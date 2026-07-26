10-Team PPR Mock Draft: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis

A 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with all 180 picks checked against real ADP: every value, reach, and round-by-round breakdown in one interactive board.
July 26, 2026
10-Team PPR Mock Draft: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis
July 26, 2026
Mock Drafts
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

This 10-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds â€” 150 picks â€” with an interactive, searchable draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches against blended PPR ADP, and a strategy summary for every draft slot. Built for managers prepping for any position in a 10-team snake draft.

Here's a complete 10-team, full-PPR mock draft â€” 15 rounds, 150 picks, snake format, standard single-QB roster construction (QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, DST, K, plus a seven-man bench). Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early. With two fewer teams than a standard 12-team league, the player pool stretches further at every position â€” scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap, then read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 10 draft slots played its hand.Â 

ðŸˆ Want to run your own? Try RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator

Draft Settings

  • Teams: 10
  • Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 7 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total
  • ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

ðŸˆ Is your league bigger than 10? Check out our 12 team PPR mock draft

Full 10-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Showing 150 of 150 picks
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
21.02Team 2Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
31.03Team 3Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
41.04Team 4Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
51.05Team 5Puka NacuaWRLAR4
61.06Team 6Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
71.07Team 7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
81.08Team 8Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
91.09Team 9Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
101.10Team 10James CookRBBUF10
Round 2
112.01Team 10Drake LondonWRATL14
122.02Team 9Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
132.03Team 8Ashton JeantyRBLV11
142.04Team 7CeeDee LambWRDAL9
152.05Team 6Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
162.06Team 5Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
172.07Team 4Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19
182.08Team 3Chase BrownRBCIN21
192.09Team 2Trey McBrideTEARI18
202.10Team 1Brock BowersTELV20
Round 3
213.01Team 1De'Von AchaneRBMIA13Value (+8)
223.02Team 2Malik NabersWRNYG23
233.03Team 3Nico CollinsWRHOU22
243.04Team 4George PickensWRDAL26
253.05Team 5A.J. BrownWRNE27
263.06Team 6Josh AllenQBBUF25
273.07Team 7Josh JacobsRBGB28
283.08Team 8Breece HallRBNYJ31
293.09Team 9Derrick HenryRBBAL23
303.10Team 10Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32
Round 4
314.01Team 10Chris OlaveWRNO30
324.02Team 9DeVonta SmithWRPHI42Reach (-10)
334.03Team 8Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
344.04Team 7Travis EtienneRBNO35
354.05Team 6Rashee RiceWRKC29
364.06Team 5Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
374.07Team 4Tee HigginsWRCIN36
384.08Team 3Colston LovelandTECHI40
394.09Team 2Lamar JacksonQBBAL39
404.10Team 1Bucky IrvingRBTB34
Round 5
415.01Team 1Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
425.02Team 2Luther BurdenWRCHI44
435.03Team 3Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
445.04Team 4TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
455.05Team 5Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38Value (+7)
465.06Team 6Emeka EgbukaWRTB45
475.07Team 7Zay FlowersWRBAL43
485.08Team 8Tyler WarrenTEIND49
495.09Team 9Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
505.10Team 10Davante AdamsWRLAR51
Round 6
516.01Team 10Drake MayeQBNE50
526.02Team 9Mike EvansWRSF57
536.03Team 8Joe BurrowQBCIN56
546.04Team 7Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
556.05Team 6Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
566.06Team 5Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
576.07Team 4D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
586.08Team 3Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
596.09Team 2David MontgomeryRBHOU55
606.10Team 1Carnell TateWRTEN60
Round 7
617.01Team 1Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
627.02Team 2DJ MooreWRBUF59
637.03Team 3Christian WatsonWRGB65
647.04Team 4Jalen HurtsQBPHI68
657.05Team 5Harold FanninTECLE62
667.06Team 6Kyle PittsTEATL70
677.07Team 7Rome OdunzeWRCHI64
687.08Team 8DK MetcalfWRPIT73
697.09Team 9Michael WilsonWRARI80Reach (-11)
707.10Team 10Tucker KraftTEGB67
Round 8
718.01Team 10Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
