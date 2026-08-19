2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)

Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football QB rankings – taken from a consensus of seven fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
Updated on August 19, 2026 5:45PM EST
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)
Updated on August 19, 2026 5:45PM EST
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Drafts are just around the corner, which means you need to have your 2026 fantasy football QB rankings ready to go. This year, RotoWire is handling signal-callers a little differently. 

In the past, all our quarterback rankings have been paywalled. This year, we're releasing our expert consensus rankings for free – for the first time ever. What follows is our consensus rankings – the average of each of our fantasy experts' rankings. If you want to see each specific analyst's rankings, you'll have to subscribe to the platform. 

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, here are our 2026 fantasy football QB rankings: 

2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

QB ADP Analysis: Biggest Discrepancies 

I reviewed each of our expert's QB rankings and listed out some of the most notable ADP discrepancies below. In other words, I highlighted the players who were most divisive among RotoWire's experts. One note – the consensus ranking is where they rank at the position (i.e. QB7). The "best" and "worst" rankings are where they are ranked among players at all positions.

Player

Consensus Ranking

Best Ranking

Worst Ranking

Jayden Daniels54089
Justin Herbert967114
Kyler Murray1366131
Bo Nix1574129
Baker Mayfield1897147
RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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