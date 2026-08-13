2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo

Jerry Donabedian compares Yahoo's default ranks to Underdog ADP, revealing a surprising amount of value at running back in Rounds 4-6.
August 13, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
August 13, 2026
ADP Analysis
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Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

With the NFL preseason underway, RotoWire's experts are here to help you win redraft leagues with platform-specific strategy for Yahoo, ESPN and Sleeper.

The first article in this series explained how ADP-based default rankings on Sleeper set up pockets of value at each position, including Round 2 at RB, Round 4 at WR and Round 8 at QB (in 12-team leagues).

We'll now do the same for Yahoo, comparing their default rankings (xRanks) against an average of Underdog ADP (best ball) and my half-PPR ranks (pro-Raiders propaganda). We're leaving out high-stakes data, because all of the major platforms use full PPR as a default, whereas Yahoo's fantasy setup defaults to half PPR.

After the position breakdowns, you'll find a couple of my mock drafts that illustrate what I'm talking about in regard to adapting strategy to league settings. At the very bottom of the article, you can find all the ADP and xRank data discussed within.

If you haven't already, I highly recommend checking out Ian Hartitz's round-by-round strategy guide for Yahoo. He gets into the "if this, then that" type of strategy that helps us make backup plans for our backup plans.

 

       

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Yahoo-Specific Considerations

Default Yahoo Settings:

  • Half-PPR.
  • 1QB, 2RB, 2WR, 1TE, 1FLEX, 1K, 1DST.
    • The two-WR, one-FLEX default can have a big impact on strategy if we're accustomed to leagues where we can start up to four WRs (three WR slots + a FLEX).

Among the popular redraft platforms, Yahoo has the sharpest default ranks, listing players in an order that's not too different from ADP in high-stakes or best-ball drafts. The ranks are updated semi-regularly by Yahoo's highly regarded team of experts. As a result, ADP also tends to be sharper on Yahoo (though the numbers matter less because players aren't listed in order of said ADP when we open up draft rooms).

On ESPN or Sleeper, we'll often find ourselves looking at default ranks/ADPs that appear badly outdated or otherwise questionable.

There's a lot less of that on Yahoo, and yet we'll still find plenty of ways to exploit the default ranks below.

I'd even argue that Yahoo's default ranks may be too similar to ADPs from best ball and high stakes contests, unless our league nixes the default settings in favor of three WRs and full PPR. When we can only start a maximum of three WRs — instead of three being the minimum — it can impact strategy at all points in a draft due to associated opportunity costs. The distinction between full PPR and half PPR also has major implications.

Once we factor in some reasonable RB prices on Yahoo, there's a strong argument for a RB-heavy strategy that brings me a bit out of my comfort zone.

         

Quarterbacks

The Yahoo ranks put most QB1s about 5-8 picks earlier than where they go on Underdog. My personal rankings are more mixed, but it's generally the same idea; I rank most of the starting QBs later than where the Yahoo default puts them.

The obvious reaction — a late-round QB strategy — has an awful lot of merit, but I do think there are other ways to attack the position on Yahoo. 

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence have reasonable default ranks relative to the other QB1s, making them strong picks in drafts where they slip even a little.

In drafts that roughly follow the Y! Ranks, there's a clear bucket of QBs that we want to avoid: Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts

Nothing against those guys — all should be solid fantasy starters — but we can probably get 95% of their production a few rounds later or 92-94% of the production with a late-round platoon. I know a lot of best-ball drafters feel the same way on Underdog, but the prices there are better for taking a shot on Maye/Burrow/Daniels/Hurts.

TeamPlayerY! RankΔUD/J AvgUD ADPJerry Rank
BUFJosh Allen26-4.530.535.925
BALLamar Jackson48-2.850.856.645
NEDrake Maye60-6.566.56766
CINJoe Burrow61-7.868.868.569
WSHJayden Daniels62-9.671.668.275
PHIJalen Hurts64-10.174.172.176
CHICaleb Williams72-3.175.173.177
LACJustin Herbert74-13.287.282.492
JAXTrevor Lawrence823.378.885.572
DALDak Prescott835.877.280.374
SFBrock Purdy92-7.699.6101.298
NYGJaxson Dart95-8.1103.1101.2105
DENBo Nix99-16.5115.5108123
MINKyler Murray110-1.3111.4114.7108
KCPatrick Mahomes1115.7105.496.7114
LARMatthew Stafford1120.5111.5107116
DETJared Goff1152.5112.6110.1115
GBJordan Love1275.3121.7115.4128
MIAMalik Willis1290.3128.7135.4122
TBBaker Mayfield1303.4126.6120.2133
NOTyler Shough1355.0130.0124136
INDDaniel Jones150-16.4166.4146.7186
SEASam Darnold15412.4141.7142.3141

The late-round QB strategy sets up nicely on Yahoo, especially in deeper leagues where we need to start three WRs and/or multiple FLEXs (or are playing with 14 teams).

