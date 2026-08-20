McDaniel made similar comments while coaching in Miami, but 188-pound RB De'Von Achane still got heavy volume. Hampton showed his talent last year despite a poor offensive line, and his 220-pound frame should have no issues holding up under a bigger workload. The Chargers have good depth at running back, but Hampton is the clear top back.

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might have done a big favor for those who expect a breakout season from Omarion Hampton this year. McDaniel said recently he intends to use a running back rotation, which subsequently caused Hampton's ADP to drop a couple spots into a discount.

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The six running backs below are priced wrong in 2026 fantasy football drafts. Three are being handed to you at a discount, and three have a cost nobody should pay.

Average draft position is a market, and markets overreact. A coaching quote in July pushes a back down two rounds, while a lost season behind a broken offensive line convinces the field that a runner is finished. A birthday does the rest.

Average draft position is a market, and markets overreact. A coaching quote in July pushes a back down two rounds, while a lost season behind a broken offensive line convinces the field that a runner is finished. A birthday does the rest.

The six running backs below are priced wrong in 2026 fantasy football drafts. Three are being handed to you at a discount, and three have a cost nobody should pay.

Before you set your draft board, check out my rankings to see where these players should be drafted.

Undervalued Running Backs

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

August ADP: RB10

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might have done a big favor for those who expect a breakout season from Omarion Hampton this year. McDaniel said recently he intends to use a running back rotation, which subsequently caused Hampton's ADP to drop a couple spots into a discount.

McDaniel made similar comments while coaching in Miami, but 188-pound RB De'Von Achane still got heavy volume. Hampton showed his talent last year despite a poor offensive line, and his 220-pound frame should have no issues holding up under a bigger workload. The Chargers have good depth at running back, but Hampton is the clear top back.

Bottom line: Buy Hampton at an RB10 price. The rotation talk manufactured a discount on a back built for exactly the workload McDaniel usually gives his lead runner.

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David Montgomery, Texans

August ADP: RB20

The fantasy community is down on David Montgomery after a 2025 season that looked like decline. However, entering last season, a down year was expected with the Lions' offensive line likely to take a step back. And that's exactly what happened.

Now he is in Houston, a team with an elite defense, and Montgomery should see plenty of work in an offense built to win lower-scoring games. The Texans not only added offensive line talent, they also brought in a blocking tight end.

Bottom line: Buy Montgomery at an RB20 valuation. Expect him to bounce back big in 2026. Montgomery is the kind of gap that jumps out the moment you put a ranking next to a market price.

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Aaron Jones, Vikings

August ADP: RB43

Aaron Jones turns 32 later this season, but the Vikings chose to give him $5 million guaranteed instead of parting ways with him. Even though the team has Jordan Mason, Minnesota showed it prefers to lean on Jones.

In the last seven games of 2025, Jones averaged 14 rush attempts and 3.5 targets. That is not bell-cow work, but it is lead-back work. There is little reason to think Jones will see much of a reduced role in 2026.

Bottom line: Buy Jones at an RB43 cost. The dual-threat runner is badly underpriced, and even with durability concerns, the discount is too generous.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Overvalued Running Backs

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

August ADP: RB25

Bucky Irving was great in 2024. Many will say the 2025 decline was due to injuries to both Irving and the Bucs' offensive line. That may be accurate, but we cannot forget that the 2024 Buccaneers offense was a perfect storm. Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen was masterful, and everything clicked for the entire unit.

After posting elite yards after contact and broken tackle rates in 2024, Irving had drastic regression even before he dealt with his own injuries. Tampa Bay clearly thought it needed backfield help, paying Kenny Gainwell $7 million per year for two years. That is not clear starter money, but it indicates the expectation of a real role. At best, Irving can hope for an even split, and a hot-hand approach is more likely.

Bottom line: Pass on Irving at borderline RB2 draft pricing. There are better options on the draft board.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

August ADP: RB9

De'Von Achane is one of the league's elite running backs, and he does not project as a bust. However, the deck seems to be stacked against the running back matching his prior efficiency. The biggest issues are that Malik Willis is unproven as a passer and there is a lack of high-end talent in the wide receiver room. When defenses game plan for Miami, limiting Achane will be the primary focus.

Achane will get volume, and he will make big plays. The question is whether he can overcome an unfair burden created by the team's offensive infrastructure. Finally, Achane has averaged 86 catches the last two years. It is reasonable to question whether Willis will dump the ball off to the running back that often, or whether the quarterback will look to run himself. If Achane even fell to 60 catches, that would be a big hit to his value.

Bottom line: Fade Achane at an RB9 cost. The talent is not the question, but there are backs in far better situations going off the board after him.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars

August ADP: RB22

The hype train seems irrational. Tuten is being drafted at a solid RB2 price, but there is nothing besides wishful thinking backing that up. He scored seven touchdowns in a timeshare with Travis Etienne last year.

This year, the Jaguars have a big back in Chris Rodriguez, who profiles as a red-zone monster. In the receiving game, LeQuint Allen was seeing up to 25 percent of the snaps last year as a passing-down back, and that is not going to change. Allen is an excellent pass protector. Tuten was also inefficient with his opportunities in 2025, managing just 3.7 yards per carry on 83 attempts.

Bottom line: Pass on Tuten at his current cost. He may be talented, but there is no clear role for him, and his draft cost treats a breakout as a foregone conclusion.