The top DFS picks and best bets for the British Grand Prix, including why Dan Marcus is loves the value Max Verstappen brings to Formula 1 DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window this week.

Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix

Location: Silverstone, England

Course: Silverstone Circuit

Course Length: 5.891 km

Laps: 42

British Grand Prix Preview

Though it's come with a good bit o luck, George Russell has managed to cut into the Championship lead of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli holds a still sturdy 40-point lead over Russell, with Lewis Hamilton lurking 46 points behind Antonelli. Speaking Ferrari, they had a disastrous weekend in Austria and could be in for another poor showing at Silverstone. Red Bullis is the team that could take advantage of Ferrari slipping, as they introduced upgrades at Red Bull Ring that were clearly effective and allowed Max Verstappen to at least be on the periphery of contention for a race win.

That's all action on the track, while rumors continue to swirl about some of the biggest names potentially on the driver's market. The rumors of Verstappen signing with McLaren continue to swirl, which would almost certainly push Oscar Piastri to the driver's market and set off a chain reaction of huge names potentially switching teams.

Key Stats at Silverstone

Number of Races: 60

Winners from Pole: 22

Winners from top-5 starters: 56

Winners from top-10 starters: 60

Previous 10 British Grand Prix Winners

2025- Lando Norris

2024- Lewis Hamilton

2023- Max Verstappen

2022- Carlos Sainz Jr.

2021- Lewis Hamilton

2020- Max Verstappen

2019- Lewis Hamilton

2018- Sebastian Vettel

2017- Lewis Hamilton

2016- Lewis Hamilton

2015- Lewis Hamilton

Silverstone is a fast-paced circuit that allows drivers to stay on the throttle for roughly 70 percent of the time. There are several quick changes of direction at high speed, which causes a very high degree of tire wear. Pirelli has rotated the tire compounds it sends in recent years, but it will be the C1, C2 and C3 for this weekend – the hardest possible combination. That will likely lead to a one-stop strategy being the most popular.

The other variable this weekend is that it is a sprint race. Though drivers and teams are very familiar with the circuit, having only one practice session before four consecutive qualifying or race sessions will lead to a grueling weekend.

Weather could be the final twist at Silverstone. There is often rain to change the outlook of the weekend, though things are projected to be dry for the time being.

DraftKings Value Picks for the British Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Picks

Kimi Antonelli - $13,000

George Russell - $12,800

Max Verstappen - $11,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Picks

Lando Norris - $9,600

Oscar Piastri - $8,600

Isack Hadjar - $7,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Picks

Liam Lawson - $6,000

Pierre Gasly - $5,800

Arvid Lindblad - $5,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Picks

Gabriel Bortoleto - $4,600

Esteban Ocon - $4,400

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $4,200

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

Mercedes - $15,000

Red Bull Racing - $8,800

Racing Bulls - $3,800

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the British Grand Prix

Captain – George Russell - $19,200

Max Verstappen - $11,000

Liam Lawson - $6,000

Pierre Gasly - $5,800

Carlos Sainz Jr. -$4,200

Constructor – Racing Bulls - $3,800

After briefly being challenged by Ferrari, Mercedes quickly re-established itself as having the best car with a pair of drivers who can guide it to victory. As is always the case, the question is whether to pick one of the drivers as captain, or to pick them as Constructor. Knowing the qualifying results would make me more willing to go down the latter path, but we'll build through Russell for now. He hasn't proven to be quicker than Antonelli on merit, but Russell does have some momentum.

Verstappen looks to be best positioned to crash the Mercedes party. Red Bull introduced extensive upgrades in Austria, which both drivers praised. Verstappen will almost certainly get more out of the car, but Hadjar should also be on the radar.

Alpine and Racing Bulls haves similarly established themselves as the class of the midfield. They have gotten their results in different ways, which also affects how they are best used in DFS lineups. Lawson has been the better of the Racing Bulls drivers, earning 30 points to Lindblad's 14, but both have contributed meaningfully this season. The split has been more extreme between Gasly and Colapinto, with Gasly having 41 points to Colapinto's 16. That makes Gasly the ideal way to get exposure to Alpine, while any combination of the three Racing Bulls driver constructor is viable depending on what we see in qualifying.

All of Tier 4 is in flux based on qualifying results. Sainz is a placeholder, but both Audi drivers have also shown good pace at various points of the season.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the British Grand Prix

Race Winner - Kimi Antonelli (+175), George Russell (+200), Max Verstappen (+600)

Podium Finish – Max Verstappen (-140)

Top-Six Finish – Isack Hadjar (+165)

Sprint Winner - Max Verstappen (+450)

There are a few general themes to the weekend that I project through the best bets. The first is that Mercedes is the clear favorite. There isn't much of a difference in the odds for Russell and Antonelli to win the race, but I'd take the slightly better odds and lean Russell. That's true at least until we learn more through some of the earlier sessions of the weekend.

Next is that Red Bull looks to be undervalued. I'd back Verstappen as the driver with the third-best odds to win the race, with the two superior options being Russell and Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton has shorter odds to both win the race and earn a podium relative to Verstappen, which is a spot I want to take advantage of.

The market's view of Red Bull also makes it a good weekend to invest in Hadjar, albeit in a different context. He has the eighth-best odds to finish inside the top six. A fourth-place finish is arguably possible for Hadjar, but he managed to finish sixth last weekend even after a poor qualifying showing.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.