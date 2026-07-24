12-Team PPR Mock Draft 2026: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis

A 12-team, full-PPR fantasy football mock draft with all 180 picks checked against real ADP: every value, reach, and round-by-round breakdown.

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This 2026 12-team PPR mock draft shows all 15 rounds (180 picks) from a snake draft, with round-by-round analysis of value picks, positional runs, and reaches. It reflects current PPR ADP and is designed to help managers plan strategy from any draft slot.

Every pick below is drawn from current PPR average draft position (ADP) data, run through a simulated draft board that respects realistic team behavior (positional runs, value-based falls, and the occasional reach) rather than just re-sorting a straight ADP list.Â

The goal: show what an actual 12-team room looks like on draft night, then break down what worked, what didn't, and how each draft slot should approach the board.Â

ðŸˆ Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)

Full PPR (1 point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB; superflex is covered in a separate mock)

Snake (single-QB; superflex is covered in a separate mock) Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

The table below shows every pick of the draft: overall pick number, round, that player's blended ADP rank at the time of the draft, and a flag for picks that were notable values (fell well past ADP) or reaches (came well before it).

ðŸˆ Check out RotoWire's expert-built PPR Rankings to see where we rank your guys.

ALL QB RB WR TE K DST All picks Values Reaches All teams Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 4 Team 5 Team 6 Team 7 Team 8 Team 9 Team 10 Team 11 Team 12 Pick Rd.Pick Team Player Pos NFL ADP Note Round 1 1 1.01 Team 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 3 2 1.02 Team 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 6 3 1.03 Team 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 1 4 1.04 Team 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 2 5 1.05 Team 5 Puka Nacua WR LAR 4 6 1.06 Team 6 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 5 7 1.07 Team 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8 8 1.08 Team 8 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 7 9 1.09 Team 9 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 11 10 1.10 Team 10 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 9 11 1.11 Team 11 James Cook RB BUF 10 12 1.12 Team 12 De'Von Achane RB MIA 13 Round 2 13 2.01 Team 12 Drake London WR ATL 14 14 2.02 Team 11 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 15 15 2.03 Team 10 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 12 16 2.04 Team 9 Kenneth Walker RB KC 17 17 2.05 Team 8 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 16 18 2.06 Team 7 Trey McBride TE ARI 18 19 2.07 Team 6 Brock Bowers TE LV 20 20 2.08 Team 5 Derrick Henry RB BAL 23 21 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU 22 22 2.10 Team 3 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 19 23 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG 23 24 2.12 Team 1 George Pickens WR DAL 26 Round 3 25 3.01 Team 1 Chase Brown RB CIN 21 26 3.02 Team 2 Josh Allen QB BUF 25 27 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE 27 28 3.04 Team 4 Josh Jacobs RB GB 28 29 3.05 Team 5 Javonte Williams RB DAL 37 Reach (-8) 30 3.06 Team 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 33 31 3.07 Team 7 Rashee Rice WR KC 29 32 3.08 Team 8 Chris Olave WR NO 30 33 3.09 Team 9 Colston Loveland TE CHI 40 Reach (-7) 34 3.10 Team 10 Breece Hall RB NYJ 31 35 3.11 Team 11 Tee Higgins WR CIN 36 36 3.12 Team 12 Kyren Williams RB LAR 32 Round 4 37 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 39 38 4.02 Team 11 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 41 39 4.03 Team 10 Travis Etienne RB NO 35 40 4.04 Team 9 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 42 41 4.05 Team 8 Zay Flowers WR BAL 43 42 4.06 Team 7 Bucky Irving RB TB 34 Value (+8) 43 4.07 Team 6 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 38 44 4.08 Team 5 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 46 45 4.09 Team 4 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 47 46 4.10 Team 3 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 45 47 4.11 Team 2 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 47 48 4.12 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI 44 Round 5 49 5.01 Team 1 Tyler Warren TE IND 49 50 5.02 Team 2 David Montgomery RB HOU 55 51 5.03 Team 3 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 53 52 5.04 Team 4 Mike Evans WR SF 57 53 5.05 Team 5 Jameson Williams WR DET 52 54 5.06 Team 6 Joe Burrow QB CIN 56 55 5.07 Team 7 Drake Maye QB NE 50 56 5.08 Team 8 D'Andre Swift RB CHI 58 57 5.09 Team 9 DJ Moore WR BUF 59 58 5.10 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 61 59 5.11 Team 11 Davante Adams WR LAR 51 Value (+8) 60 5.12 Team 12 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 54 Round 6 61 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN 60 62 6.02 Team 11 Harold Fannin TE CLE 62 63 6.03 Team 10 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 68 64 6.04 Team 9 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 69 65 6.05 Team 8 Jayden Daniels QB WAS 63 66 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN 66 67 6.07 Team 6 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 71 68 6.08 Team 5 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 74 Reach (-6) 69 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB 67 70 6.10 Team 3 Brian Thomas WR JAX 72 71 6.11 Team 2 Kyle Pitts TE ATL 70 72 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB 65 Value (+7) Round 7 73 7.01 Team 1 Rome Odunze WR CHI 64 Value (+9) 74 7.02 Team 2 DK Metcalf WR PIT 73 75 7.03 Team 3 Caleb Williams QB CHI 82 Reach (-7) 76 7.04 Team 4 Jadarian Price RB SEA 77 77 7.05 Team 5 Justin Herbert QB LAC 87 Reach (-10) 78 7.06 Team 6 Marvin Harrison WR ARI 76 79 7.07 Team 7 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 79 80 7.08 Team 8 Makai Lemon WR PHI 77 81 7.09 Team 9 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 81 82 7.10 Team 10 Michael Wilson WR ARI 80 83 7.11 Team 11 Tony Pollard RB TEN 85 84 7.12 Team 12 Sam LaPorta TE DET 75 Value (+9) Round 8 85 8.01 Team 12 Rico Dowdle RB PIT 88 86 8.02 Team 11 Alec Pierce WR IND 83 87 8.03 Team 10 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 86 88 8.04 Team 9 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 93 89 8.05 Team 8 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC 99 Reach (-10) 90 8.06 Team 7 Blake Corum RB LAR 95 91 8.07 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 84 Value (+7) 