728.02Team 9Brian ThomasWRJAX72
738.03Team 8RJ HarveyRBDEN66Value (+7)
748.04Team 7Jordyn TysonWRNO69
758.05Team 6Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
768.06Team 5Jaxson DartQBNYG84Reach (-8)
778.07Team 4Sam LaPortaTEDET75
788.08Team 3Tony PollardRBTEN85Reach (-7)
798.09Team 2Jadarian PriceRBSEA77
808.10Team 1Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82
Round 9
819.01Team 1Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
829.02Team 2Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81
839.03Team 3Alec PierceWRIND83
849.04Team 4Makai LemonWRPHI77Value (+7)
859.05Team 5Rico DowdleRBPIT88
869.06Team 6Courtland SuttonWRDEN79Value (+7)
879.07Team 7Dak PrescottQBDAL91
889.08Team 8Parker WashingtonWRJAX90
899.09Team 9Justin HerbertQBLAC87
909.10Team 10Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89
Round 10
9110.01Team 10Chris GodwinWRTB92
9210.02Team 9Jake FergusonTEDAL104Reach (-12)
9310.03Team 8Blake CorumRBLAR95
9410.04Team 7George KittleTESF98
9510.05Team 6Ricky PearsallWRSF96
9610.06Team 5Michael PittmanWRPIT102Reach (-6)
9710.07Team 4Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86Value (+11)
9810.08Team 3J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
9910.09Team 2Jordan AddisonWRMIN100
10010.10Team 1Kenneth GainwellRBTB108Reach (-8)
Round 11
10111.01Team 1Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103
10211.02Team 2Aaron JonesRBMIN107
10311.03Team 3Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93Value (+10)
10411.04Team 4Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
10511.05Team 5Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-8)
10611.06Team 6Oronde GadsdenTELAC99Value (+7)
10711.07Team 7Dalton KincaidTEBUF97Value (+10)
10811.08Team 8Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-9)
10911.09Team 9Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-18)
11011.10Team 10Travis KelceTEKC106
Round 12
11112.01Team 10Patrick MahomesQBKC101Value (+10)
11212.02Team 9Isaiah LikelyTENYG115
11312.03Team 8KC ConcepcionWRCLE118
11412.04Team 7Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125Reach (-11)
11512.05Team 6Xavier WorthyWRKC120
11612.06Team 5Jayden ReedWRGB116
11712.07Team 4Stefon DiggsWRFA124Reach (-7)
11812.08Team 3Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-8)
11912.09Team 2Matthew StaffordQBLAR110Value (+9)
12012.10Team 1Brian RobinsonRBATL123
Round 13
12113.01Team 1Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+12)
12213.02Team 2Khalil ShakirWRBUF128Reach (-6)
12313.03Team 3Mark AndrewsTEBAL111Value (+12)
12413.04Team 4Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+11)
12513.05Team 5Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Value (+13)
12613.06Team 6Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-7)
12713.07Team 7Matthew GoldenWRGB131
12813.08Team 8Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134Reach (-6)
12913.09Team 9Jared GoffQBDET122Value (+7)
13013.10Team 10Tyler AllgeierRBARI135
Round 14
13114.01Team 10Seattle SeahawksDSTSEAâ€”
13214.02Team 9Brandon AubreyKDALâ€”
13314.03Team 8Houston TexansDSTHOUâ€”
13414.04Team 7Cameron DickerKLACâ€”
13514.05Team 6Los Angeles RamsDSTLARâ€”
13614.06Team 5Ka'imi FairbairnKHOUâ€”
13714.07Team 4Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHIâ€”
13814.08Team 3Jason MyersKSEAâ€”
13914.09Team 2Cam LittleKJAXâ€”
14014.10Team 1Evan McPhersonKCINâ€”
Round 15
14115.01Team 1Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAXâ€”
14215.02Team 2Green Bay PackersDSTGBâ€”
14315.03Team 3New England PatriotsDSTNEâ€”
14415.04Team 4Chase McLaughlinKTBâ€”
14515.05Team 5Denver BroncosDSTDENâ€”
14615.06Team 6Chris BoswellKPITâ€”
14715.07Team 7Chicago BearsDSTCHIâ€”
14815.08Team 8Ryan FitzgeraldKCARâ€”
14915.09Team 9Baltimore RavensDSTBALâ€”
15015.10Team 10Jake MoodyKWASâ€”
Round 1
Pick 1 Â· 1.01Team 1
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 2 Â· 1.02Team 2
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 3 Â· 1.03Team 3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 4 Â· 1.04Team 4
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 5 Â· 1.05Team 5
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 6 Â· 1.06Team 6
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 7 Â· 1.07Team 7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 8 Â· 1.08Team 8
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 9 Â· 1.09Team 9
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 10 Â· 1.10Team 10
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Round 2
Pick 11 Â· 2.01Team 10
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 12 Â· 2.02Team 9
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 13 Â· 2.03Team 8
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 14 Â· 2.04Team 7
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 15 Â· 2.05Team 6
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 16 Â· 2.06Team 5
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 17 Â· 2.07Team 4
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19
Pick 18 Â· 2.08Team 3
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21
