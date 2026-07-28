This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.

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Here's a complete 12-team, full-PPR mock draft. 15 rounds, 180 picks, snake format, standard single-QB roster construction. Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early.Â

Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

ðŸˆ Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)

Full PPR (1 point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

ðŸˆ Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

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Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: A chalky start, with one notable slide at the very top

Outside of the draft order itself, the first round barely deviated from ADP. Bijan Robinson carries the No. 1 overall ADP but went second, behind Jahmyr Gibbs, and Ja'Marr Chase â€” ADP 2 â€” slid all the way to 1.05 as three other backs and receivers jumped him. Saquon Barkley was the round's mildest bargain, going 11th overall against an ADP of 15. Round 2 opened the first tight end run â€” Trey McBride at 2.04, Brock Bowers three picks later at 2.07, the draft's first two tight ends off the board within a four-pick stretch â€” and produced the draft's first quarterback, Josh Allen at 2.12, almost exactly on his ADP. Not a single pick in either round cleared the value or reach threshold; this group drafted the board as written.

Rounds 3-4: Still on the chalk, until the very last pick

Round 3 stayed just as tight to ADP as the first two â€” Derrick Henry, Malik Nabers, Josh Jacobs and A.J. Brown all landing within a few spots of their expected slot. Round 4 followed the same pattern through 11 picks, with Travis Etienne opening the round at 4.01 and Lamar Jackson following three picks later at 4.04 â€” both landing within a couple of spots of their ADP. Then, with the final pick of Round 4, the board produced its first flagged value of the entire draft: Ladd McConkey fell to 4.12 (pick 48), seven spots past his ADP of 41 â€” a clean signal that the room ahead of that pick was fully stocked at receiver.

Rounds 5-8: The reaches start piling up

This stretch is where the draft's character changed. Committee and early-role running backs got scooped ahead of schedule â€” D'Andre Swift, Rico Dowdle, Blake Corum and Aaron Jones were all taken 6-to-11 picks ahead of their ADP â€” and George Kittle's fall to 8.02 (pick 86) stands as the biggest reach at tight end on the board, 12 spots ahead of his ADP. Justin Herbert going at 7.07 (pick 79), eight picks before his ADP, shows at least one room getting proactive at quarterback rather than waiting. The values were thinner here, but real: Harold Fannin (6.11, +9), Jordyn Tyson (7.04, +7) and Makai Lemon (7.12, +7) all fell well past their ADP.

Rounds 9-12: Committee backs keep getting reached, and a QB value run begins

The handcuff-and-committee reach pattern from the previous stretch only intensified â€” Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jonah Coleman, Woody Marks and Alvin Kamara were all taken 6-to-13 picks ahead of ADP as teams raced to lock in backfield insurance. Josh Downs (9.09, pick 105) is the loudest reach of the bunch, 21 picks ahead of his ADP and the single most aggressive pull on the board outside one Round 13 outlier. On the value side, this stretch is where the quarterback and tight end positions started paying off for patient rosters: Brock Purdy (11.03, +14) and Bo Nix (11.04, +11) both fell into true value range, alongside a run of tight end and receiver bargains â€” Jordan Addison (+11), Jake Ferguson (+11), Wan'Dale Robinson (+13), Isaiah Likely (+7), Kenyon Sadiq (+9) and Stefon Diggs (+8).

Rounds 13-15: Back-to-back value overloads, and one pick stands alone

Round 13 produced six flagged values â€” Juwan Johnson (+7), Jordan Love (+17), Kyler Murray (+9), Chig Okonkwo (+8), Dalton Schultz (+11) and Tyler Shough (+13) â€” matching Round 11's six-value haul (Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq and Stefon Diggs) as the two most value-dense rounds of the entire draft, clear proof that a run on running backs and receivers in the rounds before them left real talent at QB and TE sitting on the board. Jordan Love's fall to 13.05 (pick 149) is the board's single biggest value at +17. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 148th overall â€” a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, making this the board's biggest true reach by a wide margin and worth double-checking against his actual role before you copy it.

ðŸˆ In a smaller league? Check out our 10-team PPR mock draft.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) â€” pick 148 (13.04), no meaningful mainstream ADP (a true dart throw â€” verify his role before publishing)

Josh Downs (WR, IND) â€” pick 105 (9.09), ADP 126 (-21)

Brian Robinson (RB, ATL) â€” pick 107 (9.11), ADP 123 (-16)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB, WAS) â€” pick 100 (9.04), ADP 113 (-13)

Jalen Nailor (WR, LV) â€” pick 151 (13.07), ADP 164 (-13)

Strategy by Draft Slot

ðŸˆ Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

Team 1:Jahmyr Gibbs at 1.01 anchors the backfield, and Josh Allen arriving at 2.12 locks in the passing game before Round 3. Ladd McConkey's fall to 4.12 (+7) and Parker Washington's to 9.01 (+7) are clean values, and Baker Mayfield rounding out the quarterback room at 12.12 (+7) gives this roster three separate value grabs.

