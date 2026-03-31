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RotoWire's Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator lets you run full rookie drafts against AI-driven opponents — for free, as many times as you want, with your exact league settings dialed in. No waiting rooms, no other managers going AFK, and no 90-second pick timers. Just you, your board, and a draft room that adapts to your league's format.

2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator — RotoWire

RotoWire Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator Features

Whether you're in a 10-team Superflex league with TE premium or a 12-team 1QB format, this tool is built to match the way you play. Every setting you toggle changes how the AI drafts, so the experience mirrors a real draft — not a generic board that ignores your league's scoring.

Player rankings and values are based on expert consensus data compiled by industry experts. Make sure to check out our full dynasty rookie rankings as well.

Customize League Settings

No two dynasty leagues score the same way, and your mock draft tool shouldn't pretend they do. RotoWire's simulator lets you configure scoring format (PPR, half PPR, standard, or custom), league size (8 to 12 teams), Superflex or 1QB, TE premium tiers (TE+, TE++, TE+++), starting roster spots, and FLEX configurations.

Each setting directly adjusts the draft board and AI behavior — toggle Superflex on and watch quarterbacks fly off the board in the first round. Turn on TE++ and see tight ends climb into territory that would look insane in a standard league but makes perfect sense in yours.

Most mock draft tools give you a dropdown for league size and call it a day. This one models your actual league so the draft plays out the way it would on draft night.

Fully Customizable Draft Board

In dynasty, almost nobody goes into their rookie draft with a clean set of picks. You traded your second-round pick for a veteran starter last October. You acquired an extra first from the league's worst team. Your pick portfolio is uniquely yours — and your mock draft should reflect that.

RotoWire's simulator lets you select your draft slot and then customize which picks you actually own in each round. Add the extra first-rounder you acquired, remove the second you shipped out, and run the draft with your real pick portfolio. This way, you're not just practicing generic draft strategy — you're rehearsing the exact decisions you'll face on draft day.

Analyze Community-Driven ADP Data

The simulator's draft board is powered by a blend of crowdsourced dynasty trade values from KeepTradeCut and RotoWire's own rookie rankings. KTC values are generated by thousands of dynasty players voting on player valuations daily, which means the board reflects real consensus — not one analyst's opinion. RotoWire's fantasy football rankings layer in expert analysis on top of that crowd data.

Every AI opponent uses these values to make picks, which means the draft patterns you see in the simulator closely mirror what you'll encounter in real drafts across platforms like Sleeper and MFL. Pay attention to where players consistently land — that's ADP data you can use to identify value windows and avoid reaching on players who'll still be there in the next round.

Lightning-Quick Drafts

A four-round, 12-team rookie draft takes under two minutes to complete. AI opponents pick in real time with no delays, and a skip button lets you fast-forward to your next selection instantly. That speed changes how you prepare.

Instead of committing an hour to a single mock on another platform — waiting for strangers to make picks, dealing with disconnects, and hoping enough people stick around to finish — you can run five or six complete drafts during a lunch break. Test what happens when you go RB at 1.04 versus WR. See how the board shifts when you drop to the mid-first. Build conviction in your rankings by watching how different strategies play out across dozens of reps, not just one.