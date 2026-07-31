12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches

This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.

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Get familiar with this season's mock drafts before you're on the clock. Here's a complete 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with 15 rounds, 180 picks, snake format, and standard single-QB roster construction.

Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early. Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

🏈 Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)

Full PPR (1 point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

By Pick By ADP ALL QB RB WR TE K DST All picks Values Reaches All teams Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 4 Team 5 Team 6 Team 7 Team 8 Team 9 Team 10 Team 11 Team 12 Pick Rd.Pick Team Player Pos NFL ADP Note Round 1 1 1.01 Team 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 2 2 1.02 Team 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 1 3 1.03 Team 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 5 4 1.04 Team 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 3 5 1.05 Team 5 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 7 6 1.06 Team 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 6 7 1.07 Team 7 Puka Nacua WR LAR 4 8 1.08 Team 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8 9 1.09 Team 9 James Cook RB BUF 10 10 1.10 Team 10 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 11 11 1.11 Team 11 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 12 12 1.12 Team 12 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 9 Round 2 13 2.01 Team 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 15 14 2.02 Team 11 De'Von Achane RB MIA 13 15 2.03 Team 10 Kenneth Walker RB KC 17 16 2.04 Team 9 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 19 17 2.05 Team 8 Drake London WR ATL 14 18 2.06 Team 7 Chase Brown RB CIN 21 19 2.07 Team 6 Derrick Henry RB BAL 23 20 2.08 Team 5 Brock Bowers TE LV 20 21 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU 22 22 2.10 Team 3 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 16 23 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG 23 24 2.12 Team 1 Trey McBride TE ARI 18 Round 3 25 3.01 Team 1 Kyren Williams RB LAR 32 Reach (-7) 26 3.02 Team 2 Josh Jacobs RB GB 28 27 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE 27 28 3.04 Team 4 Breece Hall RB NYJ 31 29 3.05 Team 5 Chris Olave WR NO 30 30 3.06 Team 6 Rashee Rice WR KC 29 31 3.07 Team 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 33 32 3.08 Team 8 Josh Allen QB BUF 25 Value (+7) 33 3.09 Team 9 George Pickens WR DAL 26 Value (+7) 34 3.10 Team 10 Tee Higgins WR CIN 36 35 3.11 Team 11 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 38 36 3.12 Team 12 Javonte Williams RB DAL 37 Round 4 37 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 39 38 4.02 Team 11 Bucky Irving RB TB 34 39 4.03 Team 10 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 41 40 4.04 Team 9 Zay Flowers WR BAL 43 41 4.05 Team 8 Travis Etienne RB NO 35 42 4.06 Team 7 Colston Loveland TE CHI 40 43 4.07 Team 6 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 47 44 4.08 Team 5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 45 45 4.09 Team 4 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 42 46 4.10 Team 3 Drake Maye QB NE 50 47 4.11 Team 2 Tyler Warren TE IND 49 48 4.12 Team 1 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 47 Round 5 49 5.01 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI 44 50 5.02 Team 2 Jameson Williams WR DET 52 51 5.03 Team 3 Davante Adams WR LAR 51 52 5.04 Team 4 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 46 53 5.05 Team 5 David Montgomery RB HOU 55 54 5.06 Team 6 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 53 55 5.07 Team 7 Joe Burrow QB CIN 56 56 5.08 Team 8 Harold Fannin TE CLE 62 Reach (-6) 57 5.09 Team 9 Mike Evans WR SF 57 58 5.10 Team 10 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 54 59 5.11 Team 11 D'Andre Swift RB CHI 58 60 5.12 Team 12 DJ Moore WR BUF 59 Round 6 61 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN 60 62 6.02 Team 11 Jayden Daniels QB WAS 63 63 6.03 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 61 64 6.04 Team 9 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 68 65 6.05 Team 8 Jadarian Price RB SEA 77 Reach (-12) 66 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN 66 67 6.07 Team 6 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 69 68 6.08 Team 5 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 71 69 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB 67 70 6.10 Team 3 DK Metcalf WR PIT 73 71 6.11 Team 2 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 74 72 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB 65 Value (+7) Round 7 73 7.01 Team 1 Brian Thomas WR JAX 72 74 7.02 Team 2 Rome Odunze WR CHI 64 Value (+10) 75 7.03 Team 3 Kyle Pitts TE ATL 70 76 7.04 Team 4 Caleb Williams QB CHI 82 Reach (-6) 77 7.05 Team 5 Rico Dowdle RB PIT 88 Reach (-11) 78 7.06 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 84 Reach (-6) 79 7.07 Team 7 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 81 80 7.08 Team 8 Alec Pierce WR IND 83 81 7.09 Team 9 Makai Lemon WR PHI 77 82 7.10 Team 10 Marvin Harrison WR ARI 76 83 7.11 Team 11 Sam LaPorta TE DET 75 Value (+8) 84 7.12 Team 12 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 79 Round 8 85 8.01 Team 12 Michael Wilson WR ARI 80 86 8.02 Team 11 Parker Washington WR JAX 90 87 8.03 Team 10 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 93 Reach (-6) 88 8.04 Team 9 Tony Pollard RB TEN 85 89 8.05 Team 8 Blake Corum RB LAR 95 Reach (-6) 90 8.06 Team 7 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 96 Reach (-6) 91 8.07 Team 6 George Kittle TE SF 98 Reach (-7) 92 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB 116 Reach (-24) 93 8.09 Team 4 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN 94 94 8.10 Team 3 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 89 95 8.11 Team 2 Dak Prescott QB DAL 91 96 8.12 Team 1 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 86 Value (+10) Round 9 97 9.01 Team 1 Justin Herbert QB LAC 87 Value (+10) 98 9.02 Team 2 Michael Pittman WR PIT 102 99 9.03 Team 3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 108 Reach (-9) 100 9.04 Team 4 Jordan Addison WR MIN 100 101 9.05 Team 5 Josh Downs WR IND 126 Reach (-25) 102 9.06 Team 6 Chris Godwin WR TB 92 Value (+10) 103 9.07 Team 7 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN 103 104 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN 107 105 9.09 Team 9 Jake Ferguson TE DAL 104 106 9.10 Team 10 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF 97 Value (+9) 107 9.11 Team 11 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 113 Reach (-6) 108 9.12 Team 12 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC 99 Value (+9) Round 10 109 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC 106 110 10.02 Team 11 Romeo Doubs WR NE 117 Reach (-7) 111 10.03 Team 10 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 105 112 10.04 Team 9 KC Concepcion WR CLE 118 Reach (-6) 113 10.05 Team 8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 