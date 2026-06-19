Jagger May analyzes all 32 teams with expert strategy for dynasty, redraft and best ball leagues. Find out players to target and players to fade for this year's fantasy football drafts.

The 2026 fantasy football season is here, and I have you covered with team-by-team previews for dynasty, re-draft AND best ball leagues, complete with player projections. An all-in-one, comprehensive breakdown of whom to target, whom to fade and everything in between.

Shoot me questions in the comments, or tell me where I went wrong.

Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats.

Arizona Cardinals

Team Outlook

The Arizona Cardinals are +115 to end the 2026 season with the worst record in the NFL, behind the Dolphins. Is some of this due to the defense? Probably. But much of this has to do with their questionable QB situation, which only gets worse with the added pressure of Jacoby Brissett blessing the NFL with what critics are calling "The Grossest Holdout Since the Forward Pass."



Brissett is unlikely to get more money elsewhere, and his best opportunity is exactly where he is. The Cardinals need a guy to help them lose, but not make every snap look like an Adam Sandler-directed Muppet Show. There couldn't be a more obvious couple that needs to work it out.



The biggest changes beyond yeeting Kyler Murray off the roster are the coaching shakeup that brings us a hybrid of the Sean McVay coaching tree via Mike LaFleur, more quarterback competitio, and Jeremiyah Love. Ideally, this will be a productive offense once the quarterback situation sorts itself out, and rookie QB Carson Beck may have found a great spot for development despite his limited upside. He'll have two all-world checkdown targets in Love and Trey McBride, and a solid pair of wideouts in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. There is upside in this offense, but don't take that as a sign to be overly optimistic to reach or overpay on any of these assets. Particularly, Love and Harrison. Rather, you should feel better taking the assets if they fall to you.

Arizona Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Cardinals Best Ball Outlook

This is not the team you actively want to stack with heavy exposure.

We don't know who the QB will be during the playoff stretch, and chasing multiple QBs can be cumbersome.

Use this team to fill in the gaps more often than not rather than go overweight chasing this stack.

I don't mind taking shots in these pieces individually because I can see the playoff upside against soft teams.

Cardinals Dynasty Outlook

I'm still willing to buy Marvin Harrison Jr at his current cost.

I don't believe in Carson Beck as a prospect, but I could see a value spike for you to sell high later if you buy low now.

Michael Wilson won't see the numbers from last season again as long as MHJ is healthy.

Atlanta Falcons

Team Outlook

Kevin Stefanski's coveted run game finds itself in Hotlanta, and everyone but Michael Penix Jr. should be excited.

#Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski says accuracy is the most important trait for a QB and called Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy an "innate, God-given ability." pic.twitter.com/Rp3zNJ7Bjy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 27, 2026

Tua Tagovailoa gives the offense a surprisingly safer floor than some may imagine, but keep in mind that the QB play in Atlanta has been truly horrendous outside of the games Kirk Cousins turned back the age clock. That detail, along with the QB-friendly offense installation, should give encouragement for those interested in the premium assets. Stefanski's comments on Tua, his known playstyle and Penix being a questionable early pick to begin with give me confidence to project Tagovailoa as the starter. He's not great, but he's good enough.

Kyle Pitts and Drake London will be as good as the offense is healthy, particularly Pitts. We've seen the tight end upside from the Browns that's only been hindered by health. This led to a fantastic rookie season from Harold Fannin Jr and people forget that Pitts might be twice the athlete.

Atlanta Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Kyle Pitts already finished at the TE2, and he gets a positional playcalling upgrade and an arguable QB upgrade.

Drake London is still a safe pick.

Brian Robinson Jr could vulture just as much as Allgeier.

Zachariah Branch is probably fool's gold, and the lack of quality targets outside of Pitts and London may suggest more Austin Hooper than I'm even projecting, if not consolidated targets to the Big Three.

Falcons Best Ball Outlook

Very stackable team with current ADP gaps between Robinson, London, Pitts and the QBs.

Kyle Pitts is the perfect naked TE target.

Bijan Robinson is an obvious first off the board, even in superflex best ball.

Falcons Dynasty Outlook

Kyle Pitts is still only 25 years old.

Michael Penix is already 26. We're dangerously close to "Just get what you can" territory while there's still any hope that he can start.

Baltimore Ravens

Team Outlook

It's a new era in Baltimore with John Harbaugh now in New York and new head coach Jesse Minter in the Ravens' captain's seat. He too is a defensive-minded coach who should improve that rather disappointing side of the ball, but for fantasy and betting, we should be excited by Ben-Johnson-coaching-tree-hire Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator.

Lamar Jackson is at the point of ascension where he'll be rather productive regardless of who is calling plays, but other pieces of the offense like Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry should expect an uptick in efficiency. It's important to note that one of the biggest mistakes folks have made is thinking that the 2025 Bears ran the same offense as the Lions. Detroit's offense was built to fit the Lions, and Johnson/Doyle built Chicago's offense to fit what he had for the Bears. Detroit operated with shorter passes over the middle of the field to fit Goff's skill set, while Chicago has a dynamic playmaker in Caleb Williams where it could set up big plays. What does this have to do with the Ravens? Glad you asked.

Tight end usage is the number one thing you should care about. This doesn't mean that I'm disregarding Flowers — he'll get his, and that's baked into the projections. Isaiah Likely is gone, and Mark Andrews is now another year removed from wild injuries. Moreover, this is a boon for a rushing game that struggled last season. A lot of that is due to injuries to both Lamar and along the offensive line, but a change of scheme likely will help.

Tyler Linderbaum's departure hurts, but Olaivavega Ioane is an easy swap for the interior. The underrated "Football Reasons" signings are the blocking tight ends who should keep routes open for Andrews.

Baltimore Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I can't emphasize this enough: Mark Andrews upside is undeniable at his price.

Zay Flowers maintains a safe PPR bet with the hopes of more big play upside and touchdowns.

I will continue to treat Henry as inhuman until he shows me otherwise.

Ravens Best Ball Outlook



Lamar and Andrews in a stack could feed families.

The Steelers matchup could be in the green if new Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy brings over his usual woes.

The WR2s in this offense are barely drafted.

Ravens Dynasty Outlook

I'll say it again: Mark Andrews.

Derrick Henry is an evergreen contending buy, to be more specific than the bracket.

It's not worth selling Zay Flowers when the downside is baked into his cost, and he's been rather consistent.

Buffalo Bills

Team Outlook

If there was a year for Buffalo to get over the hump, it's now. DJ Moore coming to town is the story driving most of this narrative, but it's worth noting that former head coach Sean McDermott was usurped by his offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the new head coach. This essentially means that nothing has changed from a scheme standpoint beyond the influx of OL and weapons.

The Bills are typically one of the top teams in rush attempts in part because of Josh Allen and James Cook being great at it, but also out of necessity. This is why I anticipate a dip in rush attempts. Not only have the Bills wanted to preserve Allen's body, but some of his attempts have come from nobody being open. Don't underrate fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell, who is an older, yet productive prospect.

Buffalo Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I've never believed in Keon Coleman as a prospect, and all he's done is validate my concerns. Another year, and proven competition doesn't improve my thoughts.

I did believe in Dalton Kincaid, but all he's done is invalidate my hope. Another year, and proven competition has only worsened my thoughts.

James Cook remains a reliable running back target even with TD regression.

Josh Allen remains untouchable.

Bills Best Ball Outlook

The Bills, particularly Josh Allen, are the ideal stack targets based on skill, schedule and playoff matchups.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Bears and Dolphins shift to more difficult matchups if those defenses improve as anticipated.

Bills Dynasty Outlook

The Skyler Bell drumbeat has been strong.

I don't see how Khalil Shakir fits if that's true.

Carolina Panthers

Team Outlook

Despite Bryce Young not meeting the expectations of his lofty draft capital, he and the offense under coach Dave Canales have steadily improved year over year. Moreover, they keep getting the right pieces in place to facilitate that growth. This might be the year we can stop counting the days until Young's permanent benching.

OT Monroe Freeling falling into the Panthers' lap is huge to fix the woes that plagued the offense opposite Taylor Moton. We shouldn't underrate the value of what rookie Chris Brazzell potentially brings to the offense as a vertical threat to allow Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette to fight over a slot role–I think he's a steal. Overall, this is an offense I love investing at cost across the board, and Rico Dowdle's exit has me in love with the current cost of Jonathon Brooks.

Carolina Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Bryce Young will always have a low ceiling without a significant increase in touchdowns or a higher rushing floor, but his PPG floor is as high as it's ever been.

Yes, I believe Brazzell ends up second in targets. His skill set complements McMillan, and I believe he's one of the few University of Tennessee playmakers who can actually run a full route tree.

I can't understate the upside of Jonathon Brooks. Allowing Rico Dowdle to walk, his rookie profile, and the scheme could make him a PPR smash target until his ADP gets out of hand.

Panthers Best Ball Outlook

I'm not overly exposed to this roster.

I love Jonathon Brooks at cost, but use the team to fill gaps in your build

Brazzell is an exciting late flier.

Panthers Dynasty Outlook

I'd be really comfortable buying most of this offense.

Chuba Hubbard is dangerously close to Sell territory if Brooks is 80 percent the prospect we thought he would be.

Cash out on Coker hype now because I have a hard time believing he'll be more than a flex play and roster clogger.

Chicago Bears

Team Outlook

I'm giving the Bears their first 4,000-yard passer by 300 yards and one of the most productive offenses next season, and people still won't be happy. Keep in mind that there is significant potential and upside for this offense to outperform my projections, but coach Ben Johnson is still very much committed to the rushing game.

Now, I already broke down the nuances between the Detroit version of Ben Johnson's offense and the Chicago version when I wrote about Baltimore above. The TL;DR version is that Chicago takes more shots downfield and sets up bigger plays than Detroit. But the playstyle is still balanced through the run game. I expect a healthy amount of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai usage on the ground and through the air, and the scheme will use many tight ends. There will be hurt feelings as far as everyone's favorite breakout darling.

The league averages only about 60 plays per game, and the 2025 Bears had one of the fastest-paced offenses at 63 plays per game. I have them at 64 plays per game this season, which is a bit high. Any defensive improvement could lower that number, as they can commit to more runs when ahead. I really want to emphasize that we should be excited about this offensive improvement — but be realistic.

Chicago Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Hot take: Both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden are appropriately priced and will need a significant amount of touchdowns to match the hype.

Colston Loveland is the answer if you want upside to finish as the pass catcher to want.

The real answer is that you want Caleb Williams no matter what. He has a rushing floor and the ideal system.

Cole Kmet and/or Sam Roush will vulture a lot more than we want from everyone, particularly in the TD area.

more than we want from everyone, particularly in the TD area. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai should be ideal RB2 targets. I don't have many touches individually dispersed to Roschon Johnson, but some in the "other" bucket to account for whoever gets the leftovers.

Zavion Thomas' usage is intriguing for football reasons, but not fantasy reasons. He can be the ideal sacrificial X within this offense.

I'm now concerned about my projections after the news dropped, since all of these graphics were made.

Most alarming Halas Hall comment of today came from WR Rome Odunze when asked when his injured foot from last season felt normal again. "This is my new normal. And it's not from a standpoint that I'm always in pain but the way my foot broke there's callouses in there that create… — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) June 3, 2026

Bears Best Ball Outlook

You'll want all the pieces of this offense. There is no need to reach for any when there is a surplus of upside at all parts of ADP.

The end-of-season playoff implications will likely yield fireworks.

Swift and Odunze are likely the easiest targets at cost.

Bears Dynasty Outlook

After all this info, don't you think it's at least worth seeing what you can get for Burden?

seeing what you can get for Burden? I don't typically get too excited over Day 3 running backs, but Monangai's upside in Montgomery's role is too enticing for his opportunity cost.

Cincinnati Bengals

Team Outlook

The Bengals spent the offseason improving their obvious flaws like their atrocious defense and a hopeful starter drafted for the offensive line. It should be business as usual. Meaning that everything will be amazing as long as Burrow stays healthy, but keep in mind that an improved defense could eat into offensive pace if there is no need to throw at a high rate.

With no changes in coaching or splash offensive moves, all the usage is predictable except for tight end. We know who Mike Gesicki is, but Jack Endries has an interesting profile and a wide-open opportunity.

Cincinnati Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Joe Burrow remains as safe as he is healthy and is only QB5 based on other QBs with rushing.

Jack Endries has modest numbers now, but I wouldn't be surprised if I'm swapping his targets with Mike Gesicki as we get more info in training camp.

Chase Brown's receiving could be modest if anything happens to Gesicki and Endries isn't any good.

Bengals Best Ball Outlook

The Bengals continue to be a coveted stack with an ideal playoff schedule.

It's difficult to stack because so many are chasing pieces of this offense and all have relatively high ADP. Chase drafters can be sniped by people attempting to side-door Tee Higgins. Be mindful and be fluid when drafting.

The Ravens matchup in Week 17 could be worse due to it being outdoors and both teams making significant defensive changes.

Bengals Dynasty Outlook

I'm very aware that I have Tee Higgins as a Buy, Hold and Sell. He's always all three because his value is contingent on need and those willing to buy. He's not too old and in a solid spot, so no use to panic sell. If you're contending, he has upside at cost. If you're rebuilding, you have an incentive to sell to a contender.

Joe Burrow seems attainable, albeit not cheap. If you can make a tier up for Burrow, I'd give it a shot.

Cleveland Browns

Team Outlook

You have to give Cleveland credit where it's due. The Browns had as good an offseason as they could have while having a desperate need at quarterback. They improved their OL with a versatile lineman like Spencer Fano, then brought in four vets via trade and free agency to fill the losses. However, the receiving corps significantly improved with the draft additions of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

It's still worth noting that we're still unsure of who will take over at QB, but we can bake in Zay Flowers usage into KC Concepcion with new head coach Todd Monken taking over for Kevin Stefanski.

We can expect the receiving room designed around Concepcion, with Denzel Boston available for big plays downfield and Harold Fannin Jr. getting heavy usage out of the slot. Concepcion is versatile both inside and out wide as a flanker while getting manufactured touches on top of that.

Cleveland Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

This is a modest projection for Judkins, who already looks mobile in OTAs.

Concepcion will be limited for TD upside, but full PPR could offset some of that.

I like Harold Fannin Jr. in dynasty, but we need to temper expectations until we know they have a QB who can support the offense for the upside he needs.

Browns Best Ball Outlook

A stellar defense and suspect QB play are the perfect combination for mediocre fantasy output.

I like taking shots at Quinshon Judkins and the receivers, but Fannin can get pricey for low playoff upside.

Browns Dynasty Outlook

I'll be buying most rookie and second-year fantasy assets.

Shedeur Sanders is too cheap to sell if he has the slightest chance at starting (then sell).

Just get what you can for Jeudy at this point.

Dallas Cowboys

Team Outlook

The Cowboys were 2025's fantasy goldmine due to their high-powered offense and a defense even I could get some production against. I expect the defense to improve, but that means nothing regarding what I think about the offense. If Dak Prescott is healthy, expect there to be plenty of targets for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who still has to try hard enough to earn that long-term deal.

Javonte Williams extension makes him the most enticing non-Dak asset at his cost and has serious upside despite his cheap price tag. Weekly top-5 upside isn't out of the conversation with the amount of touchdowns that could come out of this offense.

Dallas Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Dak Prescott is ranked No. 12 based on PPG, but is only 0.8 points away from the QB7.

Malik Davis should be considered a priority handcuff if the offseason talk continues.

Jake Ferguson is a high-end Cade Otton, and I'm 100 percent OK with that.

Jake Ferguson: - Just 27 Years Old - TE3 in Receptions - Tied for TE2 in TDs - In the #2 Passing offense And we're still ranking him outside of the Top 12 TEs pic.twitter.com/GIDwca6079 — Jagger May (@JagSays) May 15, 2026

Cowboys Best Ball Outlook

The No. 1 stack target based on playoff competition, skill players and ADP. It's easy to walk away with Ceedee or Pickens and Dak.

Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams are smash picks as an RB1 or 2 and a TE2.

Malik Davis should be mixed in with some of your last picks.

Cowboys Dynasty Outlook

Dak continues to have top-5 QB upside but is not priced as such.

George Pickens is easily acquirable for contenders.

I don't mind Jake Ferguson, but his value is probably best to sell for re-builders.

Denver Broncos

Team Outlook

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos have been notoriously inactive in free agency and had no significant departures on offense, but made a huge splash to make a trade for Jaylen Waddle. This is an obvious boon for Bo Nix, who may finally have a solid receiving 1-2 punch to consolidate an often difficult-to-project team.

However, I'm remaining vigilant and insulating myself from Payton's abuse because I can't help but point at the Jonah Coleman draft pick as a Scorpion's tail. I don't mind shots of Waddle and Courtland Sutton, but I'd rather just have Nix than any asset I hope is in that week's rotation. Do I expect Waddle to have plenty of upside? Yes. But I'd rather limit my exposure to just best ball.

Denver Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Justin Joly did not meet the thresholds for the graphic, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him take over at whatever counts as the TE1 in this offense. He fits the "Joker" role, but the athleticism concerns may limit that.

RJ Harvey is a massive value discrepancy I can't find myself drafting.

Broncos Best Ball Outlook

The Broncos have given us some rather atrocious scoring outputs, in part due to their stellar defense but also to conservative play-calling. I'd rather not get overweight with many Bronco builds.

I do like taking shots at Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins late, but I'm not chasing too many stacks.

Broncos Dynasty Outlook

Now is the time to cash in on RJ Harvey's value.

The backup RBs have value both as usable assets and as future trade chips for found value.

Detroit Lions

Team Outlook

The Detroit Lions are poised to have their most drastically different offense in 2026. Yes, even beyond the Ben Johnson departure because David Montgomery is now in Houston, Isiah Pacheco is the backup RB, and Drew Petzing comes over to call plays. I honestly hate that sentence.

I love the wide-open opportunity share for Jahmyr Gibbs, particularly in the red zone, but I'm not convinced the OL problems have truly fixed themselves beyond a young replacement for Decker, which would be a wash. None of those things bother me as much as Drew Petzing as a playcaller. Yes, you can point at the change from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett as QB being a problem, but fundamental scheme choices say otherwise.

Much of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s disappointment can be blamed not just on outside alignment, but aligning on the same side of the field. This gives me concerns for Jameson Williams and his overall effectiveness if he can't move players around to make them easier to defend. On the contrary, I love the production chances from Sam LaPorta if he can replicate 70 percent of what Trey McBride was able to do.