Pick 19 Â· 2.09Team 2
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 20 Â· 2.10Team 1
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Round 3
Pick 21 Â· 3.01Team 1
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13Value (+8)
Pick 22 Â· 3.02Team 2
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 23 Â· 3.03Team 3
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 24 Â· 3.04Team 4
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26
Pick 25 Â· 3.05Team 5
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27
Pick 26 Â· 3.06Team 6
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25
Pick 27 Â· 3.07Team 7
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 28 Â· 3.08Team 8
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 29 Â· 3.09Team 9
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 30 Â· 3.10Team 10
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32
Round 4
Pick 31 Â· 4.01Team 10
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 32 Â· 4.02Team 9
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42Reach (-10)
Pick 33 Â· 4.03Team 8
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 34 Â· 4.04Team 7
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35
Pick 35 Â· 4.05Team 6
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 36 Â· 4.06Team 5
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Pick 37 Â· 4.07Team 4
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 38 Â· 4.08Team 3
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 39 Â· 4.09Team 2
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39
Pick 40 Â· 4.10Team 1
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Round 5
Pick 41 Â· 5.01Team 1
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 42 Â· 5.02Team 2
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 43 Â· 5.03Team 3
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 44 Â· 5.04Team 4
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 45 Â· 5.05Team 5
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38Value (+7)
Pick 46 Â· 5.06Team 6
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45
Pick 47 Â· 5.07Team 7
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 48 Â· 5.08Team 8
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 49 Â· 5.09Team 9
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 50 Â· 5.10Team 10
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Round 6
Pick 51 Â· 6.01Team 10
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 52 Â· 6.02Team 9
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57
Pick 53 Â· 6.03Team 8
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 54 Â· 6.04Team 7
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 55 Â· 6.05Team 6
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 56 Â· 6.06Team 5
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 57 Â· 6.07Team 4
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 58 Â· 6.08Team 3
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 59 Â· 6.09Team 2
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 60 Â· 6.10Team 1
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Round 7
Pick 61 Â· 7.01Team 1
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 62 Â· 7.02Team 2
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 63 Â· 7.03Team 3
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65
Pick 64 Â· 7.04Team 4
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68
Pick 65 Â· 7.05Team 5
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62
Pick 66 Â· 7.06Team 6
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70
Pick 67 Â· 7.07Team 7
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64
Pick 68 Â· 7.08Team 8
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 69 Â· 7.09Team 9
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80Reach (-11)
Pick 70 Â· 7.10Team 10
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67
Round 8
Pick 71 Â· 8.01Team 10
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 72 Â· 8.02Team 9
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 73 Â· 8.03Team 8
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66Value (+7)
Pick 74 Â· 8.04Team 7
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 75 Â· 8.05Team 6
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 76 Â· 8.06Team 5
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Reach (-8)
Pick 77 Â· 8.07Team 4
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75
Pick 78 Â· 8.08Team 3
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85Reach (-7)
Pick 79 Â· 8.09Team 2
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77
Pick 80 Â· 8.10Team 1
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82
Round 9
Pick 81 Â· 9.01Team 1
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 82 Â· 9.02Team 2
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81
Pick 83 Â· 9.03Team 3
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 84 Â· 9.04Team 4
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77Value (+7)
Pick 85 Â· 9.05Team 5
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88
Pick 86 Â· 9.06Team 6
