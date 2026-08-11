12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Ian Hartitz's Pick-by-Pick Analysis

We're on the clock and looking at what's left of "The Great Wall of RBs." A month ago, I would have strongly considered Justin Jefferson here, but I'm REALLY not loving how reportedly close this QB battle is between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy. The artist known as Jettas is obviously an incredible real-life talent; just realize there

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using our Draft Assistant .

Make sure to check out RotoWire's (free!) mock draft tool to get your mind right before being thrown into the REAL fire that is your fantasy draft. We're also here to directly help you with our (not free) live draft assistant, and hey, feel free to use code "IAN20" for 20% off any RotoWire subscription if you're into that kind of thing.

A great day to do a 12-team full PPR mock draft from the 1.12 turn using Yahoo ADP. That's what!!!

This 12-team PPR mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz to help you draft smarter in 2026.

This 12-team PPR mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz to help you draft smarter in 2026.

You know what today is?

A great day to do a 12-team full PPR mock draft from the 1.12 turn using Yahoo ADP. That's what!!!

Make sure to check out RotoWire's (free!) mock draft tool to get your mind right before being thrown into the REAL fire that is your fantasy draft. We're also here to directly help you with our (not free) live draft assistant, and hey, feel free to use code "IAN20" for 20% off any RotoWire subscription if you're into that kind of thing.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

12-Team PPR Mock Draft Board

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full-PPR (one-point per reception)

Full-PPR (one-point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: 1-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, 2-FLEX + 7 bench spots

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

My 12-Team PPR Mock Draft Strategy for Every Round

Here's a breakdown of how I approached each round of the draft.

Strategy for Rounds 1-2

We're on the clock and looking at what's left of "The Great Wall of RBs." A month ago, I would have strongly considered Justin Jefferson here, but I'm REALLY not loving how reportedly close this QB battle is between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy. The artist known as Jettas is obviously an incredible real-life talent; just realize there are some strong bust vibes here in terms of 2025 performance and what Vegas thinks about this 2026 offense.

Accordingly, I'm going to go ahead and double-tap RB with Chase Brown (struggle to find really any worrisome question about him, he's my RB4 ) and Saquon Barkley (we are only one year removed from unanimously considering him the best RB alive after all). I feel GREAT about getting to attack the fun Rounds 3-6 WR range. Hell, maybe we'll even get feisty and look at an elite QB or TE. That's the sort of flexibility that you get with locking up your RB1 and RB2 spot early!

Pick 1: Bengals RB Chase Brown

Pick 2: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

🏈 Check out RotoWire's expert-builtPPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Strategy for Rounds 3-4

While my provocative Super Bowers draft strategy is off the table, the next-best thing might just be Bears TE Colston Loveland. After all, the man had 21 more targets than Caleb Williams' next-most targeted receiver during the Bears' final four games of last season! RotoWire Projections have Loveland leading the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns. I'm in.

Now it's time to get our first receiver. Having Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, Zay Flowers, and Emeka Egbuka all muddled in one range is so frustrating. I want to draft them all!

*Auction bro slowly starts to smile and opens his mouth*

I know, I know. AND HE'S RIGHT: Auction drafts are awesome. Maybe we'll mock one of those another day. For now, come one down Mr. McConkey AKA the expected No. 1 pass-game option of a Chargers offense that I believe has top-five scoring upside this season .

Pick 3: Bears TE Colston Loveland

Pick 4: Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

Strategy for Rounds 5-6

I'm tempted to get back into the RB streets with someone like Bhayshul Tuten or Jadarian Price, but my conversation with Jaguars beat reporter John Shipley has me quite worried about the potential for Tuten to function in the annoying "between the 20s" role – something that is also very much on the table for Price with Zach Charbonnet reportedly having a decent chance of being back sooner rather than later.

While getting one of Jayden Daniels or Jalen Hurts is tempting, I'm going to push QB another round. The late-round scene is borderline erotic this season; worst case Jared Goff (QB10 in fantasy points per game since 2024) is sitting there to steady the ship in Round 11.

This brings us back to receiver, where I am able to double-tap not one, but TWO players that high-stakes drafters are significantly higher on than home leagues . Is getting talented, expected No. 1 targets in well-schemed offenses with good-to-arguably-great quarterbacks under center good?

Pick 5: Packers WR Christian Watson

Pick 6: Jaguars WR Parker Washington

Strategy for Rounds 7-8

Was hoping Jordyn Tyson would fall just a tad further, but that's alright. We'll watch the film and get better.

Good news: There are a pair of veterans I'm very much fine signing up for in the middle rounds:

Steelers RB Rico Dowdle, who might not just be splitting work with incumbent starter Jaylen Warren, but could in fact simply be THE running back, y'all, based on some of the reports out of training camp .

. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, who is maybe the No. 2 behind Emeka Egbuka … or maybe he's actually more like the 1B … or maybe he's even just the No. 1? I have Egbuka ranked higher , and age is a real thing, but training camp reports have been positive when talking about Godwin's explosiveness, and there's a decent argument to be made that the gap between the two receivers is too wide. And hey, Baker is one year removed from throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Why can't this offense produce multiple really good fantasy wide receivers?

, and age is a real thing, but training camp reports have been positive when talking about Godwin's explosiveness, and there's a decent argument to be made that the gap between the two receivers is too wide. And hey, Baker is one year removed from throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. Why can't this offense produce multiple really good fantasy wide receivers? Pick 7: Steelers RB Rico Dowdle

Pick 8: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Strategy for Rounds 9-10

Our entire starting lineup is full … except for QB. That said, I'm a bit torn here:

Trevor Lawrence makes sense because I can stack him with training camp Hall of Famer Parker Washington. He's also my highest-ranked QB remaining (QB9). That said: The early-season schedule is less than ideal, with an opening six-week stretch against the Browns, Broncos, Patriots, Bengals, Eagles, and Texans before the team's Week 7 bye.

(QB9). That said: The early-season schedule is less than ideal, with an opening six-week stretch against the Browns, Broncos, Patriots, Bengals, Eagles, and Texans before the team's Week 7 bye. And then there's Brock Purdy, who, you know, is the QB1 in the Super Bowl era in career yards per attempt and passer rating. Seems good … if he has anyone healthy enough to throw the football to by the time the season comes around. Purdy is my QB10 and someone I consider in the same tier as T-Law.

You know what, give me Lawrence. With all due respect to the Shanahan-Purdy partnership, year two of Lawrence-Coen could be damn fun in its own right, and I'm more confident in the Jaguars' young, more-explosive supporting cast. Maybe we can get Jared Goff at the next turn as some early-season insurance against the schedule.

My next pick comes down to Josh Downs or Stefon Diggs. Another situation featuring players I have ranked literally right next to each other (WR39 and WR40). Freaking fantasy football, man.

I'm going to again trust the ranks (they're literally mine, so would be kind of weird if I didn't to be fair) and go with the younger receiver who *could* mess around and lead this offense in targets. Could this change if/when Shane Steichen calls his old friend Keenan Allen? Sure, but that's not a given just yet here on August 10, and I'm especially cool taking a chance on Downs in full-PPR scoring.

You know what, I bet Allen signs with Indy within a week of this being published. Mark my words. 8:07pm ET on 8/10/2026. Your move, fantasy football gods.

Pick 9: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Pick 10: Colts WR Josh Downs

Strategy for Rounds 11-12

Don't you just love when things work out the way you wanted them to in your head? Come on down, Jared Goff! The Lions don't have a consequential road game (on paper) until Week 17 in Chicago, and we'll have the opportunity to spot-start him over Lawrence early on with a tasty opening schedule against the Saints, Bills, Jets, Panthers, and Cardinals.

That said: I'm going to take Goff in Round 12 instead of Round 11 to really make it look like great value. Maybe light a spark under the veteran QB as well. Sometimes it's the little things that win a fantasy championship, people.

Otherwise, we're going to mostly be in handcuff RB mode at this point. We already have 5 quality WRs, and the position falls off in a HURRY after the first 10 or so rounds. Maybe someone catches our eye (Kayshon Boutte Round 16?!), but I'm fine leaving the draft with five dudes who I each consider viable starters in Week 1 if necessary. There's no need to have a balanced bench in re-draft land; lame WR6+ types are always going to be on the waiver wire – RBs one injury away from vaulting into the position's top-24 are not.

I'll go ahead and REALLY lock down one of those RB spots by handcuffing my guy Saquon.

Pick 11: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby

Pick 12: Lions QB Jared Goff

Strategy for Rounds 13-14

Handcuff RBs. All of them. I want them all. Especially ones in offenses that could be really, really good!

Pick 13: Bills RB Ray Davis

Pick 14: Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd

Strategy for Rounds 15-16

Unbelievable. Kayshon Boutte drafted four picks ahead of me. THESE COMPUTERS HAVE SOME NERVE!

We'll settle for Tre' Harris, who, hey, I don't know, is maybe the No. 2 pass-game option in that potentially high-flying Chargers offense I was barking about earlier. We'll snag him and Jaydon Blue, who might just be the Javonte Williams handcuff in Dallas. We should know more in a few short weeks, but for now that's one of the biggest questions facing the fantasy community ahead of the preseason .

Note that I removed kickers and DST's from this mock because I didn't want to deal with that shit on a Monday evening. BUT, if allowed: I still wouldn't have drafted them! It's early August! We can pick one up on the waiver wire later – for now it's way more valuable to simply stash more handcuffs and/or players with room to grow in value between now and Week 1.

Pick 15: Chargers WR Tre' Harris

Pick 16: Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue

Did I Draft A Good Fantasy Football Team?

I like the final team, but I don't love it. Sure, there are plenty of ways this goes right, but it feels like destiny for a couple of those Round 1-2 turn RBs to bust, and the receiver room is full of guys who could be great, albeit for the most part weren't for the majority of last season. The QBs and Colston Loveland are strong, but year-two Bears and Jaguars letdowns would HURT, dawg.

Then again, to hell with all that earnest reflection: This year things will break RIGHT for this random fiction football mock draft squad. This year the injury gods WON'T be dicks. This year our WR3s WILL turn into WR1s. It's fantasy football draft season, it's time to BELIEVE.