Detroit Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I don't see Amon-Ra St. Brown affected by stagnant alignment since he's so effective from the slot.

I'm very bullish on Sam LaPorta and the middle of the field in general.

Jahmyr Gibbs should be taken RB1 as often as Bijan Robinson.

Lions Best Ball Outlook

Detroit is an ideal stacking team to target with the amount of weapons and friendly schedule.

If you're not stacking, they have pieces to fill in any roster spot.

The Bears matchup could be the game of the year.

Lions Dynasty Outlook

I don't love Pacheco the player, but it's hard not to see his value as a backup. Buy him to eventually sell.

Sam LaPorta seems as cheap as he's ever going to get.

Green Bay Packers

Team Outlook

Good news! We finally have some target consolidation in Green Bay. Bad news is that nobody can be confident in the WR1. Dontayvion Wicks was shipped off to the Eagles via trade, and Romeo Doubs left in free agency, leaving Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. I want Matthew Golden the least.

Christian Watson is another classic case of us having all of the evidence that he's a great player — he just can't stay healthy and was just signed to a long-term extension.

I'm surprised and not surprised because A) The NFL usually insulates itself from injuries B) He's an absolute baller when he's out there https://t.co/Yli6A09Gjz — Jagger May (@JagSays) June 4, 2026

This and Jayden Reed's previous extension locks up their top-three receivers for the foreseeable future, making them safe long-term investments from the financial front. Except for Josh Jacobs' recent legal trouble, the offense has mostly remained unchanged, which means we still have no "Alpha."

Green Bay Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

We're asking Matthew Golden to make significant Year 2 leaps to project him as the WR1.

We need Jayden Reed to have more route participation to project him as the WR1.

We need Christian Watson to remain healthy to project him as the WR1.

I'm going with Jayden Reed because he's been mostly healthy and effective when on the field.

Packers Best Ball Outlook

All of these assets are modestly priced, and I don't mind taking shots on stacks to see the upside.

The backup RBs are enticing with Jacobs' uncertainty.

Packers Dynasty Outlook

It's hard to justify holding Golden when we have so much evidence showing little upside.

Why sell Matthew Golden so low? - 1 of 3 rookies drafted Top 50 by Matt LaFleur. He's the worst by 300 yards, and the other guys just got paid. That competition isn't going anywhere - The list of players who put up Golden's stats as rookies is a graveyard He can get lower https://t.co/sXwHURpbjg pic.twitter.com/NWLfhfu4cc — Jagger May (@JagSays) June 4, 2026

Jayden Reed's only problem has been route participation, and two route thieves just left.

You cannot deny Christian Watson's per route numbers — you can deny health.

Houston Texans

Team Outlook

Houston invested heavily in improving its rushing attack and offensive line. David Montgomery can offer healthy downhill running that Joe Mixon can't do from IR, and C.J. Stroud desperately needs all working to see any return to his stellar rookie season. However, I'm not in a hurry to buy much of Montgomery in 2026.

Stroud and the OL can improve, and Woody Marks would likely still eat into carries. People are pointing at RB inefficiency from one corner of their mouth while criticizing the OL from the other without correlating the two. Marks is an effective back, particularly on third down, who will get snaps.

Regarding receivers, I'm uninterested in any outside of Nico Collins and firmly believe that Jaylin Noel is talented despite the poor year. This is me telling you to be careful for everyone not named Collins.

Houston Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I don't know who is the WR2.

I'm just not in love with this offense without more tangible evidence to offset some of the bad.

Texans Best Ball Outlook

Don't.

I mean, yeah. Get some pieces, just keep it light.

Texans Dynasty Outlook

I don't mind the price of Marks in comparison to the upside, even as a third-down guy.

I'm going to bet on my rookie analysis of Noel to take over the WR2 role

I'm secretly in love with Marlin Klein's raw talent and think he's much better than Michigan's collapse gave us.

Indianapolis Colts

Team Outlook

The Colts were a surprise team that thrived when Daniel Jones was healthy. We had all the proof we needed to know that coach Shane Steichen is indeed the excellent playcaller we thought, and Anthony Richardson is far from an NFL starter. The key phrase working here is that it thrived while Jones was healthy, and we know that's never been the case.

However, we can't deny the good. Jonathan Taylor has top-3 upside with adequate QB play, and remains top 10 as long as anybody except Phillip Rivers' bones are under center. The real question lies in the value of the pass catchers. Michael Pittman is now a Steeler, and target distribution is a huge boost for Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and my ultimate buy: Alec Pierce. Vacated targets are bad process that leads folks down a worse rabbit hole, but it's safe to assume that the trade and new contract allow for Pierce to run more intermediate and short routes. Deion Burks is a seventh round pick, but I'm going to be bold enough to assume that he and others can do more deep/sacrificial X work.

Indianapolis Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I've nerfed Alec Pierce's YPR and given him even target distribution with Josh Downs, and he's still WR22 with obvious upside. I don't understand how we're overthinking this.

Daniel Jones' ranking is purely contingent on health, since this was extrapolated from another injured season.

These could be modest projections for Tyler Warren if Josh Downs doesn't get more burn.

Colts Best Ball Outlook

This is an easily stackable team at cost.

I'd still feel comfortable having healthy shares despite the poor matchup because Myles Garrett is now gone.

The playoff schedule is worse for Jonathan Taylor than it is for the passing game beyond the Bengals.

Colts Dynasty Outlook

The Colts receivers are a screaming buy.

Hard to sell Daniel Jones when nobody is willing to overpay.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Outlook

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a heavily debated team between the WR1 debate and Bhayshul Tuten's upside. The key thing to take note of: Trevor Lawrence should be very productive if he builds off last season. As far as everyone else? I'll start with the receivers.

Let's stop being delusional about Brian Thomas Jr. He's the only X receiver with his particular skill set; he had a stellar rookie season, and the "Trevor can't get it to him" narrative is only a narrative.

Brian Thomas Jr as a rookie with Trevor Lawrence 9 games

53 targets

35 receptions

595 yards / 5 TD

14 fantasy PPG Full season pace: 100/66/1124/9 He was playing through a shoulder/wrist issue last year and constantly wincing. Think the Mac/Trevor narrative is overblown — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) May 31, 2026

The real debate is whether Jakobi Meyers' contract extension was worth it when you have Travis Hunter — and Parker Washington had an end-of-season takeoff. Moreover, how much 12-personnel increase will we see based on GM James Gladstone's draft news and comments?

Then we have the backfield, where the masses aren't seeing the fly in the ointment: LeQuint Allen. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez have the same skill set, and Allen was a stellar third-down prospect who already saw burn last season in pass protection. Good news for Tuten is that Chris Rodriguez has a foot injury and he's been a standout, so my concerns may not be null and void.

Jacksonville Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

These don't reflect the current Chris Rodriguez news and need updating.

Trevor Lawrence has serious top-3 upside. His rushing is severely underrated.

You don't want this backfield without a best ball element.

Brenton Strange has a lot of TD upside if the targets hold.

Jaguars Best Ball Outlook

I'm all in on this offense since it's deep with a solid schedule.

Nobody is expensive.

Jaguars Dynasty Outlook

Buy the receivers. Too much upside at too little cost.

I worry about Jakobi Meyers, but he's not worth selling.

Travis Hunter is so cheap that it's worth a shot.

Kansas City Chiefs

Team Outlook

Patrick Mahomes suffered an untimely injury that derailed an already disappointing season for the Chiefs, but Rashee Rice put himself in more legal trouble to make matters worse. This should make you bullish on Kenneth Walker and the running game coach Andy Reid desperately needs beyond the other 10 reasons to be bullish on Walker. The Chiefs managed to have capable RB production between Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco and whoever could catch a pass out of the backfield, but Walker can give Reid the most complete back since Hunt's rookie year.

As mentioned, Rashee Rice might be in jail for 30 days and recovering from a knee clean-up. The level of his involvement all season makes him a high risk with the highest reward, but we need to have major concerns about his long-term value. Travis Kelce might have a slight resurgence out of necessity.

Kansas City Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

We should re-calibrate how we value "bad" and "bad for Travis Kelce."

This is an extremely conservative projection for Walker — his upside is obvious.

conservative projection for Walker — his upside is obvious. I really don't believe in Worthy when he hasn't broken out with plenty of opportunity.

Chiefs Best Ball Outlook

You should obviously take shots on this offense, especially when they're this affordable.

I don't love the risk of Rashee Rice in Dynasty, but best ball is the perfect opportunity to take shots often.

Chiefs Dynasty Outlook

Patrick Mahomes will be very good for a while and is an easy buy for QB stability.

I like Emmett Johnson in this system as a serious rotational piece and high-end handcuff worth stashing.

Xavier Worthy has had every opportunity to be worthy of his lofty dynasty hype. Now is the time to sell with all of the uncertainty around Rice creating a good sell window.

Las Vegas Raiders

Team Outlook

New coach. New QB. New Raiders. The offseason brought major improvements along the offensive line that could be highlighted by Tyler Linderbaum and the Maxx Crosby saga that arguably worked in their favor in the long run. The only major questions around the look of this offense are how much Kirk Cousins will actually be involved and making any sense of the receivers. I'm a big believer in Jack Bech, but he unfortunately finds himself playing in the same areas of the field as Brock Bowers. Bowers is the only true answer to the passing game, and I'm not in a hurry to draft Mendoza this season in redraft.

Ashton Jeanty gets an upgrade at offensive line, and one of the best rushing systems in the NFL. The "he disappointed me last season" dip is going to be profitable on all accounts, even at his high cost if he's set up for Kenneth Walker's playoff workload. Regardless of when Fernando Mendoza starts, he'll be set up with an ideal system to help him thrive despite any shortcomings he may have. Kubiak is a known QB-whisperer and the best-case scenario for the future of the Raiders.

Las Vegas Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Consider this a conservative Jeanty projection if the YPC gets close to 5.0.

Mike Washington could be useful if they're as run-dominant as I believe.

Brock Bowers will be fine as long as he's healthy and his QB is better than horrible.

The "WR1" is a nightmare.

Raiders Best Ball Outlook

Jeanty and Bowers are impossible to stack unless at the turn, but Mendoza is so cheap that I'm OK with shots at cost.

The WRs are basically free.

Raiders Dynasty Outlook

Fernando Mendoza isn't a "Panic, because I feel like he sucks" sell. Rookies tend to be inflated, so I like to see if I can upgrade to other positions. If I'm not competing this season and have two QBs in SF, I'd rather buy an elite WR or RB if possible and bet on a QB next season with far more depth.

Again, I like Jack Bech and am willing to buy while the major concerns are baked into the cost.

Mike Washington should be considered to be a high-end backup.

Los Angeles Chargers

Team Outlook

I cannot wait to see this offense with a healthy offensive line under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. A healthy amount of OL free agents and Jake Slaughter in the draft to fit in between Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should really help. Not only will this be a boost for Omarion Hampton, but we saw Justin Herbert run for his life at the end of a disappointing season. McDaniel will position the offense for explosive plays and easy throws, and there's now a healthy amount of playmakers to be competitive.

Take a shot if you've heard this: expect more 12 personnel. Charlie Kolar and David Njoku joining Oronde Gadsden gives the offense plenty of versatility to keep explosive playmaking on the field regardless of personnel. Every piece is affordable with plenty of upside.

Los Angeles Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Keaton Mitchell might be more than nothing.

Ladd McConkey might be conservative at this projection.

I really don't think Gadsden automatically dominates targets.

Chargers Best Ball Outlook

I'm drafting this team early and often despite the tough matchup against a usual tough defense.

I'd take plenty of shots at Keaton Mitchell.

I can't help but invest heavily in Ladd McConkey.

Chargers Dynasty Outlook

Ladd McConkey is one of the cheapest players with top-8 upside.

Keaton Mitchell likely will only get more expensive if the drumbeat continues.

#Chargers OC Mike McDaniel printed out wanted posters for Keaton Mitchell and Alec Ingold, and put the posters up on GM Joe Hortiz's wall pic.twitter.com/6e1HdV05eY — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) April 17, 2026

Oronde Gadsden is inflated if we think he's going to jump in value.

Los Angeles Rams

Team Outlook

It feels like we can just give the Lombardi to the Rams if we judged solely on offseason domination. I'd be way more skeptical of that statement if it was about a team that didn't have a stellar run after their QB just won MVP, but it's hard not to just rerun the numbers on offense. If anything, the TE situation is a bit murkier since they have the deepest room to run 12 and 13 personnel at will with the addition of Max Klare.

Los Angeles Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I'm comfortable drafting or trading for Kyren Williams or Blake Corum because this offense should have plenty of touchdown equity. However, I'm not confident that their touch splits may shift after what we've seen from Corum.

The TEs are going to be annoying, so best to plan on streaming or looking elsewhere.

Davante Adams has high upside, but his usage last season was very TD dependent. Thus the modest output.

Rams Best Ball Outlook

Simply one of the best teams to target because of upside, depth and ease to build.

The Seahawks could be closer to "even" than "decent."

Even if you're not stacking, you should be taking shots to fill slots with players like Corum and the TEs due to the TD equity during the playoffs.

Rams Dynasty Outlook

Buy Blake Corum for the upside alone. Moreover, is there a higher upside backup?

Take shots at these high-upside TEs

My love for Corum doesn't mean that I hate Kyren Williams. He won't just go away even if he does have less workload.

Miami Dolphins

Team Outlook

I want no part of this team in 2026. I don't care that Malik Willis "has a rushing floor." I don't care that De'Von Achane is "the only guy." I don't care that they drafted Kadyn Proctor either because he's part of the problem in my eyes.

Look away, Dolphins fans - Kadyn Proctor is all measurements and athleticism and 0 technique - I don't like Mauigoa as an OT and wouldn't be shocked to see him slide to guard - Will add Max Iheanachor and others this week pic.twitter.com/plKZYJWZ0c — Jagger May (@JagSays) April 26, 2026

The Dolphins are in a race with the Cardinals and Browns to get the 1.01 in 2027, and I have a hard time seeing the fantasy production in an offense with little TD upside. Some forget that volume for the sake of volume isn't the only answer. You need to finish drives to have enough offensive snaps to give volume. You need touchdowns to have spike weeks. This team doesn't look like it can provide you with either.

Bobby Slowik has been promoted to OC, which is a similar offense schematically, and the one positive I have. It still doesn't make me feel any better about Malik Willis. We're extrapolating games where they were rush-first behind a much better offense, and I'm out.

Miami Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

These are obviously generous projections for Achane despite my qualms, but keep in mind that my qualms indicate an extremely low floor–this is best-case scenario, my friends.

I don't really care about Greg Dulcich as much as others because I'm not bored and it shows.

Jalen Tolbert is … something, I guess.

Dolphins Best Ball Outlook

Don't.

No, but seriously. Obviously get some pieces because they're cheap besides Achane, who has upside, but don't make too many builds around this roster.

Dolphins Dynasty Outlook

Achane likely be a buy in-season.

Cash in on the passing game now because it could definitely get worse.

Minnesota Vikings

Team Outlook

We may finally get the explosive Kevin O'Connell offense that was promised now that we have a quarterback with both rushing upside and — we hope — accuracy. Kyler Murray and a slew of offensive line depth highlight all the "new" that happened within this offense, but that should give you plenty of optimism for both Murray and Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson

- 1.10 Jefferson has posted fewer than 1400 yards & 5 TDs once since his rookie season. That was '23 when he and Cousins suffered injuries. Bet on a comeback with Kyler Murray under an elite playcaller Take him instead of: - Amon-Ra St. Brown

- De'Von Achane — Jagger May (@JagSays) June 3, 2026

I've been a known Drew Petzing hater throughout this article, and I'm unwilling to give up until I see him with a competent coach.

Minnesota Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I'm targeting Justin Jefferson early and often. He has WR1 upside but is affordable.

The RBs kind of suck while both exist.

Kyler Murray will feed families if he is better than Carson Wentz. Let that sink in.

Vikings Best Ball Outlook

This could be a very profitable team with a very affordable price.

Minnesota plays in a dome and has a solid playoff schedule that could easily improve.

Vikings Dynasty Outlook

Justin Jefferson has never been this affordable and is still just 27.

Kyler Murray is so cheap that you can afford to hedge and buy J.J. McCarthy too.

Speaking of, Kyler Murray is only on a one-year deal. McCarthy could be traded, or Murray could bomb, and you have a first-round QB with upside for free.

New England Patriots

Team Outlook

Drake Maye broke out last season and finished second in MVP voting. That was with Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Hunter Henry as his top options. Now he has A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and a future Henry replacement in Eli Raridon. This doesn't include the usual "Josh McDaniels has a hard system" Year 2 leap we may get from Kyle Williams. Moreover, Will Campbell isn't the only thing standing between Maye and the defensive line.

Caleb Lomu can move to left tackle, which frees Will Campbell to go anywhere else and be effective, while Alijah Vera-Tucker is an underrated get if he can stay healthy. This is a huge boost to both Maye and the rushing attack that were already fairly solid.

New England Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Don't overthink A.J. Brown.

I'm very much under the assumption that we see closer to the back half usage for TreVeyon Henderson than the front half.

If there's a drumbeat for Eli Raridon, I won't hesitate to move targets from Hunter Henry to Raridon.

Patriots Best Ball Outlook

I obviously don't hate this team despite their ugly Week 17 matchup when it has such a chalky schedule. I'll bet on the variance of good players.

Drake Maye and A.J. Brown may be difficult to stack.

Kyle Williams and Romeo Doubs are free.

Patriots Dynasty Outlook

TreVeyon Henderson may still cost you a pretty penny, but now he's still acquirable

If you think this is a sell opportunity for A.J. Brown, don't.

People really believe Rhamondre Stevenson is still the starter.

New Orleans Saints

Team Outlook

Tyler Shough's 8 game sample under Kellen Moore is so positive that I'm terrified at how irresponsibly high I am on the whole offense. pic.twitter.com/671Wuefg8y — Jagger May (@JagSays) May 27, 2026

I tend to be very conservative with Year 2 QBs who had as many holes in their prospect profiles as Shough, but it's impossible to ignore just how good he was along with the history coach Kellen Moore has with QB development. Moreover, the weapons after Chris Olave greatly improved by crown-jewel pieces like Jordyn Tyson and Travis Etienne Jr. I'm taking this entire team early and often.

