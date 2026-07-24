12-Team PPR Mock Draft 2026: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis

A 12-team, full-PPR fantasy football mock draft with all 180 picks checked against real ADP: every value, reach, and round-by-round breakdown.
Updated on July 25, 2026 12:57PM EST
12-Team PPR Mock Draft 2026: Full Board + Pick-by-Pick Analysis
Updated on July 25, 2026 12:57PM EST
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This 2026 12-team PPR mock draft shows all 15 rounds (180 picks) from a snake draft, with round-by-round analysis of value picks, positional runs, and reaches. It reflects current PPR ADP and is designed to help managers plan strategy from any draft slot.

Every pick below is drawn from current PPR average draft position (ADP) data, run through a simulated draft board that respects realistic team behavior (positional runs, value-based falls, and the occasional reach) rather than just re-sorting a straight ADP list.Â 

The goal: show what an actual 12-team room looks like on draft night, then break down what worked, what didn't, and how each draft slot should approach the board.Â 

ðŸˆ Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator

Draft Settings

  • Teams: 12
  • Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB; superflex is covered in a separate mock)
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total
  • ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

The table below shows every pick of the draft: overall pick number, round, that player's blended ADP rank at the time of the draft, and a flag for picks that were notable values (fell well past ADP) or reaches (came well before it).

ðŸˆ Check out RotoWire's expert-built PPR Rankings to see where we rank your guys.

Showing 180 of 180 picks
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
21.02Team 2Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
31.03Team 3Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
41.04Team 4Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
51.05Team 5Puka NacuaWRLAR4
61.06Team 6Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
71.07Team 7Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
81.08Team 8Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
91.09Team 9Ashton JeantyRBLV11
101.10Team 10CeeDee LambWRDAL9
111.11Team 11James CookRBBUF10
121.12Team 12De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
Round 2
132.01Team 12Drake LondonWRATL14
142.02Team 11Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
152.03Team 10Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
162.04Team 9Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
172.05Team 8Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
182.06Team 7Trey McBrideTEARI18
192.07Team 6Brock BowersTELV20
202.08Team 5Derrick HenryRBBAL23
212.09Team 4Nico CollinsWRHOU22
222.10Team 3Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19
232.11Team 2Malik NabersWRNYG23
242.12Team 1George PickensWRDAL26
Round 3
253.01Team 1Chase BrownRBCIN21
263.02Team 2Josh AllenQBBUF25
273.03Team 3A.J. BrownWRNE27
283.04Team 4Josh JacobsRBGB28
293.05Team 5Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37Reach (-8)
303.06Team 6Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
313.07Team 7Rashee RiceWRKC29
323.08Team 8Chris OlaveWRNO30
333.09Team 9Colston LovelandTECHI40Reach (-7)
343.10Team 10Breece HallRBNYJ31
353.11Team 11Tee HigginsWRCIN36
363.12Team 12Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32
Round 4
374.01Team 12Lamar JacksonQBBAL39
384.02Team 11Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
394.03Team 10Travis EtienneRBNO35
404.04Team 9DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
414.05Team 8Zay FlowersWRBAL43
424.06Team 7Bucky IrvingRBTB34Value (+8)
434.07Team 6Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
444.08Team 5Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
454.09Team 4Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
464.10Team 3Emeka EgbukaWRTB45
474.11Team 2TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
484.12Team 1Luther BurdenWRCHI44
Round 5
495.01Team 1Tyler WarrenTEIND49
505.02Team 2David MontgomeryRBHOU55
515.03Team 3Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
525.04Team 4Mike EvansWRSF57
535.05Team 5Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
545.06Team 6Joe BurrowQBCIN56
555.07Team 7Drake MayeQBNE50
565.08Team 8D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
575.09Team 9DJ MooreWRBUF59
585.10Team 10Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
595.11Team 11Davante AdamsWRLAR51Value (+8)
605.12Team 12Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
Round 6
616.01Team 12Carnell TateWRTEN60
626.02Team 11Harold FanninTECLE62
636.03Team 10Jalen HurtsQBPHI68
646.04Team 9Jordyn TysonWRNO69
656.05Team 8Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
666.06Team 7RJ HarveyRBDEN66
676.07Team 6Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
686.08Team 5Chuba HubbardRBCAR74Reach (-6)
696.09Team 4Tucker KraftTEGB67
706.10Team 3Brian ThomasWRJAX72
716.11Team 2Kyle PittsTEATL70
726.12Team 1Christian WatsonWRGB65Value (+7)
Round 7
737.01Team 1Rome OdunzeWRCHI64Value (+9)
747.02Team 2DK MetcalfWRPIT73
757.03Team 3Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82Reach (-7)
767.04Team 4Jadarian PriceRBSEA77
777.05Team 5Justin HerbertQBLAC87Reach (-10)
787.06Team 6Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
797.07Team 7Courtland SuttonWRDEN79
807.08Team 8Makai LemonWRPHI77
817.09Team 9Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81
827.10Team 10Michael WilsonWRARI80
837.11Team 11Tony PollardRBTEN85
847.12Team 12Sam LaPortaTEDET75Value (+9)
Round 8
858.01Team 12Rico DowdleRBPIT88
868.02Team 11Alec PierceWRIND83
878.03Team 10Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86
888.04Team 9Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93
898.05Team 8Oronde GadsdenTELAC99Reach (-10)
908.06Team 7Blake CorumRBLAR95
918.07Team 6Jaxson DartQBNYG84Value (+7)
928.08Team 5Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-24)
938.09Team 4Patrick MahomesQBKC101Reach (-8)
948.10Team 3Dalton KincaidTEBUF97
958.11Team 2J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
968.12Team 1Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89Value (+7)
Round 9
979.01Team 1Dak PrescottQBDAL91
989.02Team 2Chris GodwinWRTB92
999.03Team 3Ricky PearsallWRSF96
1009.04Team 4Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
1019.05Team 5Jake FergusonTEDAL104
1029.06Team 6Parker WashingtonWRJAX90Value (+12)
1039.07Team 7Michael PittmanWRPIT102
1049.08Team 8Aaron JonesRBMIN107
1059.09Team 9Jordan AddisonWRMIN100
1069.10Team 10George KittleTESF98Value (+8)
1079.11Team 11Brock PurdyQBSF109
1089.12Team 12Kenneth GainwellRBTB108
Round 10
10910.01Team 12Travis KelceTEKC106
11010.02Team 11Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103Value (+7)
11110.03Team 10Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-6)
11210.04Team 9Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113
11310.05Team 8Stefon DiggsWRFA124Reach (-11)
11410.06Team 7Xavier WorthyWRKC120Reach (-6)
11510.07Team 6Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125Reach (-10)
11610.08Team 5Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-11)
11710.09Team 4KC ConcepcionWRCLE118