101 Value (+12) 114 10.06 Team 7 Mark Andrews TE BAL 111 115 10.07 Team 6 Jordan Mason RB MIN 127 Reach (-12) 116 10.08 Team 5 Jared Goff QB DET 122 Reach (-6) 117 10.09 Team 4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 110 Value (+7) 118 10.10 Team 3 Isaiah Likely TE NYG 115 119 10.11 Team 2 Brock Purdy QB SF 109 Value (+10) 120 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 133 Reach (-13) Round 11 121 11.01 Team 1 Bo Nix QB DEN 113 Value (+8) 122 11.02 Team 2 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 112 Value (+10) 123 11.03 Team 3 Xavier Worthy WR KC 120 124 11.04 Team 4 Brian Robinson RB ATL 123 125 11.05 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB 137 Reach (-12) 126 11.06 Team 6 Stefon Diggs WR FA 124 127 11.07 Team 7 Matthew Golden WR GB 131 128 11.08 Team 8 Rachaad White RB WAS 125 129 11.09 Team 9 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 135 Reach (-6) 130 11.10 Team 10 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 134 131 11.11 Team 11 Jalen Coker WR CAR 136 132 11.12 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX 138 Reach (-6) Round 12 133 12.01 Team 12 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 128 134 12.02 Team 11 Hunter Henry TE NE 119 Value (+15) 135 12.03 Team 10 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG 139 136 12.04 Team 9 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 129 Value (+7) 137 12.05 Team 8 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ 121 Value (+16) 138 12.06 Team 7 Cameron Dicker K LAC — 139 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN 146 Reach (-7) 140 12.08 Team 5 Woody Marks RB HOU 142 141 12.09 Team 4 Brenton Strange TE JAX 130 Value (+11) 142 12.10 Team 3 Brandon Aubrey K DAL — 143 12.11 Team 2 Omar Cooper WR NYJ 150 Reach (-7) 144 12.12 Team 1 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 149 Round 13 145 13.01 Team 1 Juwan Johnson TE NO 140 146 13.02 Team 2 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 151 147 13.03 Team 3 Jordan Love QB GB 132 Value (+15) 148 13.04 Team 4 Denzel Boston WR CLE 147 149 13.05 Team 5 Jauan Jennings WR MIN 148 150 13.06 Team 6 Jalen Nailor WR LV 164 Reach (-14) 151 13.07 Team 7 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC 165 Reach (-14) 152 13.08 Team 8 Deebo Samuel WR SF 170 Reach (-18) 153 13.09 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS 145 Value (+8) 154 13.10 Team 10 Tyler Shough QB NO 143 Value (+11) 155 13.11 Team 11 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ 604 Reach (-449) 156 13.12 Team 12 Alvin Kamara RB NO 152 Round 14 157 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU — 158 14.02 Team 11 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU — 159 14.03 Team 10 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA — 160 14.04 Team 9 Jason Myers K SEA — 161 14.05 Team 8 Cam Little K JAX — 162 14.06 Team 7 Travis Hunter WR JAX 162 163 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT — 164 14.08 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET — 165 14.09 Team 4 Evan McPherson K CIN — 166 14.10 Team 3 Jalen McMillan WR TB 159 Value (+7) 167 14.11 Team 2 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR — 168 14.12 Team 1 Tyler Loop K BAL — Round 15 169 15.01 Team 1 Philadelphia Eagles DST PHI — 170 15.02 Team 2 Eddy Pineiro K SF — 171 15.03 Team 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX — 172 15.04 Team 4 Denver Broncos DST DEN — 173 15.05 Team 5 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL — 174 15.06 Team 6 Minnesota Vikings DST MIN — 175 15.07 Team 7 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC — 176 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET — 177 15.09 Team 9 New England Patriots DST NE — 178 15.10 Team 10 Chase McLaughlin K TB — 179 15.11 Team 11 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC — 180 15.12 Team 12 Jake Moody K WAS — Round 1 Pick 1 · 1.01 Team 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN ADP 2 Pick 2 · 1.02 Team 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL ADP 1 Pick 3 · 1.03 Team 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF ADP 5 Pick 4 · 1.04 Team 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET ADP 3 Pick 5 · 1.05 Team 5 Jonathan Taylor RB IND ADP 7 Pick 6 · 1.06 Team 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA ADP 6 Pick 7 · 1.07 Team 7 Puka Nacua WR LAR ADP 4 Pick 8 · 1.08 Team 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET ADP 8 Pick 9 · 1.09 Team 9 James Cook RB BUF ADP 10 Pick 10 · 1.10 Team 10 Ashton Jeanty RB LV ADP 11 Pick 11 · 1.11 Team 11 Justin Jefferson WR MIN ADP 12 Pick 12 · 1.12 Team 12 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL ADP 9 Round 2 Pick 13 · 2.01 Team 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI ADP 15 Pick 14 · 2.02 Team 11 De'Von Achane RB MIA ADP 13 Pick 15 · 2.03 Team 10 Kenneth Walker RB KC ADP 17 Pick 16 · 2.04 Team 9 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI ADP 19 Pick 17 · 2.05 Team 8 Drake London WR ATL ADP 14 Pick 18 · 2.06 Team 7 Chase Brown RB CIN ADP 21 Pick 19 · 2.07 Team 6 Derrick Henry RB BAL ADP 23 Pick 20 · 2.08 Team 5 Brock Bowers TE LV ADP 20 Pick 21 · 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU ADP 22 Pick 22 · 2.10 Team 3 Omarion Hampton RB LAC ADP 16 Pick 23 · 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG ADP 23 Pick 24 · 2.12 Team 1 Trey McBride TE ARI ADP 18 Round 3 Pick 25 · 3.01 Team 1 Kyren Williams RB LAR ADP 32 Reach (-7) Pick 26 · 3.02 Team 2 Josh Jacobs RB GB ADP 28 Pick 27 · 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE ADP 27 Pick 28 · 3.04 Team 4 Breece Hall RB NYJ ADP 31 Pick 29 · 3.05 Team 5 Chris Olave WR NO ADP 30 Pick 30 · 3.06 Team 6 Rashee Rice WR KC ADP 29 Pick 31 · 3.07 Team 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR ADP 33 Pick 32 · 3.08 Team 8 Josh Allen QB BUF ADP 25 Value (+7) Pick 33 · 3.09 Team 9 George Pickens WR DAL ADP 26 Value (+7) Pick 34 · 3.10 Team 10 Tee Higgins WR CIN ADP 36 Pick 35 · 3.11 Team 11 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ ADP 38 Pick 36 · 3.12 Team 12 Javonte Williams RB DAL ADP 37 Round 4 Pick 37 · 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL ADP 39 Pick 38 · 4.02 Team 11 Bucky Irving RB TB ADP 34 Pick 39 · 4.03 Team 10 Ladd McConkey WR LAC ADP 41 Pick 40 · 4.04 Team 9 Zay Flowers WR BAL ADP 43 Pick 41 · 4.05 Team 8 Travis Etienne RB NO ADP 35 Pick 42 · 4.06 Team 7 Colston Loveland TE CHI ADP 40 Pick 43 · 4.07 Team 6 Cam Skattebo RB NYG ADP 47 Pick 44 · 4.08 Team 5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB ADP 45 Pick 45 · 4.09 Team 4 DeVonta Smith WR PHI ADP 42 Pick 46 · 4.10 Team 3 Drake Maye QB NE ADP 50 Pick 47 · 4.11 Team 2 Tyler Warren TE IND ADP 49 Pick 48 · 4.12 Team 1 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE ADP 47 Round 5 Pick 49 · 5.01 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI ADP 44 Pick 50 · 5.02 Team 2 Jameson Williams WR DET ADP 52 Pick 51 · 5.03 Team 3 Davante Adams WR LAR ADP 51 Pick 52 · 5.04 Team 4 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN ADP 46 Pick 53 · 5.05 Team 5 David Montgomery RB HOU ADP 55 Pick 54 · 5.06 Team 6 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE ADP 53 Pick 55 · 5.07 Team 7 Joe Burrow QB CIN ADP 56 Pick 56 · 5.08 Team 