New Orleans Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I expect Chris Olave's target share to take a bump, but maintain efficiency with room for a boost in TD's if things shift his way.

Travis Etienne can see a boost from these projections if his YPC can creep higher than 4.8.

The TE room is a mess, but I'd bet on Oscar Delp long-term.

Saints Best Ball Outlook

Yes.

They're affordable. They have depth to stack. They have good matchups.

Saints Dynasty Outlook

The entire offense is honestly attainable.

If somebody believes in Alvin Kamara and Juwan Johnson, let them and get what you can.

New York Giants

Team Outlook

I'm basically fading this entire team.

Nothing about a Matt Nagy's offense run by a Year 2 QB who needs development sounds good when their two best weapons are both returning from injury. One could argue that Cam Skattebo being your second-best weapon on offense is another reason to fade this team, but I digress.

I can make the bull case for Malachi Fields and do, but I just don't love anything happening with the roster in 2026. Malik Nabers may be even more attainable in-season than he is now.

New York Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I just don't think that Skattebo is going to come back and dominate after a broken fibula and ankle dislocation.

Malachi Fields may be the WR1 for a few weeks and is an easy second option that complements Nabers.

I didn't project the new additions like Odell Beckham Jr. because I'm not ready to get that depressed yet.

Giants Best Ball Outlook

I have a hard time wanting a part of this team for best ball even with a modest schedule.

I don't mind Tyrone Tracy and Malachi Fields as slot fillers with upside at their costs.

Giants Dynasty Outlook

I'm going to be telling you to buy Malik Nabers by Week 5, so hold fast or use him to tier up if you must.

You see why I'm telling you to buy Malachi Fields now?

Jaxson Dart is inflated out of belief that he will improve despite things around him being worse.

Again, Skattebo is coming back from severe injury and is a Day 3 back. Those assets are always shakier than we believe.

New York Jets

Team Outlook

The team did wonders to improve a terrible set of weapons outside of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, but Geno Smith is now the QB1. Yay. What this means is I'm skeptical of us getting that much more out of the offense, but keep in mind that the QB play has been so poor that even Geno might be an upgrade. The only thing we can really count on is that we'll want this team in 2027 when it drafts its QB of the future.

New York Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Garrett Wilson remains fantasy viable and is priced at an affordable cost

I don't think we can count out Mason Taylor before we overhype Kenyon Sadiq.

This doesn't include the recent news about Adonai Mitchell, and I'm not really counting on it.

Jets Best Ball Outlook

No.

Jets Dynasty Outlook

Garrett Wilson is still stable and cheap enough to buy.

Again, I think people underrate Mason Taylor, who has just as much upside as Sadiq.

Sadiq isn't even the TE1 in his own class, and I prefer the Eagles' Eli Stowers.

Breece Hall is fine to buy. It's just hard to guarantee TD or PPR upside with how often we've been burned by QBs.

Philadelphia Eagles

Team Outlook

The Eagles are in the "not rebuild, reload" mode by offloading A.J. Brown, drafting Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers, after signing Dallas Goedert for a year's supply of ChapStick. I personally love all of these moves for all parties involved, but we need to be realistic about the offensive passing volume. Make no mistake, this will be a run-first team with Jalen Hurts under center until we get significant data that says otherwise.

This does mean that I expect a bounce-back from both Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts from a rushing standpoint alone, but DeVonta Smith has been productive as a passing game focal point. Makai Lemon couldn't be more different than A.J. Brown regarding playstyle, so this could signify a bigger adjustment in philosophy than I'm projecting.

Philadelphia Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Be mindful — this is the best-case scenario for DeVonta Smith. But I'd rather project generously for somebody that's already performed at a high level than for a rookie who could need time to adjust.

Dontayvion Wicks may have a bigger role than we want.

Eagles Best Ball Outlook

This is straight up not good, fam.

Individual upside and condensed usage means that you should probably even take shots at stacks despite the schedule.

Eagles Dynasty Outlook

Jalen Hurts has too much TD upside not to be a tier-up candidate.

I think DeVonta Smith's floor is too high to sell.

Eli Stowers will probably never be cheaper.

No use selling Barkley. Yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Team Outlook

Say what you want about the Steelers, but they certainly improved the receiving room, and not unlike the Jets, I'm interested in who gets to take the reins next. Moreover, coach Mike McCarthy should bring in a better offense than what we've seen by default despite that being a rather low bar. This will be a physical receiving room full of capable blockers. DK Metcalf can stretch the field at a high level while Michael Pittman works underneath and Germie Bernard continues to do the dirty work in the NFL like he did in college.

The rushing attack may still be a question with the addition of the very capable Rico Dowdle. I can't definitively say either he or Jaylen Warren is better than the other, but I can say Kaleb Johnson is looking like a massive bust in Pittsburgh unless he impresses. Eli Heidenreich can offer special teams upside with his open-field ability and receiving chops, areas we saw Johnson fail miserably before being sent to the shadow realm. Overall, not much high-end upside about which to be excited.

Pittsburgh Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

I don't hate the receivers as depth fillers, but I expect nothing beyond flex plays and bye week plug-ins.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Aaron Rodgers benched if he's cooked, but I still have him projected for a full season.

Steelers Best Ball Outlook

Take the RBs if you have to, but his team is gonna be a bad time.

Steelers Dynasty Outlook

Drew Allar has plenty of tools to be a good QB, but needed development that Penn State couldn't provide. I'm buying him while he's virtually free because it's a decent bet that Rodgers doesn't finish the season, if anything.

Speaking of, please don't buy Rodgers even if you're trying to compete unless he's super cheap. Just try to extract any value you can.

San Francisco 49ers

Team Outlook

I'll be honest, I'm unsure of what to think of the 49ers with a rebuilt receiving room, an Injured Kittlem and still having a terrible offensive line. Mike Evans leaving Tampa Bay is certainly exciting if you forget his age and the fact that he might retire after one year. The signing takes the pressure off Ricky Pearsall to stay healthy, and De'Zhaun Stribling is a piece that provides versatility despite it being a head-scratching draft pick. I don't know when the 49ers drop Brandon Aiyuk, but for the sake of this exercise we're going to pretend he's gone. I believe in Shanahan and Brock Purdy, so that's enough for me to feel OK with every asset when the risk is all baked into the price. Oh, and Christian McCaffrey will probably crush again.

San Francisco Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

This is generous for Mike Evans, who is at the age to decline. I'm just tired of betting on when that's going to happen.

CMC, baby.

De'Zhaun Stribling isn't exactly Deebo Samuel, but I can imagine that usage if Shanahan wants to recreate that.

49ers Best Ball Outlook

Take CMC early and often.

Brock Purdy is easy to stack with his low price

The playoff matchup isn't great if any of the defenses return to form.

49ers Dynasty Outlook

Brock Purdy is safe and productive with a solid floor despite a limited ceiling. I don't mind securing him as a stable QB2 in SF.

Jake Tonges is free, and George Kittle is older and injured.

I'm done waiting on Pearsall, and the 49ers look like they are too.

Mac Jones has played too well, and the NFL is too QB needy for him to remain a backup.

Seattle Seahawks

Team Outlook

Nobody pegged the Seahawks as Super Bowl winners this time last year, but here we are. Little has changed beyond a change of OC and Kenneth Walker leaving in free agency. Let me rephrase that: nothing has changed schematically. Coach Mike MacDonald got new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury from same place he got former OC Klay Kubiak — the 49ers. Jadarian Price has a similar skill set to Walker, but be mindful that these are assumptions and there could be a drop-off if playcalling doesn't maintain a high level.

Seattle Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Darnold's projection may seem modest, but he's never really thrown for more than 25 TDs.

Jadarian Price might not start right away, but could be a late-season winner depending on what this offense looks like when Charbonnet returns.

I've baked in some JSN regression, but he'll still be fine.

I don't hate AJ Barner at his price.

Seahawks Best Ball Outlook

This team is super duper OK for best ball. I like to fill in spots and target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the upside is condensed.

Jadarian Price is valued low enough to provide upside end of season.

Seahawks Dynasty Outlook

AJ Barner is a good tier-down TE to pick up someone solid while acquiring additional value.

George Holani might be something.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Outlook

Tampa Bay had an injury-riddled season that led to some disappointing outputs for rather expensive assets, and we're hoping for bounce-backs in a new-look receiving room and scheme. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes over from Atlanta and has the most depth he's ever coached. We can expect Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin (probably) to be focal points in the offense, but the rest of the offense, including the RBs, remain a mystery.

People are finally coming around to the idea that Bucky Irving has been severely overpriced and will be in another committee. Kenneth Gainwell has been a capable player every team he's played on, and we forgot that Sean Tucker was a good prospect that fell due to injury. Ideally, you want shots at the premium piece like Egbuka, but the cheaper options elsewhere.

Tampa Bay Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

An improved catch percentage could be the difference between WR21 and WR14. Last year was an off year, so look at that stat as an indicator for upside.

I'm not convinced Godwin comes back as a dominant target earner with so much young competition.

Ted Hurst could have high upside if the drumbeat stays true.

Buccaneers Best Ball Outlook

I'm OK with everyone but Bucky Irving at cost, and that may change too if his ADP continues to fall.

The Rams matchup could get worse with the Myles Garrett trade.

Buccaneers Dynasty Outlook

I'm buying Ted Hurst and the Zac Robinson comments.



I'd rather be out early on Godwin than later.

Jalen McMillan is so cheap that I'm OK with the stash.

Tennessee Titans

Team Outlook

I'm rather optimistic in Cam Ward and the Titans despite my modest projections. Brian Daboll is an excellent coordinator and QB developer despite his shortcomings as a head coach, and he brings over Wan'Dale Robinson to pair with Carnell Tate. These additions to a receiver room that already drafted Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are a vast improvement for Ward's development. I haven't even accounted for Calvin Ridley yet.

Ward was playing hero ball with Villains for receivers.

The Titans receivers dropping Cam Ward passes to "The Sound of Silence" Please enjoy each drop equally. pic.twitter.com/qJnewTuUME — Alfredo Brown (@AlfredoABrown) June 1, 2026

Solid play calling and improved upgrades are why I'm buying the dip on the whole offense. The backfield might be a mess you want no part of, but the price will insulate you from serious damage.

Tennessee Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

This is closer to the floor for the offense, and Tate might be too modest.

Wan'Dale Robinson can have more value with higher ADOT to increase YPR.

Titans Best Ball Outlook

Is there upside? Possibly.

Are the playoff matchups good? Not really.

But are the assets affordable and easy to stack? Hell yeah, brother.

Titans Dynasty Outlook

Cam Ward is the perfect tier-down QB.

Nick Singleton shouldn't be a sell, but so many are convinced he'll be RB1. I have to remind you that he was sharing a backfield and is a Day 3 back. I don't want to plan on any long-term value.

Chig Okonkwo is gone, and Gunnar Helm could have a solid path to production.

Washington Commanders

Team Outlook

In case you didn't know this: Jayden Daniels is healthy.

David Blough takes over as a first-time offensive coordinator, and we don't know how his style differs from Kliff Kingsbury. However, Kingsbury wasn't exactly a genius and often figured out after the first year, and Blough was the QB coach who was a key part in Daniels quick development. I wouldn't be surprised if this is an upgrade.

Beyond the OC change, the Commanders have improved the weapons after Terry McLaurin. Antonio Williams had an early breakout age that you could argue was nerfed by Cade Klubnik.

Antonio Williams will provide instant impact on the Commanders and be Jayden Daniels best friend out of the slot pic.twitter.com/Xclw7PENcG — Reception Perception (@RecepPerception) April 25, 2026

Williams can straight play. He has the arm length and vertical to compensate for his height to give me hope he can play some Z-Flanker on the outside. Chig Okonkwo and Rachaad White are ideal safety valves as two players who excel at operating out after the catch. The offensive upside is only limited by health.

Washington Offseason Moves

2026 Projections

Everyone is far too low on McLaurin

Okonkwo can thrive in Zach Ertz's role

Invest in this backfield because it's cheap and could be profitable.

Commanders Best Ball Outlook

One of the most underrated best ball targets.

The playoff matchups could be fireworks.

I want all the pieces of this offense I can get.

Commanders Dynasty Outlook

I can't emphasize just how cheap and affordable this whole team is.

Kaytron Allen is just as likely to get replaced next season as he is to take over this backfield.

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