11810.10Team 3Mark AndrewsTEBAL111Value (+7)
11910.11Team 2Brian RobinsonRBATL123
12010.12Team 1Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-13)
Round 11
12111.01Team 1Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Value (+9)
12211.02Team 2Matthew StaffordQBLAR110Value (+12)
12311.03Team 3Jared GoffQBDET122
12411.04Team 4Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+11)
12511.05Team 5Isaiah LikelyTENYG115Value (+10)
12611.06Team 6Hunter HenryTENE119Value (+7)
12711.07Team 7Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134Reach (-7)
12811.08Team 8Jayden HigginsWRHOU129
12911.09Team 9Josh DownsWRIND126
13011.10Team 10Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+9)
13111.11Team 11Woody MarksRBHOU142Reach (-11)
13211.12Team 12Matthew GoldenWRGB131
Round 12
13312.01Team 12Chris RodriguezRBJAX138
13412.02Team 11Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
13512.03Team 10Tyler AllgeierRBARI135
13612.04Team 9Khalil ShakirWRBUF128Value (+8)
13712.05Team 8Brenton StrangeTEJAX130Value (+7)
13812.06Team 7Jalen CokerWRCAR136
13912.07Team 6Jonah ColemanRBDEN146Reach (-7)
14012.08Team 5Baker MayfieldQBTB137
14112.09Team 4Alvin KamaraRBNO152Reach (-11)
14212.10Team 3Jauan JenningsWRMIN148Reach (-6)
14312.11Team 2Denzel BostonWRCLE147
14412.12Team 1James ConnerRBARI154Reach (-10)
Round 13
14513.01Team 1Jordan LoveQBGB132Value (+13)
14613.02Team 2Juwan JohnsonTENO140
14713.03Team 3Emmett JohnsonRBKC153Reach (-6)
14813.04Team 4Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149
14913.05Team 5Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Reach (-16)
15013.06Team 6Omar CooperWRNYJ150
15113.07Team 7Dalton SchultzTEHOU144Value (+7)
15213.08Team 8Tyjae SpearsRBTEN151
15313.09Team 9Cameron DickerKLACâ€”
15413.10Team 10Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-450)
15513.11Team 11Jalen McMillanWRTB159
15613.12Team 12Kyler MurrayQBMIN141Value (+15)
Round 14
15714.01Team 12Houston TexansDSTHOUâ€”
15814.02Team 11Seattle SeahawksDSTSEAâ€”
15914.03Team 10Los Angeles RamsDSTLARâ€”
16014.04Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+15)
16114.05Team 8Brandon AubreyKDALâ€”
16214.06Team 7Cam LittleKJAXâ€”
16314.07Team 6Chris BoswellKPITâ€”
16414.08Team 5Denver BroncosDSTDENâ€”
16514.09Team 4Jason MyersKSEAâ€”
16614.10Team 3Ka'imi FairbairnKHOUâ€”
16714.11Team 2Evan McPhersonKCINâ€”
16814.12Team 1Eddy PineiroKSFâ€”
Round 15
16915.01Team 1Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAXâ€”
17015.02Team 2Baltimore RavensDSTBALâ€”
17115.03Team 3Pittsburgh SteelersDSTPITâ€”
17215.04Team 4Kansas City ChiefsDSTKCâ€”
17315.05Team 5Jake BatesKDETâ€”
17415.06Team 6Chicago BearsDSTCHIâ€”
17515.07Team 7Los Angeles ChargersDSTLACâ€”
17615.08Team 8Detroit LionsDSTDETâ€”
17715.09Team 9Tampa Bay BuccaneersDSTTBâ€”
17815.10Team 10Ryan FitzgeraldKCARâ€”
17915.11Team 11Will ReichardKMINâ€”
18015.12Team 12Chase McLaughlinKTBâ€”
Round 1
Pick 1 Â· 1.01Team 1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 2 Â· 1.02Team 2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 3 Â· 1.03Team 3
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 4 Â· 1.04Team 4
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 5 Â· 1.05Team 5
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 6 Â· 1.06Team 6
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 7 Â· 1.07Team 7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 8 Â· 1.08Team 8
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 9 Â· 1.09Team 9
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 10 Â· 1.10Team 10
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 11 Â· 1.11Team 11
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 12 Â· 1.12Team 12
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Round 2
Pick 13 Â· 2.01Team 12
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 14 Â· 2.02Team 11
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 15 Â· 2.03Team 10
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 16 Â· 2.04Team 9
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 17 Â· 2.05Team 8
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 18 Â· 2.06Team 7
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 19 Â· 2.07Team 6
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 20 Â· 2.08Team 5
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 21 Â· 2.09Team 4
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 22 Â· 2.10Team 3
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19
Pick 23 Â· 2.11Team 2
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 24 Â· 2.12Team 1
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26
Round 3
Pick 25 Â· 3.01Team 1
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21
Pick 26 Â· 3.02Team 2
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25
Pick 27 Â· 3.03Team 3
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27
Pick 28 Â· 3.04Team 4
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 29 Â· 3.05Team 5
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37Reach (-8)
Pick 30 Â· 3.06Team 6
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 31 Â· 3.07Team 7
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 32 Â· 3.08Team 8
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 33 Â· 3.09Team 9
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40Reach (-7)
Pick 34 Â· 3.10Team 10
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 35 Â· 3.11Team 11
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 36 Â· 3.12Team 12
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32
Round 4
Pick 37 Â· 4.01Team 12
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39
Pick 38 Â· 4.02Team 11
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 39 Â· 4.03Team 10
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35
Pick 40 Â· 4.04Team 9
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 41 Â· 4.05Team 8
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 42 Â· 4.06Team 7
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34Value (+8)
Pick 43 Â· 4.07Team 6
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 44 Â· 4.08Team 5
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 45 Â· 4.09Team 4
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 46 Â· 4.10Team 3
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45
Pick 47 Â· 4.11Team 2
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 48 Â· 4.12Team 1
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Round 5
Pick 49 Â· 5.01Team 1
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 50 Â· 5.02Team 2
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 51 Â· 5.03Team 3
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 52 Â· 5.04Team 4
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57
Pick 53 Â· 5.05Team 5
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 54 Â· 5.06Team 6
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 55 Â· 5.07Team 7
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 56 Â· 5.08Team 8
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 57 Â· 5.09Team 9
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 58 Â· 5.10Team 10
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 59 Â· 5.11Team 11
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51Value (+8)
Pick 60 Â· 5.12Team 12
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Round 6
Pick 61 Â· 6.01Team 12
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 62 Â· 6.02Team 11
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62
Pick 63 Â· 6.03Team 10
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68
Pick 64 Â· 6.04Team 9
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 65 Â· 6.05Team 8
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 66 Â· 6.06Team 7
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 67 Â· 6.07Team 6
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 68 Â· 6.08Team 5
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74Reach (-6)
Pick 69 Â· 6.09Team 4
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67
Pick 70 Â· 6.10Team 3
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 71 Â· 6.11Team 2
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70
Pick 72 Â· 6.12Team 1
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65Value (+7)
Round 7
Pick 73 Â· 7.01Team 1
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64Value (+9)
Pick 74 Â· 7.02Team 2
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 75 Â· 7.03Team 3
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82Reach (-7)
Pick 76 Â· 7.04Team 4
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77
Pick 77 Â· 7.05Team 5
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Reach (-10)
Pick 78 Â· 7.06Team 6
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 79 Â· 7.07Team 7
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79
Pick 80 Â· 7.08Team 8
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77
Pick 81 Â· 7.09Team 9
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81
Pick 82 Â· 7.10Team 10
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Pick 83 Â· 7.11Team 11
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 84 Â· 7.12Team 12
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75Value (+9)
Round 8
Pick 85 Â· 8.01Team 12
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88
Pick 86 Â· 8.02Team 11
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 87 Â· 8.03Team 10
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86
Pick 88 Â· 8.04Team 9
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93
Pick 89 Â· 8.05Team 8
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99Reach (-10)
Pick 90 Â· 8.06Team 7
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95
Pick 91 Â· 8.07Team 6
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Value (+7)
Pick 92 Â· 8.08Team 5
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-24)
Pick 93 Â· 8.09Team 4
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Reach (-8)
Pick 94 Â· 8.10Team 3
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97
Pick 95 Â· 8.11Team 2
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 96 Â· 8.12Team 1
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89Value (+7)
Round 9
Pick 97 Â· 9.01Team 1
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91
Pick 98 Â· 9.02Team 2
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92
Pick 99 Â· 9.03Team 3
Ricky Pearsall
WRSFADP 96
Pick 100 Â· 9.04Team 4
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 101 Â· 9.05Team 5
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104
Pick 102 Â· 9.06Team 6
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90Value (+12)
Pick 103 Â· 9.07Team 7
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 104 Â· 9.08Team 8
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 105 Â· 9.09Team 9
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100
Pick 106 Â· 9.10Team 10
George Kittle
TESFADP 98Value (+8)
Pick 107 Â· 9.11Team 11
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109
Pick 108 Â· 9.12Team 12
Kenneth Gainwell
RBTBADP 108
Round 10
Pick 109 Â· 10.01Team 12
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106
Pick 110 Â· 10.02Team 11
