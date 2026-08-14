2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP

Unlock RotoWire's full 2026 dynasty superflex rankings, including the biggest values against ADP — from breakout WRs to a QB on a redemption arc.
August 14, 2026
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
August 14, 2026
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The decisions you make in your dynasty draft stay with you forever. Pick the wrong college? No problem, you'll graduate in four years anyway. Pick the wrong wide receiver? That decision will haunt you for the next decade. I should know – I drafted Elijah Moore over Amon-Ra St. Brown and have thought about it every day since. 

To help you avoid the same fate, here are RotoWire's 2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings, including our favorite values against ADP. 

2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings 

RotoWire Top 250 Overall Rankings
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMPOSITIONBYE
1
BUF
QB1
7
2
NE
QB2
11
4
DET
RB1
6
6
LAR
WR2
11
7
BAL
QB3
13
12
CIN
QB6
6
14
NYG
WR6
8
15
CHI
QB7
10
16
ATL
WR7
11
19
DAL
WR8
14
20
LV
RB3
13
21
MIA
RB4
6
22
PHI
QB10
10
23
DEN
QB11
10
24
ARI
RB5
14
25
NYG
QB12
8
26
LV
TE1
13
27

The decisions you make in your dynasty draft stay with you forever. Pick the wrong college? No problem, you'll graduate in four years anyway. Pick the wrong wide receiver? That decision will haunt you for the next decade. I should know – I drafted Elijah Moore over Amon-Ra St. Brown and have thought about it every day since. 

To help you avoid the same fate, here are RotoWire's 2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings, including our favorite values against ADP. 

2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings 

RotoWire Top 250 Overall Rankings
RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMPOSITIONBYE
1
BUF
QB1
7
2
NE
QB2
11
4
DET
RB1
6
6
LAR
WR2
11
7
BAL
QB3
13
12
CIN
QB6
6
14
NYG
WR6
8
15
CHI
QB7
10
16
ATL
WR7
11
19
DAL
WR8
14
20
LV
RB3
13
21
MIA
RB4
6
22
PHI
QB10
10
23
DEN
QB11
10
24
ARI
RB5
14
25
NYG
QB12
8
26
LV
TE1
13
28
HOU
WR10
8
29
ARI
TE2
14
31
SF
QB13
8
32
DAL
QB14
14
33
DAL
WR11
14
35
TB
WR12
10
36
GB
QB15
11
37
CHI
WR13
10
39
IND
RB7
13
40
BAL
WR14
13
41
BUF
RB8
7
42
PHI
WR15
10
43
LAC
WR16
7
44
NO
WR17
8
45
TEN
WR18
9
46
NO
WR19
8
48
DET
QB17
6
49
TEN
QB18
9
51
NE
WR20
11
52
MIN
QB19
6
53
NYJ
WR21
13
54
CIN
WR22
6
55
NYJ
RB11
13
56
TB
QB20
10
57
CLE
RB12
11
58
CHI
WR23
10
59
CIN
RB13
6
60
HOU
QB21
8
61
JAX
WR24
7
62
PHI
RB14
10
63
TB
RB15
10
64
DEN
WR25
10
66
SEA
RB16
11
67
PHI
WR27
10
68
SEA
QB22
11
69
NO
QB23
8
70
IND
TE4
13
71
LAR
QB24
11
72
BAL
RB17
13
73
CLE
TE5
11
74
NYG
RB18
8
75
ARI
WR28
14
76
KC
WR29
5
78
CLE
WR31
11
80
MIA
QB25
6
81
LAR
RB20
11
82
CAR
QB26
5
83
JAX
RB21
7
84
LAR
QB27
11
85
DAL
RB22
14
86
IND
QB28
13
88
DET
TE6
6
90
ATL
QB29
11
91
GB
TE7
11
92
MIN
WR33
6
94
CHI
RB25
10
95
GB
RB26
11
96
GB
WR34
11
97
ATL
QB30
11
98
WAS
WR35
7
99
CAR
RB27
5
100
GB
WR36
11
101
LAC
WR37
7
102
LAR
WR38
11
103
SF
WR39
8
104
HOU
WR40
8
105
ATL
TE8
11
106
CAR
WR41
5
107
CLE
WR42
11
108
DEN
RB28
10
109
PIT
RB29
9
110
LAR
RB30
11
112
TB
WR44
10
113
IND
WR45
13
114
NYJ
WR46
13
115
NYG
TE9
8
116
KC
WR47
5
117
LAC
TE10
7
118
ARI
WR48
14
119
IND
WR49
13
121
NYJ
QB31
13
122
PIT
WR50
9
123
PHI
TE11
10
124
CLE
QB32
11
126
DEN
RB32
10
127
NYJ
TE12
13
128
ARI
QB33
14
129
PIT
QB34
9
130
BUF
WR52
7
131
SEA
RB33
11
132
LAC
WR53
7
133
JAX
WR54
7
134
MIN
QB35
6
135
SEA
QB36
11
136
KC
QB37
5
137
CHI
RB34
10
138
BUF
TE13
7
139
IND
QB38
13
140
CAR
RB35
5
141
MIN
RB36
6
142
PIT
RB37
9
143
TB
WR55
10
144
LV
QB39
13
145
MIA
WR56
6
146
PIT
WR57
9
147
WAS
WR58
7
148
TEN
RB38
9
149
SF
QB40
8
150
DEN
WR59
10
151
NE
WR60
11
152
WAS
WR61
7
153
WAS
RB39
7
154
TB
RB40
10
155
SF
TE14
8
156
SEA
WR62
11
157
HOU
RB41
8
158
PIT
WR63
9
159
DEN
RB42
10
160
BUF
WR64
7
161
SF
WR65
8
162
JAX
WR66
7
163
PHI
RB43
10
164
TEN
RB44
9
165
KC
RB45
5
166
BUF
WR67
7
167
CLE
RB46
11
168
ARI
RB47
14
169
ARI
QB41
14
170
SF
WR68
8
171
NYJ
WR69
13
174
DAL
TE15
14
175
NYG
WR70
8
176
NYG
RB50
8
177
JAX
TE16
7
178
JAX
RB51
7
179
LAC
RB52
7
180
DET
WR71
6
181
WAS
TE17
7
182
LAR
TE18
11
183
DAL
WR72
14
184
LV
WR73
13
185
SEA
WR74
11
186
ATL
WR75
11
187
BAL
WR76
13
188
TEN
TE19
9
189
CLE
QB42
11
190
HOU
WR77
8
191
DEN
WR78
10
192
ATL
RB53
11
193
TB
WR79
10
194
MIN
RB54
6
195
BAL
TE20
13
196
BUF
RB55
7
197
MIN
TE21
6
198
BUF
WR80
7
199
DAL
RB56
14
200
BAL
WR81
13
201
ARI
RB57
14
202
WAS
RB58
7
203
LV
RB59
13
204
NE
TE22
11
205
LAC
RB60
7
206
KC
TE23
5
207
NYJ
TE24
13
208
SF
RB61
8
209
NO
TE25
8
210
SF
RB62
8
211
PHI
WR82
10
212
DET
RB63
6
213
MIA
WR83
6
214
PIT
RB64
9
215
BAL
WR84
13
216
ARI
RB65
14
217
TEN
WR85
9
218
NE
WR86
11
219
NO
WR87
8
220
GB
RB66
11
221
NE
TE26
11
222
SEA
TE27
11
223
KC
WR88
5
224
MIA
TE28
6
225
SEA
TE29
11
226
LV
WR89
13
227
TEN
WR90
9
228
MIA
RB67
6
229
LAR
TE30
11
230
NYJ
RB68
13
231
SF
WR91
8
232
JAX
WR92
7
233
PIT
TE31
9
234
PHI
TE32
10
235
FA
WR93
N/A
236
CAR
WR94
5
237
NO
TE33
8
238
NYG
TE34
8
239
DEN
WR95
10
240
CHI
WR96
10
241
NO
RB69
8
242
CLE
WR97
11
243
DEN
WR98
10
244
FA
WR99
N/A
245
TB
RB70
10
246
NE
WR100
11
247
MIN
RB71
6
248
CIN
RB72
6
249
PIT
QB43
9
250
LAC
WR101
7