8 Harold Fannin TE CLE ADP 62 Reach (-6) Pick 57 · 5.09 Team 9 Mike Evans WR SF ADP 57 Pick 58 · 5.10 Team 10 Terry McLaurin WR WAS ADP 54 Pick 59 · 5.11 Team 11 D'Andre Swift RB CHI ADP 58 Pick 60 · 5.12 Team 12 DJ Moore WR BUF ADP 59 Round 6 Pick 61 · 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN ADP 60 Pick 62 · 6.02 Team 11 Jayden Daniels QB WAS ADP 63 Pick 63 · 6.03 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX ADP 61 Pick 64 · 6.04 Team 9 Jalen Hurts QB PHI ADP 68 Pick 65 · 6.05 Team 8 Jadarian Price RB SEA ADP 77 Reach (-12) Pick 66 · 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN ADP 66 Pick 67 · 6.07 Team 6 Jordyn Tyson WR NO ADP 69 Pick 68 · 6.08 Team 5 Jaylen Warren RB PIT ADP 71 Pick 69 · 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB ADP 67 Pick 70 · 6.10 Team 3 DK Metcalf WR PIT ADP 73 Pick 71 · 6.11 Team 2 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR ADP 74 Pick 72 · 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB ADP 65 Value (+7) Round 7 Pick 73 · 7.01 Team 1 Brian Thomas WR JAX ADP 72 Pick 74 · 7.02 Team 2 Rome Odunze WR CHI ADP 64 Value (+10) Pick 75 · 7.03 Team 3 Kyle Pitts TE ATL ADP 70 Pick 76 · 7.04 Team 4 Caleb Williams QB CHI ADP 82 Reach (-6) Pick 77 · 7.05 Team 5 Rico Dowdle RB PIT ADP 88 Reach (-11) Pick 78 · 7.06 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG ADP 84 Reach (-6) Pick 79 · 7.07 Team 7 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE ADP 81 Pick 80 · 7.08 Team 8 Alec Pierce WR IND ADP 83 Pick 81 · 7.09 Team 9 Makai Lemon WR PHI ADP 77 Pick 82 · 7.10 Team 10 Marvin Harrison WR ARI ADP 76 Pick 83 · 7.11 Team 11 Sam LaPorta TE DET ADP 75 Value (+8) Pick 84 · 7.12 Team 12 Courtland Sutton WR DEN ADP 79 Round 8 Pick 85 · 8.01 Team 12 Michael Wilson WR ARI ADP 80 Pick 86 · 8.02 Team 11 Parker Washington WR JAX ADP 90 Pick 87 · 8.03 Team 10 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX ADP 93 Reach (-6) Pick 88 · 8.04 Team 9 Tony Pollard RB TEN ADP 85 Pick 89 · 8.05 Team 8 Blake Corum RB LAR ADP 95 Reach (-6) Pick 90 · 8.06 Team 7 Ricky Pearsall WR SF ADP 96 Reach (-6) Pick 91 · 8.07 Team 6 George Kittle TE SF ADP 98 Reach (-7) Pick 92 · 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB ADP 116 Reach (-24) Pick 93 · 8.09 Team 4 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN ADP 94 Pick 94 · 8.10 Team 3 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX ADP 89 Pick 95 · 8.11 Team 2 Dak Prescott QB DAL ADP 91 Pick 96 · 8.12 Team 1 Kyle Monangai RB CHI ADP 86 Value (+10) Round 9 Pick 97 · 9.01 Team 1 Justin Herbert QB LAC ADP 87 Value (+10) Pick 98 · 9.02 Team 2 Michael Pittman WR PIT ADP 102 Pick 99 · 9.03 Team 3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB ADP 108 Reach (-9) Pick 100 · 9.04 Team 4 Jordan Addison WR MIN ADP 100 Pick 101 · 9.05 Team 5 Josh Downs WR IND ADP 126 Reach (-25) Pick 102 · 9.06 Team 6 Chris Godwin WR TB ADP 92 Value (+10) Pick 103 · 9.07 Team 7 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN ADP 103 Pick 104 · 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN ADP 107 Pick 105 · 9.09 Team 9 Jake Ferguson TE DAL ADP 104 Pick 106 · 9.10 Team 10 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF ADP 97 Value (+9) Pick 107 · 9.11 Team 11 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS ADP 113 Reach (-6) Pick 108 · 9.12 Team 12 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC ADP 99 Value (+9) Round 10 Pick 109 · 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC ADP 106 Pick 110 · 10.02 Team 11 Romeo Doubs WR NE ADP 117 Reach (-7) Pick 111 · 10.03 Team 10 Quentin Johnston WR LAC ADP 105 Pick 112 · 10.04 Team 9 KC Concepcion WR CLE ADP 118 Reach (-6) Pick 113 · 10.05 Team 8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC ADP 101 Value (+12) Pick 114 · 10.06 Team 7 Mark Andrews TE BAL ADP 111 Pick 115 · 10.07 Team 6 Jordan Mason RB MIN ADP 127 Reach (-12) Pick 116 · 10.08 Team 5 Jared Goff QB DET ADP 122 Reach (-6) Pick 117 · 10.09 Team 4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR ADP 110 Value (+7) Pick 118 · 10.10 Team 3 Isaiah Likely TE NYG ADP 115 Pick 119 · 10.11 Team 2 Brock Purdy QB SF ADP 109 Value (+10) Pick 120 · 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR ADP 133 Reach (-13) Round 11 Pick 121 · 11.01 Team 1 Bo Nix QB DEN ADP 113 Value (+8) Pick 122 · 11.02 Team 2 Dallas Goedert TE PHI ADP 112 Value (+10) Pick 123 · 11.03 Team 3 Xavier Worthy WR KC ADP 120 Pick 124 · 11.04 Team 4 Brian Robinson RB ATL ADP 123 Pick 125 · 11.05 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB ADP 137 Reach (-12) Pick 126 · 11.06 Team 6 Stefon Diggs WR FA ADP 124 Pick 127 · 11.07 Team 7 Matthew Golden WR GB ADP 131 Pick 128 · 11.08 Team 8 Rachaad White RB WAS ADP 125 Pick 129 · 11.09 Team 9 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI ADP 135 Reach (-6) Pick 130 · 11.10 Team 10 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA ADP 134 Pick 131 · 11.11 Team 11 Jalen Coker WR CAR ADP 136 Pick 132 · 11.12 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX ADP 138 Reach (-6) Round 12 Pick 133 · 12.01 Team 12 Khalil Shakir WR BUF ADP 128 Pick 134 · 12.02 Team 11 Hunter Henry TE NE ADP 119 Value (+15) Pick 135 · 12.03 Team 10 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG ADP 139 Pick 136 · 12.04 Team 9 Jayden Higgins WR HOU ADP 129 Value (+7) Pick 137 · 12.05 Team 8 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ ADP 121 Value (+16) Pick 138 · 12.06 Team 7 Cameron Dicker K LAC ADP — Pick 139 · 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN ADP 146 Reach (-7) Pick 140 · 12.08 Team 5 Woody Marks RB HOU ADP 142 Pick 141 · 12.09 Team 4 Brenton Strange TE JAX ADP 130 Value (+11) Pick 142 · 12.10 Team 3 Brandon Aubrey K DAL ADP — Pick 143 · 12.11 Team 2 Omar Cooper WR NYJ ADP 150 Reach (-7) Pick 144 · 12.12 Team 1 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA ADP 149 Round 13 Pick 145 · 13.01 Team 1 Juwan Johnson TE NO ADP 140 Pick 146 · 13.02 Team 2 Tyjae Spears RB TEN ADP 151 Pick 147 · 13.03 Team 3 Jordan Love QB GB ADP 132 Value (+15) Pick 148 · 13.04 Team 4 Denzel Boston WR CLE ADP 147 Pick 149 · 13.05 Team 5 Jauan Jennings WR MIN ADP 148 Pick 150 · 13.06 Team 6 Jalen Nailor WR LV ADP 164 Reach (-14) Pick 151 · 13.07 Team 7 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC ADP 165 Reach (-14) Pick 152 · 13.08 Team 8 Deebo Samuel WR SF ADP 170 Reach (-18) Pick 153 · 13.09 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS ADP 145 Value (+8) Pick 154 · 13.10 Team 10 Tyler Shough QB NO ADP 143 Value (+11) Pick 155 · 13.11 Team 11 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ ADP 604 Reach (-449) Pick 156 · 13.12 Team 12 Alvin Kamara RB NO ADP 152 Round 14 Pick 157 · 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU ADP — Pick 158 · 14.02 Team 11 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU ADP — Pick 159 · 14.03 Team 10 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA ADP — Pick 160 · 14.04 Team 9 Jason Myers K SEA ADP — Pick 161 · 14.05 Team 8 Cam Little K JAX ADP — Pick 162 · 14.06 Team 7 Travis Hunter WR JAX ADP 162 Pick 163 · 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT ADP — Pick 164 · 14.08 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET ADP — Pick 165 · 14.09 Team 4 Evan McPherson K CIN ADP — Pick 166 · 14.10 Team 3 Jalen McMillan WR