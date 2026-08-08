12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis, Values & Reaches

This 12-team, full-PPR mock draft covers all 15 rounds with an interactive draft board, round-by-round breakdowns, the biggest value picks and reaches.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

It's fantasy football mock draft season, and RotoWire has you covered all season long.

Here's a fresh 12-team, full-PPR mock draft with every player checked against blended PPR ADP so you can see, pick by pick, who fell into value territory and who got popped early.

Scroll the interactive board below to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every value and reach in one tap. Keep reading for the round-by-round breakdown, standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots played its hand.

🏈 Want to build your own? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

Full 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Use the position chips to isolate a single spot, the Values/Reaches toggle to see which picks beat or missed ADP, and the team dropdown to pull up any one roster's full 15-round build.

🏈 Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full PPR (1 point per reception)

Full PPR (1 point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total ADP source: RotoWire PPR ADP, blended across Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL, NFFC and Yahoo redraft leagues

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2

About as chalky as it gets, with one exact ADP match

Bijan Robinson landing exactly on his own ADP of 1 at pick 1.01 sets the tone — nothing else in the first 24 picks cleared the value or reach threshold in either direction. Ja'Marr Chase, whose ADP of 2 made him the presumptive 1.02, instead slid two spots to 1.04 as Puka Nacua and Jahmyr Gibbs came off the board first, but the gap wasn't large enough to flag. The round's only real drama showed up right at the Round 1/Round 2 turn: Chase Brown falling to 2.03 (pick 15), six picks ahead of his ADP, and A.J. Brown sliding to 2.07 (pick 19), eight picks ahead of his — two mild reaches, and the extent of the deviation in an otherwise chalky start.

Rounds 3-4

The board's first values, then a receiver reach opens Round 4

Jeremiyah Love falling to 3.08 (pick 32), 13 picks past his ADP, is the stretch's headline value, arriving one pick after Lamar Jackson's mild reach at 3.09 (-6). Round 4 opened with a reach on Emeka Egbuka (4.01, -8) before Travis Etienne's fall to 4.07 (+8) balanced the ledger back out.

Rounds 5-8

Quarterbacks get popped early again, and tight end swings both ways

This stretch produced 18 flagged picks — the most of any grouping. Quarterbacks took the brunt of the reaches once more: Jalen Hurts (5.12, -8), Caleb Williams (6.10, -12), Jaxson Dart (7.01, -11), Justin Herbert (7.06, -9) and Dak Prescott (7.10, -9) were all popped ahead of their own ADP. Tight end ran hot in both directions at the same time — Sam LaPorta (6.07, -8), Dalton Kincaid (7.11, -14) and Travis Kelce (8.04, -18) were all reached for, even as Harold Fannin (6.11, +9) and Kyle Pitts (7.07, +9) fell into value range at the same position. The headline of the entire stretch is Jayden Reed sliding to 8.06 (pick 90), 26 picks past his ADP of 116 — the biggest reach in this five-round stretch and the fourth-biggest anywhere on the board. Makai Lemon (8.03, +10), Rhamondre Stevenson (8.10, +13) and Kyle Monangai (8.12, +10) closed the stretch with three clean values.

Rounds 9-12

Quarterback flips from reach to value, and Deebo Samuel headlines the reaches

Quarterback flipped from the reach position to the value position in this stretch — Patrick Mahomes (10.07, +14), Brock Purdy (10.12, +11), Bo Nix (11.07, +14) and Jared Goff (11.09, +7) all fell well past their own ADP within five rounds of each other. Tight end stayed a two-way street: Dallas Goedert was reached for at 9.08 (-8) even as Mark Andrews (11.08, +17) and Kenyon Sadiq (11.12, +11) fell into value range. The stretch's biggest reach belongs to receiver Deebo Samuel, sliding to 12.10 (pick 142), 28 picks past his ADP of 170 — while Xavier Worthy (12.03, +15) and Brian Robinson (12.04, +13) closed the stretch as clean bargains.

Rounds 13-15

The draft's deepest value pocket, bookended by two extreme reaches

Juwan Johnson falling to 14.11 (pick 167), 27 picks past his ADP, is the single biggest value anywhere on this board, joined by Kyler Murray (14.09, +24), Tyler Shough (14.10, +23), Brenton Strange (13.06, +20) and Baker Mayfield (13.11, +18). The closing rounds also produced this board's two most extreme reaches: Isaiah Davis going 168th overall against an ADP of 604 — essentially no mainstream ADP footprint, the same dart-throw pattern that keeps surfacing in the 13th-and-later rounds of these boards — and Justice Hill falling to the board at 13.12 (pick 156) against an ADP of 296, a smaller but still real gap worth a second look given Baltimore's backfield depth chart. Kickers and defenses fill most of the rest of Round 15 as expected.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches

In every draft, players get taken too early and too late. These are the best examples of that from this 12-team PPR fantasy football mock draft.

Best Values

Biggest Reaches

Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) — pick 168 (14.12), ADP 604 (a true dart throw — verify his role before publishing)

Justice Hill (RB, BAL) — pick 156 (13.12), ADP 296 (-140 — a real gap, but check his current role behind Derrick Henry)

Deebo Samuel (WR, SF) — pick 142 (12.10), ADP 170 (-28)

Jayden Reed (WR, GB) — pick 90 (8.06), ADP 116 (-26)

Isiah Pacheco (RB, DET) — pick 147 (13.03), ADP 166 (-19)

Strategy by Draft Slot

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

Run Your Own PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, full-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our PPR Rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.