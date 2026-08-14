To help you avoid the same fate, here are RotoWire's 2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings, including our favorite values against ADP.

The decisions you make in your dynasty draft stay with you forever. Pick the wrong college? No problem, you'll graduate in four years anyway. Pick the wrong wide receiver? That decision will haunt you for the next decade. I should know – I drafted Elijah Moore over Amon-Ra St. Brown and have thought about it every day since.

The decisions you make in your dynasty draft stay with you forever. Pick the wrong college? No problem, you'll graduate in four years anyway. Pick the wrong wide receiver? That decision will haunt you for the next decade. I should know – I drafted Elijah Moore over Amon-Ra St. Brown and have thought about it every day since.

To help you avoid the same fate, here are RotoWire's 2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings, including our favorite values against ADP.

2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings

2026 Dynasty Superflex Buy-Low Values vs. ADP

I cross-referenced RotoWire's 2026 dynasty superflex rankings against their Sleeper ADP. Below, I listed the biggest values by ADP. Or, in other words, the players who RotoWire values more than the general fantasy community.

Quarterback Values

Player Team RotoWire Rank ADP Value Gap Ty Simpson LAR 71 132.5 +61.5 Kyler Murray MIN 52 92.4 +40.4 Cam Ward TEN 49 79.4 +30.4

The combination of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer Men-In-Black mindwiped the fantasy community. It's like we all just forgot the Vikings are loaded. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings is one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. The offensive line is soundly average, per our 2026 O-Line rankings. Factor in Kevin O'Connell, and this is clearly the most talented supporting cast Kyler Murray has ever played with.

And Kyler is arguably the most talented QB KOC has ever had. Since his rookie season in 2019, Murray has only played at least 14 games three times. He's never finished worse than 17th overall in EPA per play and has two seasons inside the top-13 QBs. J.J. McCarthy finished 33rd out of 34 qualified QBs in that same stat last year. That's a significant upgrade.

Murray is one of my favorite targets in redraft leagues. Having just turned 29 years old, he remains one of my favorite dynasty values as well.

Wide Receiver Values

Player Team RotoWire Rank ADP Value Gap DeVonta Smith PHI 42 63.9 +21.9 Zay Flowers BAL 40 58.2 +18.2 Luther Burden III TEN 37 52.9 +15.9 Jordyn Tyson NO 46 61.2 +15.2

Luther Burden is my favorite target here. We have him ranked about a round-and-a-half higher than his ADP. I'm not sure we're bullish enough.

Burden averaged 2.69 yards per route run as a rookie. That was the third-best mark in the NFL last year, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The only thing he needed was more opportunities. This year, I think he'll get it.

D.J. Moore was traded to the Bills this offseason, opening up 85 targets. Pair that with the fact that the Bears should be in a ton of shootouts – as a high-powered offense with a suspect (at best) defense – and it's easy to project a huge spike in volume for Burden.

The only knock against him is health. It looks like he's set to miss most of the preseason with a groin injury. But the optimist in me thinks that injury is creating a nice buy-low window on the 22-year-old.