TB ADP 159 Value (+7) Pick 167 · 14.11 Team 2 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR ADP — Pick 168 · 14.12 Team 1 Tyler Loop K BAL ADP — Round 15 Pick 169 · 15.01 Team 1 Philadelphia Eagles DST PHI ADP — Pick 170 · 15.02 Team 2 Eddy Pineiro K SF ADP — Pick 171 · 15.03 Team 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX ADP — Pick 172 · 15.04 Team 4 Denver Broncos DST DEN ADP — Pick 173 · 15.05 Team 5 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL ADP — Pick 174 · 15.06 Team 6 Minnesota Vikings DST MIN ADP — Pick 175 · 15.07 Team 7 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC ADP — Pick 176 · 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET ADP — Pick 177 · 15.09 Team 9 New England Patriots DST NE ADP — Pick 178 · 15.10 Team 10 Chase McLaughlin K TB ADP — Pick 179 · 15.11 Team 11 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC ADP — Pick 180 · 15.12 Team 12 Jake Moody K WAS ADP — Pick Rd.Pick Team Player Pos NFL ADP Note 2 1.02 Team 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 1 1 1.01 Team 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 2 4 1.04 Team 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 3 7 1.07 Team 7 Puka Nacua WR LAR 4 3 1.03 Team 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 5 6 1.06 Team 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 6 5 1.05 Team 5 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 7 8 1.08 Team 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 8 12 1.12 Team 12 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 9 9 1.09 Team 9 James Cook RB BUF 10 10 1.10 Team 10 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 11 11 1.11 Team 11 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 12 14 2.02 Team 11 De'Von Achane RB MIA 13 17 2.05 Team 8 Drake London WR ATL 14 13 2.01 Team 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 15 22 2.10 Team 3 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 16 15 2.03 Team 10 Kenneth Walker RB KC 17 24 2.12 Team 1 Trey McBride TE ARI 18 16 2.04 Team 9 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 19 20 2.08 Team 5 Brock Bowers TE LV 20 18 2.06 Team 7 Chase Brown RB CIN 21 21 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU 22 19 2.07 Team 6 Derrick Henry RB BAL 23 23 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG 23 32 3.08 Team 8 Josh Allen QB BUF 25 Value (+7) 33 3.09 Team 9 George Pickens WR DAL 26 Value (+7) 27 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE 27 26 3.02 Team 2 Josh Jacobs RB GB 28 30 3.06 Team 6 Rashee Rice WR KC 29 29 3.05 Team 5 Chris Olave WR NO 30 28 3.04 Team 4 Breece Hall RB NYJ 31 25 3.01 Team 1 Kyren Williams RB LAR 32 Reach (-7) 31 3.07 Team 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 33 38 4.02 Team 11 Bucky Irving RB TB 34 41 4.05 Team 8 Travis Etienne RB NO 35 34 3.10 Team 10 Tee Higgins WR CIN 36 36 3.12 Team 12 Javonte Williams RB DAL 37 35 3.11 Team 11 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 38 37 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 39 42 4.06 Team 7 Colston Loveland TE CHI 40 39 4.03 Team 10 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 41 45 4.09 Team 4 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 42 40 4.04 Team 9 Zay Flowers WR BAL 43 49 5.01 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI 44 44 4.08 Team 5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 45 52 5.04 Team 4 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 46 43 4.07 Team 6 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 47 48 4.12 Team 1 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 47 47 4.11 Team 2 Tyler Warren TE IND 49 46 4.10 Team 3 Drake Maye QB NE 50 51 5.03 Team 3 Davante Adams WR LAR 51 50 5.02 Team 2 Jameson Williams WR DET 52 54 5.06 Team 6 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 53 58 5.10 Team 10 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 54 53 5.05 Team 5 David Montgomery RB HOU 55 55 5.07 Team 7 Joe Burrow QB CIN 56 57 5.09 Team 9 Mike Evans WR SF 57 59 5.11 Team 11 D'Andre Swift RB CHI 58 60 5.12 Team 12 DJ Moore WR BUF 59 61 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN 60 63 6.03 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 61 56 5.08 Team 8 Harold Fannin TE CLE 62 Reach (-6) 62 6.02 Team 11 Jayden Daniels QB WAS 63 74 7.02 Team 2 Rome Odunze WR CHI 64 Value (+10) 72 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB 65 Value (+7) 66 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN 66 69 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB 67 64 6.04 Team 9 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 68 67 6.07 Team 6 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 69 75 7.03 Team 3 Kyle Pitts TE ATL 70 68 6.08 Team 5 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 71 73 7.01 Team 1 Brian Thomas WR JAX 72 70 6.10 Team 3 DK Metcalf WR PIT 73 71 6.11 Team 2 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 74 83 7.11 Team 11 Sam LaPorta TE DET 75 Value (+8) 82 7.10 Team 10 Marvin Harrison WR ARI 76 65 6.05 Team 8 Jadarian Price RB SEA 77 Reach (-12) 81 7.09 Team 9 Makai Lemon WR PHI 77 84 7.12 Team 12 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 79 85 8.01 Team 12 Michael Wilson WR ARI 80 79 7.07 Team 7 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 81 76 7.04 Team 4 Caleb Williams QB CHI 82 Reach (-6) 80 7.08 Team 8 Alec Pierce WR IND 83 78 7.06 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 84 Reach (-6) 88 8.04 Team 9 Tony Pollard RB TEN 85 96 8.12 Team 1 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 86 Value (+10) 97 9.01 Team 1 Justin Herbert QB LAC 87 Value (+10) 77 7.05 Team 5 Rico Dowdle RB PIT 88 Reach (-11) 94 8.10 Team 3 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 89 86 8.02 Team 11 Parker Washington WR JAX 90 95 8.11 Team 2 Dak Prescott QB DAL 91 102 9.06 Team 6 Chris Godwin WR TB 92 Value (+10) 87 8.03 Team 10 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 93 Reach (-6) 93 8.09 Team 4 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN 94 89 8.05 Team 8 Blake Corum RB LAR 95 Reach (-6) 90 8.06 Team 7 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 96 Reach (-6) 106 9.10 Team 10 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF 97 Value (+9) 91 8.07 Team 6 George Kittle TE SF 98 Reach (-7) 108 9.12 Team 12 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC 99 Value (+9) 100 9.04 Team 4 Jordan Addison WR MIN 100 113 10.05 Team 8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 101 Value (+12) 98 9.02 Team 2 Michael Pittman WR PIT 102 103 9.07 Team 7 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN 103 105 9.09 Team 9 Jake Ferguson TE DAL 104 111 10.03 Team 10 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 105 109 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC 106 104 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN 107 99 9.03 Team 3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 108 Reach (-9) 119 10.11 Team 2 Brock Purdy QB SF 109 Value (+10) 117 10.09 Team 4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 110 Value (+7) 114 10.06 Team 7 Mark Andrews TE BAL 111 122 11.02 Team 2 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 112 Value (+10) 107 9.11 Team 11 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 113 Reach (-6) 121 11.01 Team 1 Bo Nix QB DEN 113 Value (+8) 118 10.10 Team 3 Isaiah Likely TE NYG 115 92 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB 116 Reach (-24) 110 10.02 Team 11 Romeo Doubs WR NE 117 Reach (-7) 112 10.04 Team 9 KC Concepcion WR CLE 118 Reach (-6) 134 12.02 Team 11 Hunter Henry TE NE 119 Value (+15) 123 11.03 Team 3 Xavier Worthy WR KC 120 137 12.05 Team 8 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ 121 Value (+16) 116 10.08 Team 5 Jared Goff QB DET 122 Reach (-6) 124 11.04 Team 4 Brian Robinson RB ATL 123 126 11.06 Team 6 Stefon Diggs WR FA 124 128 11.08 Team 8 Rachaad White RB WAS 125 101 9.05 Team 5 Josh Downs WR IND 126 Reach (-25) 115 10.07 Team 6 Jordan Mason RB MIN 127 Reach (-12) 133 12.01 Team 12 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 128 136 12.04 Team 9 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 129 Value (+7) 141 12.09 Team 4 Brenton Strange TE JAX 130 Value (+11) 127 11.07 Team 7 Matthew Golden WR GB 131 147 13.03 Team 3 Jordan Love QB GB 132 Value (+15) 120 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 133 Reach (-13) 130 11.10 Team 10 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 134 129 11.09 Team 9 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 135 Reach (-6) 131 11.11 Team 11 Jalen Coker WR CAR 136 125 11.05 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB 137 Reach (-12) 132 11.12 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX 138 Reach (-6) 135 12.03 Team 10 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG 139 145 13.01 Team 1 Juwan Johnson TE NO 140 140 12.08 Team 5 Woody Marks RB HOU 142 154 13.10 Team 10 Tyler Shough QB NO 143 Value (+11) 153 13.09 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS 145 Value (+8) 139 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN 146 Reach (-7) 148 13.04 Team 4 Denzel Boston WR CLE 147 149 13.05 Team 5 Jauan Jennings WR MIN 148 144 12.12 Team 1 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 149 143 12.11 Team 2 Omar Cooper WR NYJ 150 Reach (-7) 146 13.02 Team 2 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 151 156 13.12 Team 12 Alvin Kamara RB NO 152 166 14.10 Team 3 Jalen McMillan WR TB 159 Value (+7) 162 14.06 Team 7 Travis Hunter WR JAX 162 150 13.06 Team 6 Jalen Nailor WR LV 164 Reach (-14) 151 13.07 Team 7 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC 165 Reach (-14) 152 13.08 Team 8 Deebo Samuel WR SF 170 Reach (-18) 155 13.11 Team 11 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ 604 Reach (-449) 138 12.06 Team 7 Cameron Dicker K LAC — 142 12.10 Team 3 Brandon Aubrey K DAL — 157 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU — 158 14.02 Team 11 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU — 159 14.03 Team 10 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA — 160 14.04 Team 9 Jason Myers K SEA — 161 14.05 Team 8 Cam Little K JAX — 163 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT — 164 14.08 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET — 165 14.09 Team 4 Evan McPherson K CIN — 167 14.11 Team 2 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR — 168 14.12 Team 1 Tyler Loop K BAL — 169 15.01 Team 1 Philadelphia Eagles DST PHI — 170 15.02 Team 2 Eddy Pineiro K SF — 171 15.03 Team 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX — 172 15.04 Team 4 Denver Broncos DST DEN — 173 15.05 Team 5 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL — 174 15.06 Team 6 Minnesota Vikings DST MIN — 175 15.07 Team 7 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC — 176 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET — 177 15.09 Team 9 New England Patriots DST NE — 178 15.10 Team 10 Chase McLaughlin K TB — 179 15.11 Team 11 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC — 180 15.12 Team 12 Jake Moody K WAS — Pick 2 · 1.02 Team 2 Bijan Robinson RB ATL ADP 1 Pick 1 · 1.01 Team 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN ADP 2 Pick 4 · 1.04 Team 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET ADP 3 Pick 7 · 1.07 Team 7 Puka Nacua WR LAR ADP 4 Pick 3 · 1.03 Team 3 Christian McCaffrey RB SF ADP 5 Pick 6 · 1.06 Team 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA ADP 6 Pick 5 · 1.05 Team 5 Jonathan Taylor RB IND ADP 7 Pick 8 · 1.08 Team 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET ADP 8 Pick 12 · 1.12 Team 12 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL ADP 9 Pick 9 · 1.09 Team 9 James Cook RB BUF ADP 10 Pick 10 · 1.10 Team 10 Ashton Jeanty RB LV ADP 11 Pick 11 · 1.11 Team 11 Justin Jefferson WR MIN ADP 12 Pick 14 · 2.02 Team 11 De'Von Achane RB MIA ADP 13 Pick 17 · 2.05 Team 8 Drake London WR ATL ADP 14 Pick 13 · 2.01 Team 12 Saquon Barkley RB PHI ADP 15 Pick 22 · 2.10 Team 3 Omarion Hampton RB LAC ADP 16 Pick 15 · 2.03 Team 10 Kenneth Walker RB KC ADP 17 Pick 24 · 2.12 Team 1 Trey McBride TE ARI ADP 18 Pick 16 · 2.04 Team 9 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI ADP 19 Pick 20 · 2.08 Team 5 Brock Bowers TE LV ADP 20 Pick 18 · 2.06 Team 7 Chase Brown RB CIN ADP 21 Pick 21 · 2.09 Team 4 Nico Collins WR HOU ADP 22 Pick 19 · 2.07 Team 6 Derrick Henry RB BAL ADP 23 Pick 23 · 2.11 Team 2 Malik Nabers WR NYG ADP 23 Pick 32 · 3.08 Team 8 Josh Allen QB BUF ADP 25 Value (+7) Pick 33 · 3.09 Team 9 George Pickens WR DAL ADP 26 Value (+7) Pick 27 · 3.03 Team 3 A.J. Brown WR NE ADP 27 Pick 26 · 3.02 Team 2 Josh Jacobs RB GB ADP 28 Pick 30 · 3.06 Team 6 Rashee Rice WR KC ADP 29 Pick 29 · 3.05 Team 5 Chris Olave WR NO ADP 30 Pick 28 · 3.04 Team 4 Breece Hall RB NYJ ADP 31 Pick 25 · 3.01 Team 1 Kyren Williams RB LAR ADP 32 Reach (-7) Pick 31 · 3.07 Team 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR ADP 33 Pick 38 · 4.02 Team 11 Bucky Irving RB TB ADP 34 Pick 41 · 4.05 Team 8 Travis Etienne RB NO ADP 35 Pick 34 · 3.10 Team 10 Tee Higgins WR CIN ADP 36 Pick 36 · 3.12 Team 12 Javonte Williams RB DAL ADP 37 Pick 35 · 3.11 Team 11 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ ADP 38 Pick 37 · 4.01 Team 12 Lamar Jackson QB BAL ADP 39 Pick 42 · 4.06 Team 7 Colston Loveland TE CHI ADP 40 Pick 39 · 4.03 Team 10 Ladd McConkey WR LAC ADP 41 Pick 45 · 4.09 Team 4 DeVonta Smith WR PHI ADP 42 Pick 40 · 4.04 Team 9 Zay Flowers WR BAL ADP 43 Pick 49 · 5.01 Team 1 Luther Burden WR CHI ADP 44 Pick 44 · 4.08 Team 5 Emeka Egbuka WR TB ADP 45 Pick 52 · 5.04 Team 4 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN ADP 46 Pick 43 · 4.07 Team 6 Cam Skattebo RB NYG ADP 47 Pick 48 · 4.12 Team 1 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE ADP 47 Pick 47 · 4.11 Team 2 Tyler Warren TE IND ADP 49 Pick 46 · 4.10 Team 3 Drake Maye QB NE ADP 50 Pick 51 · 5.03 Team 3 Davante Adams WR LAR ADP 51 Pick 50 · 5.02 Team 2 Jameson Williams WR DET ADP 52 Pick 54 · 5.06 Team 6 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE ADP 53 Pick 58 · 5.10 Team 10 Terry McLaurin WR WAS ADP 54 Pick 53 · 5.05 Team 5 David Montgomery RB HOU ADP 55 Pick 55 · 5.07 Team 7 Joe Burrow QB CIN ADP 56 Pick 57 · 5.09 Team 9 Mike Evans WR SF ADP 57 Pick 59 · 5.11 Team 11 D'Andre Swift RB CHI ADP 58 Pick 60 · 5.12 Team 12 DJ Moore WR BUF ADP 59 Pick 61 · 6.01 Team 12 Carnell Tate WR TEN ADP 60 Pick 63 · 6.03 Team 10 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX ADP 61 Pick 56 · 5.08 Team 8 Harold Fannin TE CLE ADP 62 Reach (-6) Pick 62 · 6.02 Team 11 