2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions

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Accordingly, below I break down one key fantasy-relevant question for all 32 teams ahead of preseason action .

That said, where we CAN and SHOULD really pay attention is to newfound usage information surrounding position battles and depth charts.

Of course, we are talking about the preseason. Many squads will limit their starters to a handful of snaps or not play them at all. Pretty much every team will refrain from putting anything too complicated in the schematic department on film. It's great, even encouraged, to be excited about great individual preseason performances, but they should also generally be taken with a grain of salt. Preseason games are glorified scrimmages, after all.

After six long, cold, dreadful months: We have a full slate of football back on our televisions this weekend. Let's party!

After six long, cold, dreadful months: We have a full slate of football back on our televisions this weekend. Let's party!

Of course, we are talking about the preseason. Many squads will limit their starters to a handful of snaps or not play them at all. Pretty much every team will refrain from putting anything too complicated in the schematic department on film. It's great, even encouraged, to be excited about great individual preseason performances, but they should also generally be taken with a grain of salt. Preseason games are glorified scrimmages, after all.

That said, where we CAN and SHOULD really pay attention is to newfound usage information surrounding position battles and depth charts.

Accordingly, below I break down one key fantasy-relevant question for all 32 teams ahead of preseason action.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

Arizona Cardinals

Question: Is Tyler Allgeier seriously going to start at RB?

That's what the team's first unofficial depth chart said! Of course, these have long been a bit of a joke: Once upon a time, Bijan Robinson started off as the Falcons' RB3 behind Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, while Justin Jefferson was also infamously behind Adam Thielen and "Bisi Johnson" to open up his career.

Still, Allgeier isn't a scrub; even something close to a 60/40 split in favor of Love could be problematic inside a Cardinals offense not exactly expected to light up scoreboards this season (Vegas ranks them 31st). Running backs in bad offenses can produce big-time counting numbers — 14 backs have posted top-12 PPR per game fantasy numbers in bottom-10 scoring offenses the last decade — but having someone like Allgeier involved around the goal line could be especially problematic.

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Atlanta Falcons

Question: Is Zachariah Branch going to be a thing?

Reports out of training camp have been encouraging, though limited-contact practice situations tend to bring out the best of pint-sized speedsters like Branch.

That said, the Falcons' dire WR depth chart behind Drake Londoncould help Branch find a starting job sooner than later if he manages to put his best foot forward in games. Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees called the eighth-most screens in the NFL last season, and Branch profiles as the team's best YAC weapon aside from Bijan Robinson.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.

Baltimore Ravens

Question: What's the WR pecking order behind Zay Flowers?

Baltimore has been fairly adamant that Rashod Bateman is the offense's No. 2 WR throughout the offseason, but the front office's decision to add not one but two additional resources inside the first 115 picks of the draft obviously created some doubt to this (even if DOZENS of us still believe!).

Additional questions around Bateman's standing have arisen due to Ja'Kobi Lane making one big play after another throughout training camp. Now, the USC product's strength was always highlight-reel catches, but doing it in the Big Ten is obviously different than against Marlon Humphrey and company.

Zay Flowers and Mark Andrewsshould lead the way regardless, but hey, that Lamar Jackson guy is just one year removed from throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 scores. There *should* be enough meat on the bone for a complementary WR to provide boom-or-bust WR4 upside — my bet continues to be on Bateman, but Lane looks ready to make it interesting!

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Buffalo Bills

Question: Could Dalton Kincaid finally be looking at a full-time role?

Because look the hell out if he is. Seriously: The fantasy community could realistically rank Kincaid as high as TE4 *if* it knew a true full-time role was a certainty. That's how good this man was in 2025.

We probably won't see a ton of the Bills starters this preseason, but get ready for a lot of fantasy nerds and virgins to be VERY excited about Kincaid should he play something close to 80 percent of the snaps with the first-team offense.

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Carolina Panthers

Question: Just how much work will be put on Jonathon Brooks' plate?

Because anything close to a 50/50 split could lead to Brooks leapfrogging Chuba Hubbard in the ADP streets. Hell, seeing Brooks straight up go AHEAD of his offense's incumbent starter is becoming more and more common across the fantasy industry.