If that's not your cup of tea, there's also another pocket where we can expect to find decent value...

  

Best Buys 👍

The Yahoo ranks for these two are very similar to the Underdog ADPs, placing both around the 7/8 turn in 12-team leagues. I still lean toward the late-round QB strategy, but I can make an exception if one of my preferred low-end QB1s (Prescott/Lawrence) is still available in the mid-to-late 80s.

I'm not opposed to Josh Allen — he's bounced between the low 20s and mid-20s of my ranks — but I do worry about falling behind at RB/WR if I take him in relatively deep leagues (or in leagues where I already drafted TE Brock Bowers).

In most cases, I'd only take Allen, Lawrence or Prescott when they last at least a few picks past the Yahoo default rank. If that doesn't happen, I'll happily wait until Round 10+ to draft one or two of these QBs:

               

I can't say I'm a Shough believer, but the price is right if you are. I'd rather go more boring (Mahomes/Goff) or more exciting (Malik Willis, Kyler Murray). Note that Willis and Murray are also decent values on Yahoo, and the supposedly risky profile isn't actually that big of a risk if we're drafting two QBs or playing in a league where waiver options tend to be pretty good.

         

If you somehow totally whiff on the position, Darnold can be a competent worst-case scenario survival handbook. He probably won't maintain last year's pace in terms of YPA, but he's a strong candidate for both positive TD regression and a bump in passing volume. I wish I'd been quicker to accept that Darnold is actually a pretty good real-life QB now.

           

Running Backs

The margins here aren't large, but I was nonetheless surprised to see the number of cases (highlighted below) in which my personal half-PPR ranks and Underdog ADP both were more optimistic than the Yahoo defaults for a given running back:

TeamPlayerY! RankΔUD/J AVGUD ADPJerry Rank
BALDerrick Henry194.514.617.112
ARIJeremiyah Love27-0.527.52728
LARKyren Williams30-1.731.732.431
NYJBreece Hall333.429.729.330
GBJosh Jacobs36-8.944.940.749
DALJavonte Williams372.234.835.634
NOTravis Etienne44-4.348.342.654
NYGCam Skattebo463.242.943.742
CHID'Andre Swift471.345.848.543
CLEQuinshon Judkins522.050.05347
HOUDavid Montgomery5312.840.347.533
JAXBhayshul Tuten54-3.257.250.364
TBBucky Irving597.951.254.348
NETreVeyon Henderson653.161.955.868
SEAJadarian Price665.161.061.960
NERhamondre Stevenson670.966.173.259
PITJaylen Warren734.368.770.467

          

Best Buys 👍

As much as I love Brock Bowers and Nico Collins, they're not quite justification for passing on Henry in mid-to-late Round 2 of a half-PPR format. Any chance to draft Henry in the late teens or early 20s should be jumped on, even if it means sacrificing our pre-draft plans. I'm usually not the biggest fan of RB-RB starts, but a half-PPR team anchored by Henry and Christian McCaffrey offers a ceiling that's well worth chasing.

               

Like most other best-ball fanatics, I prefer to draft WRs in this ADP range. But I've come around on some of the RBs, especially if we're talking half-PPR instead of full PPR. If we also add the impact of only having two WR spots in any of these Yahoo leagues, Hall suddenly looks like massive steal in the early-to-mid 30s. My enthusiasm for Williams is somewhat lesser, but I'll buy in occasionally if he's still available in the late 30s or early 40s.

          

Your RB Dead Zone is my discount superstore. Montgomery is one of my universal 2026 draft targets, but the others listed here are price-based plays with Yahoo default ranks at least a few spots below their Underdog ADPs. At cost, Irving is my favorite of the group besides Monty. And I'll never put up much of an argument against Jaylen Warren, who is a much better real-life player than Rico Dowdle.