92 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB 116 Reach (-24) 93 8.09 Team 4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 101 Reach (-8) 94 8.10 Team 3 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF 97 95 8.11 Team 2 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN 94 96 8.12 Team 1 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 89 Value (+7) Round 9 97 9.01 Team 1 Dak Prescott QB DAL 91 98 9.02 Team 2 Chris Godwin WR TB 92 99 9.03 Team 3 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 96 100 9.04 Team 4 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 105 101 9.05 Team 5 Jake Ferguson TE DAL 104 102 9.06 Team 6 Parker Washington WR JAX 90 Value (+12) 103 9.07 Team 7 Michael Pittman WR PIT 102 104 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN 107 105 9.09 Team 9 Jordan Addison WR MIN 100 106 9.10 Team 10 George Kittle TE SF 98 Value (+8) 107 9.11 Team 11 Brock Purdy QB SF 109 108 9.12 Team 12 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 108 Round 10 109 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC 106 110 10.02 Team 11 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN 103 Value (+7) 111 10.03 Team 10 Romeo Doubs WR NE 117 Reach (-6) 112 10.04 Team 9 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 113 113 10.05 Team 8 Stefon Diggs WR FA 124 Reach (-11) 114 10.06 Team 7 Xavier Worthy WR KC 120 Reach (-6) 115 10.07 Team 6 Rachaad White RB WAS 125 Reach (-10) 116 10.08 Team 5 Jordan Mason RB MIN 127 Reach (-11) 117 10.09 Team 4 KC Concepcion WR CLE 118 118 10.10 Team 3 Mark Andrews TE BAL 111 Value (+7) 119 10.11 Team 2 Brian Robinson RB ATL 123 120 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 133 Reach (-13) Round 11 121 11.01 Team 1 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 112 Value (+9) 122 11.02 Team 2 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 110 Value (+12) 123 11.03 Team 3 Jared Goff QB DET 122 124 11.04 Team 4 Bo Nix QB DEN 113 Value (+11) 125 11.05 Team 5 Isaiah Likely TE NYG 115 Value (+10) 126 11.06 Team 6 Hunter Henry TE NE 119 Value (+7) 127 11.07 Team 7 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 134 Reach (-7) 128 11.08 Team 8 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 129 129 11.09 Team 9 Josh Downs WR IND 126 130 11.10 Team 10 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ 121 Value (+9) 131 11.11 Team 11 Woody Marks RB HOU 142 Reach (-11) 132 11.12 Team 12 Matthew Golden WR GB 131 Round 12 133 12.01 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX 138 134 12.02 Team 11 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG 139 135 12.03 Team 10 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 135 136 12.04 Team 9 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 128 Value (+8) 137 12.05 Team 8 Brenton Strange TE JAX 130 Value (+7) 138 12.06 Team 7 Jalen Coker WR CAR 136 139 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN 146 Reach (-7) 140 12.08 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB 137 141 12.09 Team 4 Alvin Kamara RB NO 152 Reach (-11) 142 12.10 Team 3 Jauan Jennings WR MIN 148 Reach (-6) 143 12.11 Team 2 Denzel Boston WR CLE 147 144 12.12 Team 1 James Conner RB ARI 154 Reach (-10) Round 13 145 13.01 Team 1 Jordan Love QB GB 132 Value (+13) 146 13.02 Team 2 Juwan Johnson TE NO 140 147 13.03 Team 3 Emmett Johnson RB KC 153 Reach (-6) 148 13.04 Team 4 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 149 149 13.05 Team 5 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC 165 Reach (-16) 150 13.06 Team 6 Omar Cooper WR NYJ 150 151 13.07 Team 7 Dalton Schultz TE HOU 144 Value (+7) 152 13.08 Team 8 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 151 153 13.09 Team 9 Cameron Dicker K LAC â€” 154 13.10 Team 10 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ 604 Reach (-450) 155 13.11 Team 11 Jalen McMillan WR TB 159 156 13.12 Team 12 Kyler Murray QB MIN 141 Value (+15) Round 14 157 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU â€” 158 14.02 Team 11 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA â€” 159 14.03 Team 10 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR â€” 160 14.04 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS 145 Value (+15) 161 14.05 Team 8 Brandon Aubrey K DAL â€” 162 14.06 Team 7 Cam Little K JAX â€” 163 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT â€” 164 14.08 Team 5 Denver Broncos DST DEN â€” 165 14.09 Team 4 Jason Myers K SEA â€” 166 14.10 Team 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU â€” 167 14.11 Team 2 Evan McPherson K CIN â€” 168 14.12 Team 1 Eddy Pineiro K SF â€” Round 15 169 15.01 Team 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX â€” 170 15.02 Team 2 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL â€” 171 15.03 Team 3 Pittsburgh Steelers DST PIT â€” 172 15.04 Team 4 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC â€” 173 15.05 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET â€” 174 15.06 Team 6 Chicago Bears DST CHI â€” 175 15.07 Team 7 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC â€” 176 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET â€” 177 15.09 Team 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST TB â€” 178 15.10 Team 10 Ryan Fitzgerald K CAR â€” 179 15.11 Team 11 Will Reichard K MIN â€” 180 15.12 Team 12 Chase McLaughlin K TB â€” Round 1 Pick 1 Â· 1.01 Team 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET ADP 3 Pick 2 Â· 1.02 Team 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA ADP 6 Pick 3 Â· 1.03 Team 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL ADP 1 Pick 4 Â· 1.04 Team 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN ADP 2 Pick 5 Â· 1.05 Team 5 Puka Nacua WR LAR ADP 4 Pick 6 Â· 1.06 Team 6 Christian McCaffrey RB SF ADP 5 Pick 7 Â· 1.07 Team 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET ADP 8 Pick 8 Â· 1.08 Team 8 Jonathan Taylor RB IND ADP 7 Pick 9 Â· 1.09 Team 9 Ashton Jeanty RB LV ADP 11 Pick 10 Â· 1.10 Team 10 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL ADP 9 Pick 11 Â· 1.11 Team 11 James Cook RB BUF ADP 10 Pick 12 Â· 1.12 Team 12 De'Von Achane RB MIA ADP 13 Round 2 Pick 13 Â· 2.01 Team 12 Drake London WR ATL ADP 14 Pick 14 Â· 2.02 Team 11 Saquon Barkley RB PHI ADP 15 Pick 15 Â· 2.03 Team 10 Justin Jefferson WR MIN ADP 12 Pick 16 Â· 2.04 Team 9 Kenneth Walker RB KC ADP 17 Pick 17 Â· 2.05 Team 8 Omarion Hampton RB LAC ADP 16 Pick 18 Â· 2.06 Team 7 Trey McBride TE ARI ADP 18 Pick 19 Â· 2.07 Team 6 Brock Bowers TE LV ADP 20 Pick 20 Â· 2.08 Team 5 Derrick Henry RB BAL ADP 23 Pick 21 Â· 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU ADP 22 Pick 22 Â· 2.10 Team 3 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI ADP 19 Pick 23 Â· 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG ADP 23 Pick 24 Â· 2.12 Team 1 George Pickens WR DAL ADP 26 Round 3 Pick 25 Â· 3.01 Team 1 Chase Brown RB CIN ADP 21 Pick 26 Â· 3.02 Team 2 Josh Allen QB BUF ADP 25 Pick 27 Â· 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE ADP 27 Pick 28 Â· 3.04 Team 4 Josh Jacobs RB GB ADP 28 Pick 29 Â· 3.05 Team 5 Javonte Williams RB DAL ADP 37 Reach (-8) Pick 30 Â· 3.06 Team 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR ADP 33 Pick 31 Â· 3.07 Team 7 Rashee Rice WR KC ADP 29 Pick 32 Â· 3.08 Team 8 Chris Olave WR NO ADP 30 Pick 33 Â· 3.09 Team 9 Colston Loveland TE CHI ADP 40 Reach (-7) Pick 34 Â· 3.10 Team 10 Breece Hall RB NYJ ADP 31 Pick 35 Â· 3.11 Team 11 Tee Higgins WR CIN ADP 36 Pick 36 Â· 3.12 Team 12 Kyren Williams RB LAR ADP 32 Round 4 Pick 37 Â· 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL ADP 39 Pick 38 Â· 4.02 Team 11 Ladd McConkey WR LAC ADP 41 Pick 39 Â· 4.03 Team 10 Travis Etienne RB NO ADP 35 Pick 40 Â· 4.04 Team 9 DeVonta Smith WR PHI ADP 42 Pick 41 Â· 4.05 Team 8 Zay Flowers WR BAL ADP 43 Pick 42 Â· 4.06 Team 7 Bucky Irving RB TB ADP 34 Value (+8) Pick 43 Â· 4.07 Team 6 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ ADP 38 Pick 44 Â· 4.08 Team 5 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN ADP 46 Pick 45 Â· 4.09 Team 4 Cam Skattebo RB NYG ADP 47 Pick 46 Â· 4.10 Team 3 Emeka Egbuka WR TB ADP 45 Pick 47 Â· 4.11 Team 2 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE ADP 47 Pick 48 Â· 4.12 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI ADP 44 Round 5 Pick 49 Â· 5.01 Team 1 Tyler Warren TE IND ADP 49 Pick 50 Â· 5.02 Team 2 David Montgomery RB HOU ADP 55 Pick 51 Â· 5.03 Team 3 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE ADP 53 Pick 52 Â· 5.04 Team 4 Mike Evans WR SF ADP 57 Pick 53 Â· 5.05 Team 5 Jameson Williams WR DET ADP 52 Pick 54 Â· 5.06 Team 6 Joe Burrow QB CIN ADP 56 Pick 55 Â· 5.07 Team 7 Drake Maye QB NE ADP 50 Pick 56 Â· 5.08 Team 8 D'Andre Swift RB CHI ADP 58 Pick 57 Â· 5.09 Team 9 DJ Moore WR BUF ADP 59 Pick 58 Â· 5.10 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX ADP 61 Pick 59 Â· 5.11 Team 11 Davante Adams WR LAR ADP 51 Value (+8) Pick 60 Â· 5.12 Team 12 Terry McLaurin WR WAS ADP 54 Round 6 Pick 61 Â· 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN ADP 60 Pick 62 Â· 6.02 Team 11 Harold Fannin TE CLE ADP 62 Pick 63 Â· 6.03 Team 10 Jalen Hurts QB PHI ADP 68 Pick 64 Â· 6.04 Team 9 Jordyn Tyson WR NO ADP 69 Pick 65 Â· 6.05 Team 8 Jayden Daniels QB WAS ADP 63 Pick 66 Â· 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN ADP 66 Pick 67 Â· 6.07 Team 6 Jaylen Warren RB PIT ADP 71 Pick 68 Â· 6.08 Team 5 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR ADP 74 Reach (-6) Pick 69 Â· 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB ADP 67 Pick 70 Â· 6.10 Team 3 Brian Thomas WR JAX ADP 72 Pick 71 Â· 6.11 Team 2 Kyle Pitts TE ATL ADP 70 Pick 72 Â· 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB ADP 65 Value (+7) Round 7 Pick 73 Â· 7.01 Team 1 Rome Odunze WR CHI ADP 64 Value (+9) Pick 74 Â· 7.02 Team 2 DK Metcalf WR PIT ADP 73 Pick 75 Â· 7.03 Team 3 Caleb Williams QB CHI ADP 82 Reach (-7) Pick 76 Â· 7.04 Team 4 Jadarian Price RB SEA ADP 77 Pick 77 Â· 7.05 Team 5 Justin Herbert QB LAC ADP 87 Reach (-10) Pick 78 Â· 7.06 Team 6 Marvin Harrison WR ARI ADP 76 Pick 79 Â· 7.07 Team 7 Courtland Sutton WR DEN ADP 79 Pick 80 Â· 7.08 Team 8 Makai Lemon WR PHI ADP 77 Pick 81 Â· 7.09 Team 9 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE ADP 81 Pick 82 Â· 7.10 Team 10 Michael Wilson WR ARI ADP 80 Pick 83 Â· 7.11 Team 11 Tony Pollard RB TEN ADP 85 Pick 84 Â· 7.12 Team 12 Sam LaPorta TE DET ADP 75 Value (+9) Round 8 Pick 85 Â· 8.01 Team 12 Rico Dowdle RB PIT ADP 88 Pick 86 Â· 8.02 Team 11 Alec Pierce WR IND ADP 83 Pick 87 Â· 8.03 Team 10 Kyle Monangai RB CHI ADP 86 Pick 88 Â· 8.04 Team 9 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX ADP 93 Pick 89 Â· 8.05 Team 8 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC ADP 99 Reach (-10) Pick 90 Â· 8.06 Team 7 Blake Corum RB LAR ADP 95 Pick 91 Â· 8.07 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG ADP 84 Value (+7) Pick 92 Â· 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB ADP 116 Reach (-24) Pick 93 Â· 8.09 Team 4 Patrick Mahomes QB KC ADP 101 Reach (-8) Pick 94 Â· 8.10 Team 3 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF ADP 97 Pick 95 Â· 8.11 Team 2 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN ADP 94 Pick 96 Â· 8.12 Team 1 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX ADP 89 Value (+7) Round 9 Pick 97 Â· 9.01 Team 1 Dak Prescott QB DAL ADP 91 Pick 98 Â· 9.02 Team 2 Chris Godwin WR TB ADP 92 Pick 99 Â· 9.03 Team 3 Ricky Pearsall WR SF ADP 96 Pick 100 Â· 9.04 Team 4 Quentin Johnston WR LAC ADP 105 Pick 101 Â· 9.05 Team 5 Jake Ferguson TE DAL ADP 104 Pick 102 Â· 9.06 Team 6 Parker Washington WR JAX ADP 90 Value (+12) Pick 103 Â· 9.07 Team 7 Michael Pittman WR PIT ADP 102 Pick 104 Â· 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN ADP 107 Pick 105 Â· 9.09 Team 9 Jordan Addison WR MIN ADP 100 Pick 106 Â· 9.10 Team 10 George Kittle TE SF ADP 98 Value (+8) Pick 107 Â· 9.11 Team 11 Brock Purdy QB SF ADP 109 Pick 108 Â· 9.12 Team 12 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB ADP 108 Round 10 Pick 109 Â· 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC ADP 106 Pick 110 Â· 10.02 Team 11 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN ADP 103 Value (+7) Pick 111 Â· 10.03 Team 10 Romeo Doubs WR NE ADP 117 Reach (-6) Pick 112 Â· 10.04 Team 9 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS ADP 113 Pick 113 Â· 10.05 Team 8 Stefon Diggs WR FA ADP 124 Reach (-11) Pick 114 Â· 10.06 Team 7 Xavier Worthy WR KC ADP 120 Reach (-6) Pick 115 Â· 10.07 Team 6 Rachaad White RB WAS ADP 125 Reach (-10) Pick 116 Â· 10.08 Team 5 Jordan Mason RB MIN ADP 127 Reach (-11) Pick 117 Â· 10.09 Team 4 KC Concepcion WR CLE ADP 118 Pick 118 Â· 10.10 Team 3 Mark Andrews TE BAL ADP 111 Value (+7) Pick 119 Â· 10.11 Team 2 Brian Robinson RB ATL ADP 123 Pick 120 Â· 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR ADP 133 Reach (-13) Round 11 Pick 121 Â· 11.01 Team 1 Dallas Goedert TE PHI ADP 112 Value (+9) Pick 122 Â· 11.02 Team 2 Matthew Stafford QB LAR ADP 110 Value (+12) Pick 123 Â· 11.03 Team 3 Jared Goff QB DET ADP 122 Pick 124 Â· 11.04 Team 4 Bo Nix QB DEN ADP 113 Value (+11) Pick 125 Â· 11.05 Team 5 Isaiah Likely TE NYG ADP 115 Value (+10) Pick 126 Â· 11.06 Team 6 Hunter Henry TE NE ADP 119 Value (+7) Pick 127 Â· 11.07 Team 7 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA ADP 134 Reach (-7) Pick 128 Â· 11.08 Team 8 Jayden Higgins WR HOU ADP 129 Pick 129 Â· 11.09 Team 9 Josh Downs WR IND ADP 126 Pick 130 Â· 11.10 Team 10 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ ADP 121 Value (+9) Pick 131 Â· 11.11 Team 11 Woody Marks RB HOU ADP 142 Reach (-11) Pick 132 Â· 11.12 Team 12 Matthew Golden WR GB ADP 131 Round 12 Pick 133 Â· 12.01 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX ADP 138 Pick 134 Â· 12.02 Team 11 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG ADP 139 Pick 135 Â· 12.03 Team 10 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI ADP 135 Pick 136 Â· 12.04 Team 9 Khalil Shakir WR BUF ADP 128 Value (+8) Pick 137 Â· 12.05 Team 8 Brenton Strange TE JAX ADP 130 Value (+7) Pick 138 Â· 12.06 Team 7 Jalen Coker WR CAR ADP 136 Pick 139 Â· 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN ADP 146 Reach (-7) Pick 140 Â· 12.08 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB ADP 137 Pick 141 Â· 12.09 Team 4 Alvin Kamara RB NO ADP 152 Reach (-11) Pick 142 Â· 12.10 Team 3 Jauan Jennings WR MIN ADP 148 Reach (-6) Pick 143 Â· 12.11 Team 2 Denzel Boston WR CLE ADP 147 Pick 144 Â· 12.12 Team 1 James Conner RB ARI ADP 154 Reach (-10) Round 13 Pick 145 Â· 13.01 Team 1 Jordan Love QB GB ADP 132 Value (+13) Pick 146 Â· 13.02 Team 2 Juwan Johnson TE NO ADP 140 Pick 147 Â· 13.03 Team 3 Emmett Johnson RB KC ADP 153 Reach (-6) Pick 148 Â· 13.04 Team 4 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA ADP 149 Pick 149 Â· 13.05 Team 5 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC ADP 165 Reach (-16) Pick 150 Â· 13.06 Team 6 Omar Cooper WR NYJ ADP 150 Pick 151 Â· 13.07 Team 7 Dalton Schultz TE HOU ADP 144 Value (+7) Pick 152 Â· 13.08 Team 8 Tyjae Spears RB TEN ADP 151 Pick 153 Â· 13.09 Team 9 Cameron Dicker K LAC ADP â€” Pick 154 Â· 13.10 Team 10 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ ADP 604 Reach (-450) Pick 155 Â· 13.11 Team 11 Jalen McMillan WR TB ADP 159 Pick 156 Â· 13.12 Team 12 Kyler Murray QB MIN ADP 141 Value (+15) Round 14 Pick 157 Â· 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU ADP â€” Pick 158 Â· 14.02 Team 11 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA ADP â€” Pick 159 Â· 14.03 Team 10 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR ADP â€” Pick 160 Â· 14.04 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS ADP 145 Value (+15) Pick 161 Â· 14.05 Team 8 Brandon Aubrey K DAL ADP â€” Pick 162 Â· 14.06 Team 7 Cam Little K JAX ADP â€” Pick 163 Â· 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT ADP â€” Pick 164 Â· 14.08 Team 5 Denver Broncos DST DEN ADP â€” Pick 165 Â· 14.09 Team 4 Jason Myers K SEA ADP â€” Pick 166 Â· 14.10 Team 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU ADP â€” Pick 167 Â· 14.11 Team 2 Evan McPherson K CIN ADP â€” Pick 168 Â· 14.12 Team 1 Eddy Pineiro K SF ADP â€” Round 15 Pick 169 Â· 15.01 Team 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX ADP â€” Pick 170 Â· 15.02 Team 2 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL ADP â€” Pick 171 Â· 15.03 Team 3 Pittsburgh Steelers DST PIT ADP â€” Pick 172 Â· 15.04 Team 4 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC ADP â€” Pick 173 Â· 15.05 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET ADP â€” Pick 174 Â· 15.06 Team 6 Chicago Bears DST CHI ADP â€” Pick 175 Â· 15.07 Team 7 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC ADP â€” Pick 176 Â· 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET ADP â€” Pick 177 Â· 15.09 Team 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST TB ADP â€” Pick 178 Â· 15.10 Team 10 Ryan Fitzgerald K CAR ADP â€” Pick 179 Â· 15.11 Team 11 Will Reichard K MIN ADP â€” Pick 180 Â· 15.12 Team 12 Chase McLaughlin K TB ADP â€” No picks match your filters.