Is drafting Brooks ahead of Hubbard, who returned a borderline RB1 finish as recently as 2024, irresponsible? Maybe. Does it look fun? Absolutely. The former concern will be less of one should the Panthers deploy their top-two backs in anything close to an even split.

Chicago Bears

Question: Will the real No. 1 pass-game option in Chicago please stand up?

Unfortunately, we might not see a full field of contestants to find out with news of Luther Burden (groin) likely being out until Week 1. This leaves Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze as the frontrunners … if the Bears don't do something CRAZY like bring back Keenan Allen.

Year 2 of the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams partnership sure looks capable of bringing out some fireworks. It's still early August, Burden has plenty of time to get healthy, but the sooner we can really pinpoint the pecking order, the easier it'll be to attack this potentially high-flying offense in fantasy drafts.

Cincinnati Bengals

Question: Is it Erick All TE1 szn?

Because everything else seems more or less settled, right? The passing game will flow through Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown is THE running back, ya'll (and my eighth-ranked player overall in half-PPR fantasy drafts).

But what about All? Coach Zac Taylor is certainly a fan:

"The word 'physical' in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All."

"He's trying to put his face through somebody's soul. That's the best way I can describe him."

Cincy has been reluctant to feature Mike Gesicki in anything close to a full-time role, while guys like Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson have never flirted with fantasy relevance. *IF* the injury gods can chill the hell out for once, All looks like the best bet to lead this room in snaps (and maybe fantasy points!).

Cleveland Browns

Question: How hyped should we be about these rookie receivers?

Potentially VERY hyped. In fact, The Athletic's Zac Jackson had rave reviews for both when I discussed the top fantasy-relevant storylines out of Browns camp last week.

Yes, the upside of all parties involved will unfortunately continue to be limited by this sad, sad excuse for a QB room. Also yes, that sure seems more than priced into KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston already; both are LATE-round picks that should be available Round 11 and later in more fantasy drafts than not.

My current chip remains on Concepcion, but man: It sure would be a lot cooler if a WR-needy team (Colts? Chiefs?) sent a day-three pick for veteran WR Jerry Jeudy so we could really consolidate things around these rookies and stud TE Harold Fannin.

Dallas Cowboys

Question: Who is the RB2 in Dallas?

Training camp hype has pointed toward Jaydon Blue, though Malik Davis and Phil Mafah still might be live in the competition.

Still, Blue is the one getting most of the hype, and for good reason:

It's generally good practice in fantasy land to draft explosive talents (Blue was clocked at a 4.38).

Good pass-catching skillz are always a plus (Blue went 42-368-6 receiving in his final year at Texas).

This is an offense we should be expecting big things from (Vegas ranks the Cowboys sixth entering the season).

This sort of skill-set could nicely complement bell-cow Javonte Williams enough to carve out some semblance of standalone value … or maybe Blue just loses out to Mafah or Davis. Either way, stay tuned!

Denver Broncos

Question: Are we about to see a muddled, evenly-split 3-RB committee?

On one hand, this was easily the J.K. Dobbins show last year: He out-touched RJ Harvey 164-to-75 pre-injury.

On the other hand, Harvey did flash some solid receiving and open-field ability; it's legal for professional football players to get better in year two.

On the … err, third hand, Jonah Coleman enters Denver as a master of "the little things" and accordingly possesses the sort of size and pass-protection ability to factor in on fantasy-friendly short-yardage and pass-first situations.

Pretty much every team uses a committee of some shape or size, but this sure has the potential to look like one that might cut things too close to get too much fantasy value from. After all, that has been the case for Sean Payton's Denver offenses.

Sean Payton fantasy running backs not quite hitting the same in Denver pic.twitter.com/GOcO9dCoUK — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 4, 2026

Detroit Lions

Question: Who is the RB2 in Detroit?

I was tempted to go with "Can our one true short king Greg Dortch overtake Isaac TeSlaa for No. 3 WR duties?" but this is probably more fantasy relevant. Sigh.

