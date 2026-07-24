2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Explore RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football kicker rankings and build an elite lineup. Target studs like Brandon Aubrey, or sleepers like Andy Borregales.
July 24, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
July 24, 2026
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While everyone's waiting until the last round to grab their kicker, use RotoWire's fantasy football kicker rankings to get the jump on your league mates. These rankings are powered by RotoWire's proprietary 2026 projections. Here's a look at our latest fantasy kicker rankings heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Top 10

If you're in a deeper league, these are some of the best kickers you'll be considering. If you're in a 10-man league or fewer, you don't need to scroll any further â€“Â these are the only kickers you should consider drafting.

RankPlayerTeamBye Week
1Brandon AubreyDAL14
2Cameron DickerLAC7
3Ka'imi FairbairnHOU8
4Jason MyersSEA11
5Cam LittleJAX7
6Harrison MevisLAR11
7Jake BatesDET6
8Evan McPhersonCIN6
9Tyler LoopBAL13
10Will ReichardMIN6

Fantasy Kicker Rankings: 11-20

If you're shopping in this tier, you're either in a deeper league or you've waited on kicker. Here's a look at the second tier of fantasy kickers:

RankPlayerTeamBye Week
11Chase McLaughlinTB10
12Chris BoswellPIT9
13Eddy PineiroSF8
14Harrison ButkerKC5
15Tyler BassBUF7
16Wil LutzDEN10
17Cairo SantosCHI10
18Andy BorregalesNE11
19Blake GrupeIND13
20Nick FolkATL11

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: 21-30

If you're looking at kickers in this range, you're either in the deepest league of all time or playing in an all-kicker format. Either way, more power to you.

RankPlayerTeamBye Week
21Jason SandersNYJ13
22Charlie SmythNO8
23Jake MoodyWAS7
24Ryan FitzgeraldCAR5
25Jake ElliottPHI10
26Chad RylandARI14
27Joey SlyeTEN9
28Trey SmackGB11
29Matt GayLV13
30Andre SzmytCLE11

Best Kicker for Fantasy Football 2026

Brandon Aubrey is RotoWire's top-ranked kicker heading into the 2026 season. He's got the strongest leg in the league and he'll be playing on a top-five offense. That's a recipe for a big season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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