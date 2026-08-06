This is why we play dynasty and think about the long game with deep-stash players. These are players with clear paths to upside if an aging vet goes down (statistically a good bet)

Hear me out, though–he's likely as cheap as he's ever going to be and his upside is tremendous. His 8.58 RAS, 30¾-inch arms, and 19.1 breakout age and my 80.25 film grade make the early and later upside worth the wait. Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are both in their 30s, while the former is likely only a mercenary on a one-year contract.

With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help. pic.twitter.com/FBrZnbsPxC

Former #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the #Commanders , sources say.

I know it's wild to open up an article with a receiver who was just relegated to WR3 and fourth in targets without injury.

There is real-life football on TV! (If you count Kenny Pickett and Carson Beck as real football). And that means your Dynasty Leagues are waking up and locking in. Here's where we start shopping for Dynasty Deep Stashes before the start of the fantasy football season.

There is real-life football on TV! (If you count Kenny Pickett and Carson Beck as real football). And that means your Dynasty Leagues are waking up and locking in. Here's where we start shopping for Dynasty Deep Stashes before the start of the fantasy football season.

2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Stashes

Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

I know it's wild to open up an article with a receiver who was just relegated to WR3 and fourth in targets without injury.

Former #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the #Commanders, sources say. With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help. pic.twitter.com/FBrZnbsPxC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2026

Hear me out, though–he's likely as cheap as he's ever going to be and his upside is tremendous. His 8.58 RAS, 30¾-inch arms, and 19.1 breakout age and my 80.25 film grade make the early and later upside worth the wait. Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are both in their 30s, while the former is likely only a mercenary on a one-year contract.

This is why we play dynasty and think about the long game with deep-stash players. These are players with clear paths to upside if an aging vet goes down (statistically a good bet) or, in the future, to step into a much larger role at no cost.

Dynasty Stash Trade Value

Pick Value: 2028 Mid 2nd

2028 Mid 2nd Player Value: Jakobi Meyers

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

I'm going to try to make this as much about Jonah Coleman as possible, not about RJ Harvey… But it is a little bit about RJ Harvey. He just hasn't been good.

Those of us with sharp eyes will notice Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley in the same area as Harvey. There's obviously context missing here, and this tweet pretty much sums it up.

Christian McCaffrey had more PPR points from just receiving (236.4) than Saquon Barkley had overall (232.3) this season — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 5, 2026

CMC is just exceptional in ways that people can't really comprehend, and the Eagles' offense was objectively bad in multiple ways. Moreover, Sean Payton is known to use multiple running backs, and J.K. Dobbins was far more efficient behind the same offensive line that ranked No. 1 in the NFL per PFF in 2025. Jonah Coleman has been a solid and productive college rusher who is one of the best pass blockers in the class.

He doesn't have the draft pedigree of Harvey, but one could argue that Harvey was a bad pick to begin with and Coleman is already at his heels.

Jonah Coleman will play right away "Coleman, meanwhile, has been heavily involved in the Broncos' passing game." https://t.co/I1gWi5Z3kK — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) June 19, 2026

The game plan is simple: Get a free rookie running back with clear upside to be the pass catcher in an offense we expect to take a leap forward.

Dynasty Stash Trade Value

Pick Value: 2026 Mid 2nd

2026 Mid 2nd Player Value: Courtland Sutton

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

We always want to identify and recreate fantasy winners every season, and Trey McBride is one of these players that we can and should chase. Which is the perfect segue for me to spark your interest in the power of Terrance Ferguson and a Sean McVay offense?

This is a teeny tiny sample size, and more volume will absolutely create negative regression. However, you can't deny the obvious upside and the correlation of athleticism and fantasy points working in tandem with a strong drum beat.

.@AlbertBreer says Terrance Ferguson has had a "fantastic offseason": "He is now proving to be a guy who can play all over the formation and looks like he could be a force after the catch, showing why the Rams coveted him in the 2025 draft and now believe he could grow into one… pic.twitter.com/bFiAU84ODe — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 1, 2026

Ferguson was one of my top-graded tight ends in a special class (an 83.45) who has the draft capital to back it up; the Rams had the unfortunate (or fortunate, if you're a Rams fan) tight end room that didn't require him to be needed immediately. He's Free.99 with the upside to be the TE1 in one of the NFL's best offenses. Buying him can't hurt you at his cost, so why not take a high-odds lottery ticket?

Dynasty Stash Trade Value

Pick Value: 2028 Late 2nd

2028 Late 2nd Player Value: Mark Andrews

Malachi Fields, WR, Giants

The dynasty community hasn't yet clocked that Malachi Fields will have standalone value with or without Malik Nabers.

Malachi Fields got reps with the first team today, per @BobbySkinner_. Fields has had a strong showing in camp so far. pic.twitter.com/s1CDOB7SNP — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) August 6, 2026

Fields can be a true X and a serious threat deep, against the boundaries, and in the red zone. Moreover, he was a solid rookie prospect that lacked production due to quarterback play that's severely overlooked by the analytics community. I'm fading the Giants for 2026, but Fields is so cheap he can greatly outpace his price.

Darnell Mooney is the fourth target at best, and we've likely already witnessed his ceiling. The passing offense will run through Nabers, then Fields, and likely with a heavy dose of the run game.

Does this mean I expect him to be Top 24? No, but he's the type of player that will gain dynasty value with good early peripherals, which will make him a more expensive buy in the future. This will give you value that you can evaluate as a hold for future production or trade for profit.

Dynasty Stash Trade Value

Pick Value: 2027 Early 3rd

2027 Early 3rd Player Value: T.J. Hockenson

Ted Hurst, WR, Buccaneers

The price of the Ted Hurst Brick is already going up.

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (knee) is without a timeline for return, per HC Todd Bowles. pic.twitter.com/48174ywjDi — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 6, 2026

The offseason coachspeak vibes have been immaculate, and the entire rookie process up until the draft has matched. Hurst is an elite athlete who continues to prove that he belongs at every level, including an impressive Senior Bowl. He's the perfect complement to both Egbuka and Chris Godwin, and we find ourselves in the Antonio Williams situation with much more optimism.

Godwin finds himself over the age cliff and hasn't been the poster boy for health. Moreover, this has been an offense and QB that can support multiple wide receivers depending on what version of the McVay offense OC Zac Robinson will use. With rather a flat trend, Hurst still sticks out in a good cluster of players who are both athletic and elite target earners.