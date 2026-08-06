2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Consensus From 5 Experts (Aug. 6 Update)

Analyze RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
Updated on August 6, 2026 2:00PM EST
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Consensus From 5 Experts (Aug. 6 Update)
Updated on August 6, 2026 2:00PM EST
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It's that time of year again. Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently. 

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. If you want to see each specific fantasy expert's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. What follows is each player's average rank, taken from our fantasy experts' rankings.

With that out of the way, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings: 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Theo Gremminger, Jagger May, Jeff Erickson and Jim Coventry:

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

RotoWireUnlock Expert RankingsGet expert rankings from Ian Hartitz and Theo Gremminger, starting at $7.99/mo.Subscribe

2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings 

2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings 

RotoWireUnlock Expert RankingsGet expert rankings from Ian Hartitz and Theo Gremminger, starting at $7.99/mo.Subscribe

2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMPOSBYE
4
LAR
WR
11
10
BUF
RB
7
13
DAL
WR
14
14
CIN
RB
6
16
LV
TE
13
17
NE
WR
11
18
ATL
WR
11
20
BAL
RB
13
22
HOU
WR
8
24
PHI
WR
10
26
TB
WR
10
27
NYJ
RB
13
28
BAL
WR
13
29
ARI
TE
14
30
BUF
QB
7
33
DEN
WR
10
34
CIN
WR
6
38
NYG
WR
8
41
CHI
WR
10
43
GB
RB
11
47
NYG
RB
8
48
LAR
WR
11
50
SF
WR
8
53
CHI
RB
10
54
IND
TE
13
55
BAL
QB
13
57
CHI
WR
10
58
TEN
WR
9
61
NE
QB
11
62
BUF
WR
7
64
TB
RB
10
66
CIN
QB
6
68
JAX
WR
7
71
DET
TE
6
73
GB
TE
11
75
PIT
WR
9
76
TEN
RB
9
78
PHI
QB
10
79
CLE
TE
11
80
IND
WR
13
81
TB
WR
10
82
IND
WR
13
83
PHI
WR
10
87
DAL
QB
14
89
GB
WR
11
90
LAR
RB
11
91
ATL
TE
11
96
Kenny Gainwell
TB
RB
10
97
PIT
RB
9
99
CHI
RB
10
100
DEN
RB
10
101
WAS
WR
7
103
WAS
RB
7
104
SF
QB
8
106
DEN
RB
10
107
NYG
QB
8
109
MIN
RB
6
110
CLE
WR
11
112
MIN
QB
6
116
BAL
TE
13
117
MIN
RB
6
118
NYG
TE
8
120
DEN
QB
10
122
CAR
WR
5
125
KC
TE
5
126
DET
QB
6
127
NE
WR
11
129
GB
QB
11
130
NYG
RB
8
131
SEA
WR
11
132
NO
QB
8
133
BUF
WR
7
134
HOU
RB
8
136
DAL
TE
14
137
PHI
TE
10
138
CLE
WR
11
140
SF
WR
8
141
WAS
TE
7
143
TEN
RB
9
144
NYJ
WR
13
145
DEN
RB
10
146
CLE
RB
11
147
DAL
WR
14
148
PHI
RB
10
149
SEA
RB
11
150
ARI
RB
14
RotoWireUnlock Expert RankingsGet expert rankings from Ian Hartitz and Theo Gremminger, starting at $7.99/mo.Subscribe
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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