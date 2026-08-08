12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches

This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.
Updated on August 8, 2026 12:16PM EST
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches
Updated on August 8, 2026 12:16PM EST
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It's fantasy football mock draft season, and RotoWire has you covered all season long.

Here's a fresh 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with every player checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early.

Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Keep reading for the round-by-round breakdown, standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

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180 total picks · use the chips above to filter, or switch views to sort by ADP
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
21.02Team 2Puka NacuaWRLAR4
31.03Team 3Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
41.04Team 4Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
51.05Team 5Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
61.06Team 6Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
71.07Team 7Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
81.08Team 8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
91.09Team 9CeeDee LambWRDAL9
101.10Team 10Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
111.11Team 11Ashton JeantyRBLV11
121.12Team 12De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
Round 2
132.01Team 12James CookRBBUF10
142.02Team 11Drake LondonWRATL14
152.03Team 10Chase BrownRBCIN21Reach (-6)
162.04Team 9Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
172.05Team 8Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
182.06Team 7Nico CollinsWRHOU22
192.07Team 6A.J. BrownWRNE27Reach (-8)
202.08Team 5Trey McBrideTEARI18
212.09Team 4Brock BowersTELV20
222.10Team 3Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
232.11Team 2George PickensWRDAL26
242.12Team 1Rashee RiceWRKC29
Round 3
253.01Team 1Derrick HenryRBBAL23
263.02Team 2Josh JacobsRBGB28
273.03Team 3Malik NabersWRNYG23
283.04Team 4Josh AllenQBBUF25
293.05Team 5Chris OlaveWRNO30
303.06Team 6Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32
313.07Team 7Breece HallRBNYJ31
323.08Team 8Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19Value (+13)
333.09Team 9Lamar JacksonQBBAL39Reach (-6)
343.10Team 10Bucky IrvingRBTB34
353.11Team 11Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
363.12Team 12Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
Round 4
374.01Team 12Emeka EgbukaWRTB45Reach (-8)
384.02Team 11DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
394.03Team 10Colston LovelandTECHI40
404.04Team 9Tee HigginsWRCIN36
414.05Team 8Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
424.06Team 7Zay FlowersWRBAL43
434.07Team 6Travis EtienneRBNO35Value (+8)
444.08Team 5Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
454.09Team 4TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
464.10Team 3Tyler WarrenTEIND49
474.11Team 2Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
484.12Team 1Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
Round 5
495.01Team 1Davante AdamsWRLAR51
505.02Team 2Luther BurdenWRCHI44
515.03Team 3Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
525.04Team 4Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
535.05Team 5Drake MayeQBNE50
545.06Team 6Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
555.07Team 7D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
565.08Team 8Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
575.09Team 9David MontgomeryRBHOU55
585.10Team 10Carnell TateWRTEN60
595.11Team 11Joe BurrowQBCIN56
605.12Team 12Jalen HurtsQBPHI68Reach (-8)
Round 6
616.01Team 12Tucker KraftTEGB67Reach (-6)
626.02Team 11DJ MooreWRBUF59
636.03Team 10Jadarian PriceRBSEA77Reach (-14)
646.04Team 9Mike EvansWRSF57Value (+7)
656.05Team 8Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
666.06Team 7Christian WatsonWRGB65
676.07Team 6Sam LaPortaTEDET75Reach (-8)
686.08Team 5RJ HarveyRBDEN66
696.09Team 4Rome OdunzeWRCHI64
706.10Team 3Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82Reach (-12)
716.11Team 2Harold FanninTECLE62Value (+9)
726.12Team 1Brian ThomasWRJAX72
Round 7
737.01Team 1Jaxson DartQBNYG84Reach (-11)
747.02Team 2DK MetcalfWRPIT73
757.03Team 3Jordyn TysonWRNO69
767.04Team 4Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
777.05Team 5Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
787.06Team 6Justin HerbertQBLAC87Reach (-9)
797.07Team 7Kyle PittsTEATL70Value (+9)
807.08Team 8Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
817.09Team 9Courtland SuttonWRDEN79
827.10Team 10Dak PrescottQBDAL91Reach (-9)
837.11Team 11Dalton KincaidTEBUF97Reach (-14)
847.12Team 12Michael WilsonWRARI80
Round 8
858.01Team 12Tony PollardRBTEN85
868.02Team 11Parker WashingtonWRJAX90
878.03Team 10Makai LemonWRPHI77Value (+10)
888.04Team 9Travis KelceTEKC106Reach (-18)
898.05Team 8Alec PierceWRIND83
908.06Team 7Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-26)
918.07Team 6Rico DowdleRBPIT88
928.08Team 5Chris GodwinWRTB92
938.09Team 4Jordan AddisonWRMIN100Reach (-7)
948.10Team 3Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81Value (+13)
