12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches

This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.
Updated on July 31, 2026 5:05PM EST
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches
Updated on July 31, 2026 5:05PM EST
Mock Drafts
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Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

Get familiar with this season's mock drafts before you're on the clock. Here's a complete 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with 15 rounds, 180 picks, snake format, and standard single-QB roster construction. 

Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early. Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

🏈 Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

Draft Settings

  • Teams: 12
  • Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total
  • ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

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180 total picks · use the chips above to filter, or switch views to sort by ADP
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
21.02Team 2Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
31.03Team 3Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
41.04Team 4Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
51.05Team 5Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
61.06Team 6Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
71.07Team 7Puka NacuaWRLAR4
81.08Team 8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
91.09Team 9James CookRBBUF10
101.10Team 10Ashton JeantyRBLV11
111.11Team 11Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
121.12Team 12CeeDee LambWRDAL9
Round 2
132.01Team 12Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
142.02Team 11De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
152.03Team 10Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
162.04Team 9Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19
172.05Team 8Drake LondonWRATL14
182.06Team 7Chase BrownRBCIN21
192.07Team 6Derrick HenryRBBAL23
202.08Team 5Brock BowersTELV20
212.09Team 4Nico CollinsWRHOU22
222.10Team 3Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
232.11Team 2Malik NabersWRNYG23
242.12Team 1Trey McBrideTEARI18
Round 3
253.01Team 1Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32Reach (-7)
263.02Team 2Josh JacobsRBGB28
273.03Team 3A.J. BrownWRNE27
283.04Team 4Breece HallRBNYJ31
293.05Team 5Chris OlaveWRNO30
303.06Team 6Rashee RiceWRKC29
313.07Team 7Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
323.08Team 8Josh AllenQBBUF25Value (+7)
333.09Team 9George PickensWRDAL26Value (+7)
343.10Team 10Tee HigginsWRCIN36
353.11Team 11Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
363.12Team 12Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
Round 4
374.01Team 12Lamar JacksonQBBAL39
384.02Team 11Bucky IrvingRBTB34
394.03Team 10Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
404.04Team 9Zay FlowersWRBAL43
414.05Team 8Travis EtienneRBNO35
424.06Team 7Colston LovelandTECHI40
434.07Team 6Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
444.08Team 5Emeka EgbukaWRTB45
454.09Team 4DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
464.10Team 3Drake MayeQBNE50
474.11Team 2Tyler WarrenTEIND49
484.12Team 1TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
Round 5
495.01Team 1Luther BurdenWRCHI44
505.02Team 2Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
515.03Team 3Davante AdamsWRLAR51
525.04Team 4Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
535.05Team 5David MontgomeryRBHOU55
545.06Team 6Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
555.07Team 7Joe BurrowQBCIN56
565.08Team 8Harold FanninTECLE62Reach (-6)
575.09Team 9Mike EvansWRSF57
585.10Team 10Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
595.11Team 11D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
605.12Team 12DJ MooreWRBUF59
Round 6
616.01Team 12Carnell TateWRTEN60
626.02Team 11Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
636.03Team 10Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
646.04Team 9Jalen HurtsQBPHI68
656.05Team 8Jadarian PriceRBSEA77Reach (-12)
666.06Team 7RJ HarveyRBDEN66
676.07Team 6Jordyn TysonWRNO69
686.08Team 5Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
696.09Team 4Tucker KraftTEGB67
706.10Team 3DK MetcalfWRPIT73
716.11Team 2Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
726.12Team 1Christian WatsonWRGB65Value (+7)
Round 7
737.01Team 1Brian ThomasWRJAX72
747.02Team 2Rome OdunzeWRCHI64Value (+10)
757.03Team 3Kyle PittsTEATL70
767.04Team 4Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82Reach (-6)
777.05Team 5Rico DowdleRBPIT88Reach (-11)
787.06Team 6Jaxson DartQBNYG84Reach (-6)
797.07Team 7Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81
807.08Team 8Alec PierceWRIND83
817.09Team 9Makai LemonWRPHI77
827.10Team 10Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
837.11Team 11Sam LaPortaTEDET75Value (+8)
847.12Team 12Courtland SuttonWRDEN79
Round 8
