12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches

This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.
July 28, 2026
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
July 28, 2026
Mock Drafts
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Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

Here's a complete 12-team, full-PPR mock draft. 15 rounds, 180 picks, snake format, standard single-QB roster construction. Every player below is checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early.Â 

Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Read on for the round-by-round breakdown, the standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

ðŸˆ Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Draft Settings

  • Teams: 12
  • Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots â€” 15 rounds total
  • ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

ðŸˆ Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Showing 180 of 180 picks
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
21.02Team 2Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
31.03Team 3Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
41.04Team 4Puka NacuaWRLAR4
51.05Team 5Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
61.06Team 6Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
71.07Team 7Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
81.08Team 8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
91.09Team 9CeeDee LambWRDAL9
101.10Team 10Ashton JeantyRBLV11
111.11Team 11Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
121.12Team 12Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
Round 2
132.01Team 12James CookRBBUF10
142.02Team 11Drake LondonWRATL14
152.03Team 10Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
162.04Team 9Trey McBrideTEARI18
172.05Team 8De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
182.06Team 7Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
192.07Team 6Brock BowersTELV20
202.08Team 5Chase BrownRBCIN21
212.09Team 4Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19
222.10Team 3Nico CollinsWRHOU22
232.11Team 2George PickensWRDAL26
242.12Team 1Josh AllenQBBUF25
Round 3
253.01Team 1Derrick HenryRBBAL23
263.02Team 2Malik NabersWRNYG23
273.03Team 3Josh JacobsRBGB28
283.04Team 4A.J. BrownWRNE27
293.05Team 5Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32
303.06Team 6Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
313.07Team 7Chris OlaveWRNO30
323.08Team 8Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
333.09Team 9Bucky IrvingRBTB34
343.10Team 10Rashee RiceWRKC29
353.11Team 11Breece HallRBNYJ31
363.12Team 12Tee HigginsWRCIN36
Round 4
374.01Team 12Travis EtienneRBNO35
384.02Team 11DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
394.03Team 10Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
404.04Team 9Lamar JacksonQBBAL39
414.05Team 8Zay FlowersWRBAL43
424.06Team 7Luther BurdenWRCHI44
434.07Team 6Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
444.08Team 5Colston LovelandTECHI40
454.09Team 4Tyler WarrenTEIND49
464.10Team 3TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
474.11Team 2Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
484.12Team 1Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41Value (+7)
Round 5
495.01Team 1Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
505.02Team 2Emeka EgbukaWRTB45
515.03Team 3Drake MayeQBNE50
525.04Team 4D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58Reach (-6)
535.05Team 5Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
545.06Team 6David MontgomeryRBHOU55
555.07Team 7Davante AdamsWRLAR51
565.08Team 8Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
575.09Team 9DJ MooreWRBUF59
585.10Team 10Carnell TateWRTEN60
595.11Team 11Mike EvansWRSF57
605.12Team 12Joe BurrowQBCIN56
Round 6
616.01Team 12Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
626.02Team 11Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
636.03Team 10Tucker KraftTEGB67
646.04Team 9RJ HarveyRBDEN66
656.05Team 8DK MetcalfWRPIT73Reach (-8)
666.06Team 7Rome OdunzeWRCHI64
676.07Team 6Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
686.08Team 5Brian ThomasWRJAX72
696.09Team 4Christian WatsonWRGB65
706.10Team 3Sam LaPortaTEDET75
716.11Team 2Harold FanninTECLE62Value (+9)
726.12Team 1Kyle PittsTEATL70
Round 7
737.01Team 1Courtland SuttonWRDEN79Reach (-6)
747.02Team 2Jalen HurtsQBPHI68
757.03Team 3Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
767.04Team 4Jordyn TysonWRNO69Value (+7)
777.05Team 5Jadarian PriceRBSEA77
787.06Team 6Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
797.07Team 7Justin HerbertQBLAC87Reach (-8)
807.08Team 8Rico DowdleRBPIT88Reach (-8)
817.09Team 9Tony PollardRBTEN85
827.10Team 10Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82
837.11Team 11Michael WilsonWRARI80
847.12Team 12Makai LemonWRPHI77Value (+7)
Round 8
858.01Team 12Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81
868.02Team 11George KittleTESF98Reach (-12)
878.03Team 10Blake CorumRBLAR95Reach (-8)
888.04Team 9Alec PierceWRIND83
898.05Team 8Jaxson DartQBNYG84
908.06Team 7Oronde GadsdenTELAC99Reach (-9)
918.07Team 6Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93
928.08Team 5Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86
938.09Team 4Dak PrescottQBDAL91
948.10Team 3Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89
958.11Team 2J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
968.12Team 1Aaron JonesRBMIN107Reach (-11)
Round 9
979.01Team 1Parker WashingtonWRJAX90Value (+7)
989.02Team 2Ricky PearsallWRSF96
999.03Team 3Kenneth GainwellRBTB108Reach (-9)
1009.04Team 4Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-13)
1019.05Team 5Patrick MahomesQBKC101
1029.06Team 6Chris GodwinWRTB92Value (+10)
1039.07Team 7Dalton KincaidTEBUF97
1049.08Team 8Travis KelceTEKC106
1059.09Team 9Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-21)
1069.10Team 10Michael PittmanWRPIT102
1079.11Team 11Brian RobinsonRBATL123Reach (-16)
1089.12Team 12Mark AndrewsTEBAL111
Round 10
10910.01Team 12Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-7)
11010.02Team 11Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
11110.03Team 10Jordan AddisonWRMIN100Value (+11)
11210.04Team 9Romeo DoubsWRNE117
11310.05Team 8Jared GoffQBDET122Reach (-9)
11410.06Team 7Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125Reach (-11)
11510.07Team 6Jake FergusonTEDAL104Value (+11)
11610.08Team 5Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103Value (+13)
11710.09Team 4KC ConcepcionWRCLE118
11810.10Team 3Xavier WorthyWRKC120
11910.11Team 2Matthew StaffordQBLAR110Value (+9)
12010.12Team 1Hunter HenryTENE119
Round 11
12111.01Team 1Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-6)
12211.02Team 2Isaiah LikelyTENYG115Value (+7)
12311.03Team 3Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+14)
12411.04Team 4Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+11)
12511.05Team 5Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Value (+13)
12611.06Team 6Matthew GoldenWRGB131
12711.07Team 7Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-6)
12811.08Team 8Brenton StrangeTEJAX130
12911.09Team 9Khalil ShakirWRBUF128
13011.10Team 10Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+9)
13111.11Team 11Tyler AllgeierRBARI135
13211.12Team 12Stefon DiggsWRFA124Value (+8)
Round 12
13312.01Team 12Jayden HigginsWRHOU129
13412.02Team 11Woody MarksRBHOU142Reach (-8)
13512.03Team 10Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134
13612.04Team 9Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
13712.05Team 8Jalen CokerWRCAR136
13812.06Team 7Chris RodriguezRBJAX138
13912.07Team 6Denzel BostonWRCLE147Reach (-8)
14012.08Team 5Jonah ColemanRBDEN146Reach (-6)
14112.09Team 4Alvin KamaraRBNO152Reach (-11)
14212.10Team 3Brandon AubreyKDALâ€”
14312.11Team 2Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149Reach (-6)
14412.12Team 1Baker MayfieldQBTB137Value (+7)
Round 13
14513.01Team 1Jauan JenningsWRMIN148
14613.02Team 2Omar CooperWRNYJ150
14713.03Team 3Juwan JohnsonTENO140Value (+7)
14813.04Team 4Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-456)
14913.05Team 5Jordan LoveQBGB132Value (+17)
15013.06Team 6Kyler MurrayQBMIN141Value (+9)
15113.07Team 7Jalen NailorWRLV164Reach (-13)
15213.08Team 8Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Reach (-13)
15313.09Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+8)
15413.10Team 10Jalen McMillanWRTB159
15513.11Team 11Dalton SchultzTEHOU144Value (+11)
15613.12Team 12Tyler ShoughQBNO143Value (+13)
Round 14
15714.01Team 12Cameron DickerKLACâ€”
15814.02Team 11Seattle SeahawksDSTSEAâ€”
15914.03Team 10Houston TexansDSTHOUâ€”
16014.04Team 9Ka'imi FairbairnKHOUâ€”
16114.05Team 8Los Angeles RamsDSTLARâ€”
16214.06Team 7Jason MyersKSEAâ€”
16314.07Team 6Evan McPhersonKCINâ€”
16414.08Team 5Cam LittleKJAXâ€”
16514.09Team 4Jake BatesKDETâ€”
16614.10Team 3Travis HunterWRJAX162
16714.11Team 2Denver BroncosDSTDENâ€”
16814.12Team 1Blake GrupeKINDâ€”
Round 15
16915.01Team 1Minnesota VikingsDSTMINâ€”
17015.02Team 2Jason SandersKNYJâ€”
17115.03Team 3Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAXâ€”
17215.04Team 4Detroit LionsDSTDETâ€”
17315.05Team 5Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHIâ€”
17415.06Team 6Green Bay PackersDSTGBâ€”
17515.07Team 7New England PatriotsDSTNEâ€”