958.11Team 2Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93
968.12Team 1Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86Value (+10)
Round 9
979.01Team 1Oronde GadsdenTELAC99
989.02Team 2J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
999.03Team 3George KittleTESF98
1009.04Team 4Blake CorumRBLAR95
1019.05Team 5Michael PittmanWRPIT102
1029.06Team 6Kenny GainwellRBTB
1039.07Team 7Jake FergusonTEDAL104
1049.08Team 8Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Reach (-8)
1059.09Team 9Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-8)
1069.10Team 10Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
1079.11Team 11Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89Value (+18)
1089.12Team 12Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103
Round 10
10910.01Team 12Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-8)
11010.02Team 11Aaron JonesRBMIN107
11110.03Team 10Matthew StaffordQBLAR110
11210.04Team 9Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-14)
11310.05Team 8Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125Reach (-12)
11410.06Team 7Isaiah LikelyTENYG115
11510.07Team 6Patrick MahomesQBKC101Value (+14)
11610.08Team 5Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-11)
11710.09Team 4Stefon DiggsWRWAS124Reach (-7)
11810.10Team 3Cameron DickerKLAC
11910.11Team 2Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-14)
12010.12Team 1Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+11)
Round 11
12111.01Team 1Brandon AubreyKDAL
12211.02Team 2Jason MyersKSEA
12311.03Team 3KC ConcepcionWRCLE118
12411.04Team 4Matthew GoldenWRGB131Reach (-7)
12511.05Team 5Hunter HenryTENE119
12611.06Team 6Jayden HigginsWRHOU129
12711.07Team 7Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+14)
12811.08Team 8Mark AndrewsTEBAL111Value (+17)
12911.09Team 9Jared GoffQBDET122Value (+7)
13011.10Team 10Khalil ShakirWRBUF128
13111.11Team 11Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134
13211.12Team 12Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+11)
Round 12
13312.01Team 12Cam LittleKJAX
13412.02Team 11Ka'imi FairbairnKHOU
13512.03Team 10Xavier WorthyWRKC120Value (+15)
13612.04Team 9Brian RobinsonRBATL123Value (+13)
13712.05Team 8Tyler AllgeierRBARI135
13812.06Team 7Jordan LoveQBGB132
13912.07Team 6Harrison MevisKLAR
14012.08Team 5Jalen CokerWRCAR136
14112.09Team 4Woody MarksRBHOU142
14212.10Team 3Deebo SamuelWRSF170Reach (-28)
14312.11Team 2Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
14412.12Team 1Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149
Round 13
14513.01Team 1Jonah ColemanRBDEN146
14613.02Team 2Chris RodriguezRBJAX138Value (+8)
14713.03Team 3Isiah PachecoRBDET166Reach (-19)
14813.04Team 4Andy BorregalesKNE
14913.05Team 5Travis HunterWRJAX162Reach (-13)
15013.06Team 6Brenton StrangeTEJAX130Value (+20)
15113.07Team 7Denver BroncosDSTDEN
15213.08Team 8Denzel BostonWRCLE147
15313.09Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+8)
15413.10Team 10Tyjae SpearsRBTEN151
15513.11Team 11Baker MayfieldQBTB137Value (+18)
15613.12Team 12Justice HillRBBAL296Reach (-140)
Round 14
15714.01Team 12Alvin KamaraRBNO152
15814.02Team 11Omar CooperWRNYJ150Value (+8)
15914.03Team 10Eddy PineiroKSF
16014.04Team 9Houston TexansDSTHOU
16114.05Team 8Seattle SeahawksDSTSEA
16214.06Team 7Jake BatesKDET
16314.07Team 6Jauan JenningsWRMIN148Value (+15)
16414.08Team 5Will ReichardKMIN
16514.09Team 4Kyler MurrayQBMIN141Value (+24)
16614.10Team 3Tyler ShoughQBNO143Value (+23)
16714.11Team 2Juwan JohnsonTENO140Value (+27)
16814.12Team 1Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-436)
Round 15
16915.01Team 1Los Angeles RamsDSTLAR
17015.02Team 2Kansas City ChiefsDSTKC
17115.03Team 3Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHI
17215.04Team 4Detroit LionsDSTDET
17315.05Team 5Baltimore RavensDSTBAL
17415.06Team 6Minnesota VikingsDSTMIN
17515.07Team 7Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Value (+10)
17615.08Team 8Chris BoswellKPIT
17715.09Team 9Evan McPhersonKCIN
17815.10Team 10Chicago BearsDSTCHI
17915.11Team 11New England PatriotsDSTNE
18015.12Team 12Los Angeles ChargersDSTLAC
Round 1
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 9 · 1.09Team 9
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Round 2
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21Reach (-6)
Pick 16 · 2.04Team 9
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27Reach (-8)
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Round 3
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19Value (+13)
Pick 33 · 3.09Team 9
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39Reach (-6)
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Round 4
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45Reach (-8)
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 40 · 4.04Team 9
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35Value (+8)
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Round 5
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 57 · 5.09Team 9
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68Reach (-8)
Round 6
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67Reach (-6)
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77Reach (-14)
Pick 64 · 6.04Team 9
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57Value (+7)
