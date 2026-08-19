Jim Coventry plants his flag on 14 players for the 2026 fantasy football season, players he is decisively and fully bought into for this season.

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Some players require a leap of faith. These do not.

The players below are those on whom I'm planting my flag this season — players I am decisively and fully bought into for the 2026 fantasy football season. Some are obvious names being drafted at a discount, others are players the market has soured on for the wrong reasons.

Check out my rankings to see where these players stand and to find other gems.

Quarterback

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Joe Burrow, when healthy, is one of the two or three best quarterbacks in fantasy, averaging 4,697 yards and 39 touchdowns a year across his full seasons, including a 4,918-yard, 43-touchdown ceiling year in 2024. He throws to arguably the league's best receiver duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield in Chase Brown.

The swing risk is obvious: Burrow has missed six or more games in three of his six seasons. I'm planting my flag on him, betting he stays healthy this season.

Draft him early if you're comfortable taking a quarterback that high, and pair him with Baker Mayfield in the late rounds as bye-week and injury insurance.

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Kyler Murray, Vikings

Kyler Murray is my favorite value quarterback on the board. Full stop. He profiles for roughly 624 rushing yards in a full season, and coach Kevin O'Connell's offense is tailor-made for a mobile, accurate passer, the same system that got 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns out of Sam Darnold in 2024.

Murray now throws to the best group of pass catchers of his career in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, behind an offensive line that's a real upgrade over what he had in Arizona. Availability is the one legitimate knock, as he has 19 missed games over three seasons, but a single ACL injury drove two of those absences rather than two separate incidents.

I expect a top-10 fantasy quarterback at a QB2 price, and pairing Murray with a cheap insurance policy late is the smart way to protect the pick.

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield gets my flag plant because the injury that wrecked his 2025 season obscures how good he actually was before it happened. Through six weeks last year he was playing at a 23.5-point-per-game pace, a strong top-12 quarterback, and outside of that shoulder injury he's about as durable as it gets, three consecutive seasons of playing every game before last year's outlier.

He's produced 26 or more touchdown passes in five separate seasons, including a 41-touchdown, 4,500-yard year under his old play caller, and the incoming offensive staff runs a similar system. The risk is that Mayfield tends to play through pain even when he probably shouldn't.

I'm still comfortable taking him as a low-risk quarterback with real top-12 upside, or as a high-end streaming and insurance option if you go a different direction early.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Omarion Hampton flashed real juice last season even in a difficult situation, posting a 5.1-yard average on outside zone carries, nearly 30 percent of his workload, behind a line that graded out near the bottom of the league in both pass and run blocking. That context is changing fast.

New coordinator Mike McDaniel brought fullback Alec Ingold over from Miami and is set up to run a heavy dose of outside zone, the same concept that pushed De'Von Achane to 91 carries at 5.7 yards a pop in a similar role last season. The offensive line also got real upgrades at center and the expected return to health of the elite tackle duo.

If McDaniel fed the 188-pound Achane roughly 300 touches a year in Miami, there's no obvious reason a 220-pound back doesn't see at least that kind of workload. Hampton posted 15.1 points a game and five touchdowns in nine games last season despite a broken ankle that cost him eight games.

I see this as a perfect storm for a true three-down workhorse role, and I wouldn't blink at taking him in the back half of the first round.

Get ready for your draft by visiting our Custom Fantasy Football Rankings for a list of the top players for the season ahead, customized for your league.

Cam Skattebo, Giants

Cam Skattebo scored seven touchdowns in just eight games last season, a 15-touchdown full-season pace, and averaged 19.1 PPR points a game after Week 2 with a floor game of 11 points. He was on pace for 15.6 touches a game, clear workhorse volume, before a broken right leg and dislocated ankle ended his season early.

His pass-protection issues are real and could cost him some third-down snaps, but he's still an effective enough receiver to catch his share of passes even away from obvious passing downs, and his size is a real asset against a league full of smaller, lighter linebackers. The market is pricing Skattebo like an injury risk instead of pricing the role and the production he flashed before the injury hit.

A freak ankle injury shouldn't define his value, and I'm treating this as an excellent value in drafts.

David Montgomery, Texans

David Montgomery has scored 13, 12 and eight touchdowns in his last three seasons, a legitimate touchdown machine, and he's missed just six games in that span, durable enough to handle a true lead role. He ranks in the top 8 percent in evasiveness and the top 11 percent in power success rate, a short-yardage and goal-line specialist profile.

He's leaving a crowded Detroit backfield for a potential workhorse role in Houston, where the offensive line has been overhauled at three spots to fix what was a bottom-5 run-blocking unit, and an elite Houston defense, fewer than 300 points allowed, should produce positive game scripts and plenty of clock-killing carries.

Woody Marks remains on the roster, but he was well below average in efficiency last season and isn't a real threat to touches. Montgomery's own efficiency numbers, bottom 8 percent in yards per carry, look worse than they should given how poor Detroit's interior line actually was.

He still has plenty left in the tank. He's being discounted for a decline that hasn't actually happened, and I see him as one of the better values at running back this year.

