2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

While everyone's waiting until the last round to grab their kicker, use RotoWire's fantasy football kicker rankings to get the jump on your league mates. These rankings are powered by RotoWire's proprietary 2026 projections. Here's a look at our latest fantasy kicker rankings heading into the 2026 NFL season.
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Top 10
If you're in a deeper league, these are some of the best kickers you'll be considering. If you're in a 10-man league or fewer, you don't need to scroll any further â€“Â these are the only kickers you should consider drafting.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings: 11-20
If you're shopping in this tier, you're either in a deeper league or you've waited on kicker. Here's a look at the second tier of fantasy kickers:
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: 21-30
If you're looking at kickers in this range, you're either in the deepest league of all time or playing in an all-kicker format. Either way, more power to you.
Best Kicker for Fantasy Football 2026
Brandon Aubrey is RotoWire's top-ranked kicker heading into the 2026 season. He's got the strongest leg in the league and he'll be playing on a top-five offense. That's a recipe for a big season.