858.01Team 12Michael WilsonWRARI80
868.02Team 11Parker WashingtonWRJAX90
878.03Team 10Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93Reach (-6)
888.04Team 9Tony PollardRBTEN85
898.05Team 8Blake CorumRBLAR95Reach (-6)
908.06Team 7Ricky PearsallWRSF96Reach (-6)
918.07Team 6George KittleTESF98Reach (-7)
928.08Team 5Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-24)
938.09Team 4J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
948.10Team 3Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89
958.11Team 2Dak PrescottQBDAL91
968.12Team 1Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86Value (+10)
Round 9
979.01Team 1Justin HerbertQBLAC87Value (+10)
989.02Team 2Michael PittmanWRPIT102
999.03Team 3Kenneth GainwellRBTB108Reach (-9)
1009.04Team 4Jordan AddisonWRMIN100
1019.05Team 5Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-25)
1029.06Team 6Chris GodwinWRTB92Value (+10)
1039.07Team 7Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103
1049.08Team 8Aaron JonesRBMIN107
1059.09Team 9Jake FergusonTEDAL104
1069.10Team 10Dalton KincaidTEBUF97Value (+9)
1079.11Team 11Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-6)
1089.12Team 12Oronde GadsdenTELAC99Value (+9)
Round 10
10910.01Team 12Travis KelceTEKC106
11010.02Team 11Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-7)
11110.03Team 10Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
11210.04Team 9KC ConcepcionWRCLE118Reach (-6)
11310.05Team 8Patrick MahomesQBKC101Value (+12)
11410.06Team 7Mark AndrewsTEBAL111
11510.07Team 6Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-12)
11610.08Team 5Jared GoffQBDET122Reach (-6)
11710.09Team 4Matthew StaffordQBLAR110Value (+7)
11810.10Team 3Isaiah LikelyTENYG115
11910.11Team 2Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+10)
12010.12Team 1Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-13)
Round 11
12111.01Team 1Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+8)
12211.02Team 2Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Value (+10)
12311.03Team 3Xavier WorthyWRKC120
12411.04Team 4Brian RobinsonRBATL123
12511.05Team 5Baker MayfieldQBTB137Reach (-12)
12611.06Team 6Stefon DiggsWRFA124
12711.07Team 7Matthew GoldenWRGB131
12811.08Team 8Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125
12911.09Team 9Tyler AllgeierRBARI135Reach (-6)
13011.10Team 10Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134
13111.11Team 11Jalen CokerWRCAR136
13211.12Team 12Chris RodriguezRBJAX138Reach (-6)
Round 12
13312.01Team 12Khalil ShakirWRBUF128
13412.02Team 11Hunter HenryTENE119Value (+15)
13512.03Team 10Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
13612.04Team 9Jayden HigginsWRHOU129Value (+7)
13712.05Team 8Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+16)
13812.06Team 7Cameron DickerKLAC
13912.07Team 6Jonah ColemanRBDEN146Reach (-7)
14012.08Team 5Woody MarksRBHOU142
14112.09Team 4Brenton StrangeTEJAX130Value (+11)
14212.10Team 3Brandon AubreyKDAL
14312.11Team 2Omar CooperWRNYJ150Reach (-7)
14412.12Team 1Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149
Round 13
14513.01Team 1Juwan JohnsonTENO140
14613.02Team 2Tyjae SpearsRBTEN151
14713.03Team 3Jordan LoveQBGB132Value (+15)
14813.04Team 4Denzel BostonWRCLE147
14913.05Team 5Jauan JenningsWRMIN148
15013.06Team 6Jalen NailorWRLV164Reach (-14)
15113.07Team 7Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Reach (-14)
15213.08Team 8Deebo SamuelWRSF170Reach (-18)
15313.09Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+8)
15413.10Team 10Tyler ShoughQBNO143Value (+11)
15513.11Team 11Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-449)
15613.12Team 12Alvin KamaraRBNO152
Round 14
15714.01Team 12Houston TexansDSTHOU
15814.02Team 11Ka'imi FairbairnKHOU
15914.03Team 10Seattle SeahawksDSTSEA
16014.04Team 9Jason MyersKSEA
16114.05Team 8Cam LittleKJAX
16214.06Team 7Travis HunterWRJAX162
16314.07Team 6Chris BoswellKPIT
16414.08Team 5Jake BatesKDET
16514.09Team 4Evan McPhersonKCIN
16614.10Team 3Jalen McMillanWRTB159Value (+7)
16714.11Team 2Los Angeles RamsDSTLAR
16814.12Team 1Tyler LoopKBAL
Round 15
16915.01Team 1Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHI
17015.02Team 2Eddy PineiroKSF
17115.03Team 3Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAX
17215.04Team 4Denver BroncosDSTDEN
17315.05Team 5Baltimore RavensDSTBAL
17415.06Team 6Minnesota VikingsDSTMIN
17515.07Team 7Kansas City ChiefsDSTKC
17615.08Team 8Detroit LionsDSTDET
17715.09Team 9New England PatriotsDSTNE
17815.10Team 10Chase McLaughlinKTB
17915.11Team 11Los Angeles ChargersDSTLAC
18015.12Team 12Jake MoodyKWAS
Round 1
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 9 · 1.09Team 9
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Round 2
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 16 · 2.04Team 9
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Round 3
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32Reach (-7)
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25Value (+7)
Pick 33 · 3.09Team 9
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26Value (+7)
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Round 4
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 40 · 4.04Team 9
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Round 5
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62Reach (-6)
Pick 57 · 5.09Team 9
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Round 6
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 64 · 6.04Team 9
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77Reach (-12)
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65Value (+7)
Round 7
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64Value (+10)
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82Reach (-6)
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88Reach (-11)
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Reach (-6)
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 81 · 7.09Team 9
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75Value (+8)
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79
Round 8
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93Reach (-6)
Pick 88 · 8.04Team 9
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95Reach (-6)
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
Ricky Pearsall
WRSFADP 96Reach (-6)
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
George Kittle
TESFADP 98Reach (-7)
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-24)
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86Value (+10)
Round 9
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Value (+10)
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
Kenneth Gainwell
RBTBADP 108Reach (-9)
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-25)
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92Value (+10)
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 105 · 9.09Team 9
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97Value (+9)
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-6)
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99Value (+9)
Round 10
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-7)
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 112 · 10.04Team 9
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118Reach (-6)
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Value (+12)
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-12)
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Reach (-6)
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110Value (+7)
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+10)
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-13)
Round 11
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+8)
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Value (+10)
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137Reach (-12)
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Stefon Diggs
WRFAADP 124
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125
Pick 129 · 11.09Team 9
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135Reach (-6)
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138Reach (-6)
Round 12
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119Value (+15)
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 136 · 12.04Team 9
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129Value (+7)
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+16)
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP —
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146Reach (-7)
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130Value (+11)
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP —
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150Reach (-7)
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149
Round 13
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
Tyjae Spears
RBTENADP 151
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132Value (+15)
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
Jalen Nailor
WRLVADP 164Reach (-14)
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Reach (-14)
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
Deebo Samuel
WRSFADP 170Reach (-18)
Pick 153 · 13.09Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+8)
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
Tyler Shough
QBNOADP 143Value (+11)
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-449)
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152
Round 14
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP —
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP —
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP —
Pick 160 · 14.04Team 9
Jason Myers
KSEAADP —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Cam Little
KJAXADP —
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
Travis Hunter
WRJAXADP 162
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
Chris Boswell
KPITADP —
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
Jake Bates
KDETADP —
