There is real-life football on TV! (If you count Kenny Pickett and Carson Beck as real football). And that means your Dynasty Leagues are waking up and locking in. Here's where we start shopping for Dynasty Deep Stashes before the start of the fantasy football season.
2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Stashes
Player
Position
Team
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Commanders
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|Broncos
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Rams
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Giants
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Buccaneers
Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
I know it's wild to open up an article with a receiver who was just relegated to WR3 and fourth in targets without injury.
Hear me out, though–he's likely as cheap as he's ever going to be and his upside is tremendous. His 8.58 RAS, 30¾-inch arms, and 19.1 breakout age and my 80.25 film grade make the early and later upside worth the wait. Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are both in their 30s, while the former is likely only a mercenary on a one-year contract.
This is why we play dynasty and think about the long game with deep-stash players. These are players with clear paths to upside if an aging vet goes down (statistically a good bet)
There is real-life football on TV! (If you count Kenny Pickett and Carson Beck as real football). And that means your Dynasty Leagues are waking up and locking in. Here's where we start shopping for Dynasty Deep Stashes before the start of the fantasy football season.
2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Stashes
Player
Position
Team
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Commanders
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|Broncos
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Rams
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Giants
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Buccaneers
Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
I know it's wild to open up an article with a receiver who was just relegated to WR3 and fourth in targets without injury.
Hear me out, though–he's likely as cheap as he's ever going to be and his upside is tremendous. His 8.58 RAS, 30¾-inch arms, and 19.1 breakout age and my 80.25 film grade make the early and later upside worth the wait. Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin are both in their 30s, while the former is likely only a mercenary on a one-year contract.
This is why we play dynasty and think about the long game with deep-stash players. These are players with clear paths to upside if an aging vet goes down (statistically a good bet) or, in the future, to step into a much larger role at no cost.
Dynasty Stash Trade Value
- Pick Value: 2028 Mid 2nd
- Player Value: Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos
I'm going to try to make this as much about Jonah Coleman as possible, not about RJ Harvey… But it is a little bit about RJ Harvey. He just hasn't been good.
Those of us with sharp eyes will notice Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley in the same area as Harvey. There's obviously context missing here, and this tweet pretty much sums it up.
CMC is just exceptional in ways that people can't really comprehend, and the Eagles' offense was objectively bad in multiple ways. Moreover, Sean Payton is known to use multiple running backs, and J.K. Dobbins was far more efficient behind the same offensive line that ranked No. 1 in the NFL per PFF in 2025. Jonah Coleman has been a solid and productive college rusher who is one of the best pass blockers in the class.
He doesn't have the draft pedigree of Harvey, but one could argue that Harvey was a bad pick to begin with and Coleman is already at his heels.
The game plan is simple: Get a free rookie running back with clear upside to be the pass catcher in an offense we expect to take a leap forward.
Dynasty Stash Trade Value
- Pick Value: 2026 Mid 2nd
- Player Value: Courtland Sutton
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
We always want to identify and recreate fantasy winners every season, and Trey McBride is one of these players that we can and should chase. Which is the perfect segue for me to spark your interest in the power of Terrance Ferguson and a Sean McVay offense?
This is a teeny tiny sample size, and more volume will absolutely create negative regression. However, you can't deny the obvious upside and the correlation of athleticism and fantasy points working in tandem with a strong drum beat.
Ferguson was one of my top-graded tight ends in a special class (an 83.45) who has the draft capital to back it up; the Rams had the unfortunate (or fortunate, if you're a Rams fan) tight end room that didn't require him to be needed immediately. He's Free.99 with the upside to be the TE1 in one of the NFL's best offenses. Buying him can't hurt you at his cost, so why not take a high-odds lottery ticket?
Dynasty Stash Trade Value
- Pick Value: 2028 Late 2nd
- Player Value: Mark Andrews
Malachi Fields, WR, Giants
The dynasty community hasn't yet clocked that Malachi Fields will have standalone value with or without Malik Nabers.
Fields can be a true X and a serious threat deep, against the boundaries, and in the red zone. Moreover, he was a solid rookie prospect that lacked production due to quarterback play that's severely overlooked by the analytics community. I'm fading the Giants for 2026, but Fields is so cheap he can greatly outpace his price.
Darnell Mooney is the fourth target at best, and we've likely already witnessed his ceiling. The passing offense will run through Nabers, then Fields, and likely with a heavy dose of the run game.
Does this mean I expect him to be Top 24? No, but he's the type of player that will gain dynasty value with good early peripherals, which will make him a more expensive buy in the future. This will give you value that you can evaluate as a hold for future production or trade for profit.
Dynasty Stash Trade Value
- Pick Value: 2027 Early 3rd
- Player Value: T.J. Hockenson
Ted Hurst, WR, Buccaneers
The price of the Ted Hurst Brick is already going up.
The offseason coachspeak vibes have been immaculate, and the entire rookie process up until the draft has matched. Hurst is an elite athlete who continues to prove that he belongs at every level, including an impressive Senior Bowl. He's the perfect complement to both Egbuka and Chris Godwin, and we find ourselves in the Antonio Williams situation with much more optimism.
Godwin finds himself over the age cliff and hasn't been the poster boy for health. Moreover, this has been an offense and QB that can support multiple wide receivers depending on what version of the McVay offense OC Zac Robinson will use. With rather a flat trend, Hurst still sticks out in a good cluster of players who are both athletic and elite target earners.