Jim Coventry picks a bust for each of the NFL's 32 teams, giving a team-by-team look at some of the most overvalued players in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

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Our summer series on 2026 fantasy football busts continues this week with a team-by-team look at some of the most overvalued players in the league. Every roster has a landmine or two, but some teams do not have a true bust — the kinds of fades that decide leagues. For those teams, the player listed below is someone whose draft cost has drifted farthest from his projected role and thus will underperform draft-day expectations.

2026 Fantasy Football Busts

Before fading anyone, check where the market has these players with RotoWire's ADP tool to see how far your board has drifted from the room's.

You'll notice a few players also appear in RotoWire colleague Mario Puig's 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers article. Different minds have differing opinions. Read each argument and make up your own mind.

Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wilson's 2025 breakout rode two things that are unlikely to repeat: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s absence and a banged-up Arizona defense that turned nearly every week into a shootout. New coach Mike LaFleur is expected to swap the vertical passing attack for catch-and-run concepts, and Harrison and Trey McBride should dominate the target share.

That leaves Wilson as the clear third option in a lower-volume passing game. Pass on Wilson at a price built entirely on a small-sample perfect storm.

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Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts' 88-catch, 928-yard, five-touchdown line does not survive contact with the splits. He averaged roughly 19.0 PPR points per game during Drake London's five-game absence and just 9.6 with London active, and a 45.6-point explosion in Week 15 skewed the season average further.

In the 12 games London played, Pitts was a back-end starter at the position. Fade Pitts at a cost that assumes the London target vacuum comes back.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Kobi Lane has generated real camp buzz, but the projected role does not match it. Baltimore should remain run-heavy with Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews as the clear top targets, and Lane still has to beat out Rashod Bateman and Elijah Sarratt for the second receiver job.

Camp buzz has a way of outrunning target share. Pass on Lane until the depth chart says he owns that role.

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Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir's snap rate fell from 76 percent in 2024 to 57 percent in 2025 as Buffalo moved toward heavier personnel, and that trend should hold. DJ Moore's arrival gives the offense a true perimeter threat, which could shave Shakir's target share even if he keeps the slot job.

He offers a PPR floor with a capped ceiling. Pass on Shakir and let someone else pay for volume that is no longer there.

Get ready for your draft by visiting our Custom Fantasy Football Rankings for a list of the top players for the season ahead, customized for your league.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

Jonathon Brooks has nine carries in two NFL seasons, and running back has ever torn the same ACL twice and gone on to be a factor in the NFL. Brooks does not profile as a historical outlier in any way, and Chuba Hubbard is still the team captain and paid to start.

A committee is the best case. Pass on Brooks because betting on an outlier requires a reason and there isn't one here.

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Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai looked like a real find from Weeks 7 through 13 last season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 13 PPR points per game. Then defenses adjusted to Chicago's five-man fronts and he cratered, dropping to 3.7 yards a carry and 7.3 points per game down the stretch and into the playoffs.

The counter came fast and he had no answer. Fade Monangai until he proves the second version wasn't the real one.

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Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins has never posted 75 catches or 1,100 yards in a season, and he has missed 12 games the last three years, including two concussions during the second half of 2025. Joe Burrow has also missed significant time in three of his six seasons, so there are two separate injury paths that can sink this pick.

If everything breaks right, the elusive big season is in there. Pass on Higgins because the history of missed time is too long at this price.

Track player roles with our NFL Depth Charts to see who's in line for snaps this season.

Harold Fannin, TE, Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin is an excellent player who was boosted by his situation last season. With David Njoku suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14, Fannin totaled 15 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets in Weeks 14-15, a significant chunk of his season total.

Cleveland upgraded the offensive line and added two receivers inside the first 40 picks this offseason, which should pull the offense back toward balance. Pass on Fannin at a cost that treats 2025 as his floor.

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams was a different player after the bye, dropping from 5.2 yards per carry and four targets a game to 4.3 yards and 2.3 targets. He sits in the bottom 12 percent in receiving yards per route run, so there is no PPR safety net waiting to prop him up.

He also managed just 26 runs of 10 or more yards on 252 carries. Fade Williams because the explosiveness and the receiving work are both missing.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle's arrival should compress Courtland Sutton's 19.5 percent target share, and Denver already ran this experiment once. Weeks 7-11 when Troy Franklin was featured, Sutton averaged just 10.1 PPR points per game, then bounced back to 16.5 the next five games once it ended.

Waddle now owns that role permanently, and Sutton turns 31 this year. Fade Sutton because the target competition improved and the age curve is arriving.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams' production has always come with an asterisk. With Sam LaPorta healthy he averaged 4.3 targets and 10.2 PPR points per game, and without him, 7.9 targets and 18.4 points. His 2024 spike came from a defense in free fall and the inflated game scripts that followed.

He is the clear third option when Detroit is whole. Fade Williams because both of his big seasons required someone else to be missing.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden was drafted 23rd overall with 4.29 speed and delivered 29 catches for 361 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games. He managed one reception and 15 yards per game over the final four regular-season games before a four-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown playoff line offered a glimpse.

Opportunity will be available in Green Bay. The production has not been. Pass on Golden rather than paying for a breakout that has shown almost no signs of arriving.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

Jayden Higgins tied for the team lead among receivers with six touchdowns, but the per-game work was thin at 4.0 targets, 2.4 catches and 30.9 yards. His 1.5 yards per route run ranked 50th among qualifying receivers, below average for a player billed as a future No. 1, and that touchdown rate is not sustainable.

Houston is committed to winning with the running game and defense. Pass on Higgins because only Nico Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz project to matter in this passing game.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce is dealing with complications in his ankle recovery with no timeline for a return, and there is a chance he is not himself for a good portion of the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones also has a long history of missed time.

Pierce's deep-ball role does not survive a move to the backup quarterbacks. Pass on Pierce until the ankle has a timeline and the offense has a healthy starting QB.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on 83 carries with a bottom two percent explosive run rate, and there is no clearly defined role waiting for him. LeQuint Allen handled up to 25 percent of the snaps in a receiving role last season and is not going away, which leaves Tuten best cast as a change-of-pace back.

Fade Tuten. He is the only Jacksonville back being drafted aggressively, and that cost treats a breakout as a foregone conclusion.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice has one fully healthy season on his resume. A knee injury ended his 2024 in Week 4, a six-game suspension and a concussion cost him nine games in 2025 and he had a knee procedure in tspring.

He also averaged 9.8 PPR points against three top-10 pass defenses in his final five games, a sign the book may be out on a receiver who lives on yards after the catch. Pass on Rice. The flashes are real, but the risk of missed time is not worth the headache.

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker's 57-catch, 696-yard, five-touchdown line last season was propped up by two things. The Jakobi Meyers trade in November handed him target share for the final eight weeks, and a three-touchdown, 145-yard eruption in Week 3 against Washington accounted for 20.8 percent of his yardage and 60 percent of his scores.

Strip that game and he averaged 36.8 yards, and his contested-catch rate ranked 71st of 78 qualifying receivers. Fade Tucker. He leads the depth chart by default, and that should not last.

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Tre' Harris has clean hands and runs solid routes, but his 2025 role was a function of Quentin Johnston's absences. In the two games Johnston missed entirely, Harris' snap share jumped into the mid-80 percent range and he posted his two best performances. In the 12 games Johnston played, Harris averaged fewer than 2.5 targets.

Los Angeles also carries three useful tight ends and two useful fullbacks. Pass on Harris because there may not be enough snaps for a third receiver.

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams turns 34 in December, is coming off two seasons with hamstring injuries and saw his volume shrink to 4.3 catches and 56 yards per game last season. The bigger issue is scheme: Los Angeles used three tight ends on 46 to 50 percent of its snaps after the Week 8 bye, and that shift was already squeezing his snap share before the hamstring injury hit.

The Rams are expected to keep it up. Fade Adams. Great player, clear fade at this cost.

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane may be good enough that the situation does not matter, but the situation got worse. Coach Mike McDaniel is in Los Angeles, Jaylen Waddle is in Denver, Malik Willis is far from a proven passer and defenses can now key on Achane

There is also no guarantee Willis checks the ball down instead of tucking and running. Fade Achane at this cost for backs in cleaner situations, though anyone betting on the talent cannot be blamed.

Jauan Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jauan Jennings joins coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, which sounds exciting until the role comes into focus. Jennings is an excellent blocker, and that may end up being his primary job in Minnesota.

