2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Drafting from Slots 4-6

Jim Coventry maps out a 2026 fantasy football draft plan for picks 4-6 in 12-team leagues, from Lamar Jackson at quarterback to Amon-Ra St. Brown at receiver.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Picking fourth, fifth or sixth in a 12-team league lands in a strange window. The elite running back tier is gone before your card comes up, but the wide receiver depth at the top of the board is as good as it has been in years. That combination should shape every pick for at least the first six rounds.

Constructing that combination of RB/WR is the interesting part because every choice creates a unique roster build. The key is to look ahead at what's still on the board a few rounds out, and let that preview inform what you're willing to punt on now versus what you need to lock down immediately.

Your draft plan must be flexible enough to survive whatever weird turns the draft takes. The goal isn't to guess right every time. It's to make sure you're always drafting because of your own strategy, not because you're reacting to everyone else's.

Two running backs, tackling wide receiver value through the middle rounds, patience at quarterback and tight end is the build I would take from picks 4-6.

Go here to read strategy for drafting from slots 1-3.

First Round - Picks 4-6

The middle of the first round is the sweet spot for locking down an elite wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and Justin Jefferson are the Round 1 targets (assuming Ja'Marr Chase was drafted third overall).

Picks 4-6 is a tougher window in the first round (and the second round) at running back. The top two options are gone before your first pick, and the remaining first-round names in this range carry more risk than the wide receivers left on the board. By the time Round 2 turns back to you, the second tier of backs has usually dried up too.

However, anchoring running back early while wide receiver stays deep sets up a roster with a real floor. Running back targets by ADP are Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty. Also consider Omarion Hampton. His overall ADP is 18.0, so chances are slim he makes it back to you in Round 2. Hampton is RB3 in my fantasy rankings. Just because his position ADP is RB9, don't be afraid to take him here if you are intent on going with a running back.

Regardless of which player you take, plan your subsequent picks with your remaining needs in mind. For example, going running back in Round 1 will make it difficult to take a running back with your second or third picks if your league requires three wide receivers. Going RB-RB is still viable, but just realize it will leave you thin at WR.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Second Round - Picks 19-21

As in the first round, the second round is also a sweet spot for wide receivers. That's why going with a running back in the first still works in these spots. If that's your path, it behooves you to go with a wide receiver here. Drake London, A.J. Brown and George Pickens carry the second round.

Taking a wide receiver in Round 1 shouldn't stop you from taking one of the above wide receivers in Round 2 either.

If you intend to go WR-RB in the first two rounds, then you're probably looking at Kenneth Walker, Derrick Henry and Jeremiyah Love in these spots. If one running back on the board genuinely excites you in either of the first two rounds, take him.

Passing on the position twice here is not a draft killer, but I still prefer to leave the first five rounds with two backs.

I don't love roster builds that use an early pick on quarterback or tight end. Taking Brock Bowers in the second round means adjusting the running back and wide receiver plan around him.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.

Third Round - Picks 28-30

If you went running back early, DeVonta Smith or Zay Flowers are strong third-round WR options.

As for running backs, Javonte Williams and Kyren Williams are available in the third round, along with Josh Jacobs and Cam Skattebo, who probably won't make it back to you in the fourth round.

If you split RB/WR with your first two picks, then pick your favorite of the above players. But realize if you go with a wide receiver, the running back pool will be really thin when your fourth-round pick comes up.

Check out the industry-leading fantasy football live draft assistant to get custom rankings for your league and follow along with a live draft on most major platforms.

Fourth Round - Picks 43-45

One argument for going running back early is that the wide receiver pool is so much deeper when you get to Round 4.

Quinshon Judkins and David Montgomery are strong fourth-round options at running back. For wide receivers, Emeka Egbuka, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle and Luther Burden, who might not be available in the fifth round, are in the fourth-round ADP realm.

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Fifth Round - Picks 52-54 / Sixth Round - Picks 67-69 and Onward

If a premium tight end is a must, Tyler Warren in the fifth round is the best mix of value and upside on the board. Just know that taking him squeezes the next running back or wide receiver pick.

Anyone without three wide receivers by the end of the sixth round should consider Marvin Harrison or Chris Godwin, both carrying real risk but enough upside to swing a roster.

Round 7 brings higher-floor names like Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Beyond that, I like Jordan Addison in the eighth round and Jalen Coker in the 10th, depending on how the receiver room shapes up. Check our rankings to see whether either name is still sliding by the time your pick comes around.

I don't like spending a top-6 pick on a quarterback. If Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow falls to the seventh round, either is worth taking as your QB1 at that price. Otherwise, trust that quarterback and tight end depth holds the way it usually does, and spend those middle rounds loading up on receivers.

Tight end is deep, but don't wait too long that it turns into midseason regret. Sam LaPorta or Harold Fannin in the seventh round are solid answers. If you would rather punt the position entirely, using picks in the 10-12 rounds on a pair from Isaiah Likely, Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews gives you two chances to hit.

Injuries, bye weeks and flex spots make a third running back a priority by Round 8. Rhamondre Stevenson or Tony Pollard in the sixth round, and Kenneth Gainwell or Rachaad White in the seventh, all work as RB3 options. If you need a fourth back, Aaron Jones in the ninth round or Chris Rodriguez in the 10th adds useful depth, the kind of value our ADP tool tends to flag before it disappears.

Waiting until the eighth or ninth round is the better QB play. Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott typically remain on the board in that range. For managers planning to wait even later, or in leagues where two quarterbacks routinely come off the board early, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield are strong fallback options.

Once Round 9 passes, check your roster and the draft board constantly. If a position need shows up, attack it. The board dries up fast, and waiting one round too long to fill a hole is how rosters fall apart late.

Never take a kicker or defense before the final three rounds. The earlier you reach, the thinner your depth gets everywhere else. Waiting until the third-to-last pick still usually leaves a top-5 defense on the board.