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79Value (+7)
Pick 87 Â· 9.07Team 7
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91
Pick 88 Â· 9.08Team 8
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90
Pick 89 Â· 9.09Team 9
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87
Pick 90 Â· 9.10Team 10
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89
Round 10
Pick 91 Â· 10.01Team 10
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92
Pick 92 Â· 10.02Team 9
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104Reach (-12)
Pick 93 Â· 10.03Team 8
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95
Pick 94 Â· 10.04Team 7
George Kittle
TESFADP 98
Pick 95 Â· 10.05Team 6
Ricky Pearsall
WRSFADP 96
Pick 96 Â· 10.06Team 5
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102Reach (-6)
Pick 97 Â· 10.07Team 4
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86Value (+11)
Pick 98 Â· 10.08Team 3
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 99 Â· 10.09Team 2
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100
Pick 100 Â· 10.10Team 1
Kenneth Gainwell
RBTBADP 108Reach (-8)
Round 11
Pick 101 Â· 11.01Team 1
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103
Pick 102 Â· 11.02Team 2
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 103 Â· 11.03Team 3
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93Value (+10)
Pick 104 Â· 11.04Team 4
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 105 Â· 11.05Team 5
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-8)
Pick 106 Â· 11.06Team 6
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99Value (+7)
Pick 107 Â· 11.07Team 7
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97Value (+10)
Pick 108 Â· 11.08Team 8
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-9)
Pick 109 Â· 11.09Team 9
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-18)
Pick 110 Â· 11.10Team 10
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106
Round 12
Pick 111 Â· 12.01Team 10
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Value (+10)
Pick 112 Â· 12.02Team 9
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115
Pick 113 Â· 12.03Team 8
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118
Pick 114 Â· 12.04Team 7
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125Reach (-11)
Pick 115 Â· 12.05Team 6
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120
Pick 116 Â· 12.06Team 5
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116
Pick 117 Â· 12.07Team 4
Stefon Diggs
WRFAADP 124Reach (-7)
Pick 118 Â· 12.08Team 3
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-8)
Pick 119 Â· 12.09Team 2
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110Value (+9)
Pick 120 Â· 12.10Team 1
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123
Round 13
Pick 121 Â· 13.01Team 1
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+12)
Pick 122 Â· 13.02Team 2
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128Reach (-6)
Pick 123 Â· 13.03Team 3
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111Value (+12)
Pick 124 Â· 13.04Team 4
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+11)
Pick 125 Â· 13.05Team 5
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Value (+13)
Pick 126 Â· 13.06Team 6
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-7)
Pick 127 Â· 13.07Team 7
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131
Pick 128 Â· 13.08Team 8
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134Reach (-6)
Pick 129 Â· 13.09Team 9
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Value (+7)
Pick 130 Â· 13.10Team 10
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135
Round 14
Pick 131 Â· 14.01Team 10
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP â€”
Pick 132 Â· 14.02Team 9
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP â€”
Pick 133 Â· 14.03Team 8
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP â€”
Pick 134 Â· 14.04Team 7
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP â€”
Pick 135 Â· 14.05Team 6
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP â€”
Pick 136 Â· 14.06Team 5
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP â€”
Pick 137 Â· 14.07Team 4
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP â€”
Pick 138 Â· 14.08Team 3
Jason Myers
KSEAADP â€”
Pick 139 Â· 14.09Team 2
Cam Little
KJAXADP â€”
Pick 140 Â· 14.10Team 1
Evan McPherson
KCINADP â€”
Round 15
Pick 141 Â· 15.01Team 1
Jacksonville Jaguars
DSTJAXADP â€”
Pick 142 Â· 15.02Team 2
Green Bay Packers
DSTGBADP â€”
Pick 143 Â· 15.03Team 3
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP â€”
Pick 144 Â· 15.04Team 4
Chase McLaughlin
KTBADP â€”
Pick 145 Â· 15.05Team 5
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP â€”
Pick 146 Â· 15.06Team 6
Chris Boswell
KPITADP â€”
Pick 147 Â· 15.07Team 7
Chicago Bears
DSTCHIADP â€”
Pick 148 Â· 15.08Team 8
Ryan Fitzgerald
KCARADP â€”
Pick 149 Â· 15.09Team 9
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP â€”
Pick 150 Â· 15.10Team 10
Jake Moody
KWASADP â€”
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Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

ðŸˆ Research before your draft with our expert-built 2026 PPR Rankings

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: Chase over Bijan at the top, and a mild Gibbs slide

Ja'Marr Chase went first overall with Bijan Robinson right behind at 1.02 â€” a reversal of the typical 1.01 conversation, though both are defensible top-two anchors in a shallower 10-team pool. Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, Jonathan Taylor and Amon-Ra St. Brown all landed within a pick of their current ADP, keeping the top of Round 1 tight to expectation. The one real outlier: Jahmyr Gibbs fell all the way to 1.09 despite a blended ADP of 3, six spots later than the field usually lets him last â€” just short of a tagged value, but the clearest sign some rooms are cooling on his workload outlook. Round 2 opened with the draft's first real positional run: Trey McBride and Brock Bowers came off the board back-to-back at 2.09 and 2.10, mirroring the tight end urgency showing up across formats this year.

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Rounds 3-4: The first quarterback, and the draft's first real value

Josh Allen was the first QB off the board at 3.06 (26th overall), landing almost exactly on his current ADP â€” a sign the field is still comfortable spending an early-ish pick on a rushing floor. Lamar Jackson followed at 4.09 (39th overall), right at his ADP as well. The headline of this stretch is De'Von Achane free-falling to 3.01 (21st overall) â€” eight spots clear of his ADP of 13, the best value of the draft's first three rounds. On the flip side, DeVonta Smith going at 4.02 (32nd overall, 10 picks ahead of his ADP of 42) is the board's biggest reach through the first four rounds â€” a team paying an early price for a proven possession receiver.

Rounds 5-8: Fliers, streaming QBs, and the first real reaches

This stretch is where WR2/FLEX depth (Emeka Egbuka, Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, Davante Adams) filled out most rosters, alongside the first wave of streaming quarterbacks (Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels). Garrett Wilson falling to 5.05 â€” seven picks past his ADP of 38 â€” is a clean value in an otherwise tight-to-ADP stretch. The reaches start stacking up from here: Michael Wilson at 7.09 (11 picks ahead of his ADP of 80) is the single most aggressive reach through Round 8, and Jaxson Dart (8.06) and Tony Pollard (8.08) both went 7-to-8 spots before their blended ADP as teams started jumping the gun on late-round upside. RJ Harvey sliding to 8.03, seven picks past his ADP, was the lone value to counter that trend.

Rounds 9-12: A legitimate QB value run begins

Makai Lemon (9.04) and Courtland Sutton (9.06) both fell seven spots past their ADP to open this stretch, but the real story is what happens to the quarterback position from Round 11 on. Trevor Lawrence (11.03), Patrick Mahomes (12.01) and Matthew Stafford (12.09) all landed as clean values â€” 9-to-10 picks past their respective ADPs â€” while Dalton Kincaid and Oronde Gadsden did the same at tight end. The counterweight is a run on committee and handcuff running backs getting scooped early: Jake Ferguson (10.02), Kenneth Gainwell (10.10), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (11.05), Romeo Doubs (11.08) and Rachaad White (12.04) were all taken 8-to-12 picks ahead of their blended ADP. The extreme case is Jordan Mason at 11.09 â€” 18 picks ahead of his ADP of 127, the single biggest reach anywhere on this board.

Rounds 13-15: The late-QB dam breaks, and kickers close it out

Brock Purdy (13.01), Bo Nix (13.04) and Jared Goff (13.09) all landed as values in the final rounds of skill-position drafting, joining Mahomes, Lawrence and Stafford to make six different startable quarterbacks taken as values from Round 11 on â€” proof the position was available all draft long for anyone willing to wait. Dallas Goedert (13.05) and Mark Andrews (13.03) posted similar bargains at tight end, both falling 12-to-13 spots past ADP. Jonathon Brooks (13.06) and Zach Charbonnet (13.08) were the last notable reaches, both running backs popped 6-to-7 picks early as teams locked up handcuff insurance. Kickers and defenses fill out Rounds 14-15 as expected, with no ADP data behind those picks.

ðŸˆ Be prepared on draft day with our Draft Assistant to stress-test picks in real time.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

  • Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI) â€” pick 125 (13.05), ADP 112 (+13)
  • Brock Purdy (QB, SF) â€” pick 121 (13.01), ADP 109 (+12)
  • Mark Andrews (TE, BAL) â€” pick 123 (13.03), ADP 111 (+12)
  • Kyle Monangai (RB, CHI) â€” pick 97 (10.07), ADP 86 (+11)
  • Bo Nix (QB, DEN) â€” pick 124 (13.04), ADP 113 (+11)

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Strategy by Draft Slot

Team 1:Ja'Marr Chase headlines a room that grabbed Brock Bowers early at tight end (2.10), then built running back depth almost entirely from Round 3 on (a clean value on De'Von Achane at 3.01, Bucky Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, Kenneth Gainwell). Two late quarterbacks â€” Caleb Williams and a Round 13 value grab on Brock Purdy â€” round out a receiver-and-bench-heavy build.