Jayden Daniels QB WAS ADP 63 Pick 74 · 7.02 Team 2 Rome Odunze WR CHI ADP 64 Value (+10) Pick 72 · 6.12 Team 1 Christian Watson WR GB ADP 65 Value (+7) Pick 66 · 6.06 Team 7 RJ Harvey RB DEN ADP 66 Pick 69 · 6.09 Team 4 Tucker Kraft TE GB ADP 67 Pick 64 · 6.04 Team 9 Jalen Hurts QB PHI ADP 68 Pick 67 · 6.07 Team 6 Jordyn Tyson WR NO ADP 69 Pick 75 · 7.03 Team 3 Kyle Pitts TE ATL ADP 70 Pick 68 · 6.08 Team 5 Jaylen Warren RB PIT ADP 71 Pick 73 · 7.01 Team 1 Brian Thomas WR JAX ADP 72 Pick 70 · 6.10 Team 3 DK Metcalf WR PIT ADP 73 Pick 71 · 6.11 Team 2 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR ADP 74 Pick 83 · 7.11 Team 11 Sam LaPorta TE DET ADP 75 Value (+8) Pick 82 · 7.10 Team 10 Marvin Harrison WR ARI ADP 76 Pick 65 · 6.05 Team 8 Jadarian Price RB SEA ADP 77 Reach (-12) Pick 81 · 7.09 Team 9 Makai Lemon WR PHI ADP 77 Pick 84 · 7.12 Team 12 Courtland Sutton WR DEN ADP 79 Pick 85 · 8.01 Team 12 Michael Wilson WR ARI ADP 80 Pick 79 · 7.07 Team 7 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE ADP 81 Pick 76 · 7.04 Team 4 Caleb Williams QB CHI ADP 82 Reach (-6) Pick 80 · 7.08 Team 8 Alec Pierce WR IND ADP 83 Pick 78 · 7.06 Team 6 Jaxson Dart QB NYG ADP 84 Reach (-6) Pick 88 · 8.04 Team 9 Tony Pollard RB TEN ADP 85 Pick 96 · 8.12 Team 1 Kyle Monangai RB CHI ADP 86 Value (+10) Pick 97 · 9.01 Team 1 Justin Herbert QB LAC ADP 87 Value (+10) Pick 77 · 7.05 Team 5 Rico Dowdle RB PIT ADP 88 Reach (-11) Pick 94 · 8.10 Team 3 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX ADP 89 Pick 86 · 8.02 Team 11 Parker Washington WR JAX ADP 90 Pick 95 · 8.11 Team 2 Dak Prescott QB DAL ADP 91 Pick 102 · 9.06 Team 6 Chris Godwin WR TB ADP 92 Value (+10) Pick 87 · 8.03 Team 10 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX ADP 93 Reach (-6) Pick 93 · 8.09 Team 4 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN ADP 94 Pick 89 · 8.05 Team 8 Blake Corum RB LAR ADP 95 Reach (-6) Pick 90 · 8.06 Team 7 Ricky Pearsall WR SF ADP 96 Reach (-6) Pick 106 · 9.10 Team 10 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF ADP 97 Value (+9) Pick 91 · 8.07 Team 6 George Kittle TE SF ADP 98 Reach (-7) Pick 108 · 9.12 Team 12 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC ADP 99 Value (+9) Pick 100 · 9.04 Team 4 Jordan Addison WR MIN ADP 100 Pick 113 · 10.05 Team 8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC ADP 101 Value (+12) Pick 98 · 9.02 Team 2 Michael Pittman WR PIT ADP 102 Pick 103 · 9.07 Team 7 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN ADP 103 Pick 105 · 9.09 Team 9 Jake Ferguson TE DAL ADP 104 Pick 111 · 10.03 Team 10 Quentin Johnston WR LAC ADP 105 Pick 109 · 10.01 Team 12 Travis Kelce TE KC ADP 106 Pick 104 · 9.08 Team 8 Aaron Jones RB MIN ADP 107 Pick 99 · 9.03 Team 3 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB ADP 108 Reach (-9) Pick 119 · 10.11 Team 2 Brock Purdy QB SF ADP 109 Value (+10) Pick 117 · 10.09 Team 4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR ADP 110 Value (+7) Pick 114 · 10.06 Team 7 Mark Andrews TE BAL ADP 111 Pick 122 · 11.02 Team 2 Dallas Goedert TE PHI ADP 112 Value (+10) Pick 107 · 9.11 Team 11 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS ADP 113 Reach (-6) Pick 121 · 11.01 Team 1 Bo Nix QB DEN ADP 113 Value (+8) Pick 118 · 10.10 Team 3 Isaiah Likely TE NYG ADP 115 Pick 92 · 8.08 Team 5 Jayden Reed WR GB ADP 116 Reach (-24) Pick 110 · 10.02 Team 11 Romeo Doubs WR NE ADP 117 Reach (-7) Pick 112 · 10.04 Team 9 KC Concepcion WR CLE ADP 118 Reach (-6) Pick 134 · 12.02 Team 11 Hunter Henry TE NE ADP 119 Value (+15) Pick 123 · 11.03 Team 3 Xavier Worthy WR KC ADP 120 Pick 137 · 12.05 Team 8 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ ADP 121 Value (+16) Pick 116 · 10.08 Team 5 Jared Goff QB DET ADP 122 Reach (-6) Pick 124 · 11.04 Team 4 Brian Robinson RB ATL ADP 123 Pick 126 · 11.06 Team 6 Stefon Diggs WR FA ADP 124 Pick 128 · 11.08 Team 8 Rachaad White RB WAS ADP 125 Pick 101 · 9.05 Team 5 Josh Downs WR IND ADP 126 Reach (-25) Pick 115 · 10.07 Team 6 Jordan Mason RB MIN ADP 127 Reach (-12) Pick 133 · 12.01 Team 12 Khalil Shakir WR BUF ADP 128 Pick 136 · 12.04 Team 9 Jayden Higgins WR HOU ADP 129 Value (+7) Pick 141 · 12.09 Team 4 Brenton Strange TE JAX ADP 130 Value (+11) Pick 127 · 11.07 Team 7 Matthew Golden WR GB ADP 131 Pick 147 · 13.03 Team 3 Jordan Love QB GB ADP 132 Value (+15) Pick 120 · 10.12 Team 1 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR ADP 133 Reach (-13) Pick 130 · 11.10 Team 10 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA ADP 134 Pick 129 · 11.09 Team 9 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI ADP 135 Reach (-6) Pick 131 · 11.11 Team 11 Jalen Coker WR CAR ADP 136 Pick 125 · 11.05 Team 5 Baker Mayfield QB TB ADP 137 Reach (-12) Pick 132 · 11.12 Team 12 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX ADP 138 Reach (-6) Pick 135 · 12.03 Team 10 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG ADP 139 Pick 145 · 13.01 Team 1 Juwan Johnson TE NO ADP 140 Pick 140 · 12.08 Team 5 Woody Marks RB HOU ADP 142 Pick 154 · 13.10 Team 10 Tyler Shough QB NO ADP 143 Value (+11) Pick 153 · 13.09 Team 9 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS ADP 145 Value (+8) Pick 139 · 12.07 Team 6 Jonah Coleman RB DEN ADP 146 Reach (-7) Pick 148 · 13.04 Team 4 Denzel Boston WR CLE ADP 147 Pick 149 · 13.05 Team 5 Jauan Jennings WR MIN ADP 148 Pick 144 · 12.12 Team 1 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA ADP 149 Pick 143 · 12.11 Team 2 Omar Cooper WR NYJ ADP 150 Reach (-7) Pick 146 · 13.02 Team 2 Tyjae Spears RB TEN ADP 151 Pick 156 · 13.12 Team 12 Alvin Kamara RB NO ADP 152 Pick 166 · 14.10 Team 3 Jalen McMillan WR TB ADP 159 Value (+7) Pick 162 · 14.06 Team 7 Travis Hunter WR JAX ADP 162 Pick 150 · 13.06 Team 6 Jalen Nailor WR LV ADP 164 Reach (-14) Pick 151 · 13.07 Team 7 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC ADP 165 Reach (-14) Pick 152 · 13.08 Team 8 Deebo Samuel WR SF ADP 170 Reach (-18) Pick 155 · 13.11 Team 11 Isaiah Davis RB NYJ ADP 604 Reach (-449) Pick 138 · 12.06 Team 7 Cameron Dicker K LAC ADP — Pick 142 · 12.10 Team 3 Brandon Aubrey K DAL ADP — Pick 157 · 14.01 Team 12 Houston Texans DST HOU ADP — Pick 158 · 14.02 Team 11 Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU ADP — Pick 159 · 14.03 Team 10 Seattle Seahawks DST SEA ADP — Pick 160 · 14.04 Team 9 Jason Myers K SEA ADP — Pick 161 · 14.05 Team 8 Cam Little K JAX ADP — Pick 163 · 14.07 Team 6 Chris Boswell K PIT ADP — Pick 164 · 14.08 Team 5 Jake Bates K DET ADP — Pick 165 · 14.09 Team 4 Evan McPherson K CIN ADP — Pick 167 · 14.11 Team 2 Los Angeles Rams DST LAR ADP — Pick 168 · 14.12 Team 1 Tyler Loop K BAL ADP — Pick 169 · 15.01 Team 1 Philadelphia Eagles DST PHI ADP — Pick 170 · 15.02 Team 2 Eddy Pineiro K SF ADP — Pick 171 · 15.03 Team 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST JAX ADP — Pick 172 · 15.04 Team 4 Denver Broncos DST DEN ADP — Pick 173 · 15.05 Team 5 Baltimore Ravens DST BAL ADP — Pick 174 · 15.06 Team 6 Minnesota Vikings DST MIN ADP — Pick 175 · 15.07 Team 7 Kansas City Chiefs DST KC ADP — Pick 176 · 15.08 Team 8 Detroit Lions DST DET ADP — Pick 177 · 15.09 Team 9 New England Patriots DST NE ADP — Pick 178 · 15.10 Team 10 Chase McLaughlin K TB ADP — Pick 179 · 15.11 Team 11 Los Angeles Chargers DST LAC ADP — Pick 180 · 15.12 Team 12 Jake Moody K WAS ADP —