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
Evan McPherson
KCINADP —
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
Jalen McMillan
WRTBADP 159Value (+7)
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP —
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
Tyler Loop
KBALADP —
Round 15
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
Eddy Pineiro
KSFADP —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
Jacksonville Jaguars
DSTJAXADP —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
Minnesota Vikings
DSTMINADP —
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
Kansas City Chiefs
DSTKCADP —
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP —
Pick 177 · 15.09Team 9
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
Chase McLaughlin
KTBADP —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
Jake Moody
KWASADP —
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
21.02Team 2Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
11.01Team 1Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
41.04Team 4Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
71.07Team 7Puka NacuaWRLAR4
31.03Team 3Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
61.06Team 6Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
51.05Team 5Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
81.08Team 8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
121.12Team 12CeeDee LambWRDAL9
91.09Team 9James CookRBBUF10
101.10Team 10Ashton JeantyRBLV11
111.11Team 11Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
142.02Team 11De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
172.05Team 8Drake LondonWRATL14
132.01Team 12Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
222.10Team 3Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
152.03Team 10Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
242.12Team 1Trey McBrideTEARI18
162.04Team 9Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19
202.08Team 5Brock BowersTELV20
182.06Team 7Chase BrownRBCIN21
212.09Team 4Nico CollinsWRHOU22
192.07Team 6Derrick HenryRBBAL23
232.11Team 2Malik NabersWRNYG23
323.08Team 8Josh AllenQBBUF25Value (+7)
333.09Team 9George PickensWRDAL26Value (+7)
273.03Team 3A.J. BrownWRNE27
263.02Team 2Josh JacobsRBGB28
303.06Team 6Rashee RiceWRKC29
293.05Team 5Chris OlaveWRNO30
283.04Team 4Breece HallRBNYJ31
253.01Team 1Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32Reach (-7)
313.07Team 7Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
384.02Team 11Bucky IrvingRBTB34
414.05Team 8Travis EtienneRBNO35
343.10Team 10Tee HigginsWRCIN36
363.12Team 12Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
353.11Team 11Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
374.01Team 12Lamar JacksonQBBAL39
424.06Team 7Colston LovelandTECHI40
394.03Team 10Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
454.09Team 4DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
404.04Team 9Zay FlowersWRBAL43
495.01Team 1Luther BurdenWRCHI44
444.08Team 5Emeka EgbukaWRTB45
525.04Team 4Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
434.07Team 6Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
484.12Team 1TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
474.11Team 2Tyler WarrenTEIND49
464.10Team 3Drake MayeQBNE50
515.03Team 3Davante AdamsWRLAR51
505.02Team 2Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
545.06Team 6Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
585.10Team 10Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
535.05Team 5David MontgomeryRBHOU55
555.07Team 7Joe BurrowQBCIN56
575.09Team 9Mike EvansWRSF57
595.11Team 11D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
605.12Team 12DJ MooreWRBUF59
616.01Team 12Carnell TateWRTEN60
636.03Team 10Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
565.08Team 8Harold FanninTECLE62Reach (-6)
626.02Team 11Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
747.02Team 2Rome OdunzeWRCHI64Value (+10)
726.12Team 1Christian WatsonWRGB65Value (+7)
666.06Team 7RJ HarveyRBDEN66
696.09Team 4Tucker KraftTEGB67
646.04Team 9Jalen HurtsQBPHI68
676.07Team 6Jordyn TysonWRNO69
757.03Team 3Kyle PittsTEATL70
686.08Team 5Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
737.01Team 1Brian ThomasWRJAX72
706.10Team 3DK MetcalfWRPIT73
716.11Team 2Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
837.11Team 11Sam LaPortaTEDET75Value (+8)
827.10Team 10Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
656.05Team 8Jadarian PriceRBSEA77Reach (-12)
817.09Team 9Makai LemonWRPHI77
847.12Team 12Courtland SuttonWRDEN79
858.01Team 12Michael WilsonWRARI80
797.07Team 7Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81
767.04Team 4Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82Reach (-6)
807.08Team 8Alec PierceWRIND83
787.06Team 6Jaxson DartQBNYG84Reach (-6)
888.04Team 9Tony PollardRBTEN85
968.12Team 1Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86Value (+10)
979.01Team 1Justin HerbertQBLAC87Value (+10)
777.05Team 5Rico DowdleRBPIT88Reach (-11)