It feels weird to draft multiple RBs in this range, given my home league strategy of past years, but it really does set up nicely from a value standpoint, especially when we're picking in the later part of the so-called dead zone rather than risking a pick in the third round or early fourth.

      

Brooks was already moving up in all rankings and ADP data before the announcement of Chuba Hubbard's hamstring injury. In other words, Brooks should soon be a top-80 pick pretty much everywhere across the fantasy industry

It's a fun situation, as he's a second-round pick with very clear opportunity ahead (even before the Hubbard injury). People have strong opinions about the player himself, but the truth is that he played fewer than 600 college snaps, two ACL tears ago, so any tape-based conviction should be met with a large saltshaker. And yet, I kind of like the price?

                           

Wide Receivers

This is supposed to be the promised land for any comparison of redraft default ranks vs. ADPs from best ball or high stakes leagues. That's still the case on Sleeper and ESPN, for the most part, but on Yahoo we'll find better positional balance in terms of where value emerges. 

Given that reality, let's focus on WRs from the same ADP range as most of the RBs evaluated above:

TeamPlayerY! RankΔUD/J AVGUD ADPJerry Rank
ATLDrake London17-4.621.621.222
HOUNico Collins200.120.022.917
DALGeorge Pickens22-1.323.323.523
NEA.J. Brown233.120.018.921
PHIDeVonta Smith24-4.328.327.629
CINTee Higgins28-2.930.934.827
NOChris Olave29-2.631.631.132
NYGMalik Nabers316.224.923.726
BALZay Flowers324.827.330.524
KCRashee Rice341.133.025.940
DENJaylen Waddle35-7.142.138.246
TBEmeka Egbuka382.036.131.141
NYJGarrett Wilson401.039.04038
CARTetairoa McMillan413.337.739.436
LACLadd McConkey425.536.634.139
CHILuther Burden43-1.544.544.944
WSHTerry McLaurin45-4.049.046.951

     

Best Buys 👍   

Yahoo's rankers have Drake London six spots ahead of A.J. Brown, but Brown is 2.3 picks ahead of London for Underdog ADP. Unfortunately, I'm a coward with no conviction here. I've generally found Brown to be overpriced across much of the fantasy industry, but he's a good enough pick at the 2-3 turn if he actually makes it there.

    

Rashee Rice and Emeka Egbuka are also relative values on Yahoo, but I think the Yahoo rankers have it right and the UD drafters have it wrong. If you disagree with me, there's a good chance you can get favorable prices on Rice/Egbuka on Yahoo.

Otherwise, the debate between Flowers and Nabers is an interesting one. Flowers is a not-quite superstar who seems to have everything lining up perfectly for a career year. Nabers is a very-much superstar who has a slew of surrounding factors working against him. Get your popcorn ready!

                    

These prices on McMillan and McConkey could make it tough for me to click an RB like Skattebo or D'Andre Swift in Round 4, even in leagues where I have a WR-heavy start or only need to fill out two WR slots. That said, I don't think McConkey will actually last into the 40s in any of my leagues. McMillan might, especially after the Darren Waller signing added a bit of target competition.

      

I haven't drafted Jameson Williams much this year, but a half-PPR format with a late-R5 price is the right place to take him for a spin. If not Jamo, there's no shortage of WR value in the middle rounds. That's another reason I find myself leaning a bit more toward the RBs in Rounds 3-5, relative to both past years and other platforms.

I'd also argue that Williams isn't as much of a "better in best ball" guy as people think. The guys that truly meet that criteria are the ones who have job security but are unlikely to average enough points to merit a lineup spot. Williams averages enough points to merit starting; there's just some frustration in terms of week-to-week consistency (which is highly overrated in any case, given that the variance of an entire team/lineup isn't actually impacted much by increased/decreased variance from a single input among the 9-10 lineup spots). I still greatly prefer Sam LaPorta, at cost, but Williams is a strong pick in his own right at this price.

             

The key thing to note here is that WR depth matters less in redraft than in best ball. That's especially true if our league only requires two WR starters. I'm not saying these guys are bad picks, but it'll often make sense to draft QB/RB/TE in this range anyway, inter-site price comparison be damned.   

     

Ian Hartitz's recent article on Yahoo strategy correctly points out that we don't usually want to be drafting WRs in the final few rounds. Boston is my exception, at least for now. A buzzy camp is causing his price to rise, and he may eventually land in the same range as guys like Robinson and Concepcion above.

       

Tight Ends

(Full ADP chart is at the bottom of this article).

Best Buys 👍

It's often the case that high prices at the onesie positions (QB/TE) don't apply to the very top or very bottom of the totem pole, instead hitting the middle hard. That's certainly the case when we compare Yahoo default ranks to ADP from Underdog. The conclusion, as always, is that it's a good idea to draft Brock Bowers. I especially want him in shallow leagues where there's not much concern about running out of viable starting options at RB and WR.

You won't find much else to like at tight end when comparing Yahoo prices to Underdog:

TeamPlayerY! RankUD ADP
LVBrock Bowers2119.9
ARITrey McBride2529.2
CHIColston Loveland3944.3
INDTyler Warren4963
GBTucker Kraft7178.5
DETSam LaPorta7590.7
CLEHarold Fannin80101.9
ATLKyle Pitts84104.2
SFGeorge Kittle94115.6
BUFDalton Kincaid109125.3
PHIDallas Goedert116134.7
NYGIsaiah Likely119127.2
BALMark Andrews121128.7
DALJake Ferguson136132.9
WSHChig Okonkwo142142.7
NOJuwan Johnson155154.2
JAXBrenton Strange157148.9
NEHunter Henry164151.6
LACOronde Gadsden167159.6

      

Mock Draft Time - 2WR vs. 3WR on Yahoo

Below I'll use RotoWire's customizable Mock Draft tool to show the difference between how I might draft for a league with two WR spots vs. a league with three WR spots.

Given my findings above, I thought it would be most instructive if I essentially forced myself to take a WR in the first round (by picking from the fourth spot and making the conventional pick: Puka Nacua). Instead of doing an RB-heavy build, I'll show how I want to play the position from a draft position that makes it challenging.

I prefer teams that open with Gibbs/Bijan/McCaffrey, but it's the situations we don't prefer that require more planning, right? Opening with Nacua or Ja'Marr Chase sets up a series of interesting decisions, whereas opening with Gibbs or Bijan feels like playing on easy mode.

The teams I ended up drafting are similar, but you can see with the two-WR build how a couple of key decisions shift toward TE or RB instead of a wide receiver in the early rounds. Namely, I took TE Brock Bowers in Round 2 and RB David Montgomery in Round 4, whereas both of those spots went to wide receivers (Nico Collins & Luther Burden) in the three-WR draft.

Collins and Burden are still perfectly good picks with two WR spots available, but it didn't really make sense to take both of them in the first draft when I already had Puka and also had a long list of breakout WRs that I like in the middle rounds. 

With Nacua, Collins and Burden on my roster, I'd have already filled out both WR spots and the FLEX spot, which brings about the threat of diminished returns for any additional WR picks (because they could end up stuck on the bench even if they perform well).

The end product is two very similar teams, only one has Parker Washington as the WR2 and the other has him as WR4. (I probably should've drafted another WR instead of Rodriguez/Tracy on the second team, but I do genuinely like both teams otherwise).

      

Full ADP Chart for Yahoo Comparison

   

