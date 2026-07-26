10-Team PPR Mock Draft: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis

A 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with all 180 picks checked against real ADP: every value, reach, and round-by-round breakdown in one interactive board.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

This 10-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds â€” 150 picks â€” with an interactive, searchable draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches against blended PPR ADP, and a strategy summary for every draft slot. Built for managers prepping for any position in a 10-team snake draft.

Here's a complete 10-team, full-PPR mock draft â€” 15 rounds, 150 picks, snake format, standard single-QB roster construction (QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, DST, K, plus a seven-man bench). Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early. With two fewer teams than a standard 12-team league, the player pool stretches further at every position â€” scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap, then read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 10 draft slots played its hand.Â

ðŸˆ Want to run your own? Try RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator

Draft Settings

Teams: 10

10 Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)

Full PPR (1 point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 7 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 7 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

ðŸˆ Is your league bigger than 10? Check out our 12 team PPR mock draft

Full 10-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

' + p.player + "

' + p.pos + " " + p.nfl + " ADP " + (p.adp === null ? "â€”" : p.adp) + " " + noteBadge(p.note) + "

" + '" + '"; cardsEl.appendChild(card); }); metaEl.textContent = "Showing " + sorted.length + " of " + PICKS.length + " picks"; } render(); })();

Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

ðŸˆ Research before your draft with our expert-built 2026 PPR Rankings

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: Chase over Bijan at the top, and a mild Gibbs slide

Ja'Marr Chase went first overall with Bijan Robinson right behind at 1.02 â€” a reversal of the typical 1.01 conversation, though both are defensible top-two anchors in a shallower 10-team pool. Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, Jonathan Taylor and Amon-Ra St. Brown all landed within a pick of their current ADP, keeping the top of Round 1 tight to expectation. The one real outlier: Jahmyr Gibbs fell all the way to 1.09 despite a blended ADP of 3, six spots later than the field usually lets him last â€” just short of a tagged value, but the clearest sign some rooms are cooling on his workload outlook. Round 2 opened with the draft's first real positional run: Trey McBride and Brock Bowers came off the board back-to-back at 2.09 and 2.10, mirroring the tight end urgency showing up across formats this year.

Rounds 3-4: The first quarterback, and the draft's first real value

Josh Allen was the first QB off the board at 3.06 (26th overall), landing almost exactly on his current ADP â€” a sign the field is still comfortable spending an early-ish pick on a rushing floor. Lamar Jackson followed at 4.09 (39th overall), right at his ADP as well. The headline of this stretch is De'Von Achane free-falling to 3.01 (21st overall) â€” eight spots clear of his ADP of 13, the best value of the draft's first three rounds. On the flip side, DeVonta Smith going at 4.02 (32nd overall, 10 picks ahead of his ADP of 42) is the board's biggest reach through the first four rounds â€” a team paying an early price for a proven possession receiver.

Rounds 5-8: Fliers, streaming QBs, and the first real reaches

This stretch is where WR2/FLEX depth (Emeka Egbuka, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Davante Adams) filled out most rosters, alongside the first wave of streaming quarterbacks (Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels). Garrett Wilson falling to 5.05 â€” seven picks past his ADP of 38 â€” is a clean value in an otherwise tight-to-ADP stretch. The reaches start stacking up from here: Michael Wilson at 7.09 (11 picks ahead of his ADP of 80) is the single most aggressive reach through Round 8, and Jaxson Dart (8.06) and Tony Pollard (8.08) both went 7-to-8 spots before their blended ADP as teams started jumping the gun on late-round upside. RJ Harvey sliding to 8.03, seven picks past his ADP, was the lone value to counter that trend.

Rounds 9-12: A legitimate QB value run begins

Makai Lemon (9.04) and Courtland Sutton (9.06) both fell seven spots past their ADP to open this stretch, but the real story is what happens to the quarterback position from Round 11 on. Trevor Lawrence (11.03), Patrick Mahomes (12.01) and Matthew Stafford (12.09) all landed as clean values â€” 9-to-10 picks past their respective ADPs â€” while Dalton Kincaid and Oronde Gadsden did the same at tight end. The counterweight is a run on committee and handcuff running backs getting scooped early: Jake Ferguson (10.02), Kenneth Gainwell (10.10), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (11.05), Romeo Doubs (11.08) and Rachaad White (12.04) were all taken 8-to-12 picks ahead of their blended ADP. The extreme case is Jordan Mason at 11.09 â€” 18 picks ahead of his ADP of 127, the single biggest reach anywhere on this board.

Rounds 13-15: The late-QB dam breaks, and kickers close it out

Brock Purdy (13.01), Bo Nix (13.04) and Jared Goff (13.09) all landed as values in the final rounds of skill-position drafting, joining Mahomes, Lawrence and Stafford to make six different startable quarterbacks taken as values from Round 11 on â€” proof the position was available all draft long for anyone willing to wait. Dallas Goedert (13.05) and Mark Andrews (13.03) posted similar bargains at tight end, both falling 12-to-13 spots past ADP. Jonathon Brooks (13.06) and Zach Charbonnet (13.08) were the last notable reaches, both running backs popped 6-to-7 picks early as teams locked up handcuff insurance. Kickers and defenses fill out Rounds 14-15 as expected, with no ADP data behind those picks.

ðŸˆ Be prepared on draft day with our Draft Assistant to stress-test picks in real time.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Strategy by Draft Slot

Team 1:Ja'Marr Chase headlines a room that grabbed Brock Bowers early at tight end (2.10), then built running back depth almost entirely from Round 3 on (a clean value on De'Von Achane at 3.01, Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Kenneth Gainwell). Two late quarterbacks â€” Caleb Williams and a Round 13 value grab on Brock Purdy â€” round out a receiver-and-bench-heavy build.

Team 2:Bijan Robinson plus an early Trey McBride (2.09) gives this room a fast start at RB1 and TE1, with Lamar Jackson locked in at 4.09. The receiver room filled out late (Luther Burden, DJ Moore, Jordan Addison) alongside a Round 12 value on Matthew Stafford as insurance at quarterback.

Team 3:Jaxon Smith-Njigba opens a room that leaned into rookies early â€” Colston Loveland at tight end (4.08) and Cam Skattebo at running back (5.03) â€” before landing back-to-back quarterback and tight end values late: Trevor Lawrence at 11.03 and Mark Andrews at 13.03.

Team 4:Christian McCaffrey and Jeremiyah Love in the first two rounds gives this team a true dual-RB anchor, with Jalen Hurts arriving at 7.04 and Sam LaPorta a round later. A Round 12 reach on Stefon Diggs and a Round 13 value on Bo Nix cap the build.

Team 5:Puka Nacua and Omarion Hampton opened this room's board, with A.J. Brown adding a third true difference-maker by Round 3. Jaxson Dart was an early reach at quarterback (8.06), but Dallas Goedert falling to 13.05 â€” the best value of the entire draft â€” more than makes up for it.

Team 6:Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley to open is as clean a dual-elite-RB build as exists in this format, with Josh Allen locked in early at 3.06. Kyle Pitts filled the tight end need in Round 7, and a Round 13 reach on Jonathon Brooks was this room's lone aggressive move.

Team 7:Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb opening the draft is a textbook Zero-RB start, pushing the entire backfield build to Round 3 and beyond (Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne). Dalton Kincaid fell into value range at 11.07, offsetting a Round 12 reach on Rachaad White.

Team 8:Justin Jefferson and Ashton Jeanty in the first two rounds balances a true WR1 with elite RB upside, and RJ Harvey falling to 8.03 was a clean bargain at the position. Joe Burrow at 6.03 and a Round 13 reach on Zach Charbonnet round out the build.

Team 9:Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker and Derrick Henry in the first three rounds is the most running-back-heavy start on the board. Justin Herbert didn't arrive until Round 9, and this team owns the draft's single biggest reach â€” Jordan Mason at 11.09 â€” alongside a Round 13 value on Jared Goff.

Team 10:James Cook and Drake London balance the first two rounds before Chris Olave and Drake Maye round out the top of the roster. Travis Kelce arrived comparatively late at 11.10, and a Round 12 value on Patrick Mahomes gives this room a legitimate late-QB bargain.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 10-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

10-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 10-team PPR league?Â

The turn is still the honest answer â€” picks 1.09 and 1.10. You land a true first-round talent, and the snake reversal means your next pick comes almost immediately instead of forcing a long wait. With only 10 teams pulling from the same pool, the drop-off from picks 5 through 10 is smaller than in a 12-team draft, so the turn's double-dip matters even more relative to the rest of the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 10-team league?Â

Later than you'd think, and this board proves it. Only two quarterbacks came off the board before Round 8 â€” Josh Allen at 3.06 and Lamar Jackson at 4.09. Everyone else waited, and a legitimate QB1 value run hit from Round 11 on: Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix and Jared Goff all landed as values in the back third of the draft. In a 10-team league, streaming the position and taking a starter-caliber arm in Round 11-13 is a proven path.

How long does a 10-team PPR draft take?Â

Budget 90 minutes to two hours for a 10-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 150 total picks, fewer than a 12-team draft's 180. Untimed drafts run longer once the room starts debating handcuffs in the double-digit rounds, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 10 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.

How is "value" and "reach" determined in this mock draft?Â

Every non-K/DST pick is compared to its blended PPR ADP (average draft position across major redraft platforms). A player who falls well past his ADP is tagged a value; a player taken well ahead of his ADP is tagged a reach.

Why do defenses (DST) show no ADP or value/reach tag?Â

Team defenses aren't consistently ranked in the blended ADP export this board is checked against, so DST picks are shown for context only, without a value/reach label.

Is this a real live mock draft?Â

No â€” this is a simulated 10-team snake draft checked pick-by-pick against real PPR ADP data, not a transcript of an actual live draft room.

How does a 10-team league differ from a 12-team league strategically?Â

With two fewer teams drafting from the same player pool, useful bench depth lasts longer â€” the RB/WR you'd have to grab by Round 8 in a 12-team league is often still around in Round 9 or 10 here. That extra runway is exactly what fueled this draft's Round 11-13 quarterback and tight end value run.