948.10Team 3Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89
868.02Team 11Parker WashingtonWRJAX90
958.11Team 2Dak PrescottQBDAL91
1029.06Team 6Chris GodwinWRTB92Value (+10)
878.03Team 10Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93Reach (-6)
938.09Team 4J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
898.05Team 8Blake CorumRBLAR95Reach (-6)
908.06Team 7Ricky PearsallWRSF96Reach (-6)
1069.10Team 10Dalton KincaidTEBUF97Value (+9)
918.07Team 6George KittleTESF98Reach (-7)
1089.12Team 12Oronde GadsdenTELAC99Value (+9)
1009.04Team 4Jordan AddisonWRMIN100
11310.05Team 8Patrick MahomesQBKC101Value (+12)
989.02Team 2Michael PittmanWRPIT102
1039.07Team 7Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103
1059.09Team 9Jake FergusonTEDAL104
11110.03Team 10Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
10910.01Team 12Travis KelceTEKC106
1049.08Team 8Aaron JonesRBMIN107
999.03Team 3Kenneth GainwellRBTB108Reach (-9)
11910.11Team 2Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+10)
11710.09Team 4Matthew StaffordQBLAR110Value (+7)
11410.06Team 7Mark AndrewsTEBAL111
12211.02Team 2Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Value (+10)
1079.11Team 11Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-6)
12111.01Team 1Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+8)
11810.10Team 3Isaiah LikelyTENYG115
928.08Team 5Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-24)
11010.02Team 11Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-7)
11210.04Team 9KC ConcepcionWRCLE118Reach (-6)
13412.02Team 11Hunter HenryTENE119Value (+15)
12311.03Team 3Xavier WorthyWRKC120
13712.05Team 8Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+16)
11610.08Team 5Jared GoffQBDET122Reach (-6)
12411.04Team 4Brian RobinsonRBATL123
12611.06Team 6Stefon DiggsWRFA124
12811.08Team 8Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125
1019.05Team 5Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-25)
11510.07Team 6Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-12)
13312.01Team 12Khalil ShakirWRBUF128
13612.04Team 9Jayden HigginsWRHOU129Value (+7)
14112.09Team 4Brenton StrangeTEJAX130Value (+11)
12711.07Team 7Matthew GoldenWRGB131
14713.03Team 3Jordan LoveQBGB132Value (+15)
12010.12Team 1Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-13)
13011.10Team 10Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134
12911.09Team 9Tyler AllgeierRBARI135Reach (-6)
13111.11Team 11Jalen CokerWRCAR136
12511.05Team 5Baker MayfieldQBTB137Reach (-12)
13211.12Team 12Chris RodriguezRBJAX138Reach (-6)
13512.03Team 10Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
14513.01Team 1Juwan JohnsonTENO140
14012.08Team 5Woody MarksRBHOU142
15413.10Team 10Tyler ShoughQBNO143Value (+11)
15313.09Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+8)
13912.07Team 6Jonah ColemanRBDEN146Reach (-7)
14813.04Team 4Denzel BostonWRCLE147
14913.05Team 5Jauan JenningsWRMIN148
14412.12Team 1Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149
14312.11Team 2Omar CooperWRNYJ150Reach (-7)
14613.02Team 2Tyjae SpearsRBTEN151
15613.12Team 12Alvin KamaraRBNO152
16614.10Team 3Jalen McMillanWRTB159Value (+7)
16214.06Team 7Travis HunterWRJAX162
15013.06Team 6Jalen NailorWRLV164Reach (-14)
15113.07Team 7Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Reach (-14)
15213.08Team 8Deebo SamuelWRSF170Reach (-18)
15513.11Team 11Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-449)
13812.06Team 7Cameron DickerKLAC
14212.10Team 3Brandon AubreyKDAL
15714.01Team 12Houston TexansDSTHOU
15814.02Team 11Ka'imi FairbairnKHOU
15914.03Team 10Seattle SeahawksDSTSEA
16014.04Team 9Jason MyersKSEA
16114.05Team 8Cam LittleKJAX
16314.07Team 6Chris BoswellKPIT
16414.08Team 5Jake BatesKDET
16514.09Team 4Evan McPhersonKCIN
16714.11Team 2Los Angeles RamsDSTLAR
16814.12Team 1Tyler LoopKBAL
16915.01Team 1Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHI
17015.02Team 2Eddy PineiroKSF
17115.03Team 3Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAX
17215.04Team 4Denver BroncosDSTDEN
17315.05Team 5Baltimore RavensDSTBAL
17415.06Team 6Minnesota VikingsDSTMIN
17515.07Team 7Kansas City ChiefsDSTKC
17615.08Team 8Detroit LionsDSTDET
17715.09Team 9New England PatriotsDSTNE
17815.10Team 10Chase McLaughlinKTB
17915.11Team 11Los Angeles ChargersDSTLAC
18015.12Team 12Jake MoodyKWAS
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 9 · 1.09Team 9
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 16 · 2.04Team 9
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25Value (+7)
Pick 33 · 3.09Team 9
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26Value (+7)
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32Reach (-7)
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 40 · 4.04Team 9
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 57 · 5.09Team 9
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62Reach (-6)
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64Value (+10)
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65Value (+7)
