13,400

Max Verstappen - $12,400

Charles Leclerc- $11,400

Lewis Hamilton - $10,400

Kimi Antonelli – $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Lando Norris - $9,600

Oscar Piastri - $8,600

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Isack Hadjar - $7,400

Oliver Bearman - $6,000

Arvid Lindblad - $5,600

Liam Lawson - $5,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,600

Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,200

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,000

Constructor DraftKings Values

Mercedes - $13,000

Ferrari - $12,000

McLaren- $10,500

Racing Bulls - $4,400

Haas - $4,100

Audi - $3,700

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Chinese Grand Prix

Captain – George Russell - $20,100

Charles Leclerc - $11,400

Oliver Bearman - $6,000

Gabriel Bortoleto -$4,200

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,000

Constructor- Audi - $3,700

It's an interesting weekend from a sample perspective, as we have only race under the new rules set. However, relative to other weekends, there will be far more meaningful running as two practice sessions will be scrapped in favor of sprint qualifying and the sprint shootout. Including qualifying, there should be three points of reference prior to lineups locking as opposed to only one. Things could look quite a bit different than what is projected in this article (written prior to any of the weekend's sessions), so keep an eye out for the early portions of the weekend play out.

It would be a surprise to see a team other than Mercedes or Ferrari lead the way, unless Max Verstappen surpasses them. That makes the drivers included in Tier 1 relatively straightforward. Deciding exactly who to include in lineups can wait until after qualifying, but one of those drivers is a strong choice at captain. There should also be enough value that a combination of two drivers from the tier is possible.

From there, it makes sense to prioritize value options within the teams with a legitimate chance to score points. Haas looked to be the best team in the midfield, making Esteban Ocon and Bearman solid values. Bearman looks to be the faster driver of the duo, making him a priority in the middle tiers of pricing.

For those who want to build through two drivers in Tier 1, including a combination of cheap drivers and constructor will be necessary. Audi is another team that should contend for low-end points finishes most weekends, and Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg are evenly matched. Both are decent options, but Bortoleto checks in $400 cheaper.

Williams has been a huge disappointment through testing and first race of the season, but their driver lineup is capable of getting the most out of the car. Sainz is the cheaper option of the duo, though Albon does seem to have the upper hand.

Constructors and the Captain are the most expensive roster spots, and it will likely only be possible to roster one top-end option of those two spots. It should be easier to get value out of the Constructor, with Audi and Haas looking like the best options. Bortoleto and Hulkenberg are a very solid driver duo, while Ocon hasn't shown the ability to consistently get the most out of his car since joining Haas.

F1 Best Bets for the Chinese Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner – George Russell (-140), Charles Leclerc (+600), Max Verstappen (+750)

Podium Finish – Oscar Piastri (+850), Lando Norris (+850), Max Verstappen (+110)

Points finish – Oliver Bearman (-105), Nico Hulkenberg (+185), Gabriel Bortoleto (+185)

Most of these picks align with the discussion above, particularly the race winners. McLaren hasn't been mentioned much, and they'll be a very interesting team to monitor this weekend. Piastri's Australian Grand Prix turned out to be a disaster, but he qualified fifth and was seven-hundredths of a second away from starting third.

Haas, Audi and Racing Bulls can all contend for points, but Haas and Audi have the longer odds of the group and provide good value for the time being.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.