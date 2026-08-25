2026 Best Ball Strategy: Market Overreactions

Are We Overreacting?

The last few weeks of August are when we see some of the most violent swings in ADP, both good and bad. Of course, there are actual, actionable things happening on the field that make these swings legitimate. Put another way, if a guy starts rising in July for no real reason other than some random hype, we can largely ignore it. But in a case like a De'Zhaun Stribling, where his ADP has been on a rocket ship for a number of reasons, we have to take it seriously.

We've talked about risers a few times this summer, and now I want to look at some of the bigger fallers and examine whether the market has penalized some of these guys a little too harshly.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

Underdog ADP: 98.0

DraftKings ADP: 114

⬇️Down 25.3 spots from April

Look, I'm not trying to sell you on Chuba Hubbard as an exciting player to draft. I have a very minuscule amount of Hubbard, and until Aug. 24, I hadn't drafted him since early June. That's because he was available on DraftKings at pick 114. At a certain point, a profile as boring as Hubbard's can be a good thing to have on your roster. Hubbard as your RB2 or RB3 in the sixth round early in draft season was probably sub-optimal. As your RB4 in the 10th? That's an entirely different discussion.

The discussion now becomes: do you like Hubbard or Rachaad White on DraftKings? Hubbard or J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason or Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Underdog? OK, I might prefer the other guys in that neighborhood on Underdog, but at least I have to think about it.

Injury obviously played a role in Hubbard's dip, but the market was also extremely eager to run with a Brooks surge. And Hubbard is already reportedly hitting 20mph on the GPS as of Monday.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said he expects RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) expected to be ready for the regular season opener. Got up to 20 mph recently. pic.twitter.com/JhUdQNdbwj — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 24, 2026

Zooming out, I don't mean to write this as a way of disagreeing with Brooks' rise. When there's a guy like Brooks who was exciting as a prospect who is finally catching some good luck health-wise, there's going to be hype. Especially when his competition is Hubbard, who was an expensive flop for his drafters last season. The thing is, a healthy Hubbard isn't being deleted from this offense unless Brooks absolutely smashes. And I'm not totally sure that he will.

There are things working against both Brooks and Hubbard. Our offensive line rankings have the Panthers ranked 29th after a tough offseason. The oddsmakers have the Panthers as the No. 26 offense in implied points per game. It's not a good offensive environment.

At this point, I'm willing to simply take the cheaper of the two options if I really need to draft a Carolina running back. I'll be light on both, but I won't mind having some Hubbard shares priced after pick 100. It looks like he's going to be ready for the start of the season, anyway.

The boring reality is that Carolina's offense is going to be boring, and we were probably wrong to get so gassed up on any part of it.

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Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

Underdog ADP: 181.7

DraftKings ADP: 178.6

⬇️Down 67.5 spots since April

Oronde Gadsden is going to be the ultimate case study in whether we can really get something right based on preseason usage and coach-speak. Before the draft, Gadsden was going at pick 114.2 on Underdog. That's an expected top-10 player at his position. Now? He's the biggest falling knife in all of fantasy football. Other guys have fallen far, but it's due to injury. No healthy player has taken on water like Gadsden this offseason. 67.5 spots and still going. We might see him fall to the 200s at this rate.

How does a player fall like this without getting hurt? Well, it's multi-pronged. The preseason has not been kind to Gadsden. According to RotoWire colleague Jerry Donabedian's recent Box Score Breakdown, Gadsden didn't play in the second preseason game until the third drive and ended up playing 24 snaps to produce two grabs for 16 yards on three targets. This came on the heels of Gadsden playing in the preseason opener while the Chargers rested Charlie Kolar and David Njoku.

Then we have the quotes, or lack thereof, on Gadsden from the staff this summer.

is Gadsden dog-housed? they spoke about him a lot last off season, and it translated to opportunity they he capitalized on — GBilleci (@GBilleci9) August 12, 2026

I'm not sure anybody can confidently say what the right way is to play the Chargers tight ends in fantasy this year, let alone in best ball where you can't cut your pick if you whiff.

Even as a Gadsden fan, it's admittedly not looking great for him that the Chargers brought in not one but two (2) veteran tight ends this offseason with Charlie Kolar early in free agency and David Njoku in May. Gadsden having to play with backups while the other guys rest is also pretty bearish.

What's interesting is that Gadsden's fall has not corresponded with any helium for Kolar or Njoku. Both remain last-round guys, and that has remained stable. So, what gives?

The Chargers barely ran 13 personnel last year (22nd), and neither did McDaniel's Dolphins (25th). They obviously have the personnel to do it now with this trio.

Ultimately, it's hard to advise anyone to take a guy like Gadsden with how bad the runout has been for him this summer. That said, I have a hard time shaking what I saw from him in college and as a rookie. 1.76 YPRR, 9.6 YPT, 11 20-yard receptions. I don't really care that he doesn't block. If fantasy managers cared so much about blocking, Tip Reiman would have an ADP. Also, wouldn't it be pragmatic to just use him in passing situations? I get not wanting to tip your play calls too much.

At the risk of sounding like I'm crashing out about Gadsden, I'll pull up here. Now that he's cratering toward being a 17th-round pick, I'll probably get a couple more shares before best ball season is over. I'm not convinced that Charlie Kolar (mogged by Isaiah Likely for years) and David Njoku (dust?) are better fantasy options, even if they're better schematic fits for the Chargers. Let them block.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Cam Ward, Titans

Underdog ADP: 155.2

DraftKings ADP: 157.3

⬇️Down 15.1 spots since April

While I'm willing to buy the respective dips on Hubbard and Gadsden, I think the market has been right to downgrade Cam Ward the last month. There's just mounting evidence, and seemingly a collective realization, that the Titans are a bottom-3 offense and that Ward simply might not have it.

Preseason is preseason. Bad performances in August can throw people off the scent of what turns out to be a good season. I'm not so sure here, though.

Ward kind of needed to show us a little something in preseason to get us excited. He was admittedly in an impossible spot last year, but the Titans opened up the war chest this offseason by bringing in Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting Carnell Tate, along with several other pricey free agents.

Ward has completed 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards (5.25 YPA) with no touchdowns and a fumble. I'm starting to wonder if we're back to Square 1 with Ward, and next year might be the time to be interested in his second year in the Brian Daboll offense. I'll let other drafters put down some money to see if Ward is a good pick in best ball this year.