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67
Pick 64 · 6.04Team 9
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75Value (+8)
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77Reach (-12)
Pick 81 · 7.09Team 9
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82Reach (-6)
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Reach (-6)
Pick 88 · 8.04Team 9
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86Value (+10)
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Value (+10)
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88Reach (-11)
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92Value (+10)
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93Reach (-6)
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95Reach (-6)
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
Ricky Pearsall
WRSFADP 96Reach (-6)
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97Value (+9)
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
George Kittle
TESFADP 98Reach (-7)
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99Value (+9)
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Value (+12)
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103
Pick 105 · 9.09Team 9
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
Kenneth Gainwell
RBTBADP 108Reach (-9)
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+10)
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110Value (+7)
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Value (+10)
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-6)
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+8)
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-24)
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-7)
Pick 112 · 10.04Team 9
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118Reach (-6)
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119Value (+15)
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+16)
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Reach (-6)
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Stefon Diggs
WRFAADP 124
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-25)
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-12)
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128
Pick 136 · 12.04Team 9
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129Value (+7)
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130Value (+11)
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132Value (+15)
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-13)
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134
Pick 129 · 11.09Team 9
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135Reach (-6)
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137Reach (-12)
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138Reach (-6)
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
Tyler Shough
QBNOADP 143Value (+11)
Pick 153 · 13.09Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+8)
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146Reach (-7)
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150Reach (-7)
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
Tyjae Spears
RBTENADP 151
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
Jalen McMillan
WRTBADP 159Value (+7)
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
Travis Hunter
WRJAXADP 162
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
Jalen Nailor
WRLVADP 164Reach (-14)
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Reach (-14)
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
Deebo Samuel
WRSFADP 170Reach (-18)
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-449)
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP —
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP —
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP —
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP —
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP —
Pick 160 · 14.04Team 9
Jason Myers
KSEAADP —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Cam Little
KJAXADP —
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
Chris Boswell
KPITADP —
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
Jake Bates
KDETADP —
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
Evan McPherson
KCINADP —
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP —
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
Tyler Loop
KBALADP —
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
Eddy Pineiro
KSFADP —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
Jacksonville Jaguars
DSTJAXADP —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
Minnesota Vikings
DSTMINADP —
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
Kansas City Chiefs
DSTKCADP —
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP —
Pick 177 · 15.09Team 9
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
Chase McLaughlin
KTBADP —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
Jake Moody
KWASADP —