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Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2

A perfectly chalky start, topped by one order flip

Not a single pick in the first 24 cleared the value or reach threshold — this room drafted almost exactly to ADP for two full rounds. The only real story is at the very top: Ja'Marr Chase, who currently carries ADP 2, went first overall at 1.01, with Bijan Robinson — ADP 1 — sliding to 1.02. Round 2's tight ends went in a similar mild flip: Brock Bowers came off the board at 2.08, four picks ahead of Trey McBride at 2.12, even though McBride's current ADP (18) is actually a shade ahead of Bowers' (20). Neither deviation was large enough to flag, but both point to a room that trusted its own board over the market's.

Rounds 3-4

The first notes appear, then the board goes quiet again

Kyren Williams sliding to 3.01 (pick 25), seven picks ahead of his ADP, is the draft's first flagged reach. Two picks later, Josh Allen (3.08, +7) and George Pickens (3.09, +7) landed back-to-back values — the first real evidence of a receiver run pushing a quarterback into value range rather than the other way around. Round 4 then went completely chalk again — zero flagged picks across all 12 selections — with Lamar Jackson opening the round at 4.01 just two spots off his own ADP.

Rounds 5-8

The reaches start piling up, and one park reverses course

Harold Fannin going at 5.08 (pick 56), six picks ahead of his ADP, is a notable reversal — the same tight end fell well past his ADP in RotoWire's board from just a few days earlier, a sign real drafters are starting to price him more aggressively than the market has caught up to. From there, reaches dominate the stretch: Jadarian Price (6.05, -12), Caleb Williams (7.04, -6), Rico Dowdle (7.05, -11), Jaxson Dart (7.06, -6), Trevor Lawrence (8.03, -6), Blake Corum (8.05, -6) and George Kittle (8.07, -7) were all taken well ahead of schedule. The values were thinner but real — Christian Watson (6.12, +7), Rome Odunze (7.02, +10), Sam LaPorta (7.11, +8) and Kyle Monangai (8.12, +10) all fell past ADP. The headline of the entire stretch, though, is Jayden Reed getting scooped up at 8.08 (pick 92), 24 picks ahead of his ADP of 116 — the second-biggest reach anywhere on the board.

Rounds 9-12

One team corners the market on reaches, and a tight end value run takes over

Josh Downs going at 9.05 (pick 101), 25 picks ahead of his ADP, is the single biggest reach on the board outside one Round 13 outlier — and it belongs to the same roster that already reached for Jayden Reed one round earlier, making this the most aggressive receiver-hoarding stretch by any single team in the draft. Elsewhere, the quarterback and tight end value run that started in Round 7 kept building: Justin Herbert (9.01, +10), Chris Godwin (9.06, +10), Dalton Kincaid (9.10, +9) and Oronde Gadsden (9.12, +9) all landed in Round 9 alone, followed by Patrick Mahomes (10.05, +12), Matthew Stafford (10.09, +7) and Brock Purdy (10.11, +10) in Round 10, then Bo Nix (11.01, +8) and Dallas Goedert (11.02, +10) in Round 11. Round 12 capped the stretch with the two biggest tight end values of the entire draft: Kenyon Sadiq falling to 12.05 (+16) and Hunter Henry to 12.02 (+15), joined by Brenton Strange (12.09, +11) and Jayden Higgins (12.04, +7) — four flagged values in a single round.