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103Value (+7)
Pick 111 Â· 10.03Team 10
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-6)
Pick 112 Â· 10.04Team 9
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113
Pick 113 Â· 10.05Team 8
Stefon Diggs
WRFAADP 124Reach (-11)
Pick 114 Â· 10.06Team 7
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120Reach (-6)
Pick 115 Â· 10.07Team 6
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125Reach (-10)
Pick 116 Â· 10.08Team 5
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-11)
Pick 117 Â· 10.09Team 4
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118
Pick 118 Â· 10.10Team 3
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111Value (+7)
Pick 119 Â· 10.11Team 2
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123
Pick 120 Â· 10.12Team 1
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-13)
Round 11
Pick 121 Â· 11.01Team 1
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Value (+9)
Pick 122 Â· 11.02Team 2
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110Value (+12)
Pick 123 Â· 11.03Team 3
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122
Pick 124 Â· 11.04Team 4
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+11)
Pick 125 Â· 11.05Team 5
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115Value (+10)
Pick 126 Â· 11.06Team 6
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119Value (+7)
Pick 127 Â· 11.07Team 7
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134Reach (-7)
Pick 128 Â· 11.08Team 8
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129
Pick 129 Â· 11.09Team 9
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126
Pick 130 Â· 11.10Team 10
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+9)
Pick 131 Â· 11.11Team 11
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142Reach (-11)
Pick 132 Â· 11.12Team 12
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131
Round 12
Pick 133 Â· 12.01Team 12
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138
Pick 134 Â· 12.02Team 11
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 135 Â· 12.03Team 10
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135
Pick 136 Â· 12.04Team 9
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128Value (+8)
Pick 137 Â· 12.05Team 8
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130Value (+7)
Pick 138 Â· 12.06Team 7
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 139 Â· 12.07Team 6
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146Reach (-7)
Pick 140 Â· 12.08Team 5
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137
Pick 141 Â· 12.09Team 4
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152Reach (-11)
Pick 142 Â· 12.10Team 3
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148Reach (-6)
Pick 143 Â· 12.11Team 2
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147
Pick 144 Â· 12.12Team 1
James Conner
RBARIADP 154Reach (-10)
Round 13
Pick 145 Â· 13.01Team 1
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132Value (+13)
Pick 146 Â· 13.02Team 2
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140
Pick 147 Â· 13.03Team 3
Emmett Johnson
RBKCADP 153Reach (-6)
Pick 148 Â· 13.04Team 4
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149
Pick 149 Â· 13.05Team 5
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Reach (-16)
Pick 150 Â· 13.06Team 6
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150
Pick 151 Â· 13.07Team 7
Dalton Schultz
TEHOUADP 144Value (+7)
Pick 152 Â· 13.08Team 8
Tyjae Spears
RBTENADP 151
Pick 153 Â· 13.09Team 9
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP â€”
Pick 154 Â· 13.10Team 10
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-450)
Pick 155 Â· 13.11Team 11
Jalen McMillan
WRTBADP 159
Pick 156 Â· 13.12Team 12
Kyler Murray
QBMINADP 141Value (+15)
Round 14
Pick 157 Â· 14.01Team 12
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP â€”
Pick 158 Â· 14.02Team 11
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP â€”
Pick 159 Â· 14.03Team 10
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP â€”
Pick 160 Â· 14.04Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+15)
Pick 161 Â· 14.05Team 8
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP â€”
Pick 162 Â· 14.06Team 7
Cam Little
KJAXADP â€”
Pick 163 Â· 14.07Team 6
Chris Boswell
KPITADP â€”
Pick 164 Â· 14.08Team 5
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP â€”
Pick 165 Â· 14.09Team 4
Jason Myers
KSEAADP â€”
Pick 166 Â· 14.10Team 3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP â€”
Pick 167 Â· 14.11Team 2
Evan McPherson
KCINADP â€”
Pick 168 Â· 14.12Team 1
Eddy Pineiro
KSFADP â€”
Round 15
Pick 169 Â· 15.01Team 1
Jacksonville Jaguars
DSTJAXADP â€”
Pick 170 Â· 15.02Team 2
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP â€”
Pick 171 Â· 15.03Team 3
Pittsburgh Steelers
DSTPITADP â€”
Pick 172 Â· 15.04Team 4
Kansas City Chiefs
DSTKCADP â€”
Pick 173 Â· 15.05Team 5
Jake Bates
KDETADP â€”
Pick 174 Â· 15.06Team 6
Chicago Bears
DSTCHIADP â€”
Pick 175 Â· 15.07Team 7
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP â€”
Pick 176 Â· 15.08Team 8
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP â€”
Pick 177 Â· 15.09Team 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DSTTBADP â€”
Pick 178 Â· 15.10Team 10
Ryan Fitzgerald
KCARADP â€”
Pick 179 Â· 15.11Team 11
Will Reichard
KMINADP â€”
Pick 180 Â· 15.12Team 12
Chase McLaughlin
KTBADP â€”
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"; cardsEl.appendChild(card); }); metaEl.textContent = "Showing " + sorted.length + " of " + PICKS.length + " picks"; } render(); })();