Anyways: Isiah Pacheco is probably the handcuff for Mr. 1.01 Jahmyr Gibbs, though suffering a sprained MCL in training camp won't help matters (he's expected to be back for Week 1). Still, presumed next-man-up Sione Vaki is also sidelined for a good minute after breaking his nose and suffering an eye injury in early August. That leaves Pacheco's primary competition as Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Rex Lofton and Raheem Blackshear. I only made up one of those names.

Is Isiah Pacheco bad at football? Yes. Did he still manage to, at times, return upside RB2 fantasy production in Kansas City because of its (then) awesome fantasy environment? Also yes. With all due respect, we saw Jamaal Williams score 17 touchdowns in this offense back in 2022. It'd be hard to keep Pacheco out of the position's top-15 options *if* the RB2 job is truly his and Gibbs is forced out.

Green Bay Packers

Question: Will Jayden Reed finally get a chance to play in two-WR formations?

Reed didn't start on Family Night, but the departure of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks could feasibly help him find a way onto the field a bit more often in heavy personnel packages. These routes are particularly valuable because they feature receivers like Reed competing for targets with fullbacks and block-first tight ends.

"But aren't those only a handful of routes per game?" Correct, but they add up over the course of 17 games, and Reed has run only eight total routes with multiple tight ends on the field HIS ENTIRE CAREER (per PFF). The Packers do go out of their way to get Reed involved in the run game; just realize we desperate fantasy dweebs will take all the opportunities to get a stud like Jayden Reed the football that we can get.

Houston Texans

Question: What is the WR pecking order behind Nico Collins?

This seems to be a bit of a quagmire between Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and (now healthy!) Tank Dell. It'd make sense if the (much bigger) Higgins locks down one of the starting spots opposite Collins. Note that sharper high-stakes leagues seemingly think this is the case and are accordingly drafting Higgins earlier than home leagues are.

But what about Noel vs. Dell? The former pass-catcher flashed a bit during his rookie season and was ticketed for a role increase after Christian Kirk left town … but the latter was legit lightning as a rookie on his way to working as the WR18 in PPR points per game.

Getting back THAT version of Dell would be great news for C.J. Stroud and the entire Texans organization, but perhaps not quite so much for the other receivers trying their best to eat up targets in a passing game not exactly expected to light up scoreboards on a weekly basis.

Indianapolis Colts

Question: Are the Colts seriously not going to add anyone to this injury-riddled WR room?

Want to see something depressing?

Now, Josh Downs' groin injury isn't believed to be serious, and Alec Pierce (ankle) is believed to be on track to return Week 1.

Still: Not doing much of anything to replace Michael Pittman (5th most receptions in franchise history!) was a choice. I'm nervous about this Colts offense! In fact, one of my bold calls for this season is for Daniel Jones (COMING OFF A TORN ACHILLES) and the rest of this offense to finish 28th in scoring.

You know what would be a good first step in making me look stupid for doubting Shane Steichen's group? Not starting Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Anthony Gould. Sign Keenan Allen? Trade for Kayshon Boutte? Ask the Jets if they can have AD Mitchell back? All the above, please.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Question: What sort of playing time should we expect from Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Hunter?

Good news: I cut out the middle man and interviewed ace Jaguars beat reporter John Shipley this week to find out! You can check out our 20-minute conversation here, but regarding Tuten and Hunter:

On Tuten: John referenced a fairly even split with the first-team offense between Tuten and Rodriguez during the team's scrimmage. The Jaguars don't seem to be sure who is RB1 at the moment.

John referenced a fairly even split with the first-team offense between Tuten and Rodriguez during the team's scrimmage. The Jaguars don't seem to be sure who is RB1 at the moment. On Hunter: While Hunter might be the No. 4 WR, he's a damn good No. 4 WR! Expect him to still see plenty of snaps, though it's tough to deny Parker Washington looks a LOT like the top dog in this passing game.

Kansas City Chiefs

Question: Who is the RB2 in Kansas City?

Answer: Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson or Brashard Smith … though I'm a bit dubious of crowning any of their asses as long as Kareem Hunt remains a free agent. After all, the 31-year-old veteran waited until mid-September (after Isiah Pacheco got injured) to sign with the Chiefs in 2024. Sure, Hunt is old and dusty, but he was legit awesome in short yardage last season, something for which Demercado, Johnson and Smith do not exactly deserve the benefit of the doubt.

