Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football QB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling things a little differently.
In the past, all our rankings have been paywalled. But this year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football QB rankings: