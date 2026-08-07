2026 Best Ball Strategy: Five Full Fades on Underdog

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This article lists players whose fantasy football best ball ADP on Underdog is too high to warrant any exposure at all — players who are truly full fades not even worth drafting for hedging purposes.

Almost all players on this list could become worth drafting at lower prices, but until then there are better ways to spend your draft picks.

ADP is according to Underdog.

Rachaad White, RB, WAS - UD ADP: 109.5

Running back is the ultimate "Anything Can Happen" position in best ball, if only due to the fact that running backs generally get hurt more than receivers. Placing Rachaad White on this list is admittedly aggressive, because worse running backs have had productive games when luck and opportunity intersected.

That I want zero exposure to White is only the case as long as his price remains this high. If he were to slide back a few rounds it would be a different matter, but as of now White would need Kenneth Gainwell (106.8 UD), Jordan Mason (110.2 UD), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (114.8 UD) and Chris Rodriguez (129.6 UD) to bust to be worth even hedging exposure in this range.

White is probably a better pass blocker and has better hands than Croskey-Merritt, but as a runner White is below average even by backup standards, and as a receiver he offers a high catch rate but not at noteworthy target volume. White's career 2,405 snaps yielded 230 targets, which is not a standout per-snap target rate. Gainwell, for instance, has 223 targets on 1,821 career snaps. Whereas Gainwell is a consistent enough pass-catching threat to draw targets at a high frequency, White mostly hurts the defense when they forget to cover him.

Washington's offense will find itself behind the sticks if it uses White as a runner more than occasionally, and he doesn't draw targets frequently enough to make a meaningful dent with the passing-down work in a part-time role. Even if Croskey-Merritt were to miss time, theoretically clearing White for a three-down role, White would still be vulnerable to losing rushing work to Kaytron Allen and Jeremy McNichols.

If White were going upward of 60 spots later he would be more interesting, but at his current cost he's all risk with minimal upside.

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KC Concepcion, WR, CLE - UD ADP: 118.5

KC Concepcion is the likely third-leading receiver in what might be a bottom-three passing game. His current ADP assumes at least one of two things: (1) the Browns offense will be better than projected or (2) Concepcion will be the WR1 for Cleveland in 2026. Both are almost certainly not true.

At the very least Concepcion has no prayer of outproducing Harold Fannin, who has already proven himself one of the best tight ends in the NFL even before turning 22. Concepcion is similarly unlikely to outproduce Jerry Jeudy (179.2 UD), who bizarrely goes a full five rounds later than Concepcion.

Concepcion was a fringe first-round pick in a weak draft class. Jeudy was the most productive player on an Alabama offense that featured three other first-round picks. There is no serious argument to make that Concepcion is a better prospect than Jeudy, and Jeudy is a 27-year-old who's only two years removed from a 90-catch, 1,200-yard season.

Concepcion would be worth some amount of exposure if he and Jeudy switched prices, but that clearly isn't happening.

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Tre Tucker, WR, LV - UD ADP: 157.0

Tre Tucker would be more useful in fantasy football if there were points awarded for decoy work. Tucker is very fast, and when the Raiders send him downfield the safety will need to respect that speed.

Tucker doesn't draw targets at a high enough rate to justify his current cost, however. Whereas Tucker was a useful best ball pick in the 18th round each of the last two years, now he goes almost in the 13th round. That's too high.

Tucker has 173 targets on his last 1,871 snaps, meaning he'll need to log 900-plus snaps for the third year in a row just to project for about 80 targets. That would be fine if he were still going in the 16th round or later, but it's not a range of outcomes worth targeting over players like Jalen McMillan (148.3 UD), Jalen Nailor (148.4 UD), Ryan Flournoy (163.0 UD) or Tre' Harris (164.7 UD).

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Malik Washington, WR, MIA - UD ADP: 179.5

Malik Washington is a slot specialist whose results even in that capacity have been unacceptably poor through two seasons. The 2026 Miami offense will need to go extremely run heavy, likely in a two-TE base, and if so that could easily send Washington to the bench.

Washington's sales pitch at ADP is that "He Might Be Miami's WR1," but he could just as easily end up the WR6 on a Miami team that likely will feature the worst passing offense in the NFL. He is not guaranteed to hold off any of Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell (knee) or Kevin Coleman.

Through 961 career snaps Washington has drawn just 101 targets even though his aDOT is in the basement at 4.8 yards. At a depth of target that low Washington should have something like 30 or 40 more targets to show for his snap count. In other words, Washington ran the routes on which it is easiest to draw a target, and he still struggled to draw targets.

Not just that, but Washington's per-target efficiency somehow grades much worse yet than his bad per-snap target rate projection. Washington has a career catch rate of 71.3 at 5.4 yards per target — not nearly acceptable efficiency given his modest target volume. Washington doesn't get open often enough and doesn't do enough with his meager target total to warrant a pick in any round.

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Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA - UD ADP: 209.3

After functioning as the primary WR2 for Seattle last year, Cooper Kupp is on the verge of disappearing entirely. Now 33, last year's box score of 593 yards and two touchdowns is probably the best-case scenario for 2026. It can get worse yet.

By all accounts, Rashid Shaheed will be featured more in 2026 than he was as an in-season trade pickup from New Orleans. Shaheed likely will take the boundary rep opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba in two-wide formations, meaning Kupp is unlikely to see playing time outside of three-wide sets and obvious running situations.

Particularly if 2025 second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo can stay healthy, there's a chance Kupp is removed from the base Seattle offense. Arroyo would offer a blocking upgrade over Kupp — the one remaining utility with Kupp — thus giving Seattle reason to make a two-TE loadout their base formation.

Kupp is likely to settle in as the third receiver in an offense that doesn't throw all that much and might feature one of the lowest slot rep counts league-wide. If Arroyo plays as much as 500 snaps it's not obvious how Kupp would reach the same figure.