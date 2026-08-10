2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Using High-Stakes ADPs to Find Steals on Sleeper

Jerry Donabedian breaks down his strategy for Sleeper, highlighting ADP discrepancies between the popular redraft platform and high-stakes formats.
August 10, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Using High-Stakes ADPs to Find Steals on Sleeper
August 10, 2026
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August is the migratory season for fantasy analysts, high-stakes drafters and best-ball junkies, all now descending on "home leagues" after spending most of the year in the colder climes of Underdog, NFFC, FPPC, etc.

The so-called experts aren't always right — I'm proof enough of that — but it's still instructive to see what's happening in drafts with money on the line and fantasy football ADP data that's updated frequently.

On Sleeper App, the listed ADPs seem to be refreshed just once or twice per month, with numbers that also include mock drafts and other non-money leagues. It almost goes without saying that the ADPs aren't sharp.

        

How to Exploit Sleeper ADPs

Where some see an annoyance, others see an opportunity. The thing about default ranks — and this is true in any fantasy format — is that they impact how we draft even if we know the numbers are kind of wonky.

Take the example of Emeka Egbuka, who is listed on Sleeper with an ADP of 45.8, about 18 picks later than where he's going for high stakes and best ball these days.

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The same people who eagerly take Egbuka in the middle of the third round on Underdog or NFFC may hesitate to do so on Sleeper for one simple reason: the perception that he may still be available when the draft snakes back to them in Round 4. 

This may sound like getting too cute, but it's probably smart if there's potential for a tier drop-off at another position and we think our draft room is one where some of the people will be heavily influenced by the order in which players are listed. 

The irony here is that it's sometimes nothing more than a self-fulfilling prophecy. The expectation of default ranks having an impact influences how multiple people are drafting, including in relatively sharp rooms where everyone knows that the listed ADPs are a poor guide.

This is where it helps to know our league-mates and how they think about fantasy football. Unfortunately, I can't help you with that, unless you happen to be in one of my leagues.

What I can do is provide a comprehensive ADP analysis, comparing the defaults on Sleeper against the averages of three other PPR measures: Drafters (best ball), NFFC (high stakes), and my Top 200 PPR Rankings.

For what it's worth, my personal rankings lean vanilla, so they shouldn't have too much impact here (they're pretty similar to the high-stakes and best-ball numbers).

             

Sleeper App Considerations

Sleeper nudges us toward more customization than the other redraft platforms, but it does still have default settings that end up impacting what's most popular on the site (and thus what's feeding into the ADP data).

Here are the defaults on Sleeper:

  • Full-PPR Scoring
    • Thus why we'll use data from Drafters and NFFC for the ADP comparisons below.
  • 1QB / 2RB / 2WR / 1 TE / 2 FLEX / K / DST
    • Most leagues that I've seen only do one FLEX spot, but the default is two spots when creating a new league.
  • 25/10 Yardage, 6/4 TDs
    • Note: NFFC uses 20/10 yardage and 6/6 TDs, which boosts pocket passers.

The most important thing here is that many leagues on Sleeper only require two starting WRs. For best ball or high stakes, it's essentially industry standard to start three WRs and one FLEX.

It thus makes sense that wide receivers — and especially WR3/4 types — tend to be a lot cheaper on Sleeper. This doesn't mean they're bad picks, but it does mean we should have a larger standard for what constitutes a meaningful value gap.

It's not especially helpful to point out how every mid-round WR for best ball can be had a round or two cheaper on Sleeper. There's a good reason for that, and we can't draft a team entirely comprised of WR3s in any case. What we need to look for is relative value, and the massive ADP gaps.

Now, let's go position by position to see all of the best values on Sleeper and start building a rock-solid draft strategy:

      

Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks tend to go early on Sleeper App, relative to best ball and high stakes. This may be frustrating if you have your eye on Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, but we still see pockets of value at other parts of the board:

