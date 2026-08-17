Week 1 of the NFL Preseason is in the books. Now that it's officially draft season, you need to have your 2026 fantasy football rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. If you want to see each specific fantasy expert's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. What follows is each player's average rank, taken from our fantasy experts' rankings.

With that out of the way, here are our 2026 fantasy football PPR rankings:

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR)

These rankings are the average taken from our fantasy experts: Ian Hartitz, Jagger May, Theo Gremminger, Jeff Erickson, and Jim Coventry: