Jim Coventry analyzes aging players likely to be busts in the 2026 fantasy football season, including Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

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Every draft board has a handful of players who get picked on name recognition instead of profile. This year's group of fades leans older: proven producers whose 2025 tape, injury history or offensive fit argues for a lower pick than where they're currently being drafted. These are the older players I want no part of at their ADPs, i.e., older players will likely will be busts in the 2026 fantasy football season.

Before you build a strategy around any of these seven, it is worth checking my board against the field. Our ADP tool tracks where these players are actually going across the industry, and that comparison is the quickest way to tell whether a gap between rank and ADP is real value or a name-brand trap.

However, age-related decline does not always show up as a mispriced ADP. A couple of these players I have basically at their market price, but that does not mean the risk is not real. It means the profile, age, wear, scheme fit, is the reason to be careful -- not a ranking discrepancy.

Fantasy Football Busts 2026

Below are seven older players likely to bust this fantasy football season, with their PPR ADP.

QBs to Avoid

Here are the quarterbacks I'm avoiding in 2026.

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals - ADP: QB27

Brissett's counting stats look like a bounce-back arrow pointing up: 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts last season, both career highs. The problem is how he got there.

Per-play efficiency ranked 27th of 32 qualifying quarterbacks, and his accuracy ranked bottom 5 among starters. He was the fifth-most pressured passer in the league (32.9 percent of dropbacks) and took 43 sacks behind an offensive line that put him in survival mode most weeks.

Six of Arizona's losses from Week 10 on were decided by at least 20 points, and that kind of negative game script inflates attempts and yardage without reflecting the quality of the play behind it.

New coach Mike LaFleur's quick-game scheme should help at the margins. Brissett's ability to get the ball out quickly plays to his strength and away from his deep-accuracy and pressure-sensitivity problems. But at 32, he is not a startable fantasy asset in one-quarterback leagues.

My board has him at QB29 against a positional ADP of QB27, a fade that reflects how much of last year's volume was manufactured by a defense that turned nearly every second half into catch-up football. Brissett is also pushing Arizona for a new contract as camp opens, but he holds little leverage there, and I expect that gets resolved without threatening his snaps.

Bottom line: Fade Brissett outside of deep superflex formats. He's a late-round dart at best, and only if he is clearly entrenched as the Week 1 starter through camp.

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RBs to Avoid

Here are the running backs I'm avoiding in 2026.

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos - ADP: RB34

No player on this list carries a messier injury paper trail than Dobbins. A torn ACL in 2021, a torn Achilles in 2023 and a Lisfranc fracture that ended his 2025 season in November add to three significant lower-body injuries in a six-year window. He has played in barely more than half of his possible career games.

The talent when healthy is not in question. He ran for 772 yards on 153 carries (5.0 yards per carry) with four touchdowns before the Lisfranc injury, and his rushing efficiency was the best of any Denver skill player behind an elite offensive line.

The receiving role, though, is close to nonexistent (11 catches on 14 targets), which caps his PPR floor any week he is not the clear early down starter.

At 27, the age itself is not the alarm. The accumulated wear is. Denver's decision to re-sign him and draft Jonah Coleman in the fourth round both hedge against exactly the outcome his history suggests is coming.

Our board has him at RB39 against a positional ADP of RB34, a fade. RJ Harvey is the weekly beneficiary if Dobbins misses time again, which recent history says is the way to bet.

Bottom line: Fade Dobbins as anything more than a flex play. The injury history says the lead role does not survive the season intact.

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Josh Jacobs, Packers - ADP: RB14

Jacobs' 13 rushing touchdowns last season (third in the league) will be the headline that gets him drafted at cost again. The per-carry efficiency underneath the touchdowns is the bigger concern.

He posted 4.0 yards per carry, down from 4.4 in 2024 and well off his 4.9 peak in 2022, with just 1.3 yards before contact per carry, near the bottom of qualified backs. Scoring that frequently is difficult to sustain even with a legitimate goal-line role, and regression is the more likely outcome even if his workload holds.

Green Bay's offensive line also regressed in 2024, and the team lost multiple starters in free agency. The elite blocking that fueled Jacobs' efficiency in 2024 is no longer a given.

The situation carries risk beyond the field, too. Jacobs had offseason legal issues, and the matter remains open under the league's conduct policy. Add that to an age-28 season with more than 1,600 career carries on his body, and the profile fits exactly the kind of accumulated wear-and-tear case this list is built around.

My board has Jacobs at RB20, behind his RB14 positional ADP. This is not a numbers fade so much as a case where touchdown dependency and off-field uncertainty argue for caution even at a price that is not unreasonable on its face.

Bottom line: Pass on Jacobs at his current price. He can still return value as a cheaper RB2, but not at a cost that assumes last year's touchdown rate repeats with an unresolved legal situation attached.

Aaron Jones, Vikings - ADP: RB37

Jones enters his age-31 season coming off a clear efficiency decline: 548 yards on 132 carries (4.2 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns, playing 12 of 17 games after missing time with a hamstring injury and a hip issue.

He ranked 66th in the league in yards after contact, and the erosion has been building over three years, not a one-season blip.

The receiving role (28 catches on 41 targets) still provides a PPR floor in a Kevin O'Connell offense built for passing volume, and Jones restructured his contract to a lower number, a signal the team still values the role even at a reduced snap count. Jordan Mason is the real threat: in the games Jones missed, Mason handled a lead-back workload and produced like one.

My board has Jones at RB46 against an ADP of RB37, a fade. As with Jacobs, this is less about the size of the gap and more about knowing what you are paying for: a complementary, passing-down back whose per-carry efficiency keeps sliding, in a timeshare that could tilt further toward Mason with one more soft-tissue injury.

Bottom line: Fade Jones as a workload bet. He still offers a modest PPR floor in the back half of drafts, but that is the ceiling, not a base to build around.

WRs to Avoid

Here are the wide receivers I'm avoiding in 2026.

Mike Evans, 49ers - ADP: RB26

Evans' resume speaks for itself: a record streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons and one of the most productive careers at the position in NFL history. San Francisco signed him as its first true alpha receiver since the Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel era, and Kyle Shanahan's scheme can clearly get him the ball on contested catches and go routes.

The question is how he fits in the 49ers' offense. Shanahan's offense is built on scheming receivers into space for yards after the catch, and that has never been Evans' game. His size (6-foot-5, 231) and contested-catch ability travel to any offense, but the after-the-catch juice that defines this scheme does not play to his strengths.

Age and health are bigger concerns. Evans has missed 12 games the last two years, a sharp decrease from his durability earlier in his career, and an uptick in injury rate at 33 is a pattern worth respecting, not a coincidence.

Our board has him at WR31 against a positional ADP of WR26, a fade. The market is paying for a Hall of Fame-caliber name in an exciting new situation. My number reflects a 33-year-old changing offenses with a recent injury trend working against him.

Bottom line: Fade Evans at his current price. The name and the red-zone role still guarantee some floor, but the scheme fit and the recent injury trend argue against paying for anything beyond that.

DK Metcalf, Steelers - ADP: WR33

Metcalf's box score in his first season in Pittsburgh last year looks decent on its face: 59 catches on 99 targets for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games, a back-end WR2 season. Context tells a different story.

Aaron Rodgers' average depth of target (6.1 yards, fourth-shallowest in the league) stripped away the downfield opportunities that made Metcalf a difference-maker in Seattle. His deep targets fell from 32 to 18 and his deep touchdowns from five to one from 2024 to 2025, even as his per-route efficiency was actually the second best of his career.

The talent has not eroded. The offense buried it.

Defenses caught on as last season went along. Metcalf saw increasingly aggressive bracket coverage in the second half, and once it was clear Rodgers was not going to punish that with the deep ball, defenses had little reason to back off it.

The one exception came late in the year against Baltimore, when the Ravens played him with single coverage and Rodgers connected on three deep shots for big yardage in that game alone, a reminder of what is still available the moment a defense stops respecting the checkdown-heavy approach.

At 28, Metcalf is still in his physical prime. This is a scheme and quarterback fade, not an age-decline case like others on this list. Our board has him at WR37, a few spots below his WR33 ADP.

The case for caution is real skepticism that Rodgers unlocks the deep-target volume Mike McCarthy's system suggests is coming, especially once defenses reload the bracket coverage that already worked once in 2025. Michael Pittman Jr.'s arrival also gives Rodgers a possession option that could siphon short-area volume from Metcalf.

Bottom line: Fade Metcalf's ceiling until the offense proves otherwise. Another year of Rodgers checking the ball down, with Pittman now taking short targets, points to a floor outcome more often than not.

TEs to Avoid

Here are the tight ends I'm avoiding in 2026.

Hunter Henry, Patriots - ADP: TE17

Henry is the one player on this list whose 2025 season argues against him being here at all: a career-high 768 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 catches, a 72.5 percent snap share that led all Patriots pass catchers, and his first full 17-game season since 2022.

At age 31, that kind of health and role stability are rare, but my board has him at TE23 against a Â TE17 ADP, a fade.

The case for caution is about ceiling, not floor. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' distribution-heavy scheme caps how much any single pass catcher can produce, and the arrival of A.J. Brown gives Drake Maye a true alpha receiver the offense has never had, a target competitor Henry has not faced in New England.

Brown's presence could pull coverage away from the middle of the field and help Henry's efficiency, or it could simply take targets that used to be his. Either way, the range of outcomes is now wider than it was.

Free-agent signee Romeo Doubs should also be the clear No. 2 option in the passing game for Maye, pushing Henry from a featured role in 2025 to a lesser one in 2026.

Bottom line: Fade Henry's target volume. He is a streaming tight end at best, and last year's role does not survive Brown's arrival intact.