TeamPlayerSleeper ADPDeltaHS ADPDrafters ADPNFFC ADPJerry Rank
BUFJosh Allen28.2-1.129.330.931.925
BALLamar Jackson37.9-18.055.954.366.547
NEDrake Maye51.2-14.265.469.265.162
CINJoe Burrow57.1-10.567.668.261.773
WSHJayden Daniels62.1-12.174.266.385.371
PHIJalen Hurts67.2-15.082.275.294.477
NYGJaxson Dart80.6-27.5108.1101.5115.7107
CHICaleb Williams82.9+5.377.672.484.376
LACJustin Herbert83.7-2.986.683.887.089
DALDak Prescott90.3+3.986.485.893.380
JAXTrevor Lawrence92.3+11.081.381.690.372
KCPatrick Mahomes100.1-12.4112.5102.8119.8115
SFBrock Purdy103.5-1.4104.9101.1113.5100
LARMatthew Stafford115.2+5.1110.1107.1109.1114
DENBo Nix118.7+0.4118.3108.9123.1123
DETJared Goff122+10.9111.1102.6114.8116
GBJordan Love124.8-2.1126.9114.1139.6127
MIAMalik Willis137.8-1.6139.4130.7169.6118
TBBaker Mayfield140.9+12.7128.2118.6130.9135
MINKyler Murray142.2+19.2123.0118.1141.9109
NOTyler Shough144.4+11.1133.3122.7141.3136

(Full ADP chart is at the bottom of this article).

         

Best Buys 👍

I'm definitely not the first fantasy analyst to point out how Josh Allen and Brock Bowers become more attractive in environments where the QB and TE prices are higher. For whatever reason, the price boost often skips the top of the position, making those guys the relative values. In fact, Allen and Bowers have Sleeper ADPs that are very similar to the high-stakes and best-ball numbers.

I also happen to be a huge fan of premium QBs and premium TEs in fantasy formats that are relatively shallow or offer soft competition. 

In a 10-team league with a 14-round draft, I know I'll be able to find useful RBs as the year progresses. Reduced anxiety about filling those RB2 and FLEX spots makes it more appealing to take Bowers (who can lap the field at his position) and less appealing to take a low-end RB1 (who has almost no chance to outscore a healty Gibbs/Bijan/CMC).

               

Good things come to those who wait, and in this case we don't even need to wait long. There's a pocket of potential value before pick No. 100, with Lawrence being my personal favorite of the bunch. Prescott and Williams are also good picks at these prices.

                          

Goff is one of those guys — Jakobi Meyers being another — who annually "outscores" his ADP but never sniffs elite range at his position. It's correct to rank these guys lower than where they project due to the limited ceilings, but Goff's ceiling might not be so limited within the context of a platoon play with an ADP in the double-digit rounds.

He also might be less of a platoon guy this year, as the Lions have a highly favorable schedule in terms of both opponent strength and location (12 indoor games). Plus, David Montgomery's departure could lead to more passing and less running, including near the goal line.

                             

       

Running Backs

(Full ADP chart is at the bottom of this article).

Best Buys 👍

Given all the WR value that tends to be available later on, it makes a ton of sense to draft a running back (or else Brock Bowers) in the second round. 

The RBs in Rounds 3-4 tend to be pricey on Sleeper, with WRs falling at their expense. There are always exceptions, but this usually isn't the place to mess around with a zero-RB build. We want at least one RB through the first two rounds in most cases.

             

This might be my favorite value pocket. Montgomery and Swift can confidently be started in September, unlike some of the other RBs in their ADP range. There's some question about how much work Woody Marks and Kyle Monangai steal, but there's no doubt about who will be the starter and lead runner in either backfield.

                 

I know a good Price when I see one.

       

You shouldn't actually expect to get Brooks at pick 138, but you might be able to get him in the early 100s, which doesn't happen on best-ball or high-stakes sites anymore.

              

Wide Receivers

(Full ADP chart is at the bottom of this article).

Wide receiver is where we annually see the largest discrepancies when comparing home-league ADPs to data from high stakes and best ball.

Of course, the catch is a big one: default settings on most home-league platforms only have two starting WRs. For high stakes and best ball, it's near-universal to have three WRs and a FLEX spot.

It's not for nothing that WR3s and WR4s tend to be cheap on Sleeper. Still, there are many cases where it's exaggerated and we do indeed want to be targeting wide receivers in the middle rounds.

        

Best Buys 👍

I mostly want running backs or Bowers in the teens and early 20s, but I'll eagerly draft Collins if he falls toward the mid-20s. I've got him 16th in my personal PPR rankings.

           

These guys probably won't be available in the 40s in a highly competitive league, but they might still be around in the mid-to-late 30s, rather than going in the mid-to-late 20s like in best ball.

If I'm drafting 12th, for example, I might look to take two RBs at the 1-2 turn and then two of these WRs at the 3-4 turn. If they aren't available by then, we might be able to pivot to Garrett Wilson, Tetairoa McMillan, etc. There's no shortage of WR breakout candidates in Rounds 3-4 this year, and not just because people want "the next JSN".

             

Watson is everyone's favorite 'cheaper in your home league' player. Call me a sheep if you must, but I kind of agree. His low-floor, high-ceiling profile works best in a format where misses cost less because there's decent stuff available on waivers. At this price, Watson can be drafted as a FLEX, or even as the first guy off our bench. Look for him in the sixth round of 12-team leagues or the seventh round of 10-teamers on Sleeper.

      

Washington is a potential league-winner who can sometimes be had in the seventh round. I wouldn't wait that long to draft him, but there's still plenty of value to be had in Round 6. He's more of a fifth-round guy for best ball and high stakes these days.

           

       

Tight Ends

(Full ADP chart is at the bottom of this article).

Best Buys

When the middle class of the position is overpriced, there are usually two ways to go. In this case, however, there's also a third option that works...

                

LaPorta stands out as an exception to the overpricing epidemic among non-elite TE1s. He's undervalued across all formats, and his price on Sleeper isn't too much different from the cost on best ball platforms. He's the best TE target for any team that didn't take Bowers or Loveland earlier on.

       

You should've drafted Bowers/Loveland/LaPorta. If you didn't, Likely and Okonkwo are reasonable breakout candidates at reasonable prices. But really, you should've just drafted Bowers, Loveland or LaPorta.

      

Putting it All Together

Here's a quick look at how I want to approach Sleeper drafts from early position (1-4), middle position (5-8) and late position (9-12). Things won't necessarily play out this way in reality, but it's what I have in mind ahead of time:

Jerry's Sleeper App Strategy by Draft Position

 Early PositionMiddle PositionLate Position
R1RB1 (Gibbs/Bijan) / WR1 (Puka/Chase)RB1 (CMC) / WR1 (JSN or ARSB)RB1 JT/Jeanty
R2RB1 Henry / WR1 Collins / TE1 BowersTE1 Bowers / RB1RB2 Hampton/Barkley/Cook
R3QB1 J. AllenWR1 Nabers/HigginsWR1 (Egbuka, Flowers, etc.)
R4WR2WR2 (Wilson?) / TE1 LovelandWR2
R5RB2 Monty/SwiftRB2 Monty/Swift/JudkinsWR3 (Odunze/Watson/McLaurin)
R6WR3 P. WashingtonWR3 P. WashingtonWR4
R7RB3 (Price/Warren) / TE1 LaPortaRB3 (Price/Stevenson) / TE1 LaPortaRB3 Stevenson/Pollard
R8WR4 Godwin/QJ/ReedQB1 Lawrence/Dak/CalebQB1 Lawrence/Dak/Caleb
R9RB3 J. BrooksRB3 J. Brooks / WR4 (Reed/Downs)RB4 J. Brooks / WR5 (Reed/Downs/Golden)
R10WR5 Golden/Diggs/Higgins/Downs/etcWR4 Golden/Diggs/Higgins/Downs/etcTE1 Likely/Kittle
R11K D. BaileyK D. BaileyK D. Bailey
R12RB4 Rodriguez/Tracy/ColemanWR5 Golden/Coker/KC/Strib/DeeboWR5 Golden/Coker/KC/Strib/Deebo
R13WR6 Boston/Deebo/Strib/etcQB Kyler/Baker/ShoughQB Kyler/Baker/Shough
R14RB5 Keaton/Sampson/Coleman/ConnerRB4 Keaton/Sampson/Coleman/ConnerRB5 Keaton/Sampson/Coleman/Conner
R15Chargers/Jaguars DSTChargers/Jaguars DSTChargers/Jaguars DST

       

Full ADP Chart (Top 150)

 

