2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update

Get RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
August 17, 2026
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
August 17, 2026
Weekly Rankings
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Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is in the books. Now that it's officially draft season, you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. If you want to see each specific fantasy expert's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. What follows is each player's average rank, taken from our fantasy experts' rankings.

With that out of the way, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings: 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Jagger May, Theo Gremminger, Jeff Erickson, and Jim Coventry:

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is in the books. Now that it's officially draft season, you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. If you want to see each specific fantasy expert's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. What follows is each player's average rank, taken from our fantasy experts' rankings.

With that out of the way, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings: 

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Jagger May, Theo Gremminger, Jeff Erickson, and Jim Coventry:

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMBYE
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
3
Drake Maye
NE
11
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
5
Jayden Daniels
WAS
7
6
Caleb Williams
CHI
10
7
Jalen Hurts
PHI
10
8
Justin Herbert
LAC
7
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
14
10
Trevor Lawrence
JAX
7
11
Brock Purdy
SF
8
12
Jaxson Dart
NYG
8
13
Kyler Murray
MIN
6
14
Bo Nix
DEN
10
15
Patrick Mahomes
KC
5
16
Matthew Stafford
LAR
11
17
Jared Goff
DET
6
18
Baker Mayfield
TB
10
19
Jordan Love
GB
11
20
Tyler Shough
NO
8
21
Malik Willis
MIA
6
22
Sam Darnold
SEA
11
23
C.J. Stroud
HOU
8
24
Daniel Jones
IND
13
25
Cam Ward
TEN
9
26
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
9
27
Bryce Young
CAR
5
28
Geno Smith
NYJ
13
29
Fernando Mendoza
LV
13
30
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
14
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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings 

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMBYE
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
6
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
11
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
8
4
James Cook
BUF
7
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
13
6
Ashton Jeanty
LV
13
7
Chase Brown
CIN
6
8
Saquon Barkley
PHI
10
9
Omarion Hampton
LAC
7
10
De'Von Achane
MIA
6
11
Kenneth Walker
KC
5
12
Derrick Henry
BAL
13
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
13
14
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
14
15
Javonte Williams
DAL
14
16
Kyren Williams
LAR
11
17
Josh Jacobs
GB
11
18
Travis Etienne
NO
8
19
D'Andre Swift
CHI
10
20
Cam Skattebo
NYG
8
21
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
11
22
David Montgomery
HOU
8
23
Bucky Irving
TB
10
24
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
11
25
Jadarian Price
SEA
11
26
Bhayshul Tuten
JAX
7
27
Jaylen Warren
PIT
9
28
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
5
29
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
11
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
9
31
Rico Dowdle
PIT
9
32
Blake Corum
LAR
11
33
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
5
34
Kyle Monangai
CHI
10
35
Rachaad White
WAS
7
36
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
37
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
10
38
Kenny Gainwell
TB
10
39
RJ Harvey
DEN
10
40
Aaron Jones
MIN
6
41
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
7
42
Chris Rodriguez
JAX
7
43
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
7
44
Tyrone Tracy
NYG
8
45
Dylan Sampson
CLE
11
46
Woody Marks
HOU
8
47
Tyjae Spears
TEN
9
48
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
11
49
Tank Bigsby
PHI
10
50
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
11

2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings 

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMBYE
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
6
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
11
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
11
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
6
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
14
7
A.J. Brown
NE
11
8
Drake London
ATL
11
9
Nico Collins
HOU
8
10
George Pickens
DAL
14
11
Chris Olave
NO
8
12
Malik Nabers
NYG
8
13
DeVonta Smith
PHI
10
14
Zay Flowers
BAL
13
15
Ladd McConkey
LAC
7
16
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
10
17
Emeka Egbuka
TB
10
18
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
13
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
6
20
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
5
21
Luther Burden
CHI
10
22
Rashee Rice
KC
5
23
Mike Evans
SF
8
24
Terry McLaurin
WAS
7
25
Christian Watson
GB
11
26
DJ Moore
BUF
7
27
Davante Adams
LAR
11
28
Jameson Williams
DET
6
29
Parker Washington
JAX
7
30
Rome Odunze
CHI
10
31
Carnell Tate
TEN
9
32
Marvin Harrison
ARI
14
33
Brian Thomas
JAX
7
34
Quentin Johnston
LAC
7
35
Josh Downs
IND
13
36
DK Metcalf
PIT
9
37
Chris Godwin
TB
10
38
Jayden Reed
GB
11
39
Michael Pittman
PIT
9
40
Jordyn Tyson
NO
8
41
Michael Wilson
ARI
14
42
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
43
Alec Pierce
IND
13
44
Makai Lemon
PHI
10
45
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
46
Stefon Diggs
WAS
7
47
Jakobi Meyers
JAX
7
48
KC Concepcion
CLE
11
49
Matthew Golden
GB
11
50
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
9
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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings 

RANKPLAYER NAMETEAMBYE
1
Brock Bowers
LV
13
2
Trey McBride
ARI
14
3
Colston Loveland
CHI
10
4
Tyler Warren
IND
13
5
Tucker Kraft
GB
11
6
Sam LaPorta
DET
6
7
Harold Fannin
CLE
11
8
Kyle Pitts
ATL
11
9
George Kittle
SF
8
10
Mark Andrews
BAL
13
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
12
Travis Kelce
KC
5
13
Isaiah Likely
NYG
8
14
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
7
15
Jake Ferguson
DAL
14
16
Brenton Strange
JAX
7
17
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
18
Juwan Johnson
NO
8
19
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
7
20
Hunter Henry
NE
11

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-200 Players

RANKPLAYER NAMEPOSTEAMBYE
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
6
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
11
3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
6
4
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
11
5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
11
6
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
8
7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
6
8
James Cook
RB
BUF
7
9
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
13
10
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
11
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
13
12
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
14
13
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
6
14
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
10
15
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
7
16
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
13
17
A.J. Brown
WR
NE
11
18
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
6
19
Kenneth Walker
RB
KC
5
20
Drake London
WR
ATL
11
21
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
13
22
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
8
23
George Pickens
WR
DAL
14
24
Chris Olave
WR
NO
8
25
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
8
26
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
10
27
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
13
28
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
14
29
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
13
30
Jeremiyah Love
RB
ARI
14
31
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
7
32
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
7
33
Jaylen Waddle
WR
DEN
10
34
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
10
35
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
10
36
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
14
37
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
13
38
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
6
39
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
11
40
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
5
41
Luther Burden
WR
CHI
10
42
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
11
43
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
5
44
Travis Etienne
RB
NO
8
45
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
10
46
Mike Evans
WR
SF
8
47
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
8
48
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
11
49
David Montgomery
RB
HOU
8
50
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
13
51
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
7
52
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
13
53
Christian Watson
WR
GB
11
54
DJ Moore
WR
BUF
7
55
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
11
56
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
6
57
Parker Washington
WR
JAX
7
58
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
10
59
Drake Maye
QB
NE
11
60
Carnell Tate
WR
TEN
9
61
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
10
62
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
11
63
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
6
64
Jadarian Price
RB
SEA
11
65
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAX
7
66
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
7
67
Marvin Harrison
WR
ARI
14
68
Brian Thomas
WR
JAX
7
69
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
11
70
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
9
71
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
10
72
Jonathon Brooks
RB
CAR
5
73
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
10
74
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
6
75
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
11
76
Harold Fannin
TE
CLE
11
77
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
7
78
Josh Downs
WR
IND
13
79
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
11
80
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
9
81
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
9
82
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
7
83
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
10
84
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
14
85
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAX
7
86
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
11
87
Rico Dowdle
RB
PIT
9
88
Michael Pittman
WR
PIT
9
89
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
11
90
Jordyn Tyson
WR
NO
8
91
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
14
92
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
5
93
Kyle Monangai
RB
CHI
10
94
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
10
95
Rachaad White
RB
WAS
7
96
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
13
97
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
6
98
J.K. Dobbins
RB
DEN
10
99
Makai Lemon
WR
PHI
10
100
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
101
Kenny Gainwell
RB
TB
10
102
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
8
103
Stefon Diggs
WR
WAS
7
104
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
8
105
Jakobi Meyers
WR
JAX
7
106
KC Concepcion
WR
CLE
11
107
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
10
108
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
11
109
Kyler Murray
QB
MIN
6
110
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
TEN
9
111
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
10
112
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
5
113
George Kittle
TE
SF
8
114
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
13
115
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
11
116
Jared Goff
QB
DET
6
117
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
6
118
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
5
119
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR
SF
8
120
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
121
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
5
122
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB
WAS
7
123
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
8
124
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
10
125
Isaiah Likely
TE
NYG
8
126
Chris Rodriguez
RB
JAX
7
127
Keaton Mitchell
RB
LAC
7
128
Romeo Doubs
WR
NE
11
129
Jordan Love
QB
GB
11
130
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
5
131
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
8
132
Tyrone Tracy
RB
NYG
8
133
Chig Okonkwo
TE
WAS
7
134
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
14
135
Rashid Shaheed
WR
SEA
11
136
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
11
137
Brenton Strange
TE
JAX
7
138
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
7
139
Malik Willis
QB
MIA
6
140
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
10
141
Woody Marks
RB
HOU
8
142
Denzel Boston
WR
CLE
11
143
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
9
144
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
11
145
Deebo Samuel
WR
SF
8
146
Tank Bigsby
RB
PHI
10
147
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
11
148
Jonah Coleman
RB
DEN
10
149
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
10
150
Ryan Flournoy
WR
DAL
14
151
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
11
152
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
8
153
Jalen Nailor
WR
LV
13
154
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ARI
14
155
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
8
156
Tre' Harris
WR
LAC
7
157
Oronde Gadsden
TE
LAC
7
158
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
11
159
Brian Robinson
RB
ATL
11
160
Daniel Jones
QB
IND
13
161
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
11
162
Isiah Pacheco
RB
DET
6
163
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
164
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
14
165
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
9
166
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
8
167
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
10
168
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
7
169
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
8
170
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
11
171
Mike Washington
RB
LV
13
172
Jauan Jennings
WR
MIN
6
173
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
13
174
Adonai Mitchell
WR
NYJ
13
175
Gunnar Helm
TE
TEN
9
176
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR
BAL
13
177
Aaron Rodgers
QB
PIT
9
178
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
5
179
Tre Tucker
WR
LV
13
180
AJ Barner
TE
SEA
11
181
Emmett Johnson
RB
KC
5
182
Omar Cooper
WR
NYJ
13
183
Travis Hunter
WR
JAX
7
184
Demond Claiborne
RB
MIN
6
185
Kenyon Sadiq
TE
NYJ
13
186
Malik Washington
WR
MIA
6
187
Kaytron Allen
RB
WAS
7
188
Kimani Vidal
RB
LAC
7
189
Antonio Williams
WR
WAS
7
190
Darren Waller
TE
CAR
5
191
Sean Tucker
RB
TB
10
192
Greg Dulcich
TE
MIA
6
193
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
6
194
Nicholas Singleton
RB
TEN
9
195
James Conner
RB
ARI
14
196
Geno Smith
QB
NYJ
13
197
Ted Hurst
WR
TB
10
198
Cyrus Allen
WR
KC
5
199
Fernando Mendoza
QB
LV
13
200
Zachariah Branch
WR
ATL
11
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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