If forced to pick someone actually on the roster at the moment: Give me Demercado, who actually is the RB1 in Super Bowl history in career yards per carry! Hell yeah, Emari, just please remember to hold onto the football through the goal line to avoid killing my survivor pool this season. Thanks!

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Las Vegas Raiders

Question: Who is the No. 2 pass-game option here behind Brock Bowers?

Does it necessarily matter? Probably not. But hey, all involved complementary WR and TE parties are indeed cheap as hell in fantasy land, meaning one of the following guys could mess around and wind up landing in the "also note" section of Week 2 waiver-wire articles:

Can you tell who I'd prefer to see win out based on my current dynasty league rosters? But seriously: This brutal WR room does make Las Vegas a prime candidate to lean into multi-TE formations more than most; Mayer is a quality LATE-round dart in TE-premium fantasy formats purely due to his handcuff upside behind Brock Bowers, but perhaps there's even a little standalone value to be had here too.

Los Angeles Chargers

Question: What will this tight end rotation look like?

The team's unofficial depth chart listed Charlie Kolar OR Oronde Gadsden OR David Njoku. While I'm always skeptical of putting much of anything behind this intern-produced slop, Kolar and Njoku's respective blocking ability could very well render Gadsden as the odd man out when it comes to total snaps.

At the moment, I'd put my chip on Kolar leading the room. After all, the ex-Raven signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract for a reason, and his college numbers (2,181 yards and 23 TD at Iowa State!) reflect the potential reality that this is far more than just a blocking tight end.

Will Kolar be involved enough to warrant weekly fantasy consideration? Probably not, but I'm dubious of Gadsden being on the field enough to replicate his magical Weeks 6-9 stretch from last season.

Los Angeles Rams

Question: Could Terrance Ferguson see something close to a full-time role?

Because he will be FLYING up the fantasy ranks if so. After all, last season the top-two teams in overall tight end fantasy points were the Cardinals … and the Rams! Of course, Sean McVay's insistence on rotating so many bodies at the position made it difficult to ever fully trust any one member, but maybe, just maybe, Ferguson is talented enough to get more of a full-time role this season. McVay certainly seems to be a fan!

It'd make sense if the team keeps rotating their tight ends — if it ain't broke, don't fix it — but if not? Ferguson will look a lot like the single-best late-round tight end pick in fantasy. Not a bad deal to sign up for in the last round of your draft!

Tired: Terrance Ferguson only had 11 receptions last season. Wired: They were a FUN 11 receptions.pic.twitter.com/QLMzgQRfv2 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 22, 2026

Miami Dolphins

Question: Are ANY of these wide receivers going to be worth a damn in fantasy land?

It sounds like Chris Bell at least has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before the season, but either way: Fellow third-rounder Caleb Douglas and slot maven Malik Washington look like the top two leaders in the WR clubhouse to lead this passing "attack." Of course, De'Von Achane and TE Greg Dulcich also figure to be prominently involved.

This offense is expected to be a combination of run-heavy and bad. That's not a great start, and things will become even tougher on fantasy managers if nobody fails to stand out in this receiver room. I'd give the nod to Washington leading the way in targets, but perhaps not even in a full-time role considering he never reached 75 percent snaps in a game last season.

The most likely answer on which Dolphins wide receiver to draft this season is: No.

Minnesota Vikings

Question: Who is going to win this alleged QB competition?

While many assumed the idea of this being a battle was more of a fugazi, reports out of training camp have painted things in at least a somewhat competitive light. Still, the raw talent side of things does fall on Murray, and I still can't get over this tweet.

An audible murmur from the crowd here in Eagan after J.J. McCarthy overthrows three consecutive passes to the corner in a goal line drill with no defense. (He rebounded with more accurate throws in the next set of reps.) — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 4, 2026

Of course, the fact that things could be close could mean the winner's leash will be shorter than expected. This could be problematic for faithful Murray drafters, or more problematically, those betting on a Justin Jefferson bounce-back because of improved QB play.

As much as getting a talent like Jettas at the end of Round 1 is provocative, he does check some not-so-great boxes when looking at early round receivers who, 1) Are in an offense Vegas isn't thrilled about, and 2) Failed to provide top-24 fantasy production last season. Here's to hoping whoever winds up working under center can help one of the best talents in the game get back to producing like it in fantasy land.

New England Patriots

Question: Who is the No. 3 WR in this likely high-flying passing attack?

Because A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are cemented as the top-two starters, but will the team otherwise lean on slot maven DeMario Douglas? Or what about noted hater of shoes, soup and cats, Mack Hollins? Or maybe speedy 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams?

Here's another option: Let's keep rising fourth-year talent Kayshon Boutte involved in this offense and see what happens. After all, Boutte was the NFL's only wide receiver to average at least 12 yards per target last season (min. 46 targets). The man put some seriously impressive reps on film. And it's been confirmed that Derek Stingleychecks his closet for Boutte at night.

This question does have me willing to use a last-round pick on Boutte with so much uncertainty. Maybe the Patriots decide to grant Boutte's longstanding trade request and send him to a WR-needy team (Chiefs? Colts?). Or maybe they figure things out, and the training camp standout is simply the No. 3 WR in a sweet passing offense with similar injury-contingent upside as guys like Ryan Flournoy and Adonai Mitchell. We'll find out!

New Orleans Saints

Question: What sort of split should we expect between Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara?

Because a 70/30 rotation would make ETN awfully appealing at his affordable Round 4 ADP inside a Saints offense without breakout potential … but something close to 50/50 could be a bit more problematic, especially if Alvin Kamara commands the majority of the pass-down work.

Etienne hit my early August fade list, but always remember: Don't hate the player, hate the ADP. A borderline Round 3 pick is very different than something 10-plus picks later; keep an eye on first-team usage for the Saints' 52-million-dollar-man throughout preseason.

New York Giants

Question: Who is the next man up behind Malik Nabers in this passing game?

Maybe it's ex-Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, who has received some "No. 2 pass-game option" hype in training camp. There's also rookie third-rounder Malachi Fields and great answers to future "name a random wide receiver" prompts like Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton.

Ultimately, I'm in on Likely as a rock-solid late-round TE option, but struggle to get overly on board with any of the wide receivers in large part due to the nightmare blunt rotation that is the Giants' offensive coaching staff.

I've seen better offensive braintrusts pic.twitter.com/Bd5hXmDDsZ — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 10, 2026

New York Jets

Question: Who is Geno Smith's second banana behind Garrett Wilson?

Adonai Mitchell has received plenty of offseason hype, but the front office also used first-round picks on WR Omar Cooper and TE Kenyon Sadiq for a reason.

Right? This is the Jets we're talking about after all. Vegas ranks them as a bottom-two scoring offense ahead of 2026, and it's tough to feel TOO optimistic about OC Frank Reich considering, you know, he was fired midseason from his last two NFL coaching jobs and is fresh off leading the Stanford Cardinal to a 122nd-ranked scoring finish of 136 qualified college teams.

Ultimately, this offense has gone 10 consecutive cold, long years since being anything other than a bottom-10 scoring offense, and it's tough to look at 36-year-old Geno and Reich and assume that streak is going to end. That's not ideal for fantasy land!

Number of top-12 fantasy performers (PPR points per game) that were on a bottom-10 scoring offense over the last decade:

QB : 4 (3.3%)

: 4 (3.3%) RB : 14 (11.7%)

: 14 (11.7%) WR : 12 (10%)

: 12 (10%) TE: 24 (20%)

Philadelphia Eagles

Question: Could Tank Bigsby actually make this backfield split interesting?

Probably not, but you could imagine what it'd be like if he did!

Seriously, though: Early camp reports suggested something close to a 50/50 split here, which is likely just training camp rep management, but what if it's not?

Well, it'd make my bullish bold call of Saquon bouncing back look VERY stupid, while Bigsby would suddenly be a massive late-round value with some semblance of standalone production on the table to go along with his massive injury-contingent handcuff upside. We'll see how the snaps shake out!