There is little chance he passes Jordan Addison for the second receiver role, which caps both snaps and targets. Pass on Jennings. Barring an injury ahead of him, he is unlikely to be a fantasy factor.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson is in the bottom 15 percent in yards after contact, making him offensive-line dependent rather than a self-creator, and his pass protection was poor enough to cost him snaps late last year. In his final seven games including the playoffs he averaged 9.5 rushes, one target and 6.2 PPR points as Rhamondre Stevenson took over the lead role.

Fade Henderson hard. He is being drafted ahead of Stevenson while projecting for the smaller half of the timeshare.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson was injured in each of his four college seasons and dealt with another injury in May that he has since recovered from. That history is a durability question, not a resolved one.

Tyler Shough also posted his strong finish against an easy schedule, so defenses that bring added pressure could choke off Tyson's production in a hurry. Pass on Tyson until both the durability and the quarterback hold up.

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart threw just 15 touchdown passes in 12 starts, though the lack of weapons around him in 2025 deserves some of the blame. The rushing floor also wobbled, with two of his final five games producing 20 and seven yards on the ground, and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's track record is discouraging.

The upside is still in there. Pass on Dart as anything more than a swing because the running style creates injury risk and drafting him means also rostering a backup quarterback.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq has missed camp time recovering from a sports hernia while Mason Taylor takes reps and builds a case to keep a solid share of the tight end targets. New York spent a first-round pick on Sadiq, so the talent case is real.

The runway just got shorter. Pass on Sadiq for 2026 and treat him as a 2027 option instead.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts' rushing volume has fallen three years running, from 157 attempts to 150 to 105, with rushing touchdowns dropping from 15 to 14 to eight. He looked like a quarterback who did not want to run, sliding earlier than ever, and the tush push success rate fell from nearly 90 percent to 60 percent.

Losing A.J. Brown also removes Philadelphia's best deep threat. Pass on Hurts. He is cheaper than in years past because the ceiling that justified the price may be gone.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rico Dowdle collapsed over the second half of 2025, averaging 3.2 yards per carry and 39 rushing yards per game across his final nine. He sits in the bottom 12 percent in avoided tackle rate, so he is not creating after contact.

He also projects for fewer touches than Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh, and the receiving work is not his either. Fade Dowdle because the efficiency crashed and the role is the smaller one.

Mike Evans, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans has played 17, 14 and eight games the last three years and is in the bottom 5 percent in yards after the catch. Before the injuries hit in 2025 he averagaed 11.3 PPR points and 47 yards per game.

Now he adds a new team, a new quarterback in Brock Purdy and a scheme built on creating space, which is the opposite of his strength. Fade Evans. I love the player, but paying a top-30 receiver cost for one in decline is a pass.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price arrives with first-round draft capital, but he does not profile as the kind of talent who makes the rest of a backfield irrelevant. Every Seattle back could have a role.

Zach Charbonnet is also reportedly recovering well from his ACL injury, and there is a real chance he handles goal-line work in a near-even timeshare. Pass on Price at a cost that assumes he clears out the room.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving averaged 3.4 yards per carry and 11.1 PPR points in his final six games, possibly injury related, after missing seven games in 2025. His broken tackle rate fell to the 51st percentile and yards after contact to the 24th after he dominated both areas in 2024.

Kenny Gainwell, at $7 million per season, is a real threat to passing-down work that Irving's sixth-percentile pass blocking cannot secure. Fade Irving. The 2024 offense was a perfect storm, and he is priced like it repeats.

Wan'Dale Robinson, RB, Tennessee Titans

Wan'Dale Robinson's 92-catch, 1,014-yard, four-touchdown eruption happened because Malik Nabers missed most of the season. With a healthy top receiver ahead of him in 2023 and 2024, Robinson averaged 77 catches for 612 yards.

Now he is in Tennessee, where Carnell Tate is the clear alpha and tight end Gunnar Helm can eat into the middle-of-the-field targets on which Robinson depends. Fade Robinson and expect regression toward those earlier numbers.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 and was trending down before the injuries, averaging 19.3 points per game with 278 rushing yards in seven games. His yards per carry fell from 6.0 to 4.8, and his 6-foot-4, 210, frame absorbed three injuries.

New offensive coordinator David Blough is also expected to move Washington from a spread attack toward under-center concepts, which may not suit him. Pass on Daniels. A changing offense plus durability questions is a tough bet, and drafting him means rostering a backup quarterback.