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Justin Jefferson's three-year average with competent quarterback play is 113 catches, 1,653 yards and 9.3 touchdowns a season, and last year's dip was entirely about J.J. McCarthy. Across seven games with McCarthy at quarterback, Jefferson managed just four catches and 44 yards a game with a single touchdown.

With Carson Wentz for five games, he was back to a career-average pace, seven catches and 95 yards a game, and with Sam Darnold in 2024 he caught 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kyler Murray is a real upgrade over Wentz and at least as good as Darnold ever was in this offense.

The only real downside is tied to Murray's own durability, since a Murray injury could put McCarthy back under center. I'm choosing to treat last year's McCarthy stretch as if it never happened.

At pick 10, Jefferson is an incredible value who could easily finish as fantasy's No. 1 wide receiver, and he should be drafted aggressively.

A.J. Brown closed last season playing at a 114-catch, 1,445-yard, 10-touchdown pace in the last seven games in Philadelphia, and his four-year rate, extrapolated to a full season, is 93 receptions, 1,380 yards and nine touchdowns. Drake Maye is an upgrade at quarterback over Jalen Hurts, and coach Mike Vrabel, who had Brown in Tennessee, knows exactly what happens to that locker room if Brown doesn't get the ball.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also coached Randy Moss in New England and never diluted his target share, and while Brown isn't Moss, the same logic applies. He can still win at every level of the field against every type of coverage.

Durability, six missed games over two seasons, and a drop issue that's crept into his game are the real risks. I still believe Brown is an elite receiver.

New England's 2026 schedule is tougher than last year's, which should mean plenty of passing volume, and once the top-5 receivers are off the board, Brown is exactly the player I'm targeting.

Jaylen Waddle, Broncos

Jaylen Waddle has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and has missed just four games in three years. He ranks in the top 14 percent in yards per route run and the top 13 percent in yards per route run against zone coverage, exploiting soft coverage as well as almost anyone in the league.

Denver acquired Waddle specifically to be the catch-and-run weapon coach Sean Payton wanted, replacing a Troy Franklin role that saw nine targets a game during a five-week stretch before it fell apart. Bo Nix's short-area game, the most checkdowns in the league last season, lines up perfectly with what Waddle does best.

His last two seasons, 744 and 910 yards, look worse than they should. Tua Tagovailoa's limitations let defenses crowd the exact areas of the field Waddle operates in, which explains most of the dip.

Denver sent first-, third- and fourth-round picks to acquire him, and with a strong offensive line and a balanced offense that won't let defenses zero in on one receiver, this is setting up as a massive bounce-back season.

DJ Moore, Bills

DJ Moore's move to Buffalo fixes what actually went wrong last season. His 50-catch, 682-yard season in Chicago came on just 85 targets, his lightest workload since 2018, and it was clearly a scheme fit issue rather than a talent issue.

He's now Josh Allen's clear No. 1 outside receiver, and Moore's game, improvising and creating off structure, is built for exactly what Allen wants from a receiver. He posted 17 or more PPR points in six of his final 12 games last season even buried in a bad role, and he drops the ball less than almost anyone in the league.

Buffalo's defense also projects to take a step back, which should push more volume through the passing game. I'm planting my flag here: Moore is still a top-tier receiver, and this is one of the cleanest buy-low opportunities in fantasy this year.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. posted 16.1 PPR points a game in 12 games last season, 22nd among qualifying receivers, all while playing through a concussion, an appendectomy and heel and foot injuries that cost him five games. Arizona's incoming coordinator spent three seasons as a Rams assistant under coach Sean McVay and is bringing an offense built on pre-snap motion and play-action, exactly the kind of easy-separation scheme Harrison needs after struggling to win in short-area and after-the-catch situations.

That's an upgrade from a scheme that leaned on him in low-percentage intermediate and deep shots he wasn't built for. The drop rate, 67th of 78 qualified receivers, is worth watching, but I expect Harrison to emerge as the clear alpha receiver in this offense.

This is a breakout candidate being drafted like a middling WR3, and I'm all in.

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta, Lions

Sam LaPorta is on pace for roughly 75 catches and eight touchdowns in a full season, with a zero-drop 2025 that ranked in the top 3 percent in adjusted catch rate. He also grades in the top 6 percent in yards per route run against zone coverage and the top 13 percent in yards after catch, elite marks for creating extra yardage at the position.

When healthy, he's the clear No. 2 receiving option in Detroit ahead of Jameson Williams. Herniated disc surgery at a young age is a real medical flag, though he's fully recovered and re-injury risk looks slight.

LaPorta is getting a significant discount in drafts. He may not be the target hog that the top tight ends are, but relative to cost, his floor-to-ceiling range is one of the best at the position, and I'm planting my flag on him.

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Mark Andrews had a rough 2025, with 48 catches, 422 yards and five touchdowns, all career lows. He was also bottom 13 percent in catch rate and bottom 6 percent in separation.

But context matters. Lamar Jackson was banged up most of the year, and Baltimore let both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leave in free agency while re-signing Andrews to a three-year extension, a clear vote of confidence from the organization. He projects as the clear No. 2 target in a passing game building toward a featured tight end role, and his connection with Jackson has always been one of the more reliable pairings in the league.

He's being drafted like a TE2, which minimizes the downside if last year's dip carries over even a little. I'm comfortable planting my flag on a bounce-back.