Team 2:Bijan Robinson plus an early Trey McBride (2.09) gives this room a fast start at RB1 and TE1, with Lamar Jackson locked in at 4.09. The receiver room filled out late (Luther Burden, DJ Moore, Jordan Addison) alongside a Round 12 value on Matthew Stafford as insurance at quarterback.

Team 3:Jaxon Smith-Njigba opens a room that leaned into rookies early â€” Colston Loveland at tight end (4.08) and Cam Skattebo at running back (5.03) â€” before landing back-to-back quarterback and tight end values late: Trevor Lawrence at 11.03 and Mark Andrews at 13.03.

Team 4:Christian McCaffrey and Jeremiyah Love in the first two rounds gives this team a true dual-RB anchor, with Jalen Hurts arriving at 7.04 and Sam LaPorta a round later. A Round 12 reach on Stefon Diggs and a Round 13 value on Bo Nix cap the build.

Team 5:Puka Nacua and Omarion Hampton opened this room's board, with A.J. Brown adding a third true difference-maker by Round 3. Jaxson Dart was an early reach at quarterback (8.06), but Dallas Goedert falling to 13.05 â€” the best value of the entire draft â€” more than makes up for it.

Team 6:Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley to open is as clean a dual-elite-RB build as exists in this format, with Josh Allen locked in early at 3.06. Kyle Pitts filled the tight end need in Round 7, and a Round 13 reach on Jonathon Brooks was this room's lone aggressive move.

Team 7:Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb opening the draft is a textbook Zero-RB start, pushing the entire backfield build to Round 3 and beyond (Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne). Dalton Kincaid fell into value range at 11.07, offsetting a Round 12 reach on Rachaad White.

Team 8:Justin Jefferson and Ashton Jeanty in the first two rounds balances a true WR1 with elite RB upside, and RJ Harvey falling to 8.03 was a clean bargain at the position. Joe Burrow at 6.03 and a Round 13 reach on Zach Charbonnet round out the build.

Team 9:Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker and Derrick Henry in the first three rounds is the most running-back-heavy start on the board. Justin Herbert didn't arrive until Round 9, and this team owns the draft's single biggest reach â€” Jordan Mason at 11.09 â€” alongside a Round 13 value on Jared Goff.

Team 10:James Cook and Drake London balance the first two rounds before Chris Olave and Drake Maye round out the top of the roster. Travis Kelce arrived comparatively late at 11.10, and a Round 12 value on Patrick Mahomes gives this room a legitimate late-QB bargain.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 10-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

10-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 10-team PPR league?Â 

The turn is still the honest answer â€” picks 1.09 and 1.10. You land a true first-round talent, and the snake reversal means your next pick comes almost immediately instead of forcing a long wait. With only 10 teams pulling from the same pool, the drop-off from picks 5 through 10 is smaller than in a 12-team draft, so the turn's double-dip matters even more relative to the rest of the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 10-team league?Â 

Later than you'd think, and this board proves it. Only two quarterbacks came off the board before Round 8 â€” Josh Allen at 3.06 and Lamar Jackson at 4.09. Everyone else waited, and a legitimate QB1 value run hit from Round 11 on: Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix and Jared Goff all landed as values in the back third of the draft. In a 10-team league, streaming the position and taking a starter-caliber arm in Round 11-13 is a proven path.

How long does a 10-team PPR draft take?Â 

Budget 90 minutes to two hours for a 10-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 150 total picks, fewer than a 12-team draft's 180. Untimed drafts run longer once the room starts debating handcuffs in the double-digit rounds, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â 

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 10 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.

How is "value" and "reach" determined in this mock draft?Â 

Every non-K/DST pick is compared to its blended PPR ADP (average draft position across major redraft platforms). A player who falls well past his ADP is tagged a value; a player taken well ahead of his ADP is tagged a reach.

Why do defenses (DST) show no ADP or value/reach tag?Â 

Team defenses aren't consistently ranked in the blended ADP export this board is checked against, so DST picks are shown for context only, without a value/reach label.

Is this a real live mock draft?Â 

No â€” this is a simulated 10-team snake draft checked pick-by-pick against real PPR ADP data, not a transcript of an actual live draft room.

How does a 10-team league differ from a 12-team league strategically?Â 

With two fewer teams drafting from the same player pool, useful bench depth lasts longer â€” the RB/WR you'd have to grab by Round 8 in a 12-team league is often still around in Round 9 or 10 here. That extra runway is exactly what fueled this draft's Round 11-13 quarterback and tight end value run.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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