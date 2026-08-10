2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)

Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
Updated on August 10, 2026 8:12PM EST
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Expert Consensus (Preseason Week 1 Update)
Updated on August 10, 2026 8:12PM EST
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It's that time of year again. Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently. 

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. 

Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings: 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Theo Gremminger, Jagger May, Jeff Erickson, and Jim Coventry:

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

RotoWireRotowire subscribers win championshipsThe 2026 Draft Kit: Draft Assistant, Mock Draft Simulator, and custom rankings. From $7.99/mo.Get the Draft Kit

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-200 Players

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMPOSBYE
4
LAR
WR
11
8
BUF
RB
7
12
DAL
WR
14
14
CIN
RB
6
16
LV
TE
13
17
NE
WR
11
18
ATL
WR
11
20
BAL
RB
13
22
HOU
WR
8
24
PHI
WR
10
26
ARI
TE
14
27
NYJ
RB
13
28
BAL
WR
13
29
NYG
WR
8
30
TB
WR
10
31
BUF
QB
7
33
CIN
WR
6
35
DEN
WR
10
42
GB
RB
11
44
CHI
WR
10
45
NYG
RB
8
49
SF
WR
8
51
LAR
WR
11
52
CHI
RB
10
54
IND
TE
13
55
BAL
QB
13
56
CHI
WR
10
58
TEN
WR
9
61
NE
QB
11
62
BUF
WR
7
64
TB
RB
10
65
CIN
QB
6
70
JAX
WR
7
71
GB
TE
11
73
TEN
RB
9
76
PIT
WR
9
77
PHI
QB
10
78
IND
WR
13
79
CLE
TE
11
80
DET
TE
6
81
TB
WR
10
84
DAL
QB
14
86
PHI
WR
10
88
IND
WR
13
89
GB
WR
11
91
ATL
TE
11
92
LAR
RB
11
98
PIT
RB
9
99
CHI
RB
10
100
DEN
RB
10
102
WAS
WR
7
103
WAS
RB
7
104
SF
QB
8
106
DEN
RB
10
107
NYG
QB
8
109
MIN
RB
6
110
CLE
WR
11
112
MIN
QB
6
115
NYG
TE
8
116
BAL
TE
13
117
MIN
RB
6
122
CAR
WR
5
123
DEN
QB
10
125
DET
QB
6
126
KC
TE
5
127
NE
WR
11
129
NYG
RB
8
130
GB
QB
11
131
SEA
WR
11
132
NO
QB
8
133
BUF
WR
7
134
HOU
RB
8
136
DAL
TE
14
137
SF
WR
8
138
CLE
WR
11
139
PHI
TE
10
141
TEN
RB
9
142
WAS
TE
7
143
DEN
RB
10
144
NYJ
WR
13
145
CLE
RB
11
146
SEA
RB
11
147
DAL
WR
14
148
PHI
RB
10
149
ARI
RB
14
150
MIA
QB
6
152
LV
WR
13
153
DET
RB
6
155
LAC
WR
7
157
ATL
RB
11
158
SEA
QB
11
160
LV
WR
13
161
CLE
WR
11
162
NO
RB
8
163
DAL
RB
14
164
JAX
WR
7
165
HOU
QB
8
168
NE
TE
11
169
IND
QB
13
171
TEN
QB
9
172
NYJ
TE
13
173
NYJ
WR
13
177
NYJ
RB
13
179
BUF
RB
7
180
DET
WR
6
181
TEN
TE
9
182
TB
RB
10
184
CAR
QB
5
185
WAS
RB
7
186
TEN
WR
9
187
PIT
QB
9
188
SEA
TE
11
190
SEA
RB
11
191
LAC
RB
7
193
BAL
WR
13
194
ARI
RB
14
197
SF
RB
8
198
ARI
QB
14
199
MIA
TE
6
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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Jim knows fantasy players have plenty of options when it comes to fantasy experts. His advice is simple: ask for receipts. He's been playing fantasy football since 1994, covering it professionally since 2006 and was the FSWA Football Writer of the Year in 2022. Jim's been with RotoWire and on SiriusXM since 2016. Through that time, he's accomplished one of the rarest feats in the industry -- a 2x King's Classic Triple Crown Champion, a 14-team, three-flex format engineered to strip out luck and stack the field with the sharpest minds in the game. Jim is successful because he studies the NFL like a scout and turns the same data everyone has access to into an edge. The track record isn't hype. It's receipts. Jim will help you win your share of leagues.
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Theo Gremminger
Theo Gremminger is the Lead Fantasy Analyst & Content Director at RotoWire, where he leads the company's fantasy football content strategy across YouTube, podcasts, and written analysis. RotoWire is the exclusive home of his redraft and dynasty rankings. An accomplished high-stakes competitor, Theo has won some of the industry's most prestigious leagues, including the FFPC Main Event, FFPC Big Payback, NFFC Classic, NFFC Primetime, and the 2024 King's Classic Auction, and is a two-time FFPC Hard Way Invitational Champion. He is also an award-winning NFL Draft analyst, taking first place in the 2026 Huddle Report Mock Draft Contest. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @TheOGFantasy.
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Ian played linebacker at the University of Chicago and graduated with a fancy finance degree that he has pretty much never used because he understands ball is life. From the Action Network, to RotoWorld, to PFF and most recently Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life, Ian has spent more than 10 years grinding fantasy football edges as a full-time gig, winning plenty of high-stakes leagues and having all sorts of fun along the way. More than 220,000 people follow "The Mayor of NFL Twitter" @ihartitz for his deep film analysis, usage trends, "Sheesh" beyond-the-box-score stats and general good vibes. Ian believes every day is a great day to be great and consistently provides uniquely entertaining, yet actionable, prowess to the fantasy football and gambling worlds. Outside of football Ian enjoys golfing (badly) and spending time with his wife and dumb dachshunds.
Author Image
Jagger May
Jagger May is an NFL Analyst, writer & video guest. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @JagSays.
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