PosTeamPlayerY! RankΔUD/J AvgUD ADPJerry Rank
RBDETJahmyr Gibbs1-0.11.11.11
RBATLBijan Robinson20.02.022
WRCINJa'Marr Chase30.03.13.13
WRLARPuka Nacua40.04.044
RBSFChristian McCaffrey5-0.65.66.15
WRDETAmon-Ra St. Brown6-1.67.67.18
WRSEAJaxon Smith-Njigba70.76.35.67
RBINDJonathan Taylor81.16.97.86
WRDALCeeDee Lamb9-1.310.39.611
RBBUFJames Cook10-0.310.310.610
WRMINJustin Jefferson11-0.811.810.613
RBPHISaquon Barkley12-1.813.813.614
RBLVAshton Jeanty132.410.612.29
RBKCKenneth Walker14-2.616.615.118
RBCINChase Brown15-2.717.715.320
RBLACOmarion Hampton161.114.914.815
WRATLDrake London17-4.621.621.222
RBMIADe'Von Achane18-0.618.618.219
RBBALDerrick Henry194.514.617.112
WRHOUNico Collins200.120.022.917
TELVBrock Bowers213.118.019.916
WRDALGeorge Pickens22-1.323.323.523
WRNEA.J. Brown233.120.018.921
WRPHIDeVonta Smith24-4.328.327.629
TEARITrey McBride25-8.133.129.237
QBBUFJosh Allen26-4.530.535.925
RBARIJeremiyah Love27-0.527.52728
WRCINTee Higgins28-2.930.934.827
WRNOChris Olave29-2.631.631.132
RBLARKyren Williams30-1.731.732.431
WRNYGMalik Nabers316.224.923.726
WRBALZay Flowers324.827.330.524
RBNYJBreece Hall333.429.729.330
WRKCRashee Rice341.133.025.940
WRDENJaylen Waddle35-7.142.138.246
RBGBJosh Jacobs36-8.944.940.749
RBDALJavonte Williams372.234.835.634
WRTBEmeka Egbuka382.036.131.141
TECHIColston Loveland39-0.639.744.335
WRNYJGarrett Wilson401.039.04038
WRCARTetairoa McMillan413.337.739.436
WRLACLadd McConkey425.536.634.139
WRCHILuther Burden43-1.544.544.944
RBNOTravis Etienne44-4.348.342.654
WRWSHTerry McLaurin45-4.049.046.951
RBNYGCam Skattebo463.242.943.742
RBCHID'Andre Swift471.345.848.543
QBBALLamar Jackson48-2.850.856.645
TEINDTyler Warren49-15.064.06365
WRGBChristian Watson50-6.856.857.656
WRLARDavante Adams51-0.851.851.652
RBCLEQuinshon Judkins522.050.05347
RBHOUDavid Montgomery5312.840.347.533
RBJAXBhayshul Tuten54-3.257.250.364
WRSFMike Evans553.951.149.253
WRBUFDJ Moore56-11.667.655.180
WRCHIRome Odunze570.356.758.455
WRDETJameson Williams587.151.051.950
RBTBBucky Irving597.951.254.348
QBNEDrake Maye60-6.566.56766
QBCINJoe Burrow61-7.868.868.569
QBWSHJayden Daniels62-9.671.668.275
WRJAXParker Washington634.658.459.857
QBPHIJalen Hurts64-10.174.172.176
RBNETreVeyon Henderson653.161.955.868
RBSEAJadarian Price665.161.061.960
RBNERhamondre Stevenson670.966.173.259
WRTENCarnell Tate686.961.260.362
WRARIMarvin Harrison69-0.769.769.370
WRJAXBrian Thomas708.961.264.358
TEGBTucker Kraft71-4.875.878.573
QBCHICaleb Williams72-3.175.173.177
RBPITJaylen Warren734.368.770.467
QBLACJustin Herbert74-13.287.282.492
TEDETSam LaPorta75-1.876.990.763
WRNOJordyn Tyson7613.562.56461
RBTENTony Pollard77-0.577.576.978
RBCARChuba Hubbard78-10.688.687.290
WRINDAlec Pierce79-6.485.484.886
TECLEHarold Fannin80-15.595.5101.989
WRPITDK Metcalf811.879.275.383
QBJAXTrevor Lawrence823.378.885.572
QBDALDak Prescott835.877.280.374
TEATLKyle Pitts84-17.6101.6104.299
WRLACQuentin Johnston858.476.674.279
RBDENJ.K. Dobbins86-15.2101.296.4106
WRTBChris Godwin876.380.890.571
WRINDJosh Downs882.685.482.888
RBPITRico Dowdle89-5.094.087101
RBCARJonathon Brooks905.684.486.882
WRARIMichael Wilson91-5.496.492.8100
QBSFBrock Purdy92-7.699.6101.298
RBLARBlake Corum931.791.491.791
TESFGeorge Kittle94-11.8105.8115.696
QBNYGJaxson Dart95-8.1103.1101.2105
WRMINJordan Addison968.587.690.185
RBDENRJ Harvey97-1.198.189.2107
WRGBJayden Reed9817.380.780.481
QBDENBo Nix99-16.5115.5108123
WRDENCourtland Sutton1005.794.384.6104
WR Stefon Diggs101-4.6105.6102.1109
WRPHIMakai Lemon10219.982.177.287
RBCHIKyle Monangai1035.597.698.197
WRPITMichael Pittman1047.396.898.595
RBWSHJacory Croskey-Merritt105-10.7115.7111.3120
RBWSHRachaad White106-12.1118.1112.1124
RBMINJordan Mason10711.495.6107.284
RBTBKenny Gainwell108-2.3110.3107.6113
TEBUFDalton Kincaid109-9.7118.7125.3112
QBMINKyler Murray110-1.3111.4114.7108
QBKCPatrick Mahomes1115.7105.496.7114
QBLARMatthew Stafford1120.5111.5107116
WRKCTravis Kelce113-15.2128.2122.3134
WRGBMatthew Golden11414.699.4104.894
QBDETJared Goff1152.5112.6110.1115
TEPHIDallas Goedert116-36.4152.4134.7170
RBJAXChris Rodriguez117-2.9119.9128.8111
WRJAXJakobi Meyers118-1.8119.9112.7127
TENYGIsaiah Likely119-7.6126.6127.2126
TEBALMark Andrews121-10.9131.9128.7135
WRKCXavier Worthy12117.5103.5104103
RBMINAaron Jones122-9.0131.0125137
WRHOUJayden Higgins12315.9107.1121.293
WRCARJalen Coker1249.7114.4126.7102
WRNERomeo Doubs125-0.3125.3118.5132
WRTENWan'Dale Robinson12611.4114.7112.3117
QBGBJordan Love1275.3121.7115.4128
WRCLEKC Concepcion12813.6114.4118.8110
QBMIAMalik Willis1290.3128.7135.4122
QBTBBaker Mayfield1303.4126.6120.2133
RBLACKeaton Mitchell131-0.4131.5132.9130
WRSFDe'Zhaun Stribling1324.1127.9136.8119
RBNYGTyrone Tracy133-0.8133.8136.5131
WRSEARashid Shaheed134-6.5140.5132149
QBNOTyler Shough1355.0130.0124136
TEDALJake Ferguson136-5.9142.0132.9151
RBARITyler Allgeier137-21.2158.2151.3165
RBPHITank Bigsby138-10.4148.4156.7140
RBHOUWoody Marks139-7.5146.5141152
RBSEAZach Charbonnet140-39.0179.0161197
WRSFDeebo Samuel14116.2124.8128.6121
TEWSHChig Okonkwo142-2.8144.9142.7147
RBNOAlvin Kamara143-33.3176.3163.6189
WRBUFKhalil Shakir14417.0127.1129.1125
WRTBJalen McMillan145-12.7157.7152.3163
RBTENTyjae Spears146-9.0155.0157153
WRLVJalen Nailor148-5.6153.6148.2159
RBDENJonah Coleman1490.3148.7158.3139
QBINDDaniel Jones150-16.4166.4146.7186
RBDETIsiah Pacheco151-20.5171.5155188
RBATLBrian Robinson152-9.1161.1180.2142
WRNYJAdonai Mitchell153-24.8177.8172.5183
QBSEASam Darnold15412.4141.7142.3141
TENOJuwan Johnson155-11.1166.1154.2178
TEJAXBrenton Strange1578.6148.5148.9148
WRJAXTravis Hunter1584.9153.1144.2162
QBHOUC.J. Stroud1608.8151.2145.4157
QBTENCam Ward1623.8158.2144.4172
WRCLEDenzel Boston16326.1136.9144.8129
TENEHunter Henry16413.2150.8151.6150
KDALBrandon Aubrey16524.3140.8163.5118
RBCLEDylan Sampson1667.8158.3173.5143
TELACOronde Gadsden16710.2156.8159.6154
RBBUFRay Davis168-4.9172.9187.8158
RBDALJaydon Blue169-8.1177.1172.1182
QBCARBryce Young170-0.4170.5160.9180
WRDALRyan Flournoy17112.0159.0163155
RBGBMarShawn Lloyd172-5.8177.8174.6181

     

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jerry Donabedian
Jerry is a Writer, Editor and Lead Projections Analyst at RotoWire, where he's been writing NFL articles and player notes for more than a decade. After four years as a profitable, multi-sport DFS player, Jerry shifted his focus toward traveling and NFL fantasy writing (with an occasional gambling side hustle along the way). Nowadays, Jerry devotes 90 percent of his bankroll to best ball and 90 percent of his soul to his dynasty teams. You might also know him as the slowest slow drafter on Drafters (StringerHell) and DraftKings (jd0505).
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  • New Orleans Saints
    Jordyn Tyson
    Exits Thursday's practice with injury
    NFL
    New Orleans Saints
  • Carolina Panthers
    Chuba Hubbard
    Coach confident regarding RB's Week 1 status
    NFL
    Carolina Panthers
  • Carolina Panthers
    Jonathon Brooks
    Set to start preseason opener
    NFL
    Carolina Panthers

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