Rounds 13-15

Jordan Love headlines a late value pocket, and one pick stands alone

Jordan Love's fall to 13.03 (pick 147), 15 picks past his ADP, is the round's headline value, joined by Chig Okonkwo (13.09, +8) and Tyler Shough (13.10, +11). The reaches ran just as hot in the other direction — Jalen Nailor (13.06, -14), Keaton Mitchell (13.07, -14) and Deebo Samuel (13.08, -18) were all taken well ahead of ADP. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 155th overall — a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, the same extreme dart-throw that keeps surfacing in the 13th round of these boards, and worth double-checking against his actual role before you copy it.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Kenyon Sadiq (TE, NYJ) — pick 137 (12.05), ADP 121 (+16)

Hunter Henry (TE, NE) — pick 134 (12.02), ADP 119 (+15)

Jordan Love (QB, GB) — pick 147 (13.03), ADP 132 (+15)

Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC) — pick 113 (10.05), ADP 101 (+12)

Brenton Strange (TE, JAX) — pick 141 (12.09), ADP 130 (+11)

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) — pick 155 (13.11), no meaningful mainstream ADP (a true dart throw — verify his role before publishing)

Josh Downs (WR, IND) — pick 101 (9.05), ADP 126 (-25)

Jayden Reed (WR, GB) — pick 92 (8.08), ADP 116 (-24)

Deebo Samuel (WR, SF) — pick 152 (13.08), ADP 170 (-18)

Jalen Nailor (WR, LV) — pick 150 (13.06), ADP 164 (-14)

Strategy by Draft Slot

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Team 1: Ja'Marr Chase at 1.01 and Trey McBride at 2.12 give this room a true WR1/early-TE start, and after paying up a round early for Kyren Williams (3.01, -7), it turned into a value machine late — Christian Watson (+7), Kyle Monangai (+10), Justin Herbert (+10) and Bo Nix (+8) were all taken well past their ADP.

Ja'Marr Chase at 1.01 and Trey McBride at 2.12 give this room a true WR1/early-TE start, and after paying up a round early for Kyren Williams (3.01, -7), it turned into a value machine late — Christian Watson (+7), Kyle Monangai (+10), Justin Herbert (+10) and Bo Nix (+8) were all taken well past their ADP. Team 2: Bijan Robinson and Malik Nabers headline an elite-RB/elite-WR start, and this room found three separate double-digit values in the middle-to-late rounds — Rome Odunze (+10), Brock Purdy (+10) and Dallas Goedert (+10) — a genuinely patient, value-hunting build.

Bijan Robinson and Malik Nabers headline an elite-RB/elite-WR start, and this room found three separate double-digit values in the middle-to-late rounds — Rome Odunze (+10), Brock Purdy (+10) and Dallas Goedert (+10) — a genuinely patient, value-hunting build. Team 3: Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton give this room a true dual-RB anchor, with Drake Maye as a Round 4 quarterback later reinforced by the board's third-biggest value anywhere: Jordan Love falling to 13.03, 15 picks past his ADP, plus a second late value on Jalen McMillan.

Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton give this room a true dual-RB anchor, with Drake Maye as a Round 4 quarterback later reinforced by the board's third-biggest value anywhere: Jordan Love falling to 13.03, 15 picks past his ADP, plus a second late value on Jalen McMillan. Team 4: Jahmyr Gibbs opens a deep receiver room (Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison), and a Round 7 reach on Caleb Williams (-6) was offset by values on Matthew Stafford (+7) and Brenton Strange (+11) in Rounds 10 and 12.

Jahmyr Gibbs opens a deep receiver room (Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison), and a Round 7 reach on Caleb Williams (-6) was offset by values on Matthew Stafford (+7) and Brenton Strange (+11) in Rounds 10 and 12. Team 5: Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers pair an elite back with an elite tight end at the top, but this room paid a real premium everywhere else — Rico Dowdle, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield were all reached for, and this single roster owns both of the board's two biggest reaches outside the Isaiah Davis outlier.

Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers pair an elite back with an elite tight end at the top, but this room paid a real premium everywhere else — Rico Dowdle, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield were all reached for, and this single roster owns both of the board's two biggest reaches outside the Isaiah Davis outlier. Team 6: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derrick Henry open a room that ran expensive through the middle rounds — Jaxson Dart, George Kittle, Jordan Mason, Jonah Coleman and Jalen Nailor were all taken ahead of ADP, with only Chris Godwin's Round 9 value (+10) balancing the ledger.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derrick Henry open a room that ran expensive through the middle rounds — Jaxson Dart, George Kittle, Jordan Mason, Jonah Coleman and Jalen Nailor were all taken ahead of ADP, with only Chris Godwin's Round 9 value (+10) balancing the ledger. Team 7: Puka Nacua and Chase Brown anchor a receiver-heavy build (Tetairoa McMillan, Wan'Dale Robinson, Matthew Golden) with Joe Burrow as a Round 5 quarterback and the rookie tight end premium on Colston Loveland — Ricky Pearsall (8.06, -6) and Keaton Mitchell (13.07, -14) are this room's only two reaches, and there's no flagged value to offset either.

Puka Nacua and Chase Brown anchor a receiver-heavy build (Tetairoa McMillan, Wan'Dale Robinson, Matthew Golden) with Joe Burrow as a Round 5 quarterback and the rookie tight end premium on Colston Loveland — Ricky Pearsall (8.06, -6) and Keaton Mitchell (13.07, -14) are this room's only two reaches, and there's no flagged value to offset either. Team 8: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London open a dual-WR1 build, and Josh Allen's fall to 3.08 (+7) gives this room an early quarterback bargain — but the real story is late, where Kenyon Sadiq's league-best +16 and Patrick Mahomes' +12 offset reaches on Harold Fannin, Jadarian Price and Deebo Samuel.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London open a dual-WR1 build, and Josh Allen's fall to 3.08 (+7) gives this room an early quarterback bargain — but the real story is late, where Kenyon Sadiq's league-best +16 and Patrick Mahomes' +12 offset reaches on Harold Fannin, Jadarian Price and Deebo Samuel. Team 9: James Cook and Jeremiyah Love give this room a true two-back build, and it stayed disciplined on value all the way down — George Pickens (+7), Jayden Higgins (+7) and Chig Okonkwo (+8) all landed comfortably past ADP rather than getting paid up for early.

James Cook and Jeremiyah Love give this room a true two-back build, and it stayed disciplined on value all the way down — George Pickens (+7), Jayden Higgins (+7) and Chig Okonkwo (+8) all landed comfortably past ADP rather than getting paid up for early. Team 10: Ashton Jeanty and Kenneth Walker mirror the dual-RB builds seen elsewhere, with a deep receiver room (Tee Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison) and clean value grabs on Dalton Kincaid (+9) and Tyler Shough (+11) offsetting the lone reach on Trevor Lawrence.

Ashton Jeanty and Kenneth Walker mirror the dual-RB builds seen elsewhere, with a deep receiver room (Tee Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison) and clean value grabs on Dalton Kincaid (+9) and Tyler Shough (+11) offsetting the lone reach on Trevor Lawrence. Team 11: Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane anchor an elite WR1/RB1 start, and Hunter Henry's fall to 12.02 (+15) is one of the board's biggest values anywhere — though the extreme Isaiah Davis outlier at 13.11 is the price this room paid for depth at the very end.

Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane anchor an elite WR1/RB1 start, and Hunter Henry's fall to 12.02 (+15) is one of the board's biggest values anywhere — though the extreme Isaiah Davis outlier at 13.11 is the price this room paid for depth at the very end. Team 12: CeeDee Lamb opens the draft before Saquon Barkley arrives at the Round 1-2 turn, giving this room a true WR1/RB1 combo, with Lamar Jackson opening Round 4 and Oronde Gadsden's Round 9 value (+9) as the roster's lone standout bargain.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league?

The honest answer is the turn — picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive — but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league?

Later than you think. Round 3 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price — this board's real quarterback value showed up from Round 10 on, where Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Jordan Love and Tyler Shough all fell well past their ADP and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take?

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock — that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 9 or 10, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.