TeamPosPlayerSleeper ADPDeltaHS ADPDrafters ADPNFFC ADPJerry Rank
DETRBJahmyr Gibbs1.60.41.21.21.31
ATLRBBijan Robinson1.8-0.11.921.82
CINWRJa'Marr Chase3.40.43.13.13.13
LARWRPuka Nacua4.90.94.03.94.24
SFRBChristian McCaffrey5-1.16.16.27.05
SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba5.4-0.55.95.75.96
INDRBJonathan Taylor7.7-1.18.88.99.68
DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown8.11.46.76.76.47
DALWRCeeDee Lamb10.60.010.610.711.110
MINWRJustin Jefferson12.40.312.110.511.914
MIARBDe'Von Achane12.5-5.818.317.117.820
BUFRBJames Cook12.71.211.511.610.812
ATLWRDrake London14.1-6.020.120.818.621
LVRBAshton Jeanty15.46.39.18.69.69
PHIRBSaquon Barkley16.61.914.713.917.313
ARITETrey McBride18.7-11.630.32729.035
LACRBOmarion Hampton18.85.813.014.813.211
CINRBChase Brown193.615.415.313.917
NEWRA.J. Brown19.41.018.419.216.919
ARIRBJeremiyah Love19.7-9.829.530.131.527
LVTEBrock Bowers20.22.517.718.120.115
KCWRRashee Rice22.7-8.831.524.725.844
KCRBKenneth Walker22.94.818.114.817.522
DALWRGeorge Pickens23.1-0.823.92523.823
BALRBDerrick Henry24.64.120.519.923.718
HOUWRNico Collins25.24.221.022.424.616
NOWRChris Olave26.4-1.728.128.328.028
NYGWRMalik Nabers27.30.726.622.528.329
GBRBJosh Jacobs27.6-15.643.243.743.942
BUFQBJosh Allen28.2-1.129.330.931.925
LARRBKyren Williams32.2-3.836.032.537.538
NYJRBBreece Hall32.3-2.134.435.136.132
TBRBBucky Irving34.4-25.259.658.262.758
CINWRTee Higgins35.51.434.136.336.030
NORBTravis Etienne36.7-10.547.24548.748
CARWRTetairoa McMillan37.3-0.938.243.737.034
BALQBLamar Jackson37.9-18.055.954.366.547
DALRBJavonte Williams38.30.038.33837.939
NYJWRGarrett Wilson40.93.837.137.637.736
CHIWRLuther Burden41.1-3.544.641.241.551
CHITEColston Loveland41.21.140.140.746.633
LACWRLadd McConkey41.98.533.433.535.731
BALWRZay Flowers43.815.528.32929.826
PHIWRDeVonta Smith44.917.827.127.230.124
TBWREmeka Egbuka45.815.430.427.227.137
DENWRJaylen Waddle46.25.840.437.838.345
LARWRDavante Adams46.9-5.952.851.851.555
NERBTreVeyon Henderson47.8-13.561.359.355.669
NYGRBCam Skattebo48.73.545.246.346.243
INDTETyler Warren50.1-11.661.760.557.667
NEQBDrake Maye51.2-14.265.469.265.162
DETWRJameson Williams51.61.550.152.748.649
CLERBQuinshon Judkins550.454.654.656.153
HOURBDavid Montgomery56.38.847.551.151.440
WSHWRTerry McLaurin56.612.344.342.844.046
CINQBJoe Burrow57.1-10.567.668.261.773
SFWRMike Evans57.84.753.154.352.952
BUFWRDJ Moore59.3-1.961.248.550.085
JAXRBBhayshul Tuten60.43.756.745.356.868
WSHQBJayden Daniels62.1-12.174.266.385.371
CLETEHarold Fannin62.6-29.492.0102.691.482
TENWRCarnell Tate62.91.761.262.860.760
CHIWRRome Odunze64.29.255.056.554.554
CHIRBD'Andre Swift65.116.548.647.956.841
PHIQBJalen Hurts67.2-15.082.275.294.477
GBTETucker Kraft67.3-14.081.382.183.978
GBWRChristian Watson68.414.953.55648.656
DENRBRJ Harvey68.4-23.591.983.789.0103
NOWRJordyn Tyson692.866.265.873.959
JAXWRBrian Thomas69.66.762.967.164.757
ATLTEKyle Pitts71.3-20.091.393.486.494
PITWRDK Metcalf74.4-3.678.075.371.687
PITRBJaylen Warren74.85.369.56974.565
CARRBChuba Hubbard74.9-18.092.994.291.693
ARIWRMarvin Harrison75.811.264.664.163.766
DETTESam LaPorta76.4-0.877.275.593.163
PHIWRMakai Lemon76.6-10.687.295.891.974
DENWRCourtland Sutton77.9-9.887.785.773.5104
ARIWRMichael Wilson80.2-9.990.19279.399
SEARBJadarian Price80.316.264.263.967.661
NYGQBJaxson Dart80.6-27.5108.1101.5115.7107
NERBRhamondre Stevenson82.79.273.571.784.764
CHIQBCaleb Williams82.95.377.672.484.376
JAXWRParker Washington83.228.055.255.859.850
INDWRAlec Pierce83.6-12.095.6100.481.4105