Team 2:Bijan Robinson opens the draft, followed by a patient receiver build (George Pickens, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Emeka Egbuka) before a tight end value stack â€” Harold Fannin at 6.11 (+9) and Isaiah Likely at 11.02 (+7) â€” and Matthew Stafford falling to 10.11 (+9) as a bargain-bin quarterback.

Team 3:Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Nico Collins in the first two rounds give this room a true dual-WR1 start, with Drake Maye as a Round 5 quarterback later reinforced by one of the board's best quarterback values: Brock Purdy falling to 11.03, 14 picks past his ADP â€” second only to Jordan Love's Round 13 fall elsewhere on the board.

Team 4:Puka Nacua headlines a room that leaned hard into committee running back reaches late â€” Jacory Croskey-Merritt (9.04, -13), Alvin Kamara (12.09, -11) and the extreme Isaiah Davis outlier (13.04) â€” offset by Bo Nix's fall to 11.04 (+11) at quarterback.

Team 5:Ja'Marr Chase headlines a room built around running back depth (Chase Brown, Kyren Williams, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai) and the rookie tight end premium (Colston Loveland), capped by the draft's single biggest value anywhere: Jordan Love falling to 13.05, 17 picks past his ADP.

Team 6:Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers in the first two rounds pair an elite back with an elite tight end, and a pair of Round 9-10 values â€” Chris Godwin (+10) and Jake Ferguson (+11) â€” give this roster real efficiency before Kyler Murray arrives at 13.06 (+9) as quarterback insurance.

Team 7:Christian McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker give this room a true dual-RB anchor, but the picks that followed came at a premium â€” Justin Herbert (7.07, -8), Oronde Gadsden (8.06, -9), Rachaad White (10.06, -11), Jonathon Brooks (11.07, -6) and Jalen Nailor (13.07, -13) were all taken well ahead of ADP, a room that consistently paid up to lock in its guys.

Team 8:Amon-Ra St. Brown and De'Von Achane in the first two rounds is an efficient WR1/RB1 start, but the middle-to-late rounds ran expensive â€” DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle, Jared Goff and Keaton Mitchell were all reached for, each coming 8-to-13 picks ahead of ADP.

Team 9:CeeDee Lamb and Trey McBride in the first two rounds, followed by Lamar Jackson early in Round 4 (4.04), gives this team a fast, stable base â€” but Josh Downs falling in at 9.09, 21 picks ahead of his ADP, is the single most aggressive reach on the board outside the Isaiah Davis outlier.

Team 10:Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton to open mirrors the dual-RB builds elsewhere, but this room stayed disciplined on value â€” Jordan Addison (10.03, +11) and Kenyon Sadiq (11.10, +9) both landed comfortably past ADP rather than getting paid up for early.

Team 11:Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall anchor a run-heavy build with a deep receiver room (Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Mike Evans, Michael Wilson, Quentin Johnston), though George Kittle (8.02, -12) and Brian Robinson (9.11, -16) both came at a real cost before Dalton Schultz's Round 13 value (+11) balanced the ledger.

Team 12:Justin Jefferson opens the draft before James Cook arrives at the Round 1-2 turn, and this room hunted value consistently late â€” Makai Lemon (7.12, +7), Stefon Diggs (11.12, +8) and Tyler Shough (13.12, +13) were all taken well past their ADP.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league?Â

The honest answer is the turn â€” picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive â€” but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league?Â

Later than you think. Round 2 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price â€” this board's real quarterback value showed up in Rounds 11 and 13, where Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray and Tyler Shough all fell well past their ADP and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take?Â

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 9 or 10, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 12 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.

How is "value" and "reach" determined in this mock draft?Â

Every non-K/DST pick is compared to its blended PPR ADP (average draft position across major redraft platforms). A player who falls well past his ADP is tagged a value; a player taken well ahead of his ADP is tagged a reach.

Why do defenses (DST) show no ADP or value/reach tag?Â

Team defenses aren't consistently ranked in the blended ADP export this board is checked against, so DST picks are shown for context only, without a value/reach label.

Is this a real live mock draft?Â

No â€” this is a simulated 12-team snake draft checked pick-by-pick against real PPR ADP data, not a transcript of an actual live draft room.

What roster format does this mock draft use?Â

Standard single-QB, full PPR, with a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, DST and K starting lineup plus a six-man bench across 15 rounds.

How often is this draft board updated?Â

RotoWire runs a fresh 12-team PPR mock draft regularly through the offseason as ADP shifts, so check back for the latest version before your draft.