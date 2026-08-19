Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football QB rankings – taken from a consensus of seven fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.

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Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football QB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling signal-callers a little differently.

In the past, all our quarterback rankings have been paywalled. This year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football QB rankings:

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

QB ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies

I reviewed each of our expert's QB rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. QB7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.