2026 Dynasty Superflex Buy-Low Values vs. ADP

I cross-referenced RotoWire's 2026 dynasty superflex rankings against their Sleeper ADP. Below, I listed the biggest values by ADP. Or, in other words, the players who RotoWire values more than the general fantasy community. 

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Quarterback Values

Player

Team

RotoWire Rank

ADP

Value Gap

Ty SimpsonLAR71132.5+61.5
Kyler MurrayMIN5292.4+40.4
Cam WardTEN4979.4+30.4

The combination of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer Men-In-Black mindwiped the fantasy community. It's like we all just forgot the Vikings are loaded. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings is one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. The offensive line is soundly average, per our 2026 O-Line rankings. Factor in Kevin O'Connell, and this is clearly the most talented supporting cast Kyler Murray has ever played with. 

And Kyler is arguably the most talented QB KOC has ever had. Since his rookie season in 2019, Murray has only played at least 14 games three times. He's never finished worse than 17th overall in EPA per play and has two seasons inside the top-13 QBs. J.J. McCarthy finished 33rd out of 34 qualified QBs in that same stat last year. That's a significant upgrade.

Murray is one of my favorite targets in redraft leagues. Having just turned 29 years old, he remains one of my favorite dynasty values as well. 

Wide Receiver Values 

Player

Team

RotoWire Rank

ADP

Value Gap

DeVonta SmithPHI4263.9+21.9
Zay FlowersBAL4058.2+18.2
Luther Burden IIITEN3752.9+15.9
Jordyn TysonNO4661.2+15.2

Luther Burden is my favorite target here. We have him ranked about a round-and-a-half higher than his ADP. I'm not sure we're bullish enough. 

Burden averaged 2.69 yards per route run as a rookie. That was the third-best mark in the NFL last year, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The only thing he needed was more opportunities. This year, I think he'll get it. 

D.J. Moore was traded to the Bills this offseason, opening up 85 targets. Pair that with the fact that the Bears should be in a ton of shootouts – as a high-powered offense with a suspect (at best) defense – and it's easy to project a huge spike in volume for Burden. 

The only knock against him is health. It looks like he's set to miss most of the preseason with a groin injury. But the optimist in me thinks that injury is creating a nice buy-low window on the 22-year-old.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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