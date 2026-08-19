Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football QB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling signal-callers a little differently.
In the past, all our quarterback rankings have been paywalled. This year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform.
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football QB rankings:
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
QB ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies
I reviewed each of our expert's QB rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. QB7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.
Player
|Consensus Ranking
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
|Jayden Daniels
|5
|40
|89
|Justin Herbert
|9
|67
|114
|Kyler Murray
|13
|66
|131
|Bo Nix
|15
|74
|129
|Baker Mayfield
|18
|97
|147