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75Reach (-8)
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82Reach (-12)
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62Value (+9)
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Round 7
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Reach (-11)
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Reach (-9)
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70Value (+9)
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 81 · 7.09Team 9
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91Reach (-9)
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97Reach (-14)
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Round 8
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77Value (+10)
Pick 88 · 8.04Team 9
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106Reach (-18)
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-26)
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100Reach (-7)
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81Value (+13)
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86Value (+10)
Round 9
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
George Kittle
TESFADP 98
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
Kenny Gainwell
RBTBADP —
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Reach (-8)
Pick 105 · 9.09Team 9
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-8)
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89Value (+18)
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103
Round 10
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-8)
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110
Pick 112 · 10.04Team 9
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-14)
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125Reach (-12)
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Value (+14)
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-11)
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
Stefon Diggs
WRWASADP 124Reach (-7)
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP —
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-14)
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+11)
Round 11
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP —
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Jason Myers
KSEAADP —
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131Reach (-7)
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+14)
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111Value (+17)
Pick 129 · 11.09Team 9
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Value (+7)
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+11)
Round 12
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
Cam Little
KJAXADP —
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP —
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120Value (+15)
Pick 136 · 12.04Team 9
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123Value (+13)
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Harrison Mevis
KLARADP —
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
Deebo Samuel
WRSFADP 170Reach (-28)
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149
Round 13
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138Value (+8)
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
Isiah Pacheco
RBDETADP 166Reach (-19)
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
Andy Borregales
KNEADP —
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Travis Hunter
WRJAXADP 162Reach (-13)
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130Value (+20)
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP —
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147
Pick 153 · 13.09Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+8)
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
Tyjae Spears
RBTENADP 151
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137Value (+18)
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
Justice Hill
RBBALADP 296Reach (-140)
Round 14
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150Value (+8)
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
Eddy Pineiro
KSFADP —
Pick 160 · 14.04Team 9
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP —
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
Jake Bates
KDETADP —
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148Value (+15)
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
Will Reichard
KMINADP —
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
Kyler Murray
QBMINADP 141Value (+24)
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
Tyler Shough
QBNOADP 143Value (+23)
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140Value (+27)
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-436)
Round 15
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
Kansas City Chiefs
DSTKCADP —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
Minnesota Vikings
DSTMINADP —
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Value (+10)
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
Chris Boswell
KPITADP —
Pick 177 · 15.09Team 9
Evan McPherson
KCINADP —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
Chicago Bears
DSTCHIADP —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP —
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosNFLADPNote
11.01Team 1Bijan RobinsonRBATL1
41.04Team 4Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN2
31.03Team 3Jahmyr GibbsRBDET3
21.02Team 2Puka NacuaWRLAR4
71.07Team 7Christian McCaffreyRBSF5
61.06Team 6Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA6
51.05Team 5Jonathan TaylorRBIND7
81.08Team 8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET8
91.09Team 9CeeDee LambWRDAL9
132.01Team 12James CookRBBUF10
111.11Team 11Ashton JeantyRBLV11
101.10Team 10Justin JeffersonWRMIN12
121.12Team 12De'Von AchaneRBMIA13
142.02Team 11Drake LondonWRATL14
172.05Team 8Saquon BarkleyRBPHI15
162.04Team 9Omarion HamptonRBLAC16
222.10Team 3Kenneth WalkerRBKC17
202.08Team 5Trey McBrideTEARI18
323.08Team 8Jeremiyah LoveRBARI19Value (+13)
212.09Team 4Brock BowersTELV20
152.03Team 10Chase BrownRBCIN21Reach (-6)
182.06Team 7Nico CollinsWRHOU22
253.01Team 1Derrick HenryRBBAL23
273.03Team 3Malik NabersWRNYG23
283.04Team 4Josh AllenQBBUF25
232.11Team 2George PickensWRDAL26
192.07Team 6A.J. BrownWRNE27Reach (-8)
263.02Team 2Josh JacobsRBGB28
242.12Team 1Rashee RiceWRKC29
293.05Team 5Chris OlaveWRNO30
313.07Team 7Breece HallRBNYJ31
303.06Team 6Kyren WilliamsRBLAR32
363.12Team 12Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR33
343.10Team 10Bucky IrvingRBTB34
434.07Team 6Travis EtienneRBNO35Value (+8)
404.04Team 9Tee HigginsWRCIN36
353.11Team 11Javonte WilliamsRBDAL37
414.05Team 8Garrett WilsonWRNYJ38
333.09Team 9Lamar JacksonQBBAL39Reach (-6)
394.03Team 10Colston LovelandTECHI40
444.08Team 5Ladd McConkeyWRLAC41
384.02Team 11DeVonta SmithWRPHI42
424.06Team 7Zay FlowersWRBAL43
505.02Team 2Luther BurdenWRCHI44
374.01Team 12Emeka EgbukaWRTB45Reach (-8)
484.12Team 1Jaylen WaddleWRDEN46
454.09Team 4TreVeyon HendersonRBNE47
474.11Team 2Cam SkatteboRBNYG47
464.10Team 3Tyler WarrenTEIND49
535.05Team 5Drake MayeQBNE50
495.01Team 1Davante AdamsWRLAR51
515.03Team 3Jameson WilliamsWRDET52
525.04Team 4Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE53
545.06Team 6Terry McLaurinWRWAS54
575.09Team 9David MontgomeryRBHOU55
595.11Team 11Joe BurrowQBCIN56
646.04Team 9Mike EvansWRSF57Value (+7)
555.07Team 7D'Andre SwiftRBCHI58
626.02Team 11DJ MooreWRBUF59
585.10Team 10Carnell TateWRTEN60
565.08Team 8Bhayshul TutenRBJAX61
716.11Team 2Harold FanninTECLE62Value (+9)
656.05Team 8Jayden DanielsQBWAS63
696.09Team 4Rome OdunzeWRCHI64
666.06Team 7Christian WatsonWRGB65
686.08Team 5RJ HarveyRBDEN66
616.01Team 12Tucker KraftTEGB67Reach (-6)
605.12Team 12Jalen HurtsQBPHI68Reach (-8)
757.03Team 3Jordyn TysonWRNO69
797.07Team 7Kyle PittsTEATL70Value (+9)
767.04Team 4Jaylen WarrenRBPIT71
726.12Team 1Brian ThomasWRJAX72
747.02Team 2DK MetcalfWRPIT73
777.05Team 5Chuba HubbardRBCAR74
676.07Team 6Sam LaPortaTEDET75Reach (-8)
807.08Team 8Marvin HarrisonWRARI76
636.03Team 10Jadarian PriceRBSEA77Reach (-14)
878.03Team 10Makai LemonWRPHI77Value (+10)
817.09Team 9Courtland SuttonWRDEN79
847.12Team 12Michael WilsonWRARI80
948.10Team 3Rhamondre StevensonRBNE81Value (+13)
706.10Team 3Caleb WilliamsQBCHI82Reach (-12)
898.05Team 8Alec PierceWRIND83
737.01Team 1Jaxson DartQBNYG84Reach (-11)
858.01Team 12Tony PollardRBTEN85
968.12Team 1Kyle MonangaiRBCHI86Value (+10)
787.06Team 6Justin HerbertQBLAC87Reach (-9)
918.07Team 6Rico DowdleRBPIT88
1079.11Team 11Jakobi MeyersWRJAX89Value (+18)
868.02Team 11Parker WashingtonWRJAX90
827.10Team 10Dak PrescottQBDAL91Reach (-9)
928.08Team 5Chris GodwinWRTB92
958.11Team 2Trevor LawrenceQBJAX93
989.02Team 2J.K. DobbinsRBDEN94
1009.04Team 4Blake CorumRBLAR95
837.11Team 11Dalton KincaidTEBUF97Reach (-14)
999.03Team 3George KittleTESF98
979.01Team 1Oronde GadsdenTELAC99
938.09Team 4Jordan AddisonWRMIN100Reach (-7)
11510.07Team 6Patrick MahomesQBKC101Value (+14)
1019.05Team 5Michael PittmanWRPIT102
1089.12Team 12Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN103
1039.07Team 7Jake FergusonTEDAL104
1069.10Team 10Quentin JohnstonWRLAC105
888.04Team 9Travis KelceTEKC106Reach (-18)
11010.02Team 11Aaron JonesRBMIN107
12010.12Team 1Brock PurdyQBSF109Value (+11)
11110.03Team 10Matthew StaffordQBLAR110
12811.08Team 8Mark AndrewsTEBAL111Value (+17)
1049.08Team 8Dallas GoedertTEPHI112Reach (-8)
1059.09Team 9Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS113Reach (-8)
12711.07Team 7Bo NixQBDEN113Value (+14)
11410.06Team 7Isaiah LikelyTENYG115
908.06Team 7Jayden ReedWRGB116Reach (-26)
10910.01Team 12Romeo DoubsWRNE117Reach (-8)
12311.03Team 3KC ConcepcionWRCLE118
12511.05Team 5Hunter HenryTENE119
13512.03Team 10Xavier WorthyWRKC120Value (+15)
13211.12Team 12Kenyon SadiqTENYJ121Value (+11)
12911.09Team 9Jared GoffQBDET122Value (+7)
13612.04Team 9Brian RobinsonRBATL123Value (+13)
11710.09Team 4Stefon DiggsWRWAS124Reach (-7)
11310.05Team 8Rachaad WhiteRBWAS125Reach (-12)
11210.04Team 9Josh DownsWRIND126Reach (-14)
11610.08Team 5Jordan MasonRBMIN127Reach (-11)
13011.10Team 10Khalil ShakirWRBUF128
12611.06Team 6Jayden HigginsWRHOU129
15013.06Team 6Brenton StrangeTEJAX130Value (+20)
12411.04Team 4Matthew GoldenWRGB131Reach (-7)
13812.06Team 7Jordan LoveQBGB132
11910.11Team 2Jonathon BrooksRBCAR133Reach (-14)
13111.11Team 11Zach CharbonnetRBSEA134
13712.05Team 8Tyler AllgeierRBARI135
14012.08Team 5Jalen CokerWRCAR136
15513.11Team 11Baker MayfieldQBTB137Value (+18)
14613.02Team 2Chris RodriguezRBJAX138Value (+8)
14312.11Team 2Tyrone TracyRBNYG139
16714.11Team 2Juwan JohnsonTENO140Value (+27)