17615.08Team 8Will ReichardKMINâ€”
17715.09Team 9Chicago BearsDSTCHIâ€”
17815.10Team 10Chris BoswellKPITâ€”
17915.11Team 11Harrison ButkerKKCâ€”
18015.12Team 12Los Angeles ChargersDSTLACâ€”
Round 1
Pick 1 Â· 1.01Team 1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 2 Â· 1.02Team 2
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 3 Â· 1.03Team 3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 4 Â· 1.04Team 4
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 5 Â· 1.05Team 5
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 6 Â· 1.06Team 6
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 7 Â· 1.07Team 7
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 8 Â· 1.08Team 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 9 Â· 1.09Team 9
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 10 Â· 1.10Team 10
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 11 Â· 1.11Team 11
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 12 Â· 1.12Team 12
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Round 2
Pick 13 Â· 2.01Team 12
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 14 Â· 2.02Team 11
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 15 Â· 2.03Team 10
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 16 Â· 2.04Team 9
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 17 Â· 2.05Team 8
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Pick 18 Â· 2.06Team 7
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 19 Â· 2.07Team 6
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 20 Â· 2.08Team 5
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21
Pick 21 Â· 2.09Team 4
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19
Pick 22 Â· 2.10Team 3
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 23 Â· 2.11Team 2
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26
Pick 24 Â· 2.12Team 1
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25
Round 3
Pick 25 Â· 3.01Team 1
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 26 Â· 3.02Team 2
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 27 Â· 3.03Team 3
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 28 Â· 3.04Team 4
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27
Pick 29 Â· 3.05Team 5
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32
Pick 30 Â· 3.06Team 6
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 31 Â· 3.07Team 7
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 32 Â· 3.08Team 8
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Pick 33 Â· 3.09Team 9
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Pick 34 Â· 3.10Team 10
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 35 Â· 3.11Team 11
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 36 Â· 3.12Team 12
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Round 4
Pick 37 Â· 4.01Team 12
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35
Pick 38 Â· 4.02Team 11
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 39 Â· 4.03Team 10
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 40 Â· 4.04Team 9
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39
Pick 41 Â· 4.05Team 8
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 42 Â· 4.06Team 7
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 43 Â· 4.07Team 6
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 44 Â· 4.08Team 5
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 45 Â· 4.09Team 4
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 46 Â· 4.10Team 3
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 47 Â· 4.11Team 2
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 48 Â· 4.12Team 1
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41Value (+7)
Round 5
Pick 49 Â· 5.01Team 1
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 50 Â· 5.02Team 2
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45
Pick 51 Â· 5.03Team 3
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 52 Â· 5.04Team 4
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58Reach (-6)
Pick 53 Â· 5.05Team 5
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 54 Â· 5.06Team 6
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 55 Â· 5.07Team 7
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Pick 56 Â· 5.08Team 8
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 57 Â· 5.09Team 9
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 58 Â· 5.10Team 10
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 59 Â· 5.11Team 11
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57
Pick 60 Â· 5.12Team 12
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Round 6
Pick 61 Â· 6.01Team 12
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 62 Â· 6.02Team 11