LACQBJustin Herbert83.7-2.986.683.887.089
TENRBTony Pollard85.64.081.677.683.284
JAXWRJakobi Meyers87.6-16.9104.5110.1101.4102
PITRBRico Dowdle88.1-10.498.587.895.6112
CHIRBKyle Monangai89.5-15.7105.2112.1102.4101
DALQBDak Prescott90.33.986.485.893.380
JAXQBTrevor Lawrence92.311.081.381.690.372
DENRBJ.K. Dobbins92.5-6.999.4102.8100.395
TBWRChris Godwin92.613.579.185.881.470
LACTEOronde Gadsden94.7-62.0156.7164.2162.8143
BUFTEDalton Kincaid97.1-21.5118.6113.4118.3124
SFTEGeorge Kittle97.4-15.1112.5122.1118.497
LARRBBlake Corum98.36.991.495.487.991
KCQBPatrick Mahomes100.1-12.4112.5102.8119.8115
MINWRJordan Addison100.74.296.599.3102.288
LACWRQuentin Johnston102.628.274.474.773.475
PITWRMichael Pittman102.917.885.18881.386
TENWRWan'Dale Robinson1036.496.687.489.4113
SFQBBrock Purdy103.5-1.4104.9101.1113.5100
DALTEJake Ferguson104-32.2136.2134124.5150
NETEHunter Henry106.2-64.9171.1159.4182.8171
TBRBKenny Gainwell106.913.793.284.389.2106
KCTETravis Kelce107.1-18.5125.6123.6123.3130
MINRBAaron Jones108.8-22.1130.9129129.8134
PHITEDallas Goedert109.1-33.4142.5127128.5172
BALTEMark Andrews110.7-22.9133.6135.5134.2131
WSHRBJacory Croskey-Merritt114.9-4.0118.9111.7119.0126
LARQBMatthew Stafford115.25.1110.1107.1109.1114
NEWRRomeo Doubs115.3-6.1121.4118.7113.4132
GBWRJayden Reed11630.885.28096.679
NYGTEIsaiah Likely117.3-5.9123.2124120.7125
NYJTEKenyon Sadiq118.2-60.1178.3180.7187.3167
DENQBBo Nix118.70.4118.3108.9123.1123
DETQBJared Goff12210.9111.1102.6114.8116
ATLRBBrian Robinson123.8-47.5171.3179.4179.5155
GBQBJordan Love124.8-2.1126.9114.1139.6127
INDWRJosh Downs125.144.181.077.984.281
SEARBZach Charbonnet125.8-41.5167.3163.4152.6186
WASWRStefon Diggs125.915.8110.1104.4115.8110
WSHRBRachaad White127.219.8107.4107.492.7122
JAXTEBrenton Strange128.8-26.1154.9151.1159.7154
MINRBJordan Mason130.522.4108.1108.2105.2111
HOUWRJayden Higgins131.122.3108.8128.8105.792
ARIRBTyler Allgeier132.5-20.7153.2150.6144.1165
BUFWRKhalil Shakir133.810.1123.7126.9123.3121
GBWRMatthew Golden134.133.8100.3106.6104.490
KCWRXavier Worthy134.925.9109.0117112.198
NOTEJuwan Johnson135.3-27.3162.6147.4163.5177
CARWRJalen Coker136.323.4112.9120.6122.096
HOUTEDalton Schultz137-56.4193.4175.1203.0202
MIAQBMalik Willis137.8-1.6139.4130.7169.6118
CARRBJonathon Brooks13855.682.488.376.083
TBQBBaker Mayfield140.912.7128.2118.6130.9135
HOURBWoody Marks141.2-2.2143.4141.4144.7144
MINTET.J. Hockenson141.2-34.9176.1171.6198.6158
JAXRBChris Rodriguez141.69.2132.4134.7143.6119
MINQBKyler Murray142.219.2123.0118.1141.9109
CLEWRKC Concepcion143.223.7119.5128.2122.4108
NOQBTyler Shough144.411.1133.3122.7141.3136
DENRBJonah Coleman145-6.6151.6171.1144.7139
NYGRBTyrone Tracy145.316.4128.9130.5128.2128
WSHTEChig Okonkwo146.2-4.4150.6143155.8153
MINWRJauan Jennings146.3-26.9173.2162168.7189
CLEWRDenzel Boston147.51.5146.0155.2149.9133
NYJWROmar Cooper149.3-6.2155.5155.2171.2140

         

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jerry Donabedian
Jerry is a Writer, Editor and Lead Projections Analyst at RotoWire, where he's been writing NFL articles and player notes for more than a decade. After four years as a profitable, multi-sport DFS player, Jerry shifted his focus toward traveling and NFL fantasy writing (with an occasional gambling side hustle along the way). Nowadays, Jerry devotes 90 percent of his bankroll to best ball and 90 percent of his soul to his dynasty teams. You might also know him as the slowest slow drafter on Drafters (StringerHell) and DraftKings (jd0505).
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