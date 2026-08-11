Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football QB rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.

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Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football QB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.

In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.

Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football QB rankings:

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Top-10

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: 11-20

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: 21-30