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 63 Â· 6.03Team 10
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67
Pick 64 Â· 6.04Team 9
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 65 Â· 6.05Team 8
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73Reach (-8)
Pick 66 Â· 6.06Team 7
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64
Pick 67 Â· 6.07Team 6
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 68 Â· 6.08Team 5
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 69 Â· 6.09Team 4
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65
Pick 70 Â· 6.10Team 3
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75
Pick 71 Â· 6.11Team 2
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62Value (+9)
Pick 72 Â· 6.12Team 1
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70
Round 7
Pick 73 Â· 7.01Team 1
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79Reach (-6)
Pick 74 Â· 7.02Team 2
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68
Pick 75 Â· 7.03Team 3
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 76 Â· 7.04Team 4
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69Value (+7)
Pick 77 Â· 7.05Team 5
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77
Pick 78 Â· 7.06Team 6
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 79 Â· 7.07Team 7
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Reach (-8)
Pick 80 Â· 7.08Team 8
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88Reach (-8)
Pick 81 Â· 7.09Team 9
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 82 Â· 7.10Team 10
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82
Pick 83 Â· 7.11Team 11
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Pick 84 Â· 7.12Team 12
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77Value (+7)
Round 8
Pick 85 Â· 8.01Team 12
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81
Pick 86 Â· 8.02Team 11
George Kittle
TESFADP 98Reach (-12)
Pick 87 Â· 8.03Team 10
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95Reach (-8)
Pick 88 Â· 8.04Team 9
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 89 Â· 8.05Team 8
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84
Pick 90 Â· 8.06Team 7
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99Reach (-9)
Pick 91 Â· 8.07Team 6
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93
Pick 92 Â· 8.08Team 5
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86
Pick 93 Â· 8.09Team 4
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91
Pick 94 Â· 8.10Team 3
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89
Pick 95 Â· 8.11Team 2
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 96 Â· 8.12Team 1
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107Reach (-11)
Round 9
Pick 97 Â· 9.01Team 1
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90Value (+7)
Pick 98 Â· 9.02Team 2
Ricky Pearsall
WRSFADP 96
Pick 99 Â· 9.03Team 3
Kenneth Gainwell
RBTBADP 108Reach (-9)
Pick 100 Â· 9.04Team 4
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-13)
Pick 101 Â· 9.05Team 5
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101
Pick 102 Â· 9.06Team 6
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92Value (+10)
Pick 103 Â· 9.07Team 7
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97
Pick 104 Â· 9.08Team 8
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106
Pick 105 Â· 9.09Team 9
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-21)
Pick 106 Â· 9.10Team 10
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 107 Â· 9.11Team 11
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123Reach (-16)
Pick 108 Â· 9.12Team 12
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111
Round 10
Pick 109 Â· 10.01Team 12
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-7)
Pick 110 Â· 10.02Team 11
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 111 Â· 10.03Team 10
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100Value (+11)
Pick 112 Â· 10.04Team 9
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117
Pick 113 Â· 10.05Team 8
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Reach (-9)
Pick 114 Â· 10.06Team 7
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125Reach (-11)
Pick 115 Â· 10.07Team 6
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104Value (+11)
Pick 116 Â· 10.08Team 5
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103Value (+13)
Pick 117 Â· 10.09Team 4
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118
Pick 118 Â· 10.10Team 3
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120
Pick 119 Â· 10.11Team 2
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110Value (+9)
Pick 120 Â· 10.12Team 1
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119
Round 11
Pick 121 Â· 11.01Team 1
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-6)
Pick 122 Â· 11.02Team 2
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115Value (+7)
Pick 123 Â· 11.03Team 3
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+14)
Pick 124 Â· 11.04Team 4
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+11)
Pick 125 Â· 11.05Team 5
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Value (+13)
Pick 126 Â· 11.06Team 6
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131
Pick 127 Â· 11.07Team 7
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-6)
Pick 128 Â· 11.08Team 8
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130
Pick 129 Â· 11.09Team 9
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128
Pick 130 Â· 11.10Team 10
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+9)
Pick 131 Â· 11.11Team 11
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135
Pick 132 Â· 11.12Team 12
Stefon Diggs
WRFAADP 124Value (+8)
Round 12
Pick 133 Â· 12.01Team 12
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129
Pick 134 Â· 12.02Team 11
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142Reach (-8)
Pick 135 Â· 12.03Team 10
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134
Pick 136 Â· 12.04Team 9
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 137 Â· 12.05Team 8
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 138 Â· 12.06Team 7
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138
Pick 139 Â· 12.07Team 6
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147Reach (-8)
Pick 140 Â· 12.08Team 5
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146Reach (-6)
Pick 141 Â· 12.09Team 4
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152Reach (-11)
Pick 142 Â· 12.10Team 3
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP â€”
Pick 143 Â· 12.11Team 2
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149Reach (-6)
Pick 144 Â· 12.12Team 1
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137Value (+7)
Round 13
Pick 145 Â· 13.01Team 1
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148
Pick 146 Â· 13.02Team 2
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150
Pick 147 Â· 13.03Team 3
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140Value (+7)
Pick 148 Â· 13.04Team 4
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-456)
Pick 149 Â· 13.05Team 5
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132Value (+17)
Pick 150 Â· 13.06Team 6
Kyler Murray
QBMINADP 141Value (+9)
Pick 151 Â· 13.07Team 7
Jalen Nailor
WRLVADP 164Reach (-13)
Pick 152 Â· 13.08Team 8
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Reach (-13)
Pick 153 Â· 13.09Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+8)
Pick 154 Â· 13.10Team 10
Jalen McMillan
WRTBADP 159
Pick 155 Â· 13.11Team 11
Dalton Schultz
TEHOUADP 144Value (+11)
Pick 156 Â· 13.12Team 12
Tyler Shough
QBNOADP 143Value (+13)
Round 14
Pick 157 Â· 14.01Team 12
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP â€”
Pick 158 Â· 14.02Team 11
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP â€”
Pick 159 Â· 14.03Team 10
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP â€”
Pick 160 Â· 14.04Team 9
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP â€”
Pick 161 Â· 14.05Team 8
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP â€”
Pick 162 Â· 14.06Team 7
Jason Myers
KSEAADP â€”
Pick 163 Â· 14.07Team 6
Evan McPherson
KCINADP â€”
Pick 164 Â· 14.08Team 5
Cam Little
KJAXADP â€”
Pick 165 Â· 14.09Team 4
Jake Bates
KDETADP â€”
Pick 166 Â· 14.10Team 3
Travis Hunter
WRJAXADP 162
Pick 167 Â· 14.11Team 2
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP â€”
Pick 168 Â· 14.12Team 1
Blake Grupe
KINDADP â€”
Round 15
Pick 169 Â· 15.01Team 1
Minnesota Vikings
DSTMINADP â€”
Pick 170 Â· 15.02Team 2
Jason Sanders
KNYJADP â€”
Pick 171 Â· 15.03Team 3
Jacksonville Jaguars
DSTJAXADP â€”
Pick 172 Â· 15.04Team 4
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP â€”
Pick 173 Â· 15.05Team 5
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP â€”
Pick 174 Â· 15.06Team 6
Green Bay Packers
DSTGBADP â€”
Pick 175 Â· 15.07Team 7
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP â€”
Pick 176 Â· 15.08Team 8
Will Reichard
KMINADP â€”
Pick 177 Â· 15.09Team 9
Chicago Bears
DSTCHIADP â€”
Pick 178 Â· 15.10Team 10
Chris Boswell
KPITADP â€”
Pick 179 Â· 15.11Team 11
Harrison Butker
KKCADP â€”
Pick 180 Â· 15.12Team 12
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP â€”
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Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: A chalky start, with one notable slide at the very top

Outside of the draft order itself, the first round barely deviated from ADP. Bijan Robinson carries the No. 1 overall ADP but went second, behind Jahmyr Gibbs, and Ja'Marr Chase â€” ADP 2 â€” slid all the way to 1.05 as three other backs and receivers jumped him. Saquon Barkley was the round's mildest bargain, going 11th overall against an ADP of 15. Round 2 opened the first tight end run â€” Trey McBride at 2.04, Brock Bowers three picks later at 2.07, the draft's first two tight ends off the board within a four-pick stretch â€” and produced the draft's first quarterback, Josh Allen at 2.12, almost exactly on his ADP. Not a single pick in either round cleared the value or reach threshold; this group drafted the board as written.

Rounds 3-4: Still on the chalk, until the very last pick

Round 3 stayed just as tight to ADP as the first two â€” Derrick Henry, Malik Nabers, Josh Jacobs and A.J. Brown all landing within a few spots of their expected slot. Round 4 followed the same pattern through 11 picks, with Travis Etienne opening the round at 4.01 and Lamar Jackson following three picks later at 4.04 â€” both landing within a couple of spots of their ADP. Then, with the final pick of Round 4, the board produced its first flagged value of the entire draft: Ladd McConkey fell to 4.12 (pick 48), seven spots past his ADP of 41 â€” a clean signal that the room ahead of that pick was fully stocked at receiver.

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Rounds 5-8: The reaches start piling up

This stretch is where the draft's character changed. Committee and early-role running backs got scooped ahead of schedule â€” D'Andre Swift, Rico Dowdle, Blake Corum and Aaron Jones were all taken 6-to-11 picks ahead of their ADP â€” and George Kittle's fall to 8.02 (pick 86) stands as the biggest reach at tight end on the board, 12 spots ahead of his ADP. Justin Herbert going at 7.07 (pick 79), eight picks before his ADP, shows at least one room getting proactive at quarterback rather than waiting. The values were thinner here, but real: Harold Fannin (6.11, +9), Jordyn Tyson (7.04, +7) and Makai Lemon (7.12, +7) all fell well past their ADP.

Rounds 9-12: Committee backs keep getting reached, and a QB value run begins

The handcuff-and-committee reach pattern from the previous stretch only intensified â€” Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jonah Coleman, Woody Marks and Alvin Kamara were all taken 6-to-13 picks ahead of ADP as teams raced to lock in backfield insurance. Josh Downs (9.09, pick 105) is the loudest reach of the bunch, 21 picks ahead of his ADP and the single most aggressive pull on the board outside one Round 13 outlier. On the value side, this stretch is where the quarterback and tight end positions started paying off for patient rosters: Brock Purdy (11.03, +14) and Bo Nix (11.04, +11) both fell into true value range, alongside a run of tight end and receiver bargains â€” Jordan Addison (+11), Jake Ferguson (+11), Wan'Dale Robinson (+13), Isaiah Likely (+7), Kenyon Sadiq (+9) and Stefon Diggs (+8).

Rounds 13-15: Back-to-back value overloads, and one pick stands alone

Round 13 produced six flagged values â€” Juwan Johnson (+7), Jordan Love (+17), Kyler Murray (+9), Chig Okonkwo (+8), Dalton Schultz (+11) and Tyler Shough (+13) â€” matching Round 11's six-value haul (Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Likely, Kenyon Sadiq and Stefon Diggs) as the two most value-dense rounds of the entire draft, clear proof that a run on running backs and receivers in the rounds before them left real talent at QB and TE sitting on the board. Jordan Love's fall to 13.05 (pick 149) is the board's single biggest value at +17. Kickers and defenses fill most of Rounds 14-15 as expected, but the pick of the entire draft is Isaiah Davis going 148th overall â€” a running back with essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, making this the board's biggest true reach by a wide margin and worth double-checking against his actual role before you copy it.

ðŸˆ In a smaller league? Check out our 10-team PPR mock draft.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values (fell furthest past ADP):

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of ADP):

  • Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) â€” pick 148 (13.04), no meaningful mainstream ADP (a true dart throw â€” verify his role before publishing)
  • Josh Downs (WR, IND) â€” pick 105 (9.09), ADP 126 (-21)
  • Brian Robinson (RB, ATL) â€” pick 107 (9.11), ADP 123 (-16)
  • Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB, WAS) â€” pick 100 (9.04), ADP 113 (-13)
  • Jalen Nailor (WR, LV) â€” pick 151 (13.07), ADP 164 (-13)

Strategy by Draft Slot

ðŸˆ Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

Team 1:Jahmyr Gibbs at 1.01 anchors the backfield, and Josh Allen arriving at 2.12 locks in the passing game before Round 3. Ladd McConkey's fall to 4.12 (+7) and Parker Washington's to 9.01 (+7) are clean values, and Baker Mayfield rounding out the quarterback room at 12.12 (+7) gives this roster three separate value grabs.

Team 2:Bijan Robinson opens the draft, followed by a patient receiver build (George Pickens, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Emeka Egbuka) before a tight end value stack â€” Harold Fannin at 6.11 (+9) and Isaiah Likely at 11.02 (+7) â€” and Matthew Stafford falling to 10.11 (+9) as a bargain-bin quarterback.

Team 3:Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Nico Collins in the first two rounds give this room a true dual-WR1 start, with Drake Maye as a Round 5 quarterback later reinforced by one of the board's best quarterback values: Brock Purdy falling to 11.03, 14 picks past his ADP â€” second only to Jordan Love's Round 13 fall elsewhere on the board.

Team 4:Puka Nacua headlines a room that leaned hard into committee running back reaches late â€” Jacory Croskey-Merritt (9.04, -13), Alvin Kamara (12.09, -11) and the extreme Isaiah Davis outlier (13.04) â€” offset by Bo Nix's fall to 11.04 (+11) at quarterback.

Team 5:Ja'Marr Chase headlines a room built around running back depth (Chase Brown, Kyren Williams, Jadarian Price, Kyle Monangai) and the rookie tight end premium (Colston Loveland), capped by the draft's single biggest value anywhere: Jordan Love falling to 13.05, 17 picks past his ADP.

Team 6:Jonathan Taylor and Brock Bowers in the first two rounds pair an elite back with an elite tight end, and a pair of Round 9-10 values â€” Chris Godwin (+10) and Jake Ferguson (+11) â€” give this roster real efficiency before Kyler Murray arrives at 13.06 (+9) as quarterback insurance.

Team 7:Christian McCaffrey and Kenneth Walker give this room a true dual-RB anchor, but the picks that followed came at a premium â€” Justin Herbert (7.07, -8), Oronde Gadsden (8.06, -9), Rachaad White (10.06, -11), Jonathon Brooks (11.07, -6) and Jalen Nailor (13.07, -13) were all taken well ahead of ADP, a room that consistently paid up to lock in its guys.

