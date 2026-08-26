Buffalo's defense also projects to take a step back with coach Sean McDermott gone and an aging unit still in place, which could push the offense into more pass-heavy game scripts.

Moore is now Josh Allen 's clear No. 1 receiver in Buffalo, and his game, improvising when a play breaks down, fits exactly what Allen wants from a receiver. He also drops almost nothing (fourth percentile in drop rate), has little target competition and durability has never been a question as he has missed one game to injury in his eight-year career.

DJ Moore 's 2023 peak — 96 catches for 1,364 yards and nine total touchdowns — shouldn't be treated like a distant memory. He scored at least 17 PPR points in six of his final 12 games last season, after all.

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DJ Moore , Marvin Harrison Jr. and Chris Godwin are being drafted like their price already accounts for the talent. It doesn't. Jameson Williams and Davante Adams are the opposite problem, priced as if last year's specific context is guaranteed to repeat.

Not every ADP miss goes in the same direction. Some of the names below are being overlooked, and some are being paid for a season that will not repeat.

Not every ADP miss goes in the same direction. Some of the names below are being overlooked, and some are being paid for a season that will not repeat.

DJ Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Chris Godwin are being drafted like their price already accounts for the talent. It doesn't. Jameson Williams and Davante Adams are the opposite problem, priced as if last year's specific context is guaranteed to repeat.

Before you set your draft board, check out my 2026 rankings to see where these players should be drafted. Use code "JIM" for 35 percent off a RotoWire subscription.

Undervalued Wide Receivers

DJ Moore, Bills

ADP: WR22

DJ Moore's 2023 peak — 96 catches for 1,364 yards and nine total touchdowns — shouldn't be treated like a distant memory. He scored at least 17 PPR points in six of his final 12 games last season, after all.

Moore is now Josh Allen's clear No. 1 receiver in Buffalo, and his game, improvising when a play breaks down, fits exactly what Allen wants from a receiver. He also drops almost nothing (fourth percentile in drop rate), has little target competition and durability has never been a question as he has missed one game to injury in his eight-year career.

Buffalo's defense also projects to take a step back with coach Sean McDermott gone and an aging unit still in place, which could push the offense into more pass-heavy game scripts.

Bottom line: Target Moore. He was miscast in coach Ben Johnson's offense in Chicago, and Allen's system should let his talent play at a discount.

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Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

ADP: WR32

Marvin Harrison Jr. averaged 16.1 PPR points per game in 12 games last season, which ranked 22nd among qualifying receivers even though he played through significant injury trouble. The year before was more disappointing when he caught 62 passes on 116 targets for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, an 11.7-point-per-game pace across 17 games.

The biggest issue was that Harrison was used far too often on intermediate and deep routes, the lowest percentage passes in the playbook. That usage also depressed potential for yardage after the catch.

Arizona's new coach, Mike LaFleur, who spent three seasons on coach Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles, brings an offense built on pre-snap motion and play-action to manufacture easy separation. That is the exact fix Harrison needs after struggling in short-area routes and after the catch.

Harrison needs to stay healthy this year after a concussion, appendectomy and heel and foot injuries cost him five games last season. He also needs to hang onto the ball after ranking 67th of 78 qualifying receivers in drop rate (5 drops on 73 targets).

Bottom line: Target Harrison. He looks like the clear alpha receiver in an offense that will finally use his skill set instead of forcing him into low-percentage intermediate and deep throws, and the price does not reflect that.

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Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

ADP: WR34

Chris Godwin was on a 19.7-point-per-game pace through seven games in 2024 before an injury ended his season early, showing what he looks like at his healthiest. This is also his first fully healthy offseason in a few years.

His chemistry with Baker Mayfield is proven, and the completion rate between them is high when both are healthy. Even with Mayfield playing hurt down the stretch, Godwin averaged 13.5 PPR points per game from Weeks 13-17 last season.

Godwin has played 17, seven and nine games his last three seasons, missing 18 games total, but that stretch traces back to a single injury that carried across two of those years rather than a pattern of separate issues. At 30, he is not washed up, and the Mayfield connection points to him as Tampa Bay's No. 1 receiver even with Emeka Egbuka also on the roster.

Bottom line: Target Godwin. The price already reflects his age and injury history, and the proven Mayfield connection makes him worth drafting as a WR3.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Overvalued Wide Receivers

Jameson Williams, Lions

ADP: WR24

Jameson Williams' counting stats have grown every year, from 24 catches early in his career to 58 for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, then 65 for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He has stayed healthy too, playing 15 and 16 games in those two years, and he grades in the top 5 percent in explosive play rate and the top 7 percent in yards after the catch.

Both of those big seasons had a specific cause. With Sam LaPorta healthy Williams managed just 4.3 targets and 10.2 PPR points per game, but that jumped to 7.9 targets and 18.4 points once LaPorta got hurt in 2025. The 2024 spike traced back to a Detroit defense in free fall that inflated the passing the game script.

When everyone is healthy, Williams is the clear third receiving option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and LaPorta, and his 9.0 percent drop rate ranked among the worst of any starting receiver. The offensive line adds more risk, too: left tackle Taylor Decker retired, and if first-round pick Blake Miller cannot hold up in his place, quarterback Jared Goff's deep passing game takes the hit, which is exactly where Williams does his damage.

Bottom line: Fade Williams. Both of his big seasons ran through someone else's absence or someone else's collapse, and betting on either repeating is not worth the cost.

Davante Adams, Rams

ADP: WR28

Davante Adams scored 14 touchdowns last season and built real chemistry with Matthew Stafford, even though Stafford missed training camp before Adams' first year in the offense. That connection is the best case for him heading into 2026.

The rest of the profile is aging fast. Adams turns 34 in December and is coming off back-to-back seasons with hamstring injuries, and his workload has already shrunk to 4.3 catches and 56 yards per game.

Los Angeles used 13 personnel on 46 to 50 percent of its snaps after the Week 8 bye (and until it had late-season tight end injuries), and that shift was already squeezing Adams' role before the hamstring injury even hit. The Rams are expected to keep leaning on that personnel grouping in 2026, and a regression from Stafford, who threw 46 touchdown passes last season, would only compound the problem.

Bottom line: Fade Adams. He is a great player, but banking on an aging player coming off injury issues in an offense trending away from heavy receiver sets is not a good bet.