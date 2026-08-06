Analyze RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.

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It's that time of year again. Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. If you want to see each specific fantasy expert's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. What follows is each player's average rank, taken from our fantasy experts' rankings.

With that out of the way, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings:

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Theo Gremminger, Jagger May, Jeff Erickson and Jim Coventry:

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150