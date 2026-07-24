2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

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While everyone's waiting until the last round to grab their kicker, use RotoWire's fantasy football kicker rankings to get the jump on your league mates. These rankings are powered by RotoWire's proprietary 2026 projections. Here's a look at our latest fantasy kicker rankings heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Top 10

If you're in a deeper league, these are some of the best kickers you'll be considering. If you're in a 10-man league or fewer, you don't need to scroll any further â€“Â these are the only kickers you should consider drafting.

Rank Player Team Bye Week 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL 14 2 Cameron Dicker LAC 7 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 8 4 Jason Myers SEA 11 5 Cam Little JAX 7 6 Harrison Mevis LAR 11 7 Jake Bates DET 6 8 Evan McPherson CIN 6 9 Tyler Loop BAL 13 10 Will Reichard MIN 6

Fantasy Kicker Rankings: 11-20

If you're shopping in this tier, you're either in a deeper league or you've waited on kicker. Here's a look at the second tier of fantasy kickers:

Rank Player Team Bye Week 11 Chase McLaughlin TB 10 12 Chris Boswell PIT 9 13 Eddy Pineiro SF 8 14 Harrison Butker KC 5 15 Tyler Bass BUF 7 16 Wil Lutz DEN 10 17 Cairo Santos CHI 10 18 Andy Borregales NE 11 19 Blake Grupe IND 13 20 Nick Folk ATL 11

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: 21-30

If you're looking at kickers in this range, you're either in the deepest league of all time or playing in an all-kicker format. Either way, more power to you.

Rank Player Team Bye Week 21 Jason Sanders NYJ 13 22 Charlie Smyth NO 8 23 Jake Moody WAS 7 24 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR 5 25 Jake Elliott PHI 10 26 Chad Ryland ARI 14 27 Joey Slye TEN 9 28 Trey Smack GB 11 29 Matt Gay LV 13 30 Andre Szmyt CLE 11

Best Kicker for Fantasy Football 2026

Brandon Aubrey is RotoWire's top-ranked kicker heading into the 2026 season. He's got the strongest leg in the league and he'll be playing on a top-five offense. That's a recipe for a big season.