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Rounds 1-2

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Running backs still rule the first round

Seven of the first 12 picks were running backs (Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Ashton Jeanty, James Cook and De'Von Achane), with Gibbs going off the board first overall ahead of Robinson at 1.03 â€” a reversal of the typical 1.01 conversation, though both are defensible top-three anchors. McCaffrey settling at 1.06 lines up almost exactly with his current ADP. Round 2 opened with the draft's first real positional run: Trey McBride and Brock Bowers came off the board back-to-back at 2.06 and 2.07, signaling that at least a couple of rooms are unwilling to wait on the tight end position this year. Derrick Henry sliding to 2.08 reflects the lingering age-32 discount despite a monster 2025 season, and Malik Nabers â€” a legitimate WR1 talent â€” didn't come off the board until 2.11 (23rd overall), right in line with his ADP but still a strong get for whichever team was picking there.

Rounds 3-4

The first quarterbacks arrive, and rookies start cashing in

Josh Allen was the first QB off the board at 3.02 (26th overall), followed by Lamar Jackson at the top of Round 4 (4.01, 37th overall) â€” both landing almost exactly on their current ADP, which suggests the field is treating rushing QBs as legitimate early assets again rather than a wait-and-stream afterthought. Colston Loveland came off the board at 3.09, seven picks ahead of his ADP, the first sign a rookie tight end premium is building. Round 4 doubled down on that trend with second-year running backs Cam Skattebo and TreVeyon Henderson both coming off the board, alongside Bucky Irving sliding into value range at 4.06.

Rounds 5-8

The board splits into fliers and value plays

This stretch is where WR2/FLEX depth (Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin) filled out most rosters, alongside the first wave of streaming quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels). By Round 7-8, teams started doubling up at tight end and taking early swings on unproven backfield roles (Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Kyle Monangai, Oronde Gadsden). The headline value of the entire draft's middle rounds is Patrick Mahomes free-falling to 8.09 (93rd overall) â€” eight spots clear of his current ADP for a former back-to-back MVP. On the flip side, Jayden Reed going at 8.08 (24 picks ahead of his blended ADP) is the single most aggressive reach in the first two-thirds of the board â€” a room paying up early for upside rather than waiting.

Rounds 9-12

Backup running backs start flying off the board early

Parker Washington falling to 9.06 â€” 12 picks past his ADP â€” opens this stretch as a clean bargain, but the dominant pattern here is the opposite: handcuff and committee backs getting scooped well ahead of their ADP as teams race to lock in insurance before it's gone. Jordan Mason, Woody Marks, Alvin Kamara, Jonathon Brooks and Zach Charbonnet were all taken 7-to-13 picks ahead of their blended ADP in this stretch. George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Dallas Goedert bucked the backfield trend entirely, each sliding a full round past their ADP for tight end value instead.

Rounds 13-15

Late-round quarterbacks and tight ends fall, and one pick stands alone

Kyler Murray (13.12) and Jordan Love (13.01) both landed 13-to-15 picks past their ADP, the clearest sign of a run on RB/WR depth crowding out the passing-game positions late. Chig Okonkwo and Isaiah Likely posted similar value at tight end. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 154th overall â€” a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, making this the board's biggest true reach by a wide margin.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players are drafted too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Jayden Reed (WR, GB) â€” pick 92 (8.08), ADP 116 (-24)

Keaton Mitchell (RB, LAC) â€” pick 149 (13.05), ADP 165 (-16)

Jonathon Brooks (RB, CAR) â€” pick 120 (10.12), ADP 133 (-13)

Strategy by Draft Slot

ðŸˆ Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using our Draft Assistant.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies, and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league?Â

The honest answer is the turn â€” picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive, but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league?Â

Later than you think. Round 3 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price â€” Jordan Love and Kyler Murray both fell into Round 13 in the board above and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning, usually Rounds 9 through 13.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take?Â

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 11, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 12 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.