16514.09Team 4Kyler MurrayQBMIN141Value (+24)
14112.09Team 4Woody MarksRBHOU142
16614.10Team 3Tyler ShoughQBNO143Value (+23)
15313.09Team 9Chig OkonkwoTEWAS145Value (+8)
14513.01Team 1Jonah ColemanRBDEN146
15213.08Team 8Denzel BostonWRCLE147
16314.07Team 6Jauan JenningsWRMIN148Value (+15)
14412.12Team 1Rashid ShaheedWRSEA149
15814.02Team 11Omar CooperWRNYJ150Value (+8)
15413.10Team 10Tyjae SpearsRBTEN151
15714.01Team 12Alvin KamaraRBNO152
14913.05Team 5Travis HunterWRJAX162Reach (-13)
17515.07Team 7Keaton MitchellRBLAC165Value (+10)
14713.03Team 3Isiah PachecoRBDET166Reach (-19)
14212.10Team 3Deebo SamuelWRSF170Reach (-28)
15613.12Team 12Justice HillRBBAL296Reach (-140)
16814.12Team 1Isaiah DavisRBNYJ604Reach (-436)
1029.06Team 6Kenny GainwellRBTB
11810.10Team 3Cameron DickerKLAC
12111.01Team 1Brandon AubreyKDAL
12211.02Team 2Jason MyersKSEA
13312.01Team 12Cam LittleKJAX
13412.02Team 11Ka'imi FairbairnKHOU
13912.07Team 6Harrison MevisKLAR
14813.04Team 4Andy BorregalesKNE
15113.07Team 7Denver BroncosDSTDEN
15914.03Team 10Eddy PineiroKSF
16014.04Team 9Houston TexansDSTHOU
16114.05Team 8Seattle SeahawksDSTSEA
16214.06Team 7Jake BatesKDET
16414.08Team 5Will ReichardKMIN
16915.01Team 1Los Angeles RamsDSTLAR
17015.02Team 2Kansas City ChiefsDSTKC
17115.03Team 3Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHI
17215.04Team 4Detroit LionsDSTDET
17315.05Team 5Baltimore RavensDSTBAL
17415.06Team 6Minnesota VikingsDSTMIN
17615.08Team 8Chris BoswellKPIT
17715.09Team 9Evan McPhersonKCIN
17815.10Team 10Chicago BearsDSTCHI
17915.11Team 11New England PatriotsDSTNE
18015.12Team 12Los Angeles ChargersDSTLAC
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
Bijan Robinson
RBATLADP 1
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
Ja'Marr Chase
WRCINADP 2
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
Jahmyr Gibbs
RBDETADP 3
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
Puka Nacua
WRLARADP 4
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
Christian McCaffrey
RBSFADP 5
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WRSEAADP 6
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
Jonathan Taylor
RBINDADP 7
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WRDETADP 8
Pick 9 · 1.09Team 9
CeeDee Lamb
WRDALADP 9
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
James Cook
RBBUFADP 10
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
Ashton Jeanty
RBLVADP 11
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
Justin Jefferson
WRMINADP 12
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
De'Von Achane
RBMIAADP 13
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
Drake London
WRATLADP 14
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
Saquon Barkley
RBPHIADP 15
Pick 16 · 2.04Team 9
Omarion Hampton
RBLACADP 16
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
Kenneth Walker
RBKCADP 17
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
Trey McBride
TEARIADP 18
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
Jeremiyah Love
RBARIADP 19Value (+13)
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
Brock Bowers
TELVADP 20
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
Chase Brown
RBCINADP 21Reach (-6)
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
Nico Collins
WRHOUADP 22
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
Derrick Henry
RBBALADP 23
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
Malik Nabers
WRNYGADP 23
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
Josh Allen
QBBUFADP 25
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
George Pickens
WRDALADP 26
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
A.J. Brown
WRNEADP 27Reach (-8)
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
Josh Jacobs
RBGBADP 28
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
Rashee Rice
WRKCADP 29
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
Chris Olave
WRNOADP 30
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
Breece Hall
RBNYJADP 31
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
Kyren Williams
RBLARADP 32
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
Tetairoa McMillan
WRCARADP 33
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
Bucky Irving
RBTBADP 34
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
Travis Etienne
RBNOADP 35Value (+8)
Pick 40 · 4.04Team 9
Tee Higgins
WRCINADP 36
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
Javonte Williams
RBDALADP 37
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
Garrett Wilson
WRNYJADP 38
Pick 33 · 3.09Team 9
Lamar Jackson
QBBALADP 39Reach (-6)
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
Colston Loveland
TECHIADP 40
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
Ladd McConkey
WRLACADP 41
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
DeVonta Smith
WRPHIADP 42
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
Zay Flowers
WRBALADP 43
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
Luther Burden
WRCHIADP 44
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
Emeka Egbuka
WRTBADP 45Reach (-8)
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
Jaylen Waddle
WRDENADP 46
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
TreVeyon Henderson
RBNEADP 47
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
Cam Skattebo
RBNYGADP 47
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
Tyler Warren
TEINDADP 49
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
Drake Maye
QBNEADP 50
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
Davante Adams
WRLARADP 51
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
Jameson Williams
WRDETADP 52
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
Quinshon Judkins
RBCLEADP 53
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
Terry McLaurin
WRWASADP 54
Pick 57 · 5.09Team 9
David Montgomery
RBHOUADP 55
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
Joe Burrow
QBCINADP 56
Pick 64 · 6.04Team 9
Mike Evans
WRSFADP 57Value (+7)
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
D'Andre Swift
RBCHIADP 58
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
DJ Moore
WRBUFADP 59
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
Carnell Tate
WRTENADP 60
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
Bhayshul Tuten
RBJAXADP 61
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
Harold Fannin
TECLEADP 62Value (+9)
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
Jayden Daniels
QBWASADP 63
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
Rome Odunze
WRCHIADP 64
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
Christian Watson
WRGBADP 65
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
RJ Harvey
RBDENADP 66
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
Tucker Kraft
TEGBADP 67Reach (-6)
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
Jalen Hurts
QBPHIADP 68Reach (-8)
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
Jordyn Tyson
WRNOADP 69
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
Kyle Pitts
TEATLADP 70Value (+9)
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
Jaylen Warren
RBPITADP 71
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
Brian Thomas
WRJAXADP 72
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
DK Metcalf
WRPITADP 73
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
Chuba Hubbard
RBCARADP 74
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
Sam LaPorta
TEDETADP 75Reach (-8)
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
Marvin Harrison
WRARIADP 76
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
Jadarian Price
RBSEAADP 77Reach (-14)
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
Makai Lemon
WRPHIADP 77Value (+10)
Pick 81 · 7.09Team 9
Courtland Sutton
WRDENADP 79
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
Michael Wilson
WRARIADP 80
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
Rhamondre Stevenson
RBNEADP 81Value (+13)
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
Caleb Williams
QBCHIADP 82Reach (-12)
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
Alec Pierce
WRINDADP 83
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
Jaxson Dart
QBNYGADP 84Reach (-11)
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
Tony Pollard
RBTENADP 85
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
Kyle Monangai
RBCHIADP 86Value (+10)
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
Justin Herbert
QBLACADP 87Reach (-9)
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
Rico Dowdle
RBPITADP 88
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Jakobi Meyers
WRJAXADP 89Value (+18)
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Parker Washington
WRJAXADP 90
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
Dak Prescott
QBDALADP 91Reach (-9)
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
Chris Godwin
WRTBADP 92
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
Trevor Lawrence
QBJAXADP 93
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
J.K. Dobbins
RBDENADP 94
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
Blake Corum
RBLARADP 95
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
Dalton Kincaid
TEBUFADP 97Reach (-14)
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
George Kittle
TESFADP 98
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
Oronde Gadsden
TELACADP 99
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
Jordan Addison
WRMINADP 100Reach (-7)
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
Patrick Mahomes
QBKCADP 101Value (+14)
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
Michael Pittman
WRPITADP 102
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
Wan'Dale Robinson
WRTENADP 103
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Jake Ferguson
TEDALADP 104
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
Quentin Johnston
WRLACADP 105
Pick 88 · 8.04Team 9
Travis Kelce
TEKCADP 106Reach (-18)
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
Aaron Jones
RBMINADP 107
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
Brock Purdy
QBSFADP 109Value (+11)
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Matthew Stafford
QBLARADP 110
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
Mark Andrews
TEBALADP 111Value (+17)
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
Dallas Goedert
TEPHIADP 112Reach (-8)
Pick 105 · 9.09Team 9
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RBWASADP 113Reach (-8)
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
Bo Nix
QBDENADP 113Value (+14)
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Isaiah Likely
TENYGADP 115
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
Jayden Reed
WRGBADP 116Reach (-26)