🏈 Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2

A perfectly chalky start, topped by one order flip

Not a single pick in the first 24 cleared the value or reach threshold — this room drafted almost exactly to ADP for two full rounds. The only real story is at the very top: Ja'Marr Chase, who currently carries ADP 2, went first overall at 1.01, with Bijan Robinson — ADP 1 — sliding to 1.02. Round 2's tight ends went in a similar mild flip: Brock Bowers came off the board at 2.08, four picks ahead of Trey McBride at 2.12, even though McBride's current ADP (18) is actually a shade ahead of Bowers' (20). Neither deviation was large enough to flag, but both point to a room that trusted its own board over the market's.

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Rounds 3-4

The first notes appear, then the board goes quiet again

Kyren Williams sliding to 3.01 (pick 25), seven picks ahead of his ADP, is the draft's first flagged reach. Two picks later, Josh Allen (3.08, +7) and George Pickens (3.09, +7) landed back-to-back values — the first real evidence of a receiver run pushing a quarterback into value range rather than the other way around. Round 4 then went completely chalk again — zero flagged picks across all 12 selections — with Lamar Jackson opening the round at 4.01 just two spots off his own ADP.

Rounds 5-8

The reaches start piling up, and one park reverses course

Harold Fannin going at 5.08 (pick 56), six picks ahead of his ADP, is a notable reversal — the same tight end fell well past his ADP in RotoWire's board from just a few days earlier, a sign real drafters are starting to price him more aggressively than the market has caught up to. From there, reaches dominate the stretch: Jadarian Price (6.05, -12), Caleb Williams (7.04, -6), Rico Dowdle (7.05, -11), Jaxson Dart (7.06, -6), Trevor Lawrence (8.03, -6), Blake Corum (8.05, -6) and George Kittle (8.07, -7) were all taken well ahead of schedule. The values were thinner but real — Christian Watson (6.12, +7), Rome Odunze (7.02, +10), Sam LaPorta (7.11, +8) and Kyle Monangai (8.12, +10) all fell past ADP. The headline of the entire stretch, though, is Jayden Reed getting scooped up at 8.08 (pick 92), 24 picks ahead of his ADP of 116 — the second-biggest reach anywhere on the board.

Rounds 9-12

One team corners the market on reaches, and a tight end value run takes over

Josh Downs going at 9.05 (pick 101), 25 picks ahead of his ADP, is the single biggest reach on the board outside one Round 13 outlier — and it belongs to the same roster that already reached for Jayden Reed one round earlier, making this the most aggressive receiver-hoarding stretch by any single team in the draft. Elsewhere, the quarterback and tight end value run that started in Round 7 kept building: Justin Herbert (9.01, +10), Chris Godwin (9.06, +10), Dalton Kincaid (9.10, +9) and Oronde Gadsden (9.12, +9) all landed in Round 9 alone, followed by Patrick Mahomes (10.05, +12), Matthew Stafford (10.09, +7) and Brock Purdy (10.11, +10) in Round 10, then Bo Nix (11.01, +8) and Dallas Goedert (11.02, +10) in Round 11. Round 12 capped the stretch with the two biggest tight end values of the entire draft: Kenyon Sadiq falling to 12.05 (+16) and Hunter Henry to 12.02 (+15), joined by Brenton Strange (12.09, +11) and Jayden Higgins (12.04, +7) — four flagged values in a single round.

Rounds 13-15

Jordan Love headlines a late value pocket, and one pick stands alone

Jordan Love's fall to 13.03 (pick 147), 15 picks past his ADP, is the round's headline value, joined by Chig Okonkwo (13.09, +8) and Tyler Shough (13.10, +11). The reaches ran just as hot in the other direction — Jalen Nailor (13.06, -14), Keaton Mitchell (13.07, -14) and Deebo Samuel (13.08, -18) were all taken well ahead of ADP. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 155th overall — a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, the same extreme dart-throw that keeps surfacing in the 13th round of these boards, and worth double-checking against his actual role before you copy it.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

  • Kenyon Sadiq (TE, NYJ) — pick 137 (12.05), ADP 121 (+16)
  • Hunter Henry (TE, NE) — pick 134 (12.02), ADP 119 (+15)
  • Jordan Love (QB, GB) — pick 147 (13.03), ADP 132 (+15)
  • Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC) — pick 113 (10.05), ADP 101 (+12)
  • Brenton Strange (TE, JAX) — pick 141 (12.09), ADP 130 (+11)

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

  • Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) — pick 155 (13.11), no meaningful mainstream ADP (a true dart throw — verify his role before publishing)
  • Josh Downs (WR, IND) — pick 101 (9.05), ADP 126 (-25)
  • Jayden Reed (WR, GB) — pick 92 (8.08), ADP 116 (-24)
  • Deebo Samuel (WR, SF) — pick 152 (13.08), ADP 170 (-18)
  • Jalen Nailor (WR, LV) — pick 150 (13.06), ADP 164 (-14)