Rounds 1-2

Running backs still rule the first round

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Seven of the first 12 picks were running backs (Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Ashton Jeanty, James Cook and De'Von Achane), with Gibbs going off the board first overall ahead of Robinson at 1.03 â€” a reversal of the typical 1.01 conversation, though both are defensible top-three anchors. McCaffrey settling at 1.06 lines up almost exactly with his current ADP. Round 2 opened with the draft's first real positional run: Trey McBride and Brock Bowers came off the board back-to-back at 2.06 and 2.07, signaling that at least a couple of rooms are unwilling to wait on the tight end position this year. Derrick Henry sliding to 2.08 reflects the lingering age-32 discount despite a monster 2025 season, and Malik Nabers â€” a legitimate WR1 talent â€” didn't come off the board until 2.11 (23rd overall), right in line with his ADP but still a strong get for whichever team was picking there.

Rounds 3-4

The first quarterbacks arrive, and rookies start cashing in

Josh Allen was the first QB off the board at 3.02 (26th overall), followed by Lamar Jackson at the top of Round 4 (4.01, 37th overall) â€” both landing almost exactly on their current ADP, which suggests the field is treating rushing QBs as legitimate early assets again rather than a wait-and-stream afterthought. Colston Loveland came off the board at 3.09, seven picks ahead of his ADP, the first sign a rookie tight end premium is building. Round 4 doubled down on that trend with second-year running backs Cam Skattebo and TreVeyon Henderson both coming off the board, alongside Bucky Irving sliding into value range at 4.06.

Rounds 5-8

The board splits into fliers and value plays

This stretch is where WR2/FLEX depth (Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin) filled out most rosters, alongside the first wave of streaming quarterbacks (Joe Burrow, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels). By Round 7-8, teams started doubling up at tight end and taking early swings on unproven backfield roles (Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Kyle Monangai, Oronde Gadsden). The headline value of the entire draft's middle rounds is Patrick Mahomes free-falling to 8.09 (93rd overall) â€” eight spots clear of his current ADP for a former back-to-back MVP. On the flip side, Jayden Reed going at 8.08 (24 picks ahead of his blended ADP) is the single most aggressive reach in the first two-thirds of the board â€” a room paying up early for upside rather than waiting.

Rounds 9-12

Backup running backs start flying off the board early

Parker Washington falling to 9.06 â€” 12 picks past his ADP â€” opens this stretch as a clean bargain, but the dominant pattern here is the opposite: handcuff and committee backs getting scooped well ahead of their ADP as teams race to lock in insurance before it's gone. Jordan Mason, Woody Marks, Alvin Kamara, Jonathon Brooks and Zach Charbonnet were all taken 7-to-13 picks ahead of their blended ADP in this stretch. George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Dallas Goedert bucked the backfield trend entirely, each sliding a full round past their ADP for tight end value instead.

Rounds 13-15

Late-round quarterbacks and tight ends fall, and one pick stands alone

Kyler Murray (13.12) and Jordan Love (13.01) both landed 13-to-15 picks past their ADP, the clearest sign of a run on RB/WR depth crowding out the passing-game positions late. Chig Okonkwo and Isaiah Likely posted similar value at tight end. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 154th overall â€” a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, making this the board's biggest true reach by a wide margin.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players are drafted too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Strategy by Draft Slot

ðŸˆ Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using our Draft Assistant.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies, and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league?Â 

The honest answer is the turn â€” picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive, but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league?Â 

Later than you think. Round 3 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price â€” Jordan Love and Kyler Murray both fell into Round 13 in the board above and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning, usually Rounds 9 through 13.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take?Â 

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 11, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â 

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 12 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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