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Romeo Doubs
WRNEADP 117Reach (-8)
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
KC Concepcion
WRCLEADP 118
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
Hunter Henry
TENEADP 119
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
Xavier Worthy
WRKCADP 120Value (+15)
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
Kenyon Sadiq
TENYJADP 121Value (+11)
Pick 129 · 11.09Team 9
Jared Goff
QBDETADP 122Value (+7)
Pick 136 · 12.04Team 9
Brian Robinson
RBATLADP 123Value (+13)
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
Stefon Diggs
WRWASADP 124Reach (-7)
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
Rachaad White
RBWASADP 125Reach (-12)
Pick 112 · 10.04Team 9
Josh Downs
WRINDADP 126Reach (-14)
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
Jordan Mason
RBMINADP 127Reach (-11)
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
Khalil Shakir
WRBUFADP 128
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Jayden Higgins
WRHOUADP 129
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
Brenton Strange
TEJAXADP 130Value (+20)
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
Matthew Golden
WRGBADP 131Reach (-7)
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
Jordan Love
QBGBADP 132
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
Jonathon Brooks
RBCARADP 133Reach (-14)
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Zach Charbonnet
RBSEAADP 134
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
Tyler Allgeier
RBARIADP 135
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
Jalen Coker
WRCARADP 136
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
Baker Mayfield
QBTBADP 137Value (+18)
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
Chris Rodriguez
RBJAXADP 138Value (+8)
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
Tyrone Tracy
RBNYGADP 139
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
Juwan Johnson
TENOADP 140Value (+27)
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
Kyler Murray
QBMINADP 141Value (+24)
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Woody Marks
RBHOUADP 142
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
Tyler Shough
QBNOADP 143Value (+23)
Pick 153 · 13.09Team 9
Chig Okonkwo
TEWASADP 145Value (+8)
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
Jonah Coleman
RBDENADP 146
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
Denzel Boston
WRCLEADP 147
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
Jauan Jennings
WRMINADP 148Value (+15)
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
Rashid Shaheed
WRSEAADP 149
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
Omar Cooper
WRNYJADP 150Value (+8)
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
Tyjae Spears
RBTENADP 151
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
Alvin Kamara
RBNOADP 152
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Travis Hunter
WRJAXADP 162Reach (-13)
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
Keaton Mitchell
RBLACADP 165Value (+10)
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
Isiah Pacheco
RBDETADP 166Reach (-19)
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
Deebo Samuel
WRSFADP 170Reach (-28)
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
Justice Hill
RBBALADP 296Reach (-140)
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
Isaiah Davis
RBNYJADP 604Reach (-436)
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
Kenny Gainwell
RBTBADP —
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
Cameron Dicker
KLACADP —
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
Brandon Aubrey
KDALADP —
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Jason Myers
KSEAADP —
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
Cam Little
KJAXADP —
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
Ka'imi Fairbairn
KHOUADP —
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Harrison Mevis
KLARADP —
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
Andy Borregales
KNEADP —
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
Denver Broncos
DSTDENADP —
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
Eddy Pineiro
KSFADP —
Pick 160 · 14.04Team 9
Houston Texans
DSTHOUADP —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Seattle Seahawks
DSTSEAADP —
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
Jake Bates
KDETADP —
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
Will Reichard
KMINADP —
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Los Angeles Rams
DSTLARADP —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
Kansas City Chiefs
DSTKCADP —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
Philadelphia Eagles
DSTPHIADP —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
Detroit Lions
DSTDETADP —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
Baltimore Ravens
DSTBALADP —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
Minnesota Vikings
DSTMINADP —
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
Chris Boswell
KPITADP —
Pick 177 · 15.09Team 9
Evan McPherson
KCINADP —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
Chicago Bears
DSTCHIADP —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
New England Patriots
DSTNEADP —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
Los Angeles Chargers
DSTLACADP —

Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

🏈 Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Draft Settings

  • Teams: 12
  • Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total
  • ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2

About as chalky as it gets, with one exact ADP match

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Bijan Robinson landing exactly on his own ADP of 1 at pick 1.01 sets the tone — nothing else in the first 24 picks cleared the value or reach threshold in either direction. Ja'Marr Chase, whose ADP of 2 made him the presumptive 1.02, instead slid two spots to 1.04 as Puka Nacua and Jahmyr Gibbs came off the board first, but the gap wasn't large enough to flag. The round's only real drama showed up right at the Round 1/Round 2 turn: Chase Brown falling to 2.03 (pick 15), six picks ahead of his ADP, and A.J. Brown sliding to 2.07 (pick 19), eight picks ahead of his — two mild reaches, and the extent of the deviation in an otherwise chalky start.

Rounds 3-4

The board's first values, then a receiver reach opens Round 4

Jeremiyah Love falling to 3.08 (pick 32), 13 picks past his ADP, is the stretch's headline value, arriving one pick after Lamar Jackson's mild reach at 3.09 (-6). Round 4 opened with a reach on Emeka Egbuka (4.01, -8) before Travis Etienne's fall to 4.07 (+8) balanced the ledger back out.

Rounds 5-8

Quarterbacks get popped early again, and tight end swings both ways

This stretch produced 18 flagged picks — the most of any grouping. Quarterbacks took the brunt of the reaches once more: Jalen Hurts (5.12, -8), Caleb Williams (6.10, -12), Jaxson Dart (7.01, -11), Justin Herbert (7.06, -9) and Dak Prescott (7.10, -9) were all popped ahead of their own ADP. Tight end ran hot in both directions at the same time — Sam LaPorta (6.07, -8), Dalton Kincaid (7.11, -14) and Travis Kelce (8.04, -18) were all reached for, even as Harold Fannin (6.11, +9) and Kyle Pitts (7.07, +9) fell into value range at the same position. The headline of the entire stretch is Jayden Reed sliding to 8.06 (pick 90), 26 picks past his ADP of 116 — the biggest reach in this five-round stretch and the fourth-biggest anywhere on the board. Makai Lemon (8.03, +10), Rhamondre Stevenson (8.10, +13) and Kyle Monangai (8.12, +10) closed the stretch with three clean values.

Rounds 9-12

Quarterback flips from reach to value, and Deebo Samuel headlines the reaches

Quarterback flipped from the reach position to the value position in this stretch — Patrick Mahomes (10.07, +14), Brock Purdy (10.12, +11), Bo Nix (11.07, +14) and Jared Goff (11.09, +7) all fell well past their own ADP within five rounds of each other. Tight end stayed a two-way street: Dallas Goedert was reached for at 9.08 (-8) even as Mark Andrews (11.08, +17) and Kenyon Sadiq (11.12, +11) fell into value range. The stretch's biggest reach belongs to receiver Deebo Samuel, sliding to 12.10 (pick 142), 28 picks past his ADP of 170 — while Xavier Worthy (12.03, +15) and Brian Robinson (12.04, +13) closed the stretch as clean bargains.

Rounds 13-15

The draft's deepest value pocket, bookended by two extreme reaches

Juwan Johnson falling to 14.11 (pick 167), 27 picks past his ADP, is the single biggest value anywhere on this board, joined by Kyler Murray (14.09, +24), Tyler Shough (14.10, +23), Brenton Strange (13.06, +20) and Baker Mayfield (13.11, +18). The closing rounds also produced this board's two most extreme reaches: Isaiah Davis going 168th overall against an ADP of 604 — essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, the same dart-throw pattern that keeps surfacing in the 13th-and-later rounds of these boards — and Justice Hill falling to the board at 13.12 (pick 156) against an ADP of 296, a smaller but still real gap worth a second look given Baltimore's backfield depth chart. Kickers and defenses fill most of the rest of Round 15 as expected.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values

Biggest Reaches

  • Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) — pick 168 (14.12), ADP 604 (a true dart throw — verify his role before publishing)
  • Justice Hill (RB, BAL) — pick 156 (13.12), ADP 296 (-140 — a real gap, but check his current role behind Derrick Henry)
  • Deebo Samuel (WR, SF) — pick 142 (12.10), ADP 170 (-28)
  • Jayden Reed (WR, GB) — pick 90 (8.06), ADP 116 (-26)
  • Isiah Pacheco (RB, DET) — pick 147 (13.03), ADP 166 (-19)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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