Strategy by Draft Slot

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  • Team 1: Ja'Marr Chase at 1.01 and Trey McBride at 2.12 give this room a true WR1/early-TE start, and after paying up a round early for Kyren Williams (3.01, -7), it turned into a value machine late — Christian Watson (+7), Kyle Monangai (+10), Justin Herbert (+10) and Bo Nix (+8) were all taken well past their ADP.
  • Team 2: Bijan Robinson and Malik Nabers headline an elite-RB/elite-WR start, and this room found three separate double-digit values in the middle-to-late rounds — Rome Odunze (+10), Brock Purdy (+10) and Dallas Goedert (+10) — a genuinely patient, value-hunting build.
  • Team 3: Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton give this room a true dual-RB anchor, with Drake Maye as a Round 4 quarterback later reinforced by the board's third-biggest value anywhere: Jordan Love falling to 13.03, 15 picks past his ADP, plus a second late value on Jalen McMillan.
  • Team 4: Jahmyr Gibbs opens a deep receiver room (Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jordan Addison), and a Round 7 reach on Caleb Williams (-6) was offset by values on Matthew Stafford (+7) and Brenton Strange (+11) in Rounds 10 and 12.
  • Team 5: Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers pair an elite back with an elite tight end at the top, but this room paid a real premium everywhere else — Rico Dowdle, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield were all reached for, and this single roster owns both of the board's two biggest reaches outside the Isaiah Davis outlier.
  • Team 6: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derrick Henry open a room that ran expensive through the middle rounds — Jaxson Dart, George Kittle, Jordan Mason, Jonah Coleman and Jalen Nailor were all taken ahead of ADP, with only Chris Godwin's Round 9 value (+10) balancing the ledger.
  • Team 7: Puka Nacua and Chase Brown anchor a receiver-heavy build (Tetairoa McMillan, Wan'Dale Robinson, Matthew Golden) with Joe Burrow as a Round 5 quarterback and the rookie tight end premium on Colston Loveland — Ricky Pearsall (8.06, -6) and Keaton Mitchell (13.07, -14) are this room's only two reaches, and there's no flagged value to offset either.
  • Team 8: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London open a dual-WR1 build, and Josh Allen's fall to 3.08 (+7) gives this room an early quarterback bargain — but the real story is late, where Kenyon Sadiq's league-best +16 and Patrick Mahomes' +12 offset reaches on Harold Fannin, Jadarian Price and Deebo Samuel.
  • Team 9: James Cook and Jeremiyah Love give this room a true two-back build, and it stayed disciplined on value all the way down — George Pickens (+7), Jayden Higgins (+7) and Chig Okonkwo (+8) all landed comfortably past ADP rather than getting paid up for early.
  • Team 10: Ashton Jeanty and Kenneth Walker mirror the dual-RB builds seen elsewhere, with a deep receiver room (Tee Higgins, Ladd McConkey, Terry McLaurin, Marvin Harrison) and clean value grabs on Dalton Kincaid (+9) and Tyler Shough (+11) offsetting the lone reach on Trevor Lawrence.
  • Team 11: Justin Jefferson and De'Von Achane anchor an elite WR1/RB1 start, and Hunter Henry's fall to 12.02 (+15) is one of the board's biggest values anywhere — though the extreme Isaiah Davis outlier at 13.11 is the price this room paid for depth at the very end.
  • Team 12: CeeDee Lamb opens the draft before Saquon Barkley arrives at the Round 1-2 turn, giving this room a true WR1/RB1 combo, with Lamar Jackson opening Round 4 and Oronde Gadsden's Round 9 value (+9) as the roster's lone standout bargain.

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Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league? 

The honest answer is the turn — picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive — but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league? 

Later than you think. Round 3 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price — this board's real quarterback value showed up from Round 10 on, where Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Jordan Love and Tyler Shough all fell well past their ADP and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take? 

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock — that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 9 or 10, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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