Pittsburgh Steelers

Question: What will this Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle split look like?

Per Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly :

"It's been pretty even so far in camp, but I think that Dowdle will be the RB1 and get the most snaps and opportunities. It's not going to be a 50/50 split, but 60/40 is possible."

Dowdle regularly goes a good round later than Warren in fantasy drafts of most shapes and sizes. Maybe Warren's pass-game prowess wins out in an offense that ranked second in RB targets last season; either way, ranks will need to be adjusted around the industry should this wind up erring more toward Dowdle.

That said, both RBs figure to be plenty involved, and either would immediately be in the top-15 conversation should the other get injured. Not a bad deal in the mid-to-late rounds of any given fantasy draft!

San Francisco 49ers

Question: Is it Kaelon Black RB2 szn?

Over the years, Christian McCaffrey has regularly been one of, if not THE, most valuable players in fantasy football. Of course, the years he wasn't came down to him getting injured … which then regularly caused his BACKUP to become one of the top producers at the position.

It's currently a two-man race for the job, but, you won't believe this, the current backups are injured:

Second-year RB Jordan James fractured a rib at the end of July

Third-round rookie RB Kaelon Black has been missing practice due to an adductor injury

Hell, even Isaac Guerendo (pec, PUP) is banged up too. So is nearly the entire WR room.

What sort of black magic did CMC submit himself to in order to essentially be the only skill-position player left standing in San Francisco? But yeah: Keep an eye on how this depth chart develops, because the winner will be a prime late-round handcuff stash in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes.

Seattle Seahawks

Question: How soon until it's Jadarian Price RB1 szn?

Price has been standing out in training camp thanks in part to receiving skillz that were largely questioned after he caught just 15 passes in 41 games at Notre Dame.

However, the other big storyline out of camp has revolved around a growing sentiment that Zach Charbonnet is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Originally projected to perhaps miss the first two-plus months of the season, Charbs now seems to be a candidate to play some football before we have to wake up Green Day.

So on one hand, we need to keep an eye on how quickly Price is separating from George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. On the other hand, we also need to monitor Charbonnet's return to health. Unfortunately, Price is looking more and more like a between-the-20s back in a similar mold as Bucky Irving and Bhayshul Tuten, but we'll see how the snaps shake out!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Question: What sort of rotation are we looking at in this backfield?

Speaking of Bucky: This backfield presently seems to have fairly defined roles:

Bucky Irving: Lead back on base downs

Kenny Gainwell: Pass-down back

Sean Tucker: Short-yardage back

But how much weight does that whole "lead back" part hold? If things are split up in a 70/20/10 manner, Irving will look like a steal at his affordable mid-round ADP – especially if we see him get back to looking like his 2024 baller self. Of course, things could also be of the 45/35/20 variety, in which case it'd be tough to expect much of a weekly ceiling from any party involved inside an offense not exactly expected to look like the 1999 Rams.

Tennessee Titans

Question: How excited can we reasonably be about Carnell Tate?

Because the trainingcamphighlights sure are cool … but then we also find out Tate is reportedly fourth in total receptions this training camp. It'd be nice if Brian Daboll can bring out the best in Cam Ward; just realize a closer target split with guys like Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, and Elic Ayomanor wouldn't be ideal for Tate's chances of supplying a year-one boom.

Runner-up: How does this backfield shake out? Tony Pollard is the leader, and Tyjae Spears looks like the primary pass-down back, but could Nicholas Singleton be similar to Ray Davis in him actually being the preferred early-down handcuff? Time will tell!

Washington Commanders

Question: Who is RB1 in this new-look backfield?

The competition seems to be mostly between Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. It's especially relevant because the muddled, ambiguous nature of this committee has both in the RB4 range with true backup/handcuff types.

Whoever wins the starting job will be ranked MUCH higher during the season than what they were drafted to be. And honestly, the loser might not drop off that much due to the potential for a 1A/1B situation, or simply for injury-contingent upside.

Last year Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne turned into awesome late-round picks by winning out in their muddled backfield. Don't be surprised if White or the artist known as Bill wind up working as the 2026 version.