Team 8:Amon-Ra St. Brown and De'Von Achane in the first two rounds is an efficient WR1/RB1 start, but the middle-to-late rounds ran expensive â€” DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle, Jared Goff and Keaton Mitchell were all reached for, each coming 8-to-13 picks ahead of ADP.

Team 9:CeeDee Lamb and Trey McBride in the first two rounds, followed by Lamar Jackson early in Round 4 (4.04), gives this team a fast, stable base â€” but Josh Downs falling in at 9.09, 21 picks ahead of his ADP, is the single most aggressive reach on the board outside the Isaiah Davis outlier.

Team 10:Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton to open mirrors the dual-RB builds elsewhere, but this room stayed disciplined on value â€” Jordan Addison (10.03, +11) and Kenyon Sadiq (11.10, +9) both landed comfortably past ADP rather than getting paid up for early.

Team 11:Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall anchor a run-heavy build with a deep receiver room (Drake London, DeVonta Smith, Mike Evans, Michael Wilson, Quentin Johnston), though George Kittle (8.02, -12) and Brian Robinson (9.11, -16) both came at a real cost before Dalton Schultz's Round 13 value (+11) balanced the ledger.

Team 12:Justin Jefferson opens the draft before James Cook arrives at the Round 1-2 turn, and this room hunted value consistently late â€” Makai Lemon (7.12, +7), Stefon Diggs (11.12, +8) and Tyler Shough (13.12, +13) were all taken well past their ADP.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft FAQ

What is the best draft position in a 12-team PPR league?Â 

The honest answer is the turn â€” picks 1.10 through 1.12. You still land a true first-round talent, and thanks to the snake reversal, your next pick comes almost immediately instead of making you wait through 20-plus selections. That double-dip at the Round 1/Round 2 turn is about as close to a structural edge as a 12-team draft offers. The 1.01 gets you the consensus best player alive â€” but also the longest wait on the board.

What round should you draft a QB in a 12-team league?Â 

Later than you think. Round 2 will get you a true QB1 like Josh Allen if you want the position handled early, but you don't have to pay that price â€” this board's real quarterback value showed up in Rounds 11 and 13, where Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Jordan Love, Kyler Murray and Tyler Shough all fell well past their ADP and still profile as real weekly starters. Stack running backs and receivers first, then grab your quarterback once the position's depth starts thinning.

How long does a 12-team PPR draft take?Â 

Budget two to two and a half hours for a 12-team, 15-round snake draft on a standard 90-second clock â€” that's 180 total picks. Untimed drafts move a lot slower once the room starts debating handcuffs in Round 9 or 10, so if you're hosting, set the clock and enforce it. A fast, focused room can finish in under 90 minutes; a slow one can run past three hours.

Who has the most accurate mock draft?Â 

No single mock draft is "the most accurate," because your league's tendencies will always diverge from any preset board â€” that's just how 12 different managers behave. What actually matters is the ADP behind it. This board is checked pick-by-pick against blended PPR ADP across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo, which smooths out the quirks of any one platform's userbase skewing too hard in one direction. Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to see how it plays out for your exact league.

How is "value" and "reach" determined in this mock draft?Â 

Every non-K/DST pick is compared to its blended PPR ADP (average draft position across major redraft platforms). A player who falls well past his ADP is tagged a value; a player taken well ahead of his ADP is tagged a reach.

Why do defenses (DST) show no ADP or value/reach tag?Â 

Team defenses aren't consistently ranked in the blended ADP export this board is checked against, so DST picks are shown for context only, without a value/reach label.

Is this a real live mock draft?Â 

No â€” this is a simulated 12-team snake draft checked pick-by-pick against real PPR ADP data, not a transcript of an actual live draft room.

What roster format does this mock draft use?Â 

Standard single-QB, full PPR, with a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, DST and K starting lineup plus a six-man bench across 15 rounds.

How often is this draft board updated?Â 

RotoWire runs a fresh 12-team PPR mock draft regularly through the offseason as ADP shifts, so check back for the latest version before your draft.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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