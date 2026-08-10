It's that time of year again. Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.
In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings:
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)
These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Theo Gremminger